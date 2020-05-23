Accessibility links

Russia

Snug As A Bug: Russian Artist Makes Masks For Insects During Pandemic

Anatoly Konenko, a Russian artist famous for his miniature artworks, has found a way to apply his skills during the coronavirus pandemic -- creating tiny masks for insects. "We must understand that it is not just people who need to be saved, but also animals and insects," Konenko told Reuters in his studio in Omsk on May 22. In 2002, Konenko was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the creator of the smallest book in the world.

