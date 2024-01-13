News
Russian Orthodox Church Calls For Expulsion Of Priest Who Failed To Pray For Victory
The Russian Orthodox Church on January 13 published a verdict calling for the expulsion of a priest who has made anti-war remarks and who failed to pray for the “victory of Holy Russia” in its war of aggression against Ukraine, according to Russian media. The verdict against Aleksei Uminsky will be sent to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, for his signature. When asked about the decision, Uminsky told the news outlet Meduza that "my principled position is not to comment." Along with other citizens, many Russian priests have faced pressure when expressing anti-war sentiments. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
In Pakistan, Imran Khan's Party Loses Cricket Bat As Electoral Symbol
Pakistan's Supreme Court on January 13 rejected an attempt by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party to retain its traditional electoral symbol of a cricket bat, in the latest setback for the jailed leader ahead of general elections. Khan's party, at odds with powerful army generals, has been grappling with a military-backed crackdown that has gathered pace ahead of the February 8 vote. The party, the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), alleges the military is attempting to keep it out of the election, a charge the army denies. A party's electoral symbol on ballot papers is significant in a country where the majority of the constituencies are in rural areas with low literacy.
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis
U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington had sent a private message to Tehran about Yemen-based, Iran-backed Huthi rebels responsible for attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.
"We delivered it privately and we're confident we're well-prepared," Biden told reporters at the White House on January 14 hours after U.S. and other forces conducted a second strike against Huthi sites in Yemen.
Details about the private message were not disclosed. The United States and Iran do not have formal diplomatic relations, and affairs between the two nations have generally been handled through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran since 1979.
The Huthi rebels -- whose attacks against Israeli-linked and other commercial vessels in the Red Sea have prompted military responses from the United States and its allies against Huthi targets in Yemen -- have pledged "strong" retaliation following a second strike on January 13.
The threat amplifies concerns of major military confrontations stemming from Israel's war against Hamas, the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group, in Gaza, which like the Huthi movement enjoys Iranian support.
Russia also voiced accusations at the United Nations that the Western moves risk a dangerous escalation.
"This new strike will have a firm, strong, and effective response," Al-Jazeera quoted Huthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer as saying on January 13.
He claimed there had been no casualties, no injuries, and no "material damages" from the second wave of strikes.
The threat came after the U.S. military carried out its second strike in two days, this time against what U.S. officials said was a radar site.
A day earlier, the United States and the United Kingdom conducted dozens of air strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen. The Huthis said those attacks killed five of their fighters.
The Huthis have denied they are trying to interfere with international shipping but say they are targeting Israeli-linked ships in support of Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.
But many of the vessels they have targeted have had no clear connection to Israel.
The United States has said it is not seeking a conflict in the region but has warned the Huthis that it will not tolerate further violent disruption to a crucial international shipping lane.
The White House said on January 10 that the Huthi attacks were "unlawful and escalatory."
Reuters quoted another Huthi spokesman, Mohammad Abdulsalam, as saying on January 13 that a strike overnight that struck a military base in Sanaa had no major effect on the group's capacity to block Israeli-linked ships from using the route.
Moscow has condemned the United States' and its allies' Red Sea response.
WATCH: Who are the Huthi rebels, why did U.S. and U.K. forces strike now, and what are the rebels' links to Iran? Hannah Porter is a Yemen expert and senior research fellow with the Ark social enterprise group.
Russia's envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told a meeting of the Security Council late on January 12 that those countries' actions were "personally" escalating the Gaza conflict and encouraging a spread of Hamas support in the region.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
“The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Huthis and facilitate their attacks,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
The Huthi group, which controls Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, has also fired drones and missiles up the Red Sea at Israel itself.
