News
Leaders Of Notorious Organized Criminal Group Given Life Sentences In Russia
A court in Russia's Komi Republic has sentenced leaders of a notorious criminal group -- Yury Pichugin and Khadis Azizov -- to life in prison on multiple charges, including murders, extortion, and abductions they had organized since 1992 in the country's northwestern region. The Investigative Committee said on June 16 that 14 other defendants were handed prison terms of between seven and 25 years. The Pichugin-led organized crime group is considered to have been one of the biggest in the country, the Investigative Committee said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
More News
Governor Of Russia's Kursk Region Says Drone May Have Caused Fire At Factory
Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, said on June 16 that it appears a drone hit a local factory producing pillows and blankets causing a fire at the facility. "Special services are checking if it was an attack by an enemy drone," Starovoit wrote on Telegram. Media reports said a drone hit a communications poll and fell onto factory territory. In recent months, officials in several regions bordering Ukraine said their territories have been attacked by Ukrainian drones amid Russia's invasion of its western neighbor. Kyiv has not commented on the reports and statements. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
NATO May Remove Some Hurdles On Ukraine's Path To Membership - Germany
NATO allies may be ready to remove some hurdles from Ukraine's path to the military alliance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on June 16, a few weeks before a NATO summit that aims to bridge differences over Kyiv's accession. "There are increasing signs that everyone will be able to agree on this," Pistorius told reporters in Brussels when asked about reports that the U.S. is open to permitting Kyiv to forgo a formal candidacy process required of some other nations in the past. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Explosions Heard In Kyiv As African Delegation Visits Ukraine
Explosions were heard in central Kyiv on June 16 as an African delegation visited Ukraine on a peace mission, witnesses and Kyiv's mayor reported.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the central Podil district and warned that more missiles were headed toward the capital.
A Reuters correspondent in Kyiv saw the smoke trail of two missiles in the air. It was not clear if those missiles were fired by Russia or by Ukrainian air defenses.
The African leaders are visiting Ukraine in a self-professed bid to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow, despite three presidents dropping out and Ukraine's counteroffensive overshadowing the mission.
Four presidents and three representatives are due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv before heading to Saint Petersburg on June 17 to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
"It is at times of escalated conflict that a search for peace must be equally accelerated," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.
- By Current Time
Trial Of 22 Members Of Ukraine's Azov Regiment Begins In Russia
The trial of 22 Ukrainian members of the Azov Battalion, who are accused of terrorist activities against Russia, began on June 15 in a military court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Eight women who worked as cooks at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol during Russia's siege of the facility in 2022 are among the accused. Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter that the trial amounted to "an official war crime." The Azov Regiment fought Russian troops for months in the southern city of Mariupol before around 2,500 finally surrendered in May last year. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyiv Under Air Attack As African Peace Delegation Visits Ukraine
The Ukrainian capital was targeted by fresh Russian air strikes on June 16 as a high-level African delegation arrived in Kyiv on a peace mission after a deadly overnight wave of drone and cruise missile attacks on several regions of the country.
Air raid sirens blared as the delegation, which was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visited Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, the site of a massacre of civilians that Ukraine says was perpetrated by fleeing Russian soldiers in March last year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt said they would continue the visit despite the attacks.
Moscow has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.
Ukraine's air defense said it shot down 12 missiles -- six hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles -- above the capital.
"Massive combined air attack on Kyiv. The enemy used ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs at the same time... No information about casualties or destruction has been received at the moment," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the loud explosions heard over the capital's Podilsk district "were the work of air defense."
The African delegation, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in Kyiv on June 16 on a peace mission that will also take it to St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
The African continent has been seriously affected by rising grain prices and the economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on global trade.
Ahead of the delegation's trip to Russia, the Kremlin said on June 16 that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "open" to discussions.
"President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the air strikes on Kyiv on June 16 were a "message" to the delegation that Russia was not serious about any peace talks.
"Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Overnight, Russia attacked several Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones, the Ukrainian military reported.
