Russia Declares Federal Emergency In Flood-Hit Orenburg Region

Three civilians were killed in a Russian assault on the frontline town of Hulyaypole in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region on the morning of April 7, local authorities said, as Russia continues to target Ukrainian cities and villages with air strikes and artillery fire.

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," local Governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Fedorov said another person was wounded when Russian forces shelled the town with a Grad multiple-rocket launcher.

Russia fired 17 Shahed drones and 10 missiles, and carried out 88 air strikes overnight, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on April 7, adding that Ukrainian defense forces destroyed all 17 of the drones.

The drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

"At night the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 17 attack drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all of them," the General Staff said on it daily update on Facebook. It said the drones were launched from the Russian-occupied Crimea and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenerho said Russian drones had damaged the company's high-voltage network facility in the Kharkiv region overnight and the system operator had to introduce some power cuts.

Earlier on April 7, the Energy Ministry said that the the energy system, severely damaged by Russian strikes in recent weeks, was now almost completely stabilized.

The ministry said in a statement that power exports were expected at 115 megawatt hours (MWh) on April 7 while imports could total 1,179 Mwh. Ukraine imported a record 18,649 MWh on March 26.

Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on April 7, damaging a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

More than 100 Ukrainian villages came under Russian artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions, according to the General Staff.

The situation is "difficult and tense" around the frontline city of Chasiv Yar, where Russian units were "using infantry backed by armored fighting vehicles" and "warplanes” to attack the area, said Oleh Kalashnikov, spokesman for a Ukrainian Army brigade deployed in the area.

"But all their attacks have been repelled. They are in retreat," Kalashnikov said.

According to the General Staff’s assessment, 57 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian forces during the past day.

Ukraine repelled 26 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also launched attacks on Russian positions in 14 areas, inflicting "losses in manpower and equipment," it said.

According to the daily bulletin, Russian forces had suffered 820 casualties and also lost 17 tanks, 54 armored vehicles, and 54 artillery systems over the past day. The claims cannot be independently verified.

The latest attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the situation at the front as "difficult, but stabilized," with the vast majority of the hostilities taking place in the east of the country.