With reporting by RFE/RL, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and Voice of America
Belarusian Diaspora Group 'Outraged' At Prison Term For Returning Member
A Belarusian diaspora group in Sweden says it is "outraged" at the sentencing in Minsk of one of its members to five years in prison after her return to her homeland. The Telegram channel of the Association of Belarusians in Sweden (Sveriges Belarusier) said Halina Krasnyanskaya was convicted and sentenced under an article on "participation in armed groups." "We are outraged by the unfair verdict against Galina," it said, and demanded her release. The Vyasna rights group said 67-year-old Krasnyanskaya was sentenced in the Minsk City Court on January 12. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service, click here.
In Ukraine, France's New Foreign Minister Tells Kyiv 'Our Determination Is Intact'
KYIV -- New French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on a surprise visit sought to reassure Kyiv that it can count on support from Paris following the cabinet reshuffle in France over the past week and that Ukraine will remain “France’s priority” as it continues to battle the Russian invasion.
“Ukraine is and will remain France’s priority. The defense of the fundamental principles of international law is being played out in Ukraine,” he told a Kyiv news conference alongside his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on January 13.
“Russia is hoping that Ukraine and its supporters will tire before it does. We will not weaken. That is the message that I am carrying here to the Ukrainians. Our determination is intact,” said Sejourne, who was making his first foreign journey since being appointed to the position on January 11.
WATCH: After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial mobilization" in fall 2022, over 300,000 reservists were drafted into the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation." A year later, women formed The Way Home initiative to demand that their family members be discharged and sent back home. The women wear white shawls as a symbol of their protest.
Kuleba thanked Sejourne for making his journey to Kyiv despite “another massive shelling by Russia. I am grateful to him for his courage, for not turning back."
Sejourne arrived in the Ukrainian capital within hours of a combined missile-and-drone attack by Russia that triggered Ukrainian air defenses in several southern and eastern regions early on January 13.
Sejourne's visit represented the latest Western show of support for Kyiv in its ongoing war to repel Russia's 22-month-old full-scale invasion.
"For almost 2 years, Ukraine has been on the front line to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of Europe," Sejourne said on X, formerly Twitter. "France's aid is long-term."
Ukraine has struggled to secure further funding for its campaign from the United States and the European Union, the latter of which is grappling with opposition from member Hungary.
The French Foreign Ministry posted an image of Sejourne and said he'd "arrived in Kyiv for his first trip to the field, in order to continue French diplomatic action there and to reiterate France's commitment to its allies and alongside civilian populations."
"Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority," AFP later quoted Sejourne as saying in Kyiv. He said "the fundamental principles of international law and the values of Europe, as well as the security interests of the French" are at stake there.
Earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said Russia had launched 40 missiles and attack drones targeting Ukrainian territory.
It said Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight of the incoming attacks and 20 others missed their targets. It said the Russian weapons included "winged, aerobic, ballistic, aviation, anti-controlled missiles, and impact BPLAs."
They reportedly targeted the eastern Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm claims by either side in areas of the heaviest combat.
Air alerts sounded in several regions of Ukraine.
A day earlier, Polish radio and other reports quoted recently inaugurated Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as saying he would visit Ukraine soon to discuss joint security efforts and to talk about Polish truckers' grievances over EU advantages for Ukrainian haulers.
Tusk, a former Polish leader and European Council president who was sworn in for a new term as Polish prime minister in mid-December, has been a vocal advocate of strong Polish and EU support for Ukraine.
"I really want the Ukrainian problems of war and, more broadly security, as well as policy toward Russia, to be joint, so that not only the president and the prime minister, but the Polish state as a whole act in solidarity in these issues," Tusk said.
The U.S. Congress has been divided over additional aid to Ukraine, with many Republicans opposing President Joe Biden's hopes for billions more in support.
An EU aid proposal of around 50 billion euros ($55 billion) was blocked by Hungary, although other members have said they will pursue "technical" or other means of skirting Budapest's resistance as soon as possible.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that delays in aid can severely hamper Ukrainians' ongoing efforts to defeat invading Russian forces.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
New Logjam At Afghan-Pakistani Border, As Islamabad Tightens Document Requirements
Hundreds of trucks and other cargo vehicles have been stranded at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Pakistan implemented a requirement for passports and valid visas for Afghan drivers beginning early on January 13.
