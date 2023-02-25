News
- By AP
Russian Delegates Defiant At Hostile OSCE Assembly Meeting
A contentious Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Vienna ended on February 24 with condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Russian delegates accused the West of preventing dialogue by arming Kyiv. The Parliamentary Assembly of the 57-nation OSCE brought together lawmakers from member countries, including Russia, to discuss security and human rights issues. Ukraine and Lithuania boycotted the meeting, which coincided with the anniversary of the invasion, due to the presence of six Russian delegates, who were given visas by Austria despite being under EU and U.S. sanctions. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More News
- By dpa
Demonstration At Berlinale Red Carpet On Anniversary Of Ukraine War
Berlin continued its wave of support for Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its western neighbor, with a demonstration at the capital's international film festival, the Berlinale. The planned solidarity action brought together about 50 invited guests on the red carpet with several celebrities holding up signs in the colors of Ukraine's flag saying "Stand with Ukraine." In addition to the two Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, this year's jury president, U.S. actress Kristen Stewart, and other jury members participated in the event.
G20 Fails To Reach Consensus On Russia-Ukraine War, Sources Say
G20 finance chiefs have been unable to reach a consensus on describing the war in Ukraine and are likely to end a meeting in India on February 25 without a joint communique, delegates said. The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations have been adamant in demands that the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbor, which has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations, they said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Suspended From Global Body On Illicit Finance
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international standard-setting body on illicit finance, has suspended Russia from its membership. It is the first time a country has been removed in FATF's 34-year history. The FATF said in a statement on February 24 that the suspension was warranted by “Russia’s unlawful, immoral, and unprovoked war against Ukraine.” FATF members lead the global effort on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and members are expected to uphold and promote core principles that safeguard the global financial system, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
EU Agrees To 10th Round Of Sanctions Over Russia's War In Ukraine
The EU agreed to impose new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine on February 24, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion, the bloc's Swedish presidency announced. The package -- the 10th imposed by the EU since Russia's invasion -- contains "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war." Final approval of the sanctions was expected on February 25. The details on the listed individuals and entities will then be published in the European Union's official gazette.
UN Security Council Hears Proposal For Peace In Ukraine But Solution Remains Elusive
Western leaders and high-level diplomats called for peace but argued over how to achieve it at a special session of the UN Security Council on February 24, the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Most of the speakers underlined that peace in Ukraine must be fair and respect Ukrainian territory as tensions between Russia and Ukraine were laid bare when representatives of the two countries confronted each other over holding a minute's silence to honor the dead.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on the “tragic day" that there was finally a chance to mourn the "lives and destinies broken by Russia." When he asked all in the council chamber to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims, everyone stood.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia then asked for the floor, saying: “We are getting to our feet to honor the memory of all victims of what has happened in Ukraine starting in 2014 -- all of those who perished.”
Nebenzia’s referred to Russia’s claims that the conflict with Ukraine began in 2014 after Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly president was driven from office by mass protests. Russia responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and by backing rebels in eastern Ukraine.
“All lives are priceless, and that is why we’re rising to honor the memory of them all,” Nebenzia said, referring to Russians, pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east, and Ukrainians elsewhere in the country.
The mood was summed up by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said: "I have no illusions: We will not convince the Russian representative today."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken used his speech to warn against a "temporary or unconditional cease-fire" in the war, saying that Russia will use any pause in fighting to "consolidate control over the territories illegally seized and replenish its forces for further attacks."
Blinken said any peace agreed between Russia and Ukraine must be "durable" and in line with the principles of the UN Charter.
"Any peace that legitimizes Russia's seizure of land by force will weaken the [UN] Charter and send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they can invade countries and get away with it," Blinken said.
Blinken did not mention China in his warning, but his comments came just hours after China called for a comprehensive cease-fire as part of a 12-point plan that largely reiterated its approach since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, 2022.
China said conflicts "benefit no one" and all involved should remain rational "and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed some elements of the Chinese cease-fire proposal but said it was not a concrete plan, while presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak rejected the plan, saying it would do nothing except freeze the status quo.
