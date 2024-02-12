News
Russian Media Holding's Executive Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison On Extortion Charge
A Moscow court on February 12 sentenced Kirill Sukhanov, the commercial director of the Ostorozhno Media media holding to 7 1/2 years in prison on an extortion charge. Sukhanov's co-defendants, journalists Arian Romanovsky and Tamerlan Bigayev, received seven years in prison, each on the same charge. The case was launched at the request of a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Chemezov, the head of the Rostec state-owned defense conglomerate, who claimed that Sukhanov tried to extort 11 million rubles ($120,600) from him in exchange for withholding sensitive materials. Ostorozhno Media is owned by journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ethnic Serbs In Northern Kosovo Protest Against New Currency Rules
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs in North Mitrovica in northern Kosovo demonstrated on February 12 against a new regulation targeting Serbia's currency, the dinar. The restrictions that took effect on February 1 ban financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for local transactions. Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency area, the eurozone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country. Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country -- where an estimated 120,000 ethnic Serbs still live -- in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Adds 18 British Citizens To Its Sanctions List
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 12 that it added 18 British citizens, including top defense officials and leading Russia experts, to its sanctions list for "demonizing" Russia and supporting "the regime" of Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine. U.K. Minister of State for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge, Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff Roland Walker, Deputy National Security Adviser for International Affairs Sarah MacIntosh, Director of Submarines Simon Asquith, Head of National Cyberforces Timothy David Neal-Hopes, as well as several scholars and experts from Oxford and Cambridge universities are among those whom Russia has hit with sanctions. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukrainian Basketball Player Fatally Stabbed In Germany
A 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player was fatally stabbed after an altercation at a bus stop in Germany, police said on February 12, in a case that has sparked outrage in Kyiv. Volodymyr Yermakov, who played at youth level for the Ukrainian national team and German side ART Giants Duesseldorf, died in hospital following the incident in the western city of Oberhausen on February 10. Yermakov and a Ukrainian teammate had a "verbal" dispute with two other teenagers on a city center bus, local police said, adding that investigations into the background of the altercation were ongoing.
Moldova Says Crashed Drone Contained Explosives; Minister Blasts Russia For 'Barbaric Attacks' On Ukraine
Fragments from a Russian drone that crashed into Moldova contained explosives the country's police said, as Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi condemned Russia's “barbaric attacks” across the border in Ukraine. Police on February 12 said that 50 kilograms of explosives were discovered during an investigation of the Shahed drone parts found on February 11 at a crash site near Moldova’s southern town of Etulia, close to the border with Ukraine. All of the drone components have been collected and defused, police said. Popsoi condemned Russia’s “constant barbaric attacks” against Ukraine, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Another Self-Exiled Politician's Apartment Is Put Up For Sale By Belarus
Minsk authorities have put on auction a two-bedroom apartment in the Belarusian capital belonging to self-exiled opposition politician Valer Tsapkala, whose candidacy election officials refused to register for a presidential poll in 2020. In April last year, a Minsk court sentenced Tsapkala to 17 years in prison in absentia on charges of violating national security, financing terrorism, and slandering authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Tsapkala and his family fled the country in July 2020 and are now in Latvia. Last year, Minsk authorities sold a two-bedroom apartment belonging to the self-exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More Protests In Pakistan Over Election Results As Talks On Future Government Continue
Thousands of people have protested, including blocking roads, in the southwestern Balochistan region of Pakistan against the results of recent inconclusive parliamentary elections as Pakistan’s two largest political parties continued talks over who could lead a future government.
Several parties have rejected the results of the February 8 nationwide poll, with many claiming vote rigging.
Independent candidates -- most linked to jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party -- took the most seats in the polls. That spoiled the chances of the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win a ruling majority.
However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of uncertainty as rival parties negotiate coalitions. PTI leaders have claimed they would have won even more seats if not for vote-rigging.
It will be up to the new parliament to pick Pakistan’s next prime minister.
On February 12, thousands of supporters of Khan took to the streets in Balochistan, where Jan Achakzai, a government spokesman, urged protesters to “show grace” by accepting defeat and moving away from the highways.
Khan could not run in the election because of criminal convictions against him that he says are politically motivated.
But candidates aligned with him secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party led by three-time prime minister and ex-felon Nawaz Sharif secured 75. Sharif is currently in talks with allies to form a coalition government.
The Pakistan People’s Party, or PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, came in third with 54 seats. One result has been withheld and another vote was postponed because of a candidate’s death. The campaign to kick Khan out of office in 2022 was led by the PML-N and the PPP.
In a statement late on February 11, the PML-N and the PPP said they were committed to "putting the nation's interest and well-being above everything" and "to steering Pakistan away from political instability and towards a path of prosperity and resilience."
Officials from both the PML-N and the PPP, however, said talks were stuck over whose leader would take the top job.
"Both sides are interested to form a coalition, but there is no breakthrough so far. Both parties want the office of prime minister," a top PML-N leader close to Sharif told Reuters.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Anti-Putin Shaman's Request To Get Transferred To Less Restrictive Psychiatric Clinic Rejected Again
A Russian court again refused to transfer to a less restrictive psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country in 2019 for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin. Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, said on February 12 that it was the fourth such rejection of a recommendation by the psychiatric clinic where his client was placed against his will in July 2021. Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. Soviets harshly repressed the mystics. In recent years, they have been regaining prominence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Siberian Activist Detained At Checkpoint Along Russian-Kazakh Border On Extremism Charge
Russian authorities detained Siberian activist Sergei Piskunov at a checkpoint along the Russian-Kazakh border and charged him with organizing an extremist group, his associates told RFE/RL on February 12. Two days earlier, police in the Kemerovo region searched Piskunov's home. The Yabloko party branch in Kemerovo said the charge against Piskunov may stem from his public request to a local administrator to allow him to hold a single-person rally to challenge the way the campaign for next month's presidential poll is being held. In the past, Piskunov used to coordinate the activities of the Golos (Voice) movement, which monitored elections in Kemerovo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
President Japarov Accuses U.S. Of Interfering In Kyrgyzstan's Internal Affairs
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has published the text of a letter by President Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in which the Central Asian nation's leader accused the United States of interfering in his country's internal affairs.
On February 9, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie and handed over Japarov's response to a letter by Blinken that reportedly expressed concern over ongoing discussions by Kyrgyz lawmakers of a controversial bill that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," legislation that critics say mirrors repressive Russian laws on "foreign agents."
"I have to note with regret that the content of your letter has signs of interference in the internal affairs of our state," Japarov's letter -- published by his spokesman Askat Alagozov -- said.
"Today, there are tens of thousands of nongovernmental/nonprofit organizations that are successfully working throughout Kyrgyzstan," the letter continued, adding that there is "a problem directly related to the protection of the legitimate interests of the Kyrgyz state."
Japarov also wrote that the bill in question "is close to the current Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) adopted in the U.S.A. in 1938."
FARA is only triggered when an entity or an individual engages in political activity in the United States.
According to Japarov, some groups in his country that receive funds from abroad "often disseminate false and unreliable information."
In his letter, Japarov closes by saying his country is "ready to work" with the United States, adding: "My only request -- not to interfere in the internal affairs of our country."
Last month, the Kyrgyz parliament's committee for constitutional laws approved the bill in question in the first reading. Further discussion of the controversial draft law is pending.
According to the draft, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report about their activities to the authorities. The legislation will also introduce wide oversight powers by the authorities and potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
Dozens of nongovernmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan and international rights watchdogs have called on Kyrgyz lawmakers to reject the bill, insisting that it could be used by the authorities to discredit those labeled as "foreign representatives" and to stifle dissent.
Russian Activist Serving Prison Term In High-Profile 'Network' Case Gets 24 More Years On Double Murder Charge
A Russian court has sentenced the activist Maksim Ivankin, who is already serving a lengthy prison term in the high-profile “Set” (Network) case, to an additional 24 years in prison on a double murder conviction that he said he first confessed to under torture.
The Ryazan regional court sentenced Ivankin on February 12 after a jury found him guilty a month earlier in January of murdering Yekaterina Levchenko, 19, and Artyom Dorofeyev, 21.
Investigators say, Ivankin and his associate Aleksei Poltavets, who is currently in Ukraine, killed Levchenko and Dorofeyev in April 2017 to get rid of potential witnesses who could testify against them in court about their alleged involvement in illegal drug trades.
Ivankin rejected the charges, saying his initial confession was extracted under "torture."
In 2018, Ivankin was sentenced to 13 years in prison on a charge of taking part in a terrorist group's activities. The charge was related to the Network case, which rights defenders and opposition activities have called "fabricated."
Several members of the group were arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
Belarusian authorities told RFE/RL at the time that they weren’t aware of a Network cell existing in Belarus.
The suspects were later handed prison terms.
Russian investigators said the Network group planned to organize a series of explosions in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 "to destabilize the situation" in the country and to organize an armed mutiny.
Rights activists have said the charges are false. Several of those arrested have claimed they were tortured while in custody. The Investigative Committee has rejected the allegations.
Amnesty International has called the terror charges "a figment of the Russian security services' imagination...fabricated in an attempt to silence these activists."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Kazakh Journalist Goes On Trial On Extremism Charges
QONAEV, Kazakhstan -- Independent Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim known for his articles critical of the government went on trial on February 12 on extremism charges that he, his supporters, and rights defenders call politically motivated.
A court in the southern town of Qonaev did not allow journalists to attend the trial and agreed to a request by prosecutors to hold the court proceedings behind closed doors.
The court also rejected motions by Mukhammedkarim's lawyer to grant her client an additional 15 days to fully familiarize himself with the case materials as well as allow him to be transferred to house arrest.
Dozens of Mukhammedkarim's supporters gathered in front of the court's building, chanting "Freedom!"
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is extremely popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention in June 2023 on charges of financing an extremist group and participating in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Domestic and international rights organizations have urged Kazakh authorities to drop all charges against Mukhammedkarim and immediately release him. Kazakh rights defenders have recognized Mukhammedkarim as "political prisoner."
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was had been ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich country's political scene following deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan consider the reforms announced by Toqaev to be cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
- By Reuters
Ukraine To Produce Thousands Of Long-Range Drones In 2024, Minister Says
Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of deep strikes into Russia in 2024 and already has up to 10 companies making unmanned aerial vehicles that can reach Moscow and St Petersburg, Ukraine's digital minister said. Mykhaylo Fedorov spoke about the wartime drone industry he has championed in a interview in Kyiv in which he revealed new details about the sector after a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil facilities in recent weeks. "The category of long-range kamikaze drones is growing, with a range of 300, 500, 700, and 1,000 kilometers. Two years ago, this category did not exist ... at all," he told Reuters.
Ukraine Faces Another Wave Of Russian Drones And Missiles
Russia’s military launched another drone attack on Ukraine overnight, with the Ukrainian Air Force reporting on February 12 that air defense systems had destroyed 14 out of 17 drones as well as one Kh-59 cruise missile.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The air force also said Russia’s military had fired S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles, but did not say how many or whether they hit any targets.
The governor of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Synehubov, said late on February 11 that it had been attacked by Moscow with missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
According to preliminary reports, Synehubov said, there were no casualties but some nonresidential buildings had suffered damage.
Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said late on February 11 that Russia attacked the city of Pavlohrad with drones. There were no casualties, but some parts of the city lost electricity.
The latest Russian drone attack comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued the reshuffle of his war cabinet as the war nears entering its third year.
Among other appointments, Kyiv announced on February 11 that Oleksandr Pavlyuk -- released from his first deputy defense minister post a day earlier -- was named the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.
The post was previously held by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, who was appointed on February 8 as commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, replacing General Valeriy Zaluzhniy.
In Washington, in a rare weekend session on February 11, the Senate voted 67-27 to move forward on a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other countries.
Amid shortages on the battlefield, the package would provide $60 billion for Ukraine, mostly to purchase U.S.-made defense equipment, including munitions and air defense systems that authorities say it desperately needs as Russia batters the country. It includes $8 billion for the government in Kyiv and other assistance.
Even if the Senate does pass the package, its future is deeply uncertain in the House of Representatives.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Afghan Health Care Hit By Drop In Foreign Aid, Taliban Rule, Says Rights Watchdog
A sharp drop in foreign aid to Afghanistan has heavily impacted that country's public health-care system, exacerbating "malnutrition and illnesses resulting from inadequate medical care," Human Rights Watch said in a new report published on February 12. HRW also said Taliban restrictions on women and girls have impeded access to health care, jeopardizing the right of millions of Afghans to medical services. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions against the Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers, and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have cut off access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
Pashinian Declines To Say Whether Armenia Would Arrest Putin Under ICC Warrant
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian declined to say whether his country would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he visit the Caucasus nation following Yerevan’s decision to join the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for his role in the deportation of Ukrainian children in occupied areas. Pashinian, when pressed repeatedly in an interview with Britain's Telegraph newspaper, said, “Armenia has had extensive democratic reforms, and I don’t decide who to arrest or not to arrest.” Russia is a traditional Armenian ally, but tensions have arisen in recent years over various issues. The Telegraph said the interview took place in Yerevan.
Two Afghans Detained At Guantanamo Bay For 14 Years Released By Oman, Taliban Says
Two Afghan prisoners who were held in U.S. custody for at least 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after 2002 were released from house arrest in Oman, a Taliban spokesman said on February 11. Abdul Zahir Saber and Abdul Karim were released as a result of the efforts made by Afghanistan, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman said. An official welcome ceremony is being organized in the capital, Kabul, for their return on February 12, the Taliban said. The two were held in Guantanamo until 2017, when they were transferred to Oman, where they spent the next seven years under house arrest, forbidden to travel.
Ukrainian Man Accused Of Espionage, Participation In Terror Group Dies In Russian Detention
A 71-year-old Ukrainian citizen who was accused by Russian authorities of espionage and participation in a terrorist organization has died in pretrial detention in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the Memorial human rights monitor said on February 11. Memorial said little is known about Viktor Demchenko. Russian state news agency TASS, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that Demchenko died in a Rostov prison hospital from a stroke on December 31. Several Ukrainian citizens living in Russia have been accused of espionage by Russia following the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Pakistani Police Clash With Khan Supporters At Election Protests
Police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 11 after his party urged protests outside election offices where they said rigging had taken place in last week's national vote. Independent candidates -- most linked to Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party -- took the most seats in the polls, spoiling chances of the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of winning a ruling majority. However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of uncertainty as rival parties negotiate coalitions. PTI leaders claim they would have won even more seats if not for vote-rigging.
Japan Expected To Pledge $106 Million In Reconstruction Aid At Tokyo Conference
Tokyo will pledge $106 million in funds to aid Ukraine’s reconstruction from war damages, including areas such as demining and infrastructure, Japan’s Kyodo News reported on February 11, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move is expected to be announced on February 19 at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction in Tokyo. The Japanese government last month announced a $37 million contribution to a NATO fund to provide support for Ukraine, including a drone-detection system, but Japan isn't allowed to provide military assistance under its pacifist constitution.
Kyiv Claims Russian Military Using Musk's Starlink In Occupied Areas
Ukrainian defense officials have claimed Russian forces in areas of eastern Ukraine that they occupy are using terminals of Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink, although Musk later denied his company is dealing with Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence posted on February 11 on Telegram an audio clip of what it said was an intercept of an exchange between two Russian soldiers, claiming it as proof of its "systemic" use.
SpaceX, which runs the Starlink terminals, said in a statement on February 8 on X, formerly Twitter, that it "does not do business of any kind with the Russian government or its military," and that its service does not work in Russia.
Musk himself on February 11 took to his X platform, formerly known as Twitter, to reject any suggestion his company is providing equipment to Russia.
“A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false,” he wrote.
“To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” he added.
The Ukrainian directorate said the audio clip posted on Telegram featured troops from Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade discussing setting up the terminals in eastern Ukraine.
It gave no details about the alleged scale of use or how the terminals were obtained. Spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media on February 10 that the matter was "beginning to take on a systemic nature."
Starlink is a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth in communication with thousands of terminals on the ground. It was activated across Ukraine in late February 2022 after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Starlink's presence in Ukraine has not only proven invaluable on the combat front but also in restoring energy and communication infrastructure targeted by Russia. Yet questions remain about how committed its billionaire owner is to supporting the war effort.
Musk has said he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base in 2022 by declining Kyiv's request to activate Internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea.
That revelation in September 2023 drew sharp condemnation from Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called it "the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego."
The incident in question revolved around a dramatic plan by Ukraine late last year to cripple Russia's Black Sea naval fleet based in Sevastopol.
"There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk said on X on September 7 after CNN published excerpts from an upcoming biography of Musk describing the incident.
"If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," said Musk at the time.
Iran Marks 45th Anniversary Of Islamic Revolution As Tensions Grip Wider Middle East
Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11 amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons, and banners with revolutionary and religious slogans. In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” written on them. There was a heavy security presence in major cities across the country. The anniversary came a month after a deadly attack by the extremist Islamic State group in Kerman that left at least 95 people dead.
European Leaders, White House Denounce Trump's Remarks On Russia, NATO
The White House, European leaders, and NATO condemned remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that if he is reelected the United States might not defend alliance members from a potential Russian invasion if they don’t pay enough of their own defense and would in fact “encourage” the Russians to do “whatever the hell” they want.
"Donald Trump's admission that he intends to give [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous," Biden said in a statement on February 11.
Hours earlier, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said that “encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged -- and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a written statement on February 11, said that “any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk."
"Any attack on NATO will be met with a united and forceful response," Stoltenberg added.
Trump made the remarks as he campaigns to become the Republican nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.
During his presidential term, Trump – who was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election – often expressed doubts about the need for NATO and repeatedly threatened to pull out of the alliance if members did not pay what he considered their fair share for their defense.
NATO allies in 2014 agreed to set a goal toward spending 2 percent of their national GDPs on defense by 2024, a target only a few European members have so far met but which they vow to do so in the near future.
Article 5 is considered the hallmark of the NATO alliance, stating that an armed attack against one member would be considered an attack against all and would trigger collective self-defense action.
At a campaign rally in in South Carolina on February 10, Trump said that at a meeting with NATO leaders during his presidency, the president of a country he didn’t identify asked him: "Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia -- will you protect us?"
"I said: 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said: 'Yes, let's say that happened.' No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay."
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on February 11 wrote on the social media platform X that "NATO's motto 'one for all, all for one' is a concrete commitment. Undermining the credibility of allied countries means weakening the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization."
"No election campaign is an excuse for playing with the Alliances’ security," he added.
The German Foreign Ministry posted a message on X stating: “’One for all and all for one.' This NATO creed keeps more than 950 million people safe -- from Anchorage to Erzurum.”
EU Council President Charles Michel called Trump’s statements "reckless” and said that such attacks on “NATO’s security and [Article] 5 solidarity serve only Putin’s interest."
“[Such remarks] do not bring more security or peace to the world.”
U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a vocal Trump supporter, defended the ex-president’s remarks, saying Trump was simply "telling a story" about a past event.
"He doesn't talk like a traditional politician," Rubio told CNN.
However, Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and now a rival for the Republican nomination, criticized the remarks, saying the ex-president was taking Putin's side.
"What bothers me about this is: Don't take the side of a thug who kills his opponents. Don't take the side of someone who has gone in and invaded a country and half a million people have died or been wounded," Haley told CBS.
“Now, we do want NATO allies to pull their weight. But there are ways you can do that without sitting there and telling Russia, have your way with these countries. That's not what we want,” she said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Steps Up Leadership 'Reboot' As Russian Drone Assaults Hit Kyiv, Kharkiv
KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued moves to “reboot” the leadership of his government and military even as Russia’s military launched another wave of drones across Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv.
Ukraine on February 11 announced that Oleksandr Pavlyuk -- released from his first deputy defense minister post a day earlier -- was named the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Pavlyuk replaced Oleksandr Syrskiy, had been promoted to become the commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces after replacing General Valeriy Zaluzhniy on February 8.
New presidential decrees also named Yuriy Sodol, the former head of Ukraine’s Marine Corps, as the new commander of Ukraine’s combined forces.
Sodol replaced Serhiy Nayev, who said he heard about his dismissal from the media.
"I learned from the media about my dismissal from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which I had held since 2020. Those were difficult times. One of the most difficult periods in the history of Ukraine," Nayev wrote on Telegram.
Nayev thanked "all generals, officers, sergeants, and soldiers for their selfless service, for coordinated work and joint efforts, for trust and support [and] all Ukrainians for their patriotism and significant assistance to our army."
Brigadier General Ihor Skibyuk was picked as commander of Ukraine’s air assault forces, and Major General Ihor Plahuta as commander of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.
In a statement on Telegram on February 10, Zelenskiy said that he hoped to “reboot” the upper levels of Ukraine’s armed forces with experienced combat commanders.
“Now, people who are well-known in the army and who themselves know well what the army needs are taking on new responsibilities,” he said.
Syrskiy has signaled that his immediate goals include improving troop rotation at the front lines and harnessing the power of new technology.
Syrskiy is regarded as the architect of the most important Ukrainian victory of the war, the counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region in September 2022 that chased Russian forces out of the cities of Kupyansk and Izyum.
The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022.
The ongoing Russian attacks also come as Kyiv faces a potential disruption in military aid supply from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $61 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.
On the battlefield, the latest Russian attacks followed a deadly drone strike a day earlier on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the east of the country and close to the border with Russia.
The drone strike on a fuel depot killed seven people, including three children, and wounded another three, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram early on February 10.
The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that its air-defense systems destroyed 40 out of 45 Russia-launched Shahed attack drones overnight, many of which reportedly targeted port infrastructure in the south of the country.
"The air alert in the capital lasted almost two hours," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.
Popko said all drones over Kyiv had been destroyed on their approach. No casualties or damage was reported in or around Kyiv, according to first reports.
Air-defense systems destroyed 26 Russia-launched Shahed drones over several southern regions, Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram, adding that the Mykolayiv region near the Black Sea suffered some of the heaviest attacks.
At least one civilian was injured in the southern Ukraine attack, the military said.
"The priority for the enemy was again the coastal strip of infrastructure and agro-industrial facilities," the military said.
Residential buildings and a gas pipeline in Mykolayiv suffered damaged from falling debris from a downed drone and the subsequent blast wave, the military command said.
Four drones were shot down over the Black Sea port of Odesa, the military said.
A day earlier, at least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a round of Russian drone strikes and shelling that also damaged port infrastructure critical for Ukraine's food exports, the military and regional officials said.
Russia To Create Blacklist Of YouTube Vloggers Who Refuse To Join Kremlin-Backed Platform
Russia plans to create a blacklist of YouTube vloggers who refuse to join a Kremlin-backed alternative to the U.S. video platform as it seeks to tighten its grip on information.
Aleksandr Malkevich, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, told a conference on February 10 dedicated to the topic of blogging that the list would target those individuals focusing on a Russian audience.
He said the list should be used as the basis for taking “measures” against such individuals, but did not disclose what such measures could include.
Malkevich said the blacklist would be the first of many steps taken to force Russian vloggers onto a Kremlin-controlled platform.
Russia has already launched an alternative to YouTube called Rutube and many say the Kremlin could eventually ban the U.S.-based platform once it gets enough of its own citizens onto the domestic alternative.
YouTube and other U.S. social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have been a thorn in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s side.
Since coming to power nearly a quarter century ago, the 71-year-old Putin has increasingly sought to control what Russians read, see, and hear.
The nation’s television stations, news portals, and major newspapers are owned either by the state or Kremlin-friendly tycoons who censor material unfavorable to Putin.
However, the Russian leader has no control over material on Western platforms and they have become lifelines for the voice of the battered Russian opposition.
YouTube has arguably been the most powerful of the Western platforms in combating Kremlin propaganda.
Jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny used the platform to post his team’s investigations into corruption at the highest levels of government, including into Putin and his former prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev.
The investigative videos on Navalny's have racked up hundreds of millions of views over the years.