A countermove by authorities of the Taliban-led Afghan government appears to be compounding the chaos.
A Pakistani official at Torkham told RFERL’s Radio Mashaal that Afghan drivers without passports were now barred from entering the country.
Hundreds of goods-laden trucks were stranded on the Afghan side of the heavily trafficked border as a result of the measure's implementation.
The Afghan Taliban authorities have also stopped Pakistani cargo vehicles from entering Afghanistan in response.
“Pakistan has repeatedly extended and given time on the valid visa and passport condition," a Pakistani official told RFERL.
Afghan Taliban security officials had called for Afghan drivers’ exemptions from the passport and visa requirement.
The Taliban was said to have regarded the tightening as a unilateral decision.
The federal government of Pakistan implemented a border-control policy in 2016, known as Border Management, that does not allow anyone without a passport or visa to travel through the Torkham border crossing.
Serbia Blasts Kosovo's Rearming Of Police As 'Extremely Provocative, Dangerous'
Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic has accused Pristina of dangerously stoking tensions after his Kosovar counterpart, Xhelal Svecla, said that all police on patrol in the former Serbian province would be equipped with rifles.
Svecla announced the move on January 12 with immediate effect, ratcheting up tensions after deadly violence last year near the border between the neighboring Balkan states.
Gasic called the additional firepower for the mostly ethnic Albanian police force "extremely provocative and dangerous for increasing tensions."
Svecla thanked "the Croatia friendly state" in his post announcing the move.
"With the purchase of these weapons for all police patrols around the Republic of Kosovo, the efficiency in the fight against crime increases, which enables a safer environment, calmer public order, and more security for our police officers," Svecla said.
The addition of rifles to Kosovar patrols follows a deadly incident in September that sent shock waves through Kosovo and the international community, which is seeking normalized relations between Pristina and Belgrade.
An ethnic Albanian Kosovar police officer was left dead after the September encounter with masked commandos allegedly led by a Kosovar Serb politician who has long enjoyed Belgrade's support and is now thought to be in Serbia.
Three of the gunmen were also killed amid an hours-long standoff at the Banjska Monastery complex near Kosovo's border with Serbia that Svecla and Kosovo's president and prime minister blamed on Serbia and its proxies.
NATO KFOR peacekeepers were dragged into the violence last May when angry Serbs who live in the mostly Serb north mobilized to resist the forcible installment of ethnic Albanians after mostly boycotted local elections.
International pressure has mounted on both sides to make progress in EU-moderated negotiations that have lasted more than a decade to regularize diplomatic and other relations between Kosovo and the much larger Serbia.
Belgrade and its ally Russia still refuse to recognize Kosovo's sovereignty since a 2008 declaration of independence that followed a decade of UN administration after a bloody ethnically fueled war.
Abkhaz Separatists Say Work Set To Begin On Russian Naval Base In Georgian Region
The head of a de facto security body in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia has been quoted by Russian state media as saying Moscow is preparing to build a naval base in the Black Sea coastal enclave.
RIA Novosti also quoted separatist Security Council head Sergei Shamba as saying on January 12 that construction on the purported facility should begin this year.
Tbilisi and the overwhelming majority of the international community regard Abkhazia and nearby South Ossetia as Georgian territory occupied by Russia. Aside from Russia, only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent.
Shamba did not say what kind of Russian vessels were expected to use the planned base.
The Abkhaz region's Moscow-backed de facto president, Aslan Bjaniya, said in October that a deal had been signed to locate a Russian naval base in the port of Ochamchira.
Separatists in Abkhazia tried to declare independence from Georgia in 1992, a move that set up 16 years of tensions with Tbilisi before a 2008 war involving Russian troops.
