IOC Chief Disappointed By Court Lifting Doping Ban On Russians

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has described a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that lifts Olympic doping bans for 28 Russian athletes as "extremely disappointing and surprising."

IOC President Thomas Bach said on February 4 that the recent CAS ruling showed there is an "urgent" need to reform the court's internal structure.

The CAS overturned the lifetime Olympic bans against the 28 Russians, ruling there was "insufficient" evidence that the athletes benefited from a system of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Winter Games that were hosted by Russia.

Russia says it wants to send 15 of the 28 athletes in the CAS case to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The competition officially begins on February 7 with preliminary rounds in biathlon, luge, and ski jumping. The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 9.

Among those that Russia wants to send are gold medal-winning skeleton slider Aleksandr Tretyakov and cross-country skiing gold-medalist Aleksandr Legkov.

Speaking in Pyeongchang on February 4, Bach said an independent panel will review the Russian cases and make recommendations.

He said he hoped a final decision on them will be made "in the next couple of days."

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa, and Interfax