Two people were killed and two others were wounded in the past day in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Across the Donetsk region, 10 civilians were wounded due to Russian shelling, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.
In the Zaporizhzhya region, a 55-year-old man was wounded in the town of Orikhiv, said regional Governor Yuriy Malashka.
Russian shelling also caused damage to civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, local officials reported.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones, two of them in the southern Mykolayiv region, the military said. Russia launched five cruise missiles and numerous salvoes from rocket launchers on military and civilian targets, it added.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report that Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions in Donetsk, concentrating their efforts in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 combat clashes took place over the past day.
The General Staff's report made no concrete mention of the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive in various part of eastern and southeastern Ukraine, saying only that in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, Russian forces were on the defensive.
But a military spokesman said separately on June 16 that the Ukrainian offensive was under way in the directions of Bakhmut, Mariupol, and Russian-occupied Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhya region, where heavy fighting is ongoing.
Ukrainian forces also had some success in the Vuhledar area of Donetsk, spokesman Andriy Kovalev said.
"Just today, literally, we received information about the successful offensive and the repulse of the enemy in the Vuhledar area. Ukrainian units are conducting successful offensive operations in the area east of the settlement of Stupochki in the Donetsk region, where they pushed the Russian occupiers out of their positions," Kovalev said.
Kovalev's statements could not be independently confirmed.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian state television late on June 15 that both "offensive and defensive operations are currently under way in various directions," without giving details.
Malyar said that Russia was pulling up reserves from other directions in order to beef up its positions in the east.
Russia "is trying with all its might to stop the advance of our troops," she said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S., Iran In Talks To Cool Tensions With A Mutual 'Understanding'
The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, ensure the release of some detained U.S. citizens, and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said. These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring review by the U.S. Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression, and its support for proxies that have attacked U.S. interests in the region. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Cuban, Iranian Presidents Meet In Havana And Pledge To Seek Opportunities For Cooperation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the last stop of Raisi's tour of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba aimed at shoring up support among Latin American allies, which like Iran are saddled with U.S. sanctions. Raisi told reporters in Havana that Cuba and Iran would seek opportunities to work together in electricity generation, biotechnology, mining, and other areas. Raisi said relations between the two grow stronger every day, while Diaz-Canel told Raisi that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua have had to “heroically confront…interference by Yankee imperialism.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Again Presses UN Security Council On Nord Stream Blast Inquiry
Russia again told the UN Security Council that it wants an international investigation into explosions last September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. After raising the issue behind closed doors on June 15, Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters that Moscow will seek an international investigation and punishment for those responsible. Russia has said the West was behind the blasts. Western governments have denied involvement as has Ukraine. Russia failed in March to get the UN Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry. Only Russia, China, and Brazil voted in favor of the proposal.
To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgarian President Signs Decree Firing Controversial Prosecutor-General
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev fired Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev on June 15, halfway through his seven-year term amid growing domestic and Western frustration with his failure to tackle endemic corruption.
Radev signed a decree dismissing Geshev three days after Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) voted 16-4 to oust him following months of political intrigue, which included an alleged bomb attack against the prosecutor-general.
Geshev, 52, was appointed for a seven-year term in 2019 with sweeping powers to oversee the work of all prosecutors. But his appointment sparked protests by people who accused him of protecting corrupt politicians, oligarchs, and mafia kingpins, who were never brought to justice.
The United States and Britain in February sanctioned several Bulgarian individuals for corruption in what some experts interpreted as growing frustration in Washington and London over Geshev’s failure to crack down on powerful people involved in graft.
Geshev initially enjoyed the backing of the SJC, which is responsible for all judiciary appointments, but the council's support evaporated after Geshev on May 15 at a press conference referred to lawmakers as "political garbage" that should be "swept away" by parliament in response to parties demanding his resignation.
The majority of the council believed that the comments undermined the prestige of the judiciary and Geshev therefore could no longer hold the post of prosecutor-general.