Russian forces supporting the separatists in Abkhazia and South Ossetia control around one-fifth of internationally recognized Georgian territory.
Moscow's invasion and the annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 marked a grab at another strategically sensitive Black Sea coastal region.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet is headquartered in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea and has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Russia Lists Writer Akunin, Journalist Minkin Among Latest 'Foreign Agents'
Russia's Justice Ministry has declared prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, and veteran investigative journalist Aleksandr Minkin as "foreign agents," along with several other additions to the punitive list that has been broadly applied to target regime critics. Officials also added independent news outlet Kholod, ex-lawmaker Anton Sokolov, and the administrator of the Moscow Calling Telegram channel to the list, which stems from a repressive 2012 law. The ministry cited statements or activities related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in all five cases. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By AFP
Four Ukrainians Aboard UN Helicopter Captured In Somalia, Kyiv Says
Four of the hostages seized by Al-Shabaab militants after a UN helicopter made an emergency landing in Somalia are Ukrainian, Kyiv confirmed on January 12. The helicopter belonged to a private Ukrainian company and was carrying out a transport mission for the United Nations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the capture of four Ukrainians on the territory of Somalia, controlled by anti-government forces," Nikolenko said. The chopper went down on January 10 with nine people aboard.
Refugee Bear From Bombed-Out Private Zoo In Ukraine Finds New Home In Scotland
An unlikely refugee from the war in Ukraine -- a rare Asiatic black bear -- arrived at his new home in Scotland on January 12 and quickly enjoyed a meal of cucumbers and watermelon. The 12-year-old bear was one of the few survivors found by Ukrainian troops in an abandoned bombed-out private zoo. The troops found the bear, renamed Yampil for the village in the Donetsk region where he was discovered, after they recaptured the city of Lyman in 2022, said Yegor Yakovlev of the international charitable fund Save Wild, who helped the bear find a new home.
Council Of Europe Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Focus On Rights, Safe Return Of Karabakh Refugees
The Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, Dunja Mijatovic, has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to focus in their ongoing peace talks on ensuring rights for everyone affected by the conflict between the two Caucasus rivals.
In a statement on January 12, she said her visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region in late October -- the highest-profile rights visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region in decades -- highlighted the plight of more than 100,000 Karabakh Armenian refugees.
Following decades of control by ethnic Armenians, nearly all of the residents fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku wrested control of the internationally recognized Azerbaijani region in a lightning offensive in September.
Mijatovic said "Karabakh Armenians found themselves abandoned without any reliable security or protection guarantees by any party, and...leaving home was the only reasonable option available."
She said those former residents must be allowed to return with their properties intact.
Ethnic Armenians have accused Baku's forces of retributive attacks and other abuses, including the widespread destruction of property.
Mijatovic welcomed "the steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to the Karabakh region" but "expressed the hope that all internally displaced persons who so wish will be able to return as soon as possible in safety and dignity."
She said that "pending a possible return, ways should be promptly found, including by establishing security guarantees, for Karabakh Armenians to temporarily access their homes or places of habitual residence, and visit graveyards where loved ones are buried."
She said the Azerbaijani authorities were responsible for ensuring the protection of property and the prevention of looting.
"The few ethnic Armenians who have stayed in the Karabakh region should also benefit from all human rights protection, including by having their freedom of movement secured," she added.
She encouraged both sides to build trust.
Mijatovic's statement was a follow-up to her visit to the region from October 16-23.
As international officials have pressed peace talks, the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists ousted from the region in September, Samvel Shahramanian, said in December that a decree he signed on the dissolution of separatist institutions was no longer valid.
The United States in January put mostly Muslim Azerbaijan on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” since Baku retook Nagorno-Karabakh from mostly Christian ethnic Armenians.
Russia Adds Former Gazprombank Executive Now Fighting For Ukraine To Wanted List
Russia has put Igor Volobuev, a former vice president of Gazprombank who is now fighting in the Ukrainian military, on its wanted list. Volobuev worked as Gazprom's press secretary for 16 years. He left Russia for Kyiv at the beginning of 2022 and volunteered for the Ukrainian Army. Volobuev is a Russian citizen but he was born in Ukraine and lived the first 18 years of his life there. He said last month that he was serving in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia legion. To read the original story on Current Time, click here.
Belarusian Photojournalist Goes On Trial For Covering Protests, Faces Up To Six Years In Prison
A Belarusian photojournalist went on trial on January 12 in Minsk on charges linked to his professional work covering protests, the latest move in a relentless government crackdown on dissent. Alyaksandr Zyankou faces up to six years in prison if convicted on charges of “participation in an extremist group.” Belarusian Association of Journalists said Zyankou was arrested for “taking pictures to chronicle brutal repressions.” Andrei Bastunets, head of the association, said the authorities “hate anyone speaking about or taking images of political terror in the country.”
U.S. Announces Sanctions Against Companies That Support Funding Of Iranian-Backed Huthis
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement that the companies had shipped Iranian commodities on behalf of a Huthi financial facilitator's network and that revenue from the sales of the commodities supported the Huthis "and their continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden."
"The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Houthis and facilitate their attacks," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement. "Together with our allies and partners, we will take all available measures to stop the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their threats to global commerce."
The sanctions were announced after the United States and Britain carried out strikes on Huthi rebels to stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping.
The statement identified the financial facilitator as Sa'id al-Jamal, saying he "engages in a variety of commercial activities that involve the sale of Iranian commodities" to generate revenue for the Huthis and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force. Al-Jamal was designated for sanctions by the Treasury Department in June 2021.
The companies designated for sanctions on January 12 are Cielo Maritime in Hong Kong and Global Tech Marine Services in the United Arab Emirates.
Cielo Maritime has shipped Iranian commodities to China in support of Sa'id al Jamal, according to the statement. Its vessel, the Mehle, used forged shipping documents to disguise the Iranian origin of the cargo, it added.
Global Tech Marine Services has similarly shipped Iranian commodities in support of Sa'id al-Jamal, the statement said. Its ship, the Sincere 02, "sought to disguise the origin of the goods using forged documents," OFAC said.
The sanctions also target the Mehle and the Sincere 02 and two other vessels operated by Global Tech Marine Services that the department said have shipped Iranian commodities.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with the companies.
Russian Activist Sent To Pretrial Detention On Charge Of Justifying Terrorism
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sent Russian opposition activist Sergei Udaltsov to pretrial detention on charge of justifying terrorism.
The Basmanny district court ruled on January 12 that Udaltsov must stay in pretrial detention until at least February 15.
Udaltsov was detained on January 11 after police searched his home.
Udaltsov told reporters after the court hearing that the charge against him stems from his public support of members of a so-called Marxist group in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, who were arrested last year on a charge of creation of a terrorist organization.
Udaltsov pleaded not guilty at the hearing, insisting that since the arrested members of the Marxist group have yet to be convicted, they are considered innocent, and therefore the charge against him -- justifying terrorism -- is illegal.
If convicted, Udaltsov faces up to seven years in prison.
The 46-year-old Udaltsov is the leader of the Left Front movement. He was one of the most prominent figures during mass anti-government protests in 2011-2012.
He spent more than four years in prison for organizing mass protests in 2012 against the inauguration of President Vladimir Putin. Udaltsov was released from prison in August 2017.
Despite parole-like restrictions imposed on him after his release, Udaltsov continued to take part in anti-government rallies and has been sentenced to weeks in jail several times.
His wife, Anastasia Udaltsova, is a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma.
Udaltsov continues to criticize Putin, but has supported Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Recently he openly supported Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east who is now jailed.
Girkin, 52, has been charged with public calls for extremist activities, which he rejects. He was arrested in July after he sharply criticized Putin for his “too kind’ handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to Putin as a “nonentity” and accusing him of “cowardly mediocrity.”
Udaltsov openly supported Girkin's plan to take part in presidential election in March.
Municipal Council In Russia's Yoshkar-Ola Annuls Mandate Of Anti-War Lawmaker
The municipal council in Yoskhar-Ola, the capital of Russia's Mari El Republic, has canceled the mandate of lawmaker Anton Sokolov, who openly criticized Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The council said it made the move on January 12 because Sokolov has been absent at the council's sessions without explanation for six months. Sokolov, who has been in Germany since mid-2023, called the council's move "illegal." According to him, nobody asked him about his absence, while he has been attending courses on urban issues in Germany. Last year, Sokolov, 35, signed petitions calling for a stop to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and urging President Vladimir Putin to resign. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russian Fencers Known For Anti-War Stance Seek To Represent U.S. At 2024 Olympics
Three prominent Russian fencers who openly criticized Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and moved to the United States are seeking U.S. citizenship in hopes of representing the country at the Paris Olympics this year.
According to USA Today, the move by Konstantin Lokhanov, Sergei Bida, and Violetta Bida has been supported by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Fencing.
Lokhanov, 25, is the former son-in-law of the head of Russia's Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, who condemned Lokhanov's decision to move to the United States.
Lokhanov left Russia one day before Moscow launched its ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. His wife, fencer Sofia Pozdnyakova, refused to move to the United States, which led to the couple's divorce.
Sergei and Violetta Bida are wanted in Russia on a charge of "illegally leaving their military service." Sergei Bida, 30, competed for Moscow’s Dynamo club, which is affiliated with the Interior Ministry, while his 29-year-old wife represented the Russian Army's Central Sports Club. Athletes representing the two clubs are considered military personnel and have military ranks.
The couple moved to the United States last summer and participated in the U.S. fencing championship, after which the senior coach of the Russian national fencing team, Aleksandr Glazunov was fired.
USA Today cited documents related to the Russian fencers' move to obtain U.S. citizenship.
"All three of these individuals have made sacrifices at great personal cost and put their lives at risk to be able to represent our nation and we ask you to make every effort to support them in the extraordinary circumstance,'' USA Fencing Chief Executive Officer Phil Andrews wrote in a letter to Congress dated January 5.
In early December, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Russian athletes who qualify in their sport for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which run from July 26 to August 11, can take part as neutrals, adding that athletes who actively support the war in Ukraine and those contracted with the Russian military are ineligible.
Russian athletes competed at the Tokyo Games under a neutral flag since competitors and Russian authorities were found to have conspired in a massive and "systematic" state doping conspiracy over the previous decade.
With reporting by USA Today
Russian Shelling Kills 2 People In Ukraine's Kherson, Says Regional Governor
Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River hit a street in the southern city of Kherson on January 12, killing two civilians, including a woman, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Russian shells struck a street in the city. "A woman was killed on the spot. A burned body was also found in a car," Prokudin said. Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and its surroundings in November 2022, forcing Russian invaders to retreat across the Dnieper. Russian troops have since regularly shelled the city, causing numerous deaths among civilians and material damage. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Monument Of Former Kazakh President Nazarbaev Removed From University
A monument of Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbaev has been removed from a site in front of the National Defense University in Astana. The Defense Ministry said on January 12 that the monument was removed because the institution is no longer named after Nazarbaev, adding that the sculpture is being temporarily kept in one of the ministry’s depots. The monument depicting Nazarbaev in a military uniform was unveiled in 2020 to mark his 80th birthday. Nazarbaev and his clan lost power after unprecedented anti-government protests that ended with deadly unrest across the country in January 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russia Detains Man In Penza Region For Allegedly Spying For Poland
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on January 12 that its officers detained an employee at an unspecified classified industrial facility in the Penza region on suspicion of spying for Poland. According to the FSB, the detained man, whose identity was not disclosed, collaborated with Polish intelligence in exchange for getting a residence permit in the European Union. The suspect was charged with "collaborating with a foreign nation on a confidential basis." If convicted, the man may face up to eight years in prison. Poland has yet to comment on the FSB statement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Israel Calls Genocide Accusations At World Court Hearings 'Absurd,' Says No Comparison To Russia Case
Israel has refuted South African claims at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in its war in the Gaza Strip and called drawing similarities with Russia's war in Ukraine "absurd."
Lawyers for Israel argued on January 12 that the country is doing what it can to limit the civilian impact of its battle against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, and that Hamas and its warfare tactics are to blame for a rising death toll among the population.
As part of its case urging the court to order a provisional halt to the hostilities, touched off by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 civilians in Israel, South Africa has pointed to a March 2022 ruling it made calling on Russia to halt its military operations against Ukraine.
South Africa, which accused Israel of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in the conflict, is asking the court to hand down an emergency ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm by Israel's war against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the majority of whom were women and children.
But Christopher Staker, a British lawyer arguing on behalf of Israel, said the argument that the ICJ's ruling against Russia set precedent was wrong as in that case, the court found doubtful Russian claims that its military operation was to prevent and punish genocide being committed in Ukraine.
"In this case, Israel does not rely on the genocide convention or prevention of genocide to justify its operations," he said.
"In the Russia case, a suspension of military operations might have been necessary to preserve a right not to be subjected to military operations. But in this case, the right in issue is South Africa's claimed right to ensure observance of the genocide convention. It's absurd to suggest that the only way to ensure observance of the genocide convention in a military operation is to prevent the operation from being conducted at all."
Speaking on the second day of the proceedings, Tal Becker, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, used similar language in calling South Africa's claims "unfounded" and "absurd."
"Israel is at war with Hamas not the Palestinian people," he told the panel of judges.
South Africa's heading up of the case has put a spotlight on its long-standing support of Palestinian rights, with even Nelson Mandela once saying that his country's freedom would be "incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."
The Netherlands-based court is expected to rule later this month on South Africa's request for emergency measures for Israel to halt its operations in Gaza, but a decision on the allegations of genocide, legal experts say, could take years.
Decisions by the ICJ cannot be appealed, but the court itself has no means of enforcing its rulings.
Analysts have previously noted that the ICJ's order for Russia to halt its military operations had no effect.
With reporting by VOA and Reuters
Tatar Activist Charged For 'Actions' Including Making Anti-War Posters
Sources close to law enforcement structures in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan told RFE/RL on January 11 that a local anti-war activist, Zulfia Sitdikova, was charged with the rehabilitation of Nazism and discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Investigators ordered her not leave the republic’s capital, Kazan. The charges stem from Sitdikova's two public actions in 2023 protesting the war in Ukraine. In 2022, she was fined for wearing a hoodie with the words "No War" on it while attending a Pro-Kremlin concert in Kazan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Russian Ex-Inmate Exonerated For Service In Ukraine Gets 7 Years For Another Murder
A court in Russia's Far East said on January 11 that it had handed a mitigated prison sentence of seven years to a man convicted on a murder charge because the defendant had fought in the war against Ukraine. Maksim Volkovoi was serving an eight-year sentence for murder when he was recruited from prison to join the war. His sentenced was annulled following his tour of duty. After returning from the war, Volkovoi celebrated for several days at a friend's house, where one guest criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a brawl. Volkovoi severely beat and stabbed the man to death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
2 Killed In Shelling, Drone Attack On Horlivka In Occupied Donetsk, Says Moscow-Appointed Governor
Ukrainian shelling and a drone strike near the city of Horlivka in the Russia-occupied region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine has killed two people and wounded six others, Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed regional leader said on Telegram on January 12. Pushilin said an electrical engineer was killed in the shelling and a subsequent drone strike on the ambulance that had come to rescue the victims killed a paramedic. Ukraine did not comment and the information could not be immediately verified.