"Any 'peace plan' that envisages only a 'ceasefire' and, as a result, a new dividing line and the occupation of territories is not about peace," Podolyak said on Twitter.
It is, rather, a "freezing of the war" and the "next stages of genocide," Podolyak said. Ukraine continues to insist on the withdrawal of Russian troops and calls for its internationally recognized 1991 borders to be accepted.
Zelenskiy said the proposal amounted to China revealing its "thoughts." Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, he said China talking about Ukraine "is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to.”
The proposal corresponds in some ways with international law and territorial integrity, he said, adding, "Let's work with China on this point."
Zelenskiy also said he was planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying such a meeting would be "important for world security."
The Ukrainian president also said he was doing his best to prevent Chinese arms supplies to Russia.
The United States has accused China of considering the idea of supplying arms to Russia and has warned Beijing against such a move.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Canada Pledges More Tanks To Ukraine, Imposes New Sanctions
Canada is sending four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and imposing new Russia-related sanctions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on February 24, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its western neighbor. The delivery would bring to eight the number of Leopard 2 tanks Canada has pledged to Ukraine. Canada will also provide an armored recovery vehicle and thousands of rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition to help Ukraine in its defense against Russia. The new sanctions target 129 individuals and 63 entities, including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials, Trudeau said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Europeans Mark Ukraine War Anniversary With Demonstrations Of Solidarity With Kyiv
Anti-war demonstrations were held in many European capitals, where landmarks were lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on February 24 as the world marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and the National Theatre in Warsaw were among the European monuments illuminated in blue and yellow. In Berlin, activists placed a wrecked Russian tank in front of the Russian Embassy, and crowds observed a moment of silence at Tallinn's Freedom Square, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joined a ceremony for the fallen.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also observed a moment of silence in front of Downing Street, where two singers dressed in traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka shirts sang the Ukrainian anthem.
Several protests also were held in Yerevan in support of Ukraine. A group of Ukrainians, Russians, and Armenians gathered in front of the statue of Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko to protest the war. Another demonstration was organized near the Russian Embassy in Yerevan.
WATCH: Ceremonies were held on February 24 in different cities in Ukraine and across the world on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
In Belgrade, about 20 activists headed to the Russian Embassy but were stopped by police from delivering a skull-shaped cake that they said illustrated the result of Russian policy and the occupation of Ukraine.
In addition, they brought a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting his surrender to the international court investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine.
More than 1,000 people also took part in an anti-war march in central Belgrade organized by the Ukrainian Embassy. Participants waved Ukrainian flags and the flags of the United States, Germany, Denmark, and other countries backing Ukraine while shouting "Glory to Ukraine," "Long live Serbia," and "Death to fascism."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Volodymyr Tolkach said Ukraine seeks to restore peace and punish those responsible for crimes. He thanked Serbia for "increasing its support" for Ukraine.
EU Ambassador Emanuel Giaufret and U.S. Deputy Ambassador John Ginkel also took part in the march. Ginkel said Serbia had shown its support "where it counts," citing its help in the humanitarian effort for the people of Ukraine.
A long Ukrainian flag was spread across at the main Republic Square as people laid flowers in memory of the victims of war in front of the Ukrainian Embassy.
A somber ceremony was held in Geneva outside the United Nations office, where ambassadors from countries backing Ukraine observed a moment of silence.
The representatives of France, Canada, and Britain embraced their Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhenia Filipenko, who wore a vyshyvanka under her jacket.
"It is important that Ukrainians know that the world remembers them, that the world will speak about the Russian's atrocities, Russian's war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine," Filipenko told reporters.
Jerome Bonnafont, France's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said the anniversary was an opportunity to highlight the Ukrainian people's incredible resistance.
"We are here to commemorate a tragic day, the beginning of the invasions of Ukraine by Russia, but also, a day where a resistance that we all admire began," he said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, RFE/RL's Armenian Service, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Spacecraft Safely In Orbit After Launch From Kazakhstan On Rescue Mission To ISS
A Soyuz spacecraft is safely in orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) on a mission to retrieve three crew members whose return to Earth has been delayed by several months because of a leak in the original vessel due to bring them home.