The SJC’s vote came on the heels of a new coalition government in Bulgaria that had made the removal of Geshev a priority.
The alleged roadside bomb attack on May 1 proved to be a turning point in efforts to oust Geshev. After he claimed he had been targeted, critics said the attack was staged in an attempt to boost his image as an anti-corruption crusader.
Details emerged showing the explosion did not even damage his armored car, and Geshev admitted on May 7 that his family was not traveling with him after media reports said they were. Geshev was later rebuked by a deputy for not quickly addressing the misinformation circulating in the media.
After the explosion he left for Turkey and the United States, while his deputy, Borislav Sarafov, began publicly attacking him for interfering in the political process. Geshev then lost the favor of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party, which called for his resignation.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Whistle-Blower Journalist Says She Was Fired For Disclosing Harassment By Officer
An Iranian female journalist has reported that she has been fired following her disclosure that she was threatened and harassed by a Special Unit officer after being released from prison, where she was serving a two-year sentence for an interview she published with the father of Mahsa Amini, whose death while in police custody for a dress-code violation sparked months of nationwide protests.
Nazila Marofian wrote on Twitter that she was "dismissed from the editorial office" following the publication of her account of the incident where she wrote that a Special Unit officer had harassed her, making comments such as "What's with the hair and look? Of course, because you're a prostitute, you dress like this."
"After prison, two things happened to me. Continuous threats by my interrogator and being expelled and not allowed to work in editorial offices. All this because I am just a protesting critic," Marofian wrote in a series of tweets on June 15. Marofian was granted temporary release in January.
She added that such treatment is intended to drive people to "suicide" or to "flee" the country. Despite this, she emphasized, "As long as I'm alive, I will write and stay in my country."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
In the interview, Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the Judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced without a proper court hearing or defense by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview.
The subject of harassment and assaults by police officers on women in Iran, which are regularly raised but rarely investigated, have been documented during the protests over Amini's death. In addition to the existence of videos showing such incidents, human rights activists and several political prisoners have testified about witnessing or experiencing attacks by police.
Last November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some detainees from the protests while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Legislation Reintroduced In U.S. Congress Aims To Use Frozen Russian Assets To Assist Ukraine
Legislation that would provide additional assistance to Ukraine by tapping into Russian assets frozen in the United States has been reintroduced in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
The Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act was introduced on June 15 in both chambers. It would give the U.S. president the authority to confiscate Russian assets frozen in the United States and transfer them to help Ukraine.
Senator Jim Risch (Republican-Idaho), ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a sponsor of the bill, which was originally introduced last year in the Senate but failed to gain support from Democrats. The bill now has the backing of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat-Rhode Island), who is co-sponsoring the bill in the Senate.
“Over a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, more than $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets remain frozen globally,” said Risch. “Given Russia’s brutality and continued war crimes against the Ukrainian people, it is only right that Russian government funds in the United States be seized and repurposed to help Ukraine rebuild its country."
Whitehouse said in the news release that it will cost hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine’s economy after the war.
"It only makes sense that Putin’s Russian regime should foot that bill,” he said.
The bill also has bipartisan support in the House, where its sponsors are Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Representative Marcy Kaptur (Democrat-Ohio), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.
The bill is "critical to ensuring justice for Ukraine," McCaul said, adding that the legislation also signals to other adversaries that if they want to continue to trading their goods on international markets, namely in dollars, euros, and yen, they cannot launch an unprovoked aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the congressmen for reintroducing the bill.
When Russia's leaders and all Russians whose collaboration with the Kremlin created the conditions for Russian aggression lose their money, "a very important goal will be achieved. They will feel what a loss is," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on June 15.
Frozen Russian assets should be used for the benefit of the people who suffered from Russia's aggression and for the benefit of the Ukrainian state and people, he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Construction Crane Collapses In Siberia, Killing Operator
A construction crane collapsed in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on June 15, killing the machine's operator. The 57-year-old woman died before the ambulance arrived. The construction company that owned the crane said it was the crane's last day of work before being demounted. Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the situation, saying that the committee's chief, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has taken the investigation under his personal control. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Term For Mother Of Chechen Opposition Bloggers
GROZNY, Russia -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has asked a court in Grozny to sentence Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, to 5 1/2 years in prison for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers seized Musayeva in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and said the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and a sister fled Russia in January following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Last week Abubakar Yangulbayev said his mother’s diabetes has progressed, her eyesight has worsened, and she has started having pains in her back, since being detained
'Vital' For Switzerland To Allow Reexport Of Weapons To Ukraine, Says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Switzerland to allow the reexport of war materiel to Ukraine, saying the move would be vital in combating the Russian invasion. "I know there is a discussion in Switzerland about the exportation of war material to protect and defend Ukraine. That would be vital," Zelenskiy said. "We need weapons so we can restore peace in Ukraine." Switzerland has a long-standing policy of barring any country that buys Swiss arms from reexporting them to the parties in a conflict. The country also imposed a specific Swiss embargo on munitions going to either Russia or Ukraine in November. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Veteran Russian Rocker Grebenshchikov Fined For Discrediting Armed Forces
A Moscow court on June 15 ordered veteran Russian rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides outside of Russia, to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles ($600) for discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from Grebenshchikov’s interview with an Israeli television channel in which he called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a form of "fascism." The 69-year-old leader of the legendary rock group Aquarium is considered a founding father of Russian rock music. He has criticized Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in interviews and during his concerts, which he currently holds abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Cancels Five-Year Prison Sentence Of Protest Artist On Prosecutors' Request
The Moscow City Court has canceled a five-year prison sentence handed in October to noted protest artist Pavel Krisevich over a so-called suicide performance in which he fired blanks from a pistol in Moscow's Red Square.
The court also ruled on June 15 that Krisevich must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months while his case is sent to prosecutors for a new investigation.
Prosecutors have insisted that the case must be reinvestigated as the original hooliganism charge lacked what they called "an ideological motive."
Krisevich was arrested in June last year on Moscow's Red Square and charged with hooliganism after he fired two blanks into the air while shouting: "There will be shots before the Kremlin's curtain." He then held the gun to his head and fired another blank.
Krisevich's girlfriend, Anastasia Mikhailova, said at the time that the goal of the protest performance was to support political prisoners in Russia.
Declaring that his protest was aimed at "state intimidation," Krisevich described the performance as "a kill shot" -- an expression used by hired assassins in Russia's criminal underworld to describe a gunshot to the head of a victim to ensure they are dead.
"The state labels protests as crimes," Krisevich's statement said. "It forces us to think that we are criminals in our cells and chats. But what is it without state intimidation? Clearly, it is an empty space."
Krisevich, who is originally from Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, has been jailed in the past over his protests in the Russian capital.
In November 2021, he was sentenced to 15 days in jail for a protest in front of the Federal Security Service’s headquarters in Moscow in which he was staged a mock crucifixion of himself over burning files. He said that protest symbolized criminal cases against Russian citizens.
In addition to jail time, he also was expelled from the university in Moscow he was attending.
In May 2022, Krisevich was sentenced to 10 days in jail for taking part in an action to support political prisoners in Russia by displaying their paintings in central Moscow.
Australia Rules Not To Allow Russia To Build New Embassy Near Parliament
Australian lawmakers passed legislation on June 15 banning Russia from constructing its new embassy near parliament following intelligence service warnings about possible security threats. Russia holds the lease for a parcel of land close to Australia's parliamentary precinct in Canberra and has been laying the foundation for a new embassy building. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Australian lawmakers' move "part of the mainstream West's Russophobic hysteria, of which Australia is trying to distinguish itself." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Twelve Former Uzbek Law Enforcement Officers Handed Prison Terms For Beating Suspect To Death
A court in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Andijon has handed prison sentences to 12 former law enforcement officers, including police physicians, after finding them guilty of being involved in beating a suspect to death at a detention center in March last year and attempting to cover up the situation. The Supreme Court of Uzbekistan said on June 14 that the men were sentenced in late May to prison terms of between three years and more than four years in prison. Prosecution of law enforcement officers for mistreating suspects is very rare in Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kurti Says Kosovo Tightened Border Controls After Three Kosovar Police 'Kidnapped'
Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on June 15 that Kosovo was still allowing Serb vehicles to cross its border but only after tightened controls following what Pristina said was the "kidnapping" of three of its police officers by Serbian forces in the predominantly ethnic Serb northern part of Kosovo -- a region where tensions have been running high for weeks over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors.