The capsule safely reached orbit nine minutes after liftoff in what NASA described as “a perfect ride to orbit.”
The Soyuz spacecraft, which is flying without a crew, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan late on February 23 local time. Its mission is to retrieve two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were scheduled to return to Earth in March until a leak was found in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that was designated to bring them back.
The Soyuz MS-22 transported NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roskosmos cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin to the space station last September. The three crew members are now scheduled to return to Earth in the replacement capsule, Soyuz MS-23, in September.
The Soyuz MS-23, which is carrying hundreds of kilograms of supplies, is scheduled to dock at the ISS on February 25, NASA said. The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is now scheduled to land without a crew in March.
Two top NASA officials were on hand to observe the launch, which took place after Roskosmos delayed it to allow time for inspections to find any manufacturing defects. No issues were found.
Both NASA and Roskosmos believe the leak on the MS-22 spacecraft was caused by a micrometeoroid -- a particle of space rock -- hitting the capsule at high velocity.
A similar impact is believed to have caused a separate leak this month on the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which was taken out of orbit last week. Camera views showed a small hole in each spacecraft.
Despite tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Washington have continued to partner on space exploration and maintenance of the aging ISS.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Chechen Leader Awards Himself 'Hero Of Chechnya' Medal
Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has awarded himself the Hero of Chechnya medal. The medal presented to Kadyrov on February 24 was established by Kadyrov in October "to award Chechens" who take part in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The decree signed by Kadyrov says the decision on who deserves the medal is to be made by the head of the region. Earlier this month, amendments were introduced to the constitution under which the Chechen leader's official title was changed to "father of the people." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Tells UN Security Council To Be Wary Of Unconditional Cease-Fire Proposals For Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the UN Security Council not to be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional cease-fire in Ukraine as the council met to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Blinken's warning came just hours after China called for a comprehensive cease-fire as part of a 12-point plan that largely reiterated its approach since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, 2022.
"Any peace that legitimizes Russia's seizure of land by force will weaken the [UN] Charter and send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they can invade countries and get away with it," Blinken said.
Blinken addressed the 15-member body over Western concerns that Moscow would use a potential cease-fire to rest and rearm.
The 193-member UN General Assembly on February 23 overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution calling for a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter and again demanded Moscow withdraw its troops and stop fighting.
China, which claims to have a neutral stance in the war, abstained, and its representative told the General Assembly that "sending weapons will not bring peace."
Beijing has said it has a “no-limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion.
In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed some elements of the Chinese cease-fire proposal but said it was not a concrete plan.
“China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to,” Zelenskiy said at a news conference.
The proposal corresponds in some ways with international law and territorial integrity, he said, adding, "Let's work with China on this point."
Zelenskiy also said there were parts he disagreed with and urged Beijing not to provide Moscow with arms. The United States has accused China of considering the idea of supplying arms to Russia and has warned Beijing against such a move.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranians Stage Protests At Graves Of Crackdown Victims, Call For Regime Change
Iranian protesters have staged fresh anti-government demonstrations and called for regime change at the graves of protesters killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide unrest that has rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini.
Videos published on social media showed a large gathering in a local cemetery in the western city of Sanandaj on February 23 with people chanting, "Death to the dictator!" -- a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In the northern Iranian city of Chalus, several people and supporters of Amir Hossein Shams Nateri -- who was killed by security forces -- gathered at his family home and celebrated what would have been his birthday.
The family of the slain protester wanted to hold a birthday ceremony at his grave in Chalus cemetery on February 22 but security forces summoned the family and prevented the event.
Similar videos published from other cities also appeared on social media, showing groups holding vigils and commemorations.
Iran has been roiled with unrest that was sparked by the death of Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protester Dies In Police Custody Soon After Rearrest, Group Says
Iranian protester Ebrahim Rigi has died in custody after allegedly being beaten by police following his rearrest, according to a rights group.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that the 24-year-old Rigi was arrested on October 13 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
HAALVSH has quoted local sources as saying that Rigi, a medical intern, had been released on bail but was then rearrested on the street in Zahedan on February 22 and was taken to the police station. He died an hour later.
The group said that the judge on duty and the forensic pathologist confirmed that Rigi died as a result of beating inside the police station.
A local police official described Rigi's death as the result of an "arbitrary act" in which the police had no role. He did not elaborate.
People in Sistan-Baluchistan Province have been holding protest rallies every Friday since September 30, when a demonstration turned deadly as security forces of the Islamic republic launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators.
During the so-called Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The protests grew even larger following the news of the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces attempt to muzzle dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but only account for about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
New U.S. Sanctions Target Banks, Companies Supplying Russian Military
The United States has imposed new sweeping sanctions on dozens of Russian banks, companies, and individuals, saying they were being targeted to further restrict the flow of materials to manufacturers that supply the Russian military and to punish companies and individuals that have helped Moscow evade sanctions.
The sanctions, announced on February 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seek to punish 250 people and firms and put financial blocks on banks, arms dealers, and technology companies tied to weapons production, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release.
The sanctions are a “significant action to diminish Russia’s ability to continue its brutal war and to procure the resources used to support it,” the department said.
The department said the sanctions, taken in coordination with the Group of Seven (G7), take aim at sanctions evaders, including companies and banks in countries such as Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.
The action, together with additional measures taken by the State and Commerce departments and the U.S. trade representative, “further isolates Russia from the international economy and hinders Russia’s ability to obtain the capital, materials, technology, and support that sustain its war against Ukraine, which has killed thousands and displaced millions of people," the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions will have both short-term and long-term impact and will be “seen acutely in Russia’s struggle to replenish its weapons and in its isolated economy," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
Measures announced by the State and Commerce departments and the trade representative increase tariffs on Russian products, including Russia’s metals and mining sector.
The White House said the actions include a 200 percent tariff on aluminum and aluminum derivatives produced in Russia.
The White House also said the sanction are aimed at targets in Russia and others across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East supporting Russia's war effort.
Also designated for sanctions are a dozen financial institutions, including Credit Bank of Moscow, one of Russia's largest nonstate banks; importers of microelectronics; and producers of materials for defense systems.
The package names more than 30 people and firms allegedly connected to Russia’s sanctions evasion efforts. Among them are Nurmurad Kurbanov, a Russian-Turkmen arms dealer who the Treasury Department said represented Russian and Belarusian defense firms abroad, and Russian businessman Aleksandr Yevgenyevich Udodov, the former brother-in-law of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
In addition, the announcement adds nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies to a list of identified sanctions evaders.
The United States and other Western governments have directly sanctioned roughly 2,500 Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs, and their families since Russia launched the full-scale invasion. The sanctions deprive those designated access to any assets they may hold in U.S. banks and access to U.S. financial markets. They also prevent them from doing business with Americans and traveling to the United States.
Sanctions already imposed by Western countries place price caps on Russian oil and diesel, freeze Russian Central Bank funds, and restrict access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.
At a G20 meeting in India on February 24, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie told a press conference that the sanctions are strong, efficient, and “are hitting and reducing all revenues of Russia."
Also speaking at the G-0 meeting, Britain's treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, said, “We don’t think the job is by any means done.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Deputy NATO Chief Says Russia Is Suffering Defeats Off The Battlefield As Well
The deputy secretary-general of NATO, Mircea Geoana, says Russia has suffered a string of defeats on and off the battlefield in the year since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but a "long war" is likely still ahead for Kyiv, making support from Western allies critical.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Geoana, speaking to RFE/RL's Romanian Service in an interview to mark the first anniversary of the invasion, said Moscow has challenged the international rule-based order with its actions, making it not only significant for Ukraine but also for democratic nations around the world that the aggression is defeated.
"This probably will be remembered in the history books as one of the turning points in European and possibly world history," he said in a video interview from Brussels to commemorate the anniversary.
"By helping Ukraine, we help the very idea that any country, any place around this world, has the sovereign right to choose its destiny," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified his decision to attack Ukraine -- what he calls a "special military operation" -- by using false narratives such as Kyiv was led by a "neo-Nazi regime" and that Russia's future was threatened by aggression from the West.
Putin’s camp expected the conflict to last weeks, at most, but a year later it is showing no signs of concluding.
Geoana said Putin's move has had the opposite effect that he intended, with NATO and the West more united than ever while "marking a succession of strategic defeats for Russia."
"You can see already that Russia has lost its reputation, the reputation of its armed forces. They were bragging that they are a superpower militarily. Now they cannot even prevail in Ukraine," he said.
"And probably the most important count where Putin has lost and Russia has lost is they've lost Ukraine emotionally. If 10 years, 15 years back Ukraine and Ukrainians were looking at Russia as a natural -- you know, relatively friendly -- nation, now they see Russia as the No. 1 existential threat to their very survival.
"So I think Mr. Putin has made a very wrong calculation, both in terms of war, both in terms of national identity for Ukraine, and also in terms of unity of the West."
Many countries have used the first anniversary of the invasion to increase military aid to Ukraine, which has said it needs to gain the upper hand as fierce close-quarter fighting rages in the eastern part of the country.
Geoana said the allies have been keen to listen to Kyiv's needs and are trying to move as quickly as possible to give Ukraine's military what it wants.
However, he cautioned, issues such as providing fighter jets aren't a quick option given the amount of time needed to train personnel, set up logistics, and ensure proper usage of weaponry.
"We have to focus on how to make sure that the capabilities we deliver today to Ukraine are fully functional," Geoana said, saying fighter jets are "an ongoing conversation."
"I know one thing: that we have to do more for Ukraine and also have to do more with the existing material that we have on the ground.... There's always need for more. But the process is working. The process has produced results, and the fact that today, after one year, Ukraine is standing and Russia has so many difficulties is because of the bravery of the Ukrainians, but also the support that they've been receiving from allied nations and partner nations."
Amid Ongoing Crackdown On Dissent, Unknown Belarusian Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag In Minsk
Amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime, unknown activists in Belarus raised a large Ukrainian flag on a high-rise building in Minsk on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Photos of the flag were published by the MotolkoPomogi Telegram channel, saying: "Belarusians raised Ukraine's flag in Minsk to mark their solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Long Live Belarus! Glory to Ukraine!" To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service in Minsk, click here.
EU Official Warns Russia Trying To Thwart Kosovo-Serbia Talks
Russia is trying to derail negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, an unnamed senior EU official warned on February 24, ahead of talks that Brussels hopes will lead to "de facto recognition" between the former foes. On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will host Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti seeking to help normalize ties. Both sides, the EU official told AFP, have accepted in principle the terms of an unpublished EU plan that would lead to their re-establishing links more than two decades after they at war.
Kyrgyz Court Fines Four Russian Citizens After Honoring Invasion Victims
BISHKEK -- Police in Bishkek have fined four Russian citizens after they marked the first anniversary of Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by honoring victims of the conflict on February 24.
In all, five Russian citizens were detained at Bishkek's Emen Bagy Park (The Oak Park) where they laid flowers and blue-and-yellow bands symbolizing Ukraine's national flag earlier in the day. They were later released but ordered to pay fines. Two others who also commemorated the invasion's victims were not detained as they had children with them.
Lawyer Janysh Barakov told RFE/RL that the four men and women who moved to Kyrgyzstan last year after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, were fined 5500 soms ($63) each on a charge of residing at addresses other than shown in their registration papers. Barakov said the police decision was incorrect and the fines will be appealed.
One of the detained and then fined Russian nationals, who introduced herself as Yulia, told RFE/RL that initially police said they all would face a charge of inciting ethnic hatred, which carries a prison term for those found guilty of the offense.
"The lawyer's participation helped us; otherwise we would be now in a pretrial detention center," said Yulia, who did not give her last name fearing repercussions.
Police have not issued an official statement on the situation.
In the capital of neighboring Kazakhstan, police detained the leader of the local branch of Kazakhstan's Bureau of Human Rights, Artur Alkhastov, who planned to picket the Russian Embassy to mark the first anniversary of the war.
Alkhastov says he officially asked Astana city authorities to allow him to hold the picket but did not receive an answer. It is not clear on what charge he was detained.
In Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, dozens of activists, local residents, and Russian citizens who fled Russia for Kazakhstan after the invasion was launched, gathered at the monument of prominent Ukrainian poet and thinker Taras Shevchenko in the city center to lay flowers to commemorate the victims of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Because Almaty city administration did not officially permit a public gathering to commemorate the war victims, people came to the monument individually.
Police units with dozens of vehicles monitored the proceedings but did not interfere.
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have neither officially condemned nor supported Russia's decision to attack Ukraine.
The two Central Asian nations, along with several other former Soviet republics, are members of Russia's led Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
U.S. Frees Two Guantanamo Detainees, Hands Them Back To Pakistan
Two Pakistani brothers who had spent the past two decades at the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, have been released and returned to Pakistan, the Pentagon said. Abdul and Muhammad Rabbani were detained in 2002 in Karachi. They were accused by U.S. officials of helping Al Qaeda members with housing and other logistical support. The two alleged they were tortured while in CIA custody before being transferred to Guantanamo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Pledges Another $2 Billion In Security Assistance To Ukraine
The U.S. Defense Department has announced an additional $2 billion in "security assistance" for Ukraine as Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor enters its second year.
The Pentagon said in a statement on February 24, the first anniversary of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion, the package includes ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems and other weaponry, high-tech drones, mine clearing equipment, and funds for training.
"One year ago today, Russia launched an unprovoked and indefensible full-scale invasion of its peaceful and democratic neighbor Ukraine," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"One year on, the commitment of the United States, together with some 50 countries who have rallied to rush urgently needed assistance to Ukraine, has only strengthened," it added.
Since the launch of the invasion, the United States has provided more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement on February 24 that aid and support for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russian troops will remain "steadfast."
"Russia launched an unprovoked and indefensible invasion of its peaceful and democratic neighbor Ukraine -- a cruel war of choice that has killed thousands of innocent Ukrainians, forced millions more from their homes, left countless Ukrainians wounded or traumatized, and inflicted tragedy and terror on a sovereign U.N. member state," he said in the statement.
"Putin thought that Ukraine's defenses would collapse, that America's resolve would falter, and that the world would look the other way. He was wrong. One year later, Ukraine's brave defenders have not wavered, and neither has our commitment to support them for as long as it takes," he added.
Britain Bans Export Of Every Item Used By Russia In War On Ukraine
The British government on February 24 said it was introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item Moscow has been found using on the battlefield. The ban includes aircraft parts, radio equipment, and electronic components that can be used by the military industry, including in the production of drones, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The ban also targets more Russian executives including those at the nuclear power plant Rosatom.
Germany Will Support Ukraine 'As Strongly And As Long As Necessary'
Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 24, the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the country by Russia. "What impresses us all very much -- that is the determination and courage of the Ukrainians, how they defend their freedom," Scholz said in a video message marking the anniversary. "Germany supports them in this - as strongly and as long as necessary," he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
On Invasion Anniversary, Zelenskiy Says Russia 'Must Lose' In Ukraine As Allies Pledge More Aid
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia "must lose in Ukraine" as Moscow's full-scale invasion entered its second year on February 24 amid heavy fighting in the east and south, while Ukraine's Western allies marked the anniversary by announcing more military aid for Kyiv.
"On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue-and-yellow flag," Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in a message on social media at the start of a busy day of speeches, commemorations, and a more than two-hour briefing with reporters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Not escape, but resistance. Resistance against the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, regret, faith and unity. And this is the year of our indomitability," Zelenskiy said in his message on February 24, adding, "We know that this will be the year of our victory."
Russia had hoped that its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin called "a special military operation" would end in a matter of days as Moscow's forces attempted to occupy Kyiv and overthrow Zelenskiy's pro-Western government.
But the invading army met with obdurate Ukrainian resistance and was forced to withdraw from the capital amid heavy human and equipment losses.
Zelenskiy separately told a conference in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius that only defeat in Ukraine would stave off Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansionist policies toward Moscow's former sphere of influence.
"Russia must lose in Ukraine," Zelenskiy told a conference in Vilnius via video link later on February 24. "Russian revanchism must forever forget about Kyiv and Vilnius, about Chisinau and Warsaw, about our brothers in Latvia and Estonia, in Georgia, and every other country that is now threatened."
Zelenskiy participated later on February 24 in a ceremony in Kyiv's St. Sophia Square, awarding medals to soldiers and the mother of one killed.
"We have become one family.... Ukrainians have sheltered Ukrainians, opened their homes and hearts to those who were forced to flee the war," he said in a televised address.
He took part later in a news conference in which he vowed to do everything to defeat Russia this year.
"If partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory will inevitably await us," Zelensky said, referring to military aid that Ukraine's Western partners have said they will deliver.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Twitter that, a year after the start of the invasion, Ukraine stands and the global coalition in support of Ukraine is stronger than ever with the G7 as its anchor.
"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people’s love of liberty," Biden said. "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never."
Even as Zelenskiy spoke to the Vilnius conference, the specter of Russian expansionism was floated in Moscow by former President Dmitry Medvedev, who used the occasion to threaten with "pushing back" NATO member Poland's border.
"It is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland," said Medvedev, who now is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.
On the streets of Kyiv, people's feelings after one year of war were fluctuating between weariness and hope, despair and determination.
"I thought things would get better faster," Lesya Derska, a 24-year-old copywriter told RFE/RL. "There is no stability.... We should start rebuilding the country and the economy quicker. But after a year, I feel stronger because I understand one can endure a lot."
For 30-year-old Maksym Fadeyev, the war meant he lost his food delivery job. But he enrolled as a voluntary cook to feed the needy.
"I remember people coming to Kyiv from the gray (conflict) zone who did not eat for three days," he told RFE/RL. The world's support, he said, "did not prevent thousands of us from dying every month."
"I cannot do anything to end the war," Fadayev said. "The war will last for much longer."
But 49-year-old Serhiy Slobodyan radiated more optimism. He enrolled as a soldier on the second day of the invasion and has fought ever since.
"I believe the war will end in the summer," Serhiy told RFE/RL during a two-day home leave in Kyiv. "We will kick Russians out if we have more ammunition and more weapons."
WATCH: Ceremonies were held on February 24 in different cities in Ukraine and across the world on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against its neighbor, Ukraine.
The United States marked the anniversary by announcing an additional $2 billion in "security assistance" for Ukraine.
Poland, meanwhile, announced that it had delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled to Kyiv on February 24.
Canada on February 24 announced more than $32 million in aid for Ukraine that will include $7.5 million for demining efforts and more than $12 million to counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.
In Photos: When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it triggered the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II, upending the lives of millions and bringing widespread devastation that continues today.
In Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary."
President Emmanuel Macron also reaffirmed France's support for Ukraine.
"People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace," Macron tweeted.
In a statement, NATO reaffirmed the 30-member alliance's "unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity" in the face of Russia's aggression.
Meanwhile, activists parked a bombed-out Russian tank in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin as protests were held across Europe to mark the anniversary. The Eiffel Tower, the National Theatre in Warsaw, and the Colosseum in Rome were among the buildings lit up in the blue-yellow colors of Ukraine's flag.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen in Tallinn. A similar observance took place in front of Downing Street in London, and several European leaders published messages condemning the war.
The anniversary came as full-scale war raged in the east, where Moscow's forces have been throwing immense military and human resources against the Ukrainian forces' fierce resistance.
Russian forces pressed on with fresh offensive actions in and around Bakhmut, the focal point of the battle for the eastern Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"Over the past day, our defenders repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the General Staff said.
The military command in the southern region said late on February 24 that Russia had doubled the number of ships on active duty in the Black Sea, bringing the number to eight.
The command said in a Facebook update that this could indicate preparation for a missile or drone strikes.
Russia's navy has regularly launched missiles from its Black Sea Fleet as part of an effort by Moscow to target critical Ukrainian infrastructure and power-generating facilities.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Support For Ukraine Remains Overwhelming At UN As Resolution Calls For Russia To Withdraw Forces
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The resolution on February 23 was backed by 141 of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly, indicating that support for Ukraine in the world body remains strong.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia and six other countries -- Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria -- voted against the resolution, and 32, including China, India, Iran, and South Africa, abstained.
"Russia is just as isolated with its war as it was a year ago," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. "The world wants peace. The states of this world have made that clear together today at the United Nations."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed satisfaction, saying Russia had failed to "undermine the international order" and that the coalition in support of Ukraine remained broad and strong.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said the war being waged by Russia "is everybody's business because it threatens the existence of a state, because it represents a domineering and imperialist plan, and because it denies the existence of borders."
The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity," rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.
It also demanded that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and called "for a cessation of hostilities."
It goes on to call for a full exchange of prisoners of war and stresses the need for those responsible for the most serious war crimes to be held accountable.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia called Ukraine "neo-Nazi" during the debate and accused the West of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Russia.
"They are ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war" to maintain their own "hegemony," Nebenzia said.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the statement, telling the General Assembly, "I want to stress…this war is not a 'European issue,' nor is it about 'the West versus Russia.'"
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Borrell Says EU Must Ramp Up Support For Ukraine
The European Union must continue and speed up its support for Ukraine as it fights to defends itself against the full-scale invasion that Russia launched one year ago, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview.
Borrell said the EU should back Ukraine with "more of the same…and quicker" across the board. This includes economic support, military support, training of soldiers, humanitarian aid, diplomatic outreach to third countries, and sanctions to disable Russia’s ability to finance the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"This is what we have been trying to do, and this is what we have to continue doing," he said, acknowledging that the approach has cost Europeans in terms of inflation, especially in the prices of energy and food.
"It has a cost for us, but much less than the cost that the Ukrainians and, sorry to say, also the Russian people are paying for it," said Borrell, who spoke with RFE/RL on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference.
Borrell also said multiple sanctions packages imposed by the European Union on Moscow are starting to take effect, but acknowledged that Russia was able to make money last year. He said, however, that Russia lost its main client for natural gas and is now losing money.
He pointed to the country’s budget deficit in January, which was 14 times bigger than in January 2022, and to the decrease in income from oil due to a cap on the price it can charge engineered by Western governments. But he said that while these measures have damaged the economy, achieving the desired effect takes time.
He also noted Russian losses on the battlefield, including an estimated 1,600 tanks destroyed, saying this was something Russian President Vladimir Putin could never have imagined before launching the invasion on February 24, 2022.
Borrell said he did not know how long the war would last nor what the relationship with Russia would be like after the war ends. The EU will one day have to start thinking about how peace and security in Europe can be rebuilt, but for now he is focused on maintaining unity within the EU on sanctions, military support, and diplomacy.
He noted that EU members states have taken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for fighter jets into consideration, but Ukraine's EU partners should focus on quickly sending the battle tanks that have been promised to defend against a Russian offensive that he said has already begun.
Russia has sent 300,000 soldiers to the front line -- twice the number it had at the border before the war -- to try to break the resistance of the Ukrainians.
The EU therefore must continue supporting Ukraine while "keeping a door open for any peace process that someone could be able to trigger," he said.
With reporting by Zoriana Stepanenko in Munich
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Biden Arrives In Poland After Historic Visit To Kyiv, Unveils New Military Aid3
Amid Ongoing Crackdown On Dissent, Unknown Belarusian Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag In Minsk4
After Putin Blames West For War, Biden Says Kremlin Leader's 'Lust For Land And Power' Doomed5
'Putin Does Not Want Bad News': U.S. Military Expert Assesses Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine After One Year6
Prigozhin Says Ammunition Supplies From Russia's Defense Ministry For His Wagner Group Have Resumed7
Vows Of Support For Ukraine, Pleas For More Aid Highlight Munich Security Conference8
Russian Officials Are Denying Ammunition To Wagner Fighters, Says Prigozhin9
Protesters Rally In Chisinau Against Moldova's Pro-Western Government10
Belarusian Fighters In Ukraine Set Sights On A Long March
Subscribe