"For security reasons, as an immediate and necessary step, border controls with Serbia have been tightened, limiting traffic and increasing controls on vehicles coming from Serbia, especially road freight vehicles," Kurti told a news conference in Pristina.
Kosovar police said on June 14 that the three officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing the illegal use of roads for smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade says the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
A government spokesman in Pristina said late on June 14 that for "security reasons" all vehicles with Serbian license plates would be barred from entering the territory of Kosovo. RFE/RL correspondents on the ground said on June 15 that vehicles with Serbian license plates were still entering Kosovo, but only after passing through the tightened controls.
During the joint news conference with Svecla, Kurti demanded the immediate release of the three police officers and lashed out at the NATO-led peacekeepers for not condemning the incident, saying he was surprised by KFOR's "silence."
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on June 15 said that Kosovo and Serbia must both take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, including the unconditional release of three Kosovo police officers detained by Serbia.
The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region following an attack two weeks ago on KFOR forces and the Kosovar police in Zvecan.
The attack occurred amid clashes between international peacekeepers and Serbs after three ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of Kosovar police in three towns with overwhelming ethnic Serb majority -- Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok -- following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serbian boycott.
Kurti, who has been under pressure from key Western supporters of Kosovo’s independence, on June 13 presented a five-point plan -- including fresh elections -- that he said would contribute to calming tensions in northern Kosovo.
Holding new elections is a request of the international community, which condemned the decision of the Kosovo authorities to forcibly take over municipal buildings in the north.
The United States and European Union have called on Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous ethnic Serb municipalities in the region.
Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo, a former part of Serbia, declared independence in 2008, a decade after the two sides fought a 1998-1999 war that ended with a 78-day bombing campaign of Serbia by NATO.
Serbia and its traditional ally Russia have not recognized Kosovo's independence.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Another Sukhoi Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Russia, Second In Two Days
A Russian Sukhoi Superjet-100 (SS-100) plane with 54 passengers aboard made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on June 15 after the air-conditioning system malfunctioned. Two days earlier, another SS-100 jet flying from Moscow to Kazakhstan’s Caspian port city of Aqtau made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Samara due to problems in one of its engines. After Western sanctions were imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched last year, Russia had to decrease production of the jets due to shortages of parts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Investigates Boris Yeltsin Museum For 'Foreign Agent' Activity
Russia's Justice Ministry has started investigating a museum dedicated to the late President Boris Yeltsin for possible activity as a "foreign agent," stated-owned agency RIA Novosti reported. The Yeltsin Center in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg pays tribute to the life, work, and legacy of Yeltsin, who served as post-Soviet Russia's first president from 1991 to 1999 and designated Vladimir Putin as his chosen successor. The term foreign agent has connotations of spying and has been widely used by Russian authorities against those whom it deems to be conducting anti-state activity with backing from abroad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Reports Say CIA Warned Ukraine Not To Sabotage Nord Stream Pipeline Prior To Blasts
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency reportedly warned Ukraine not to sabotage the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines last year after receiving a tip from the Netherlands’ intelligence agency that a plot was under way.
The reports by several European and U.S. media outlets deepen the mystery of the Baltic Sea pipeline, which was mostly destroyed in September in explosions that remain under investigation.
In the aftermath of the blasts, Western officials blamed Russia for the September 26 incident, which all but destroyed the twin pipelines at a spot just east of a Danish island called Bornholm. The explosions were discovered as residual gas in the pipelines bubbled up to the surface.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.
The pipelines were built by Russia to deliver Russian gas directly to Germany and Europe while bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow.
While the first pipeline was operational, the second had yet to receive final approval from German regulators. The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations as they would make the countries beholden to Russian energy exports.
In the months that followed the blasts, the mystery over who was responsible deepened, with a spate of reports by European media organizations that focused on a yacht called the Andromeda that had been rented at a German port by a group of people, some of whom showed Bulgarian passports. German investigators reportedly found traces of explosives on the Andromeda, which had been reported in Bornholm prior to the explosions.
Other reports focused on the presence of a Greek-flagged tanker that had been seen drifting around the site of the blasts and later continued on to a Russian port.
Last month, the German newspaper Die Zeit and The Wall Street Journal reported that German police raided an apartment in the eastern German city of Frankfurt an der Oder, investigating a woman whose former boyfriend was a Ukrainian soldier. According to the reports, the soldier was among the crew members on the Andromeda prior to the blasts.
On June 13, Dutch public broadcaster NOS, along with German newspaper Die Ziet and public broadcaster ARD, reported that in June a year earlier, the main Dutch intelligence agency received a tip that a secret plot by Ukrainian operatives was under way to target the pipelines.
The Dutch agency forwarded the tip to the CIA, which then warned Ukrainian officials not to carry out the effort.
That reporting was later corroborated by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials. U.S. officials were reportedly told by Ukrainian counterparts that the plot had been aborted.
Then, in September, the explosions took place.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that German investigators were examining evidence that suggested the sabotage team had used Poland as a conduit or base for carrying out the attack.
A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mykhaylo Podolyak, called the latest reporting "endless anonymous sources [that are] artificially fueling the disinformation campaign about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream."
It "should be viewed as a deliberate campaign to undermine Ukraine's credibility, reputation, and voice in the global arena," Podolyak said in a post on Twitter on June 13.
U.S. and European media have said the group that carried out of the attack may have done so without the knowledge of Zelenskiy or other top officials.
- By RFE/RL
Proposed 'Chastity And Hijab Law' Increases Discrimination Against Iranian Women
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says a a new bill dubbed the Chastity And Hijab Law will add to the institutional oppression of Iranian women. The bill equates a woman's public appearance without the mandatory head scarf, or hijab, with nudity and being harmful to society in general. It provides for more severe punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment, the New York-based CHRI said. "The proposed bill seeks to intensify the control and punishment imposed on women" in the wake of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, last year in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Lawyer Says Activist Tortured To Death In Police Custody In Russia's Rostov-On-Don
Lawyer Irina Gak says her client, 40-year-old anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov, was tortured to death in police custody in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don a day before his release. Gak said on June 15 that she visited Beryozikov a day earlier and noticed traces of electric shocks on his body, adding that her client told her that police officers had threatened to kill him. An officer at the police station said on June 15 that Beryozikov died by suicide. Beryozikov had been sentenced several times to 15 days in jail since early May on hooliganism charges stemming from his distribution of leaflets criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RTL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
The Ukrainian Cities Obliterated In Russia's Self-Proclaimed 'Liberation'2
Disenchanted Russian Emigre In Kazakhstan To Seek New Life Elsewhere3
'Cost Of War': Czech President Says Russians In West Should Be 'Monitored'4
Wagner Chief Refuses To Obey Decree In Latest Spat With Russian Defense Minister5
'We Want To Defeat Russia,' Says British Historian Figes, 'But We Don't Want To Push It Into Civil War And Chaos'6
You're Hearing A Lot About Ukraine's New Counteroffensive. One Week In, It's Only Getting Started.7
Ukraine Says It Retook Two Villages As Counteroffensive Gathers Steam8
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Making Progress, Stoltenberg Says After Missile Attack On Zelenskiy's Hometown9
Russian Tourists Avoid Crimea Once Again As War Takes Toll On Local Economy10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe