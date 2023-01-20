Pakistan To Start Importing Russian Oil

News
Russia will start exporting crude oil to Pakistan after March, which Islamabad will pay for in currencies of "friendly countries," Russia's energy minister said on January 20, a move that could bring relief to the energy-starved South Asian country. Pakistan has been battling a balance-of-payment crisis, with foreign exchange reserves falling to $4.6 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of imports -- mostly for oil. Pakistani officials and Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, who is in Islamabad for an annual intergovernmental commission on trade and economy, did not specify the size of the planned purchases. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Croatian President Blasts EU Penalties Against Hungary
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic says efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and he condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged corruption and breaches of rule-of-law standards. Milanovic made the statements on January 20 during a news conference in Budapest following talks with Hungarian President Katalin Novak. Milanovic echoed Hungarian criticism of the EU, saying the bloc was overreaching in its powers over member states. The EU procedures against Hungary are “deeply irritating,” he said. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Despite Roadblocks, Residents In Iran's Zahedan Again Hold Anti-Government Protests
Anti-government protesters took to the streets after Friday Prayers in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, despite attempts by security forces to ward off demonstrations by choking off the main roads leading through the city.
Molavi Abdulmajid, an adviser to Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that military forces had set up checkpoints in the city on January 20 in “an attempt to create terror in the city after the appointment of the new commander of the country's police force.”
Abdulmajid said the Islamic republic wants them to stop the demonstrations, which were sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in police custody in Tehran and exacerbated by a brutal crackdown, known as Bloody Friday, in Zahedan.
"Until the issue of Bloody Friday and the people of Zahedan who were killed and injured is resolved, this situation will continue," Abdulmajid added.
During the Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan on September 30, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Meanwhile, Abdolhamid once again criticized government officials and the security situation in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in his sermon on January 20, saying in a thinly veiled reference to 83-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "80-year-olds and 90-year-olds should not make decisions for today's youth."
Abdolhamid is the director of the main Sunni seminary in Iran and has been under pressure for his comments against the Islamic republic.
Videos published on social media after prayers on January 20 showed fresh demonstrations in Zahedan with people chanting anti-government slogans.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 15, at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Abdolhamid is based but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
One Man Dead, One Unaccounted For In Serbian Floods
The body of a man has been pulled from a swollen river in southwestern Serbia and rescuers are searching for another man, while emergency services in Bosnia-Herzegovina rescued a pregnant woman from the floods that have hit the Western Balkans in recent days. Heavy rains and stormy winds that struck Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and Montenegro earlier in the week and caused major floods have now turned into snow and sleet, meteorologists said, warning that they will last until next week in most of the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
'Anti-Terrorist' Raids Held In Uzbekistan's Volatile Autonomous Karakalpakstan Republic
Police and security officers have held a series of "anti-terrorist" raids in Uzbekistan's volatile Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, where unprecedented anti-government protests last year left 21 people dead.
Karakalpakstan's Interior Minister Bakhtiyar Torebekov said on January 20 that 132 persons who had been added to the wanted list were located and detained during the raids, which have been ongoing since December.
According to Torebekov, 89,000 homes were searched and 18,200 other locations were checked. He also said Karakalpakstan's residents handed in to authorities -- "of their own will" -- 344 rifles and ammunition.
Protests in Karakalpakstan in July were sparked by Tashkent's announcement of a planned change to the constitution that many felt would undermine the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died during the dispersal of the protests. Twenty-two men and women are currently on trial in the city of Bukhara, around 600 kilometers from both Nukus and Tashkent. They are accused of several offenses, of which the most serious one, "undermining constitutional order," carries a 20-year prison sentence.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than 2 million people, out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than one-third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
With reporting by UzA
Outspoken Tatar Activist Questioned Over Facebook Post On Ukraine Invasion
Outspoken Tatar activist Fauzia Bairamova was summoned to the prosecutor’s office in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan for questioning on January 20 regarding her post on Facebook about Tatars being mobilized to the military in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In her post in early November, Bairamova wrote: "One must fight not for Russia, but for Tatar statehood." Bairamova said investigators, who requested that she must visit them again on January 24 for questioning, may charge her with extremism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Romanian Court Grants 30-Day Extension Of Andrew Tate's Detention
The Bucharest Court on January 20 extended by 30 days the detention of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania on December 29. The 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen and his brother, Tristan, were arrested on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. Romanian authorities last week confiscated 15 luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in connection with the case. Tate had 4.9 million followers on Twitter. To read the original story by Digi24, click here.
Mahsa Amini's Family, Lawyer Say They're Being Pressured To Blame Medical Staff For Her Death
The lawyer of the family of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl whose death in mid-September while in police custody has led to months of nationwide unrest in Iran, says the primary investigator has failed to adequately probe the case and has urged them to blame medical personnel for the tragedy.
In an interview with the Faraz website, Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht, the lawyer for the Amini family, said that four months after Amini's death, "incomplete investigations have been carried out without [the family's] presence or participation as the complainant."
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes, but eyewitnesses and her family say the young woman was beaten by security agents.
Nikbakht called on investigators to study the two-hour period of Mahsa's arrest and transfer to the Morality Police Center instead of pushing him and Amini's family to accept the "late arrival and failure" of the medical staff as the cause of her death.
"In less than two hours, 95 percent of the vital signs of this young woman were lost, and Mahsa was taken to the hospital like a dead person," Nikbakht said, adding he was speaking out even though security officials have forbidden him from participating in any interviews with domestic or foreign media.
Amini died on September 16, prompting thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Nikbakht said that Iran's judiciary has not handed over investigation documents or the hospital report to the family. He said the Kasra hospital, where Amini died, prepared a 500-page report that includes the opinions of various doctors, including the doctor in charge of resuscitation, but that the judicial authorities did not hand over this report to doctors representing the Amini family.
Protests over Amini's death have been met with a violent government crackdown.
The activist organization HRANA said that, as of January 15, at least 522 people have been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent by detaining thousands, including several foreigners.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Rock Group Labeled Extremist, Banned
Belarusian authorities have labeled a popular rock group, Tor Band, as "extremist" and banned it after detaining members of the group.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on January 20 that the Belarusian KGB decided to ban the group four days earlier.
It is the first musical group to be labeled extremist and banned in the country. Its members and their wives were arrested in late October and remain in custody on unspecified charges.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Vyasna also said that a court in Minsk set January 31 as the trial date for Andrey and Maryna Zhuk, who are owners of a bar in the Belarusian capital. Popular singer Meriyem Herasimenka sang songs by the Ukrainian rock group in Ukrainian in August on the terrace of the bar owned by the Zhuks.
The couple was charged with "actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order." If convicted, they may face up to four years in prison.
Herasimenka's trial on the same charge started on January 19.
Separately, the Nasha Niva online newspaper said on January 20 that brothers Dzmitry and Uladzimer Karakin, founding members of the rock group Litesound, were arrested in October along with their parents Yury and Volha Karakin. The band represented Belarus at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan.
The musicians' father was later transferred to house arrest after suffering a stroke while in custody.
The family members were charged with the "organization and preparation of activities that blatantly violate social order." They face lengthy prison terms if convicted.
Dzmitry and Uladzimer Karakin openly protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020 that declared the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the winner despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
They also protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was launched last February.
In another case, the Minsk City Court on January 20 sentenced Ina Hlinskaya and her daughter Valeryya to seven years and 6 1/2 years in prison, respectively, on charges of inciting social hatred and the misuse of the personal data of law enforcement officers.
The two women, who worked for MTBank before their arrest more than a year ago, were accused of providing the personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the brutal dispersal of rallies protesting the election results to the so-called online Black Book of Belarus.
Ukraine Says Russian Agent Network Apprehended In Dnipro
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on January 20 that it had apprehended a network of agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence, who, among other things, coordinated Russian missile strikes in the city of Dnipro, where at least 46 people were killed after a Russian missile hit a residential building last week. The SBU did not reveal the suspects' identities, saying only that a Dnipro-born Russian citizen was among those detained. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By AFP
First UN Humanitarian Convoy Reaches Soledar In Ukraine
The United Nations says that its first humanitarian convoy has reached the area around Soledar, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks. "Our colleagues in Ukraine have just reached government-controlled areas close to Soledar in eastern Donetsk Oblast," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on January 20. He said that the three-truck convoy was carrying food, water, hygiene kits, and medical supplies for 800 people.
Six Killed, Including Shooter, In Shooting Spree In Georgia
A former Georgian soldier has opened fire from his balcony, killing five people, including a police officer, and injuring five others in the eastern town of Sagarejo. The Interior Ministry said on January 20 that the incident occurred overnight, and that the shooter killed himself. Local media identified the man as Nodar Atuashvili, born in 1974, who served in Georgia's armed forces between 2006 and 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Fire In Siberian Town Kills Four, Including Three Children
A fire in a private house in the town of Leninsk-Kuznetsk in the Siberian region of Kemerovo has killed a woman and three children. The Investigative Committee said on January 20 it has launched a probe into the fire that occurred the previous evening. Deadly fires in Russian residential buildings often occur as a result of using electric or gas heaters or ovens in freezing weather, as heating systems in many remote places are outdated and need replacement or repair. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
CIA Director Reportedly Traveled To Kyiv For Secret Talks With Zelenskiy
News reports say the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) traveled to Ukraine last week for secret talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Neither Zelenskiy’s office nor Ukrainian government officials have commented publicly on reports of the trip by William Burns.
But The Washington Post and The New York Times said on January 19 the journey was made so that Burns could brief Ukrainian officials on U.S. intelligence about Russian military intentions in the coming months.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian military commanders have warned publicly that Russia may be preparing for a new offensive. Ukraine itself is believed to be laying the groundwork for its own counteroffensive.
Both sides are currently engaged in fierce fighting for control of several eastern Ukrainian towns, including Bakhmut and Soledar, and further to the north, Kreminna.
The Post said other topics raised by Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, included the growing reluctance by some U.S. lawmakers to continue providing the billions of dollars in weaponry and equipment to Ukraine.
Congress last month passed a $45 billion spending package for Ukrainian support, and the Defense Department on January 19 announced a new, $2.5 billion package that includes Stryker light infantry armored vehicles and other weapons but does not promise modern tanks, which Kyiv has been pressuring officials to send.
“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelensky and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” the Post quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying.
Burns is widely credited with providing crucial intelligence to Ukraine in the immediate run-up to last February’s invasion. News reports say he notified Ukrainian officials that Russia’s invasion plan included trying to seize the Hostomel airfield north of Kyiv in an effort to quickly seize the Ukrainian capital.
Ukrainian forces fended off the attempted Russian move, thwarting the attack and ultimately forcing Russian troops to withdraw from districts north of Kyiv and reposition to eastern Ukraine.
Burns was the latest top U.S. official to travel to Kyiv.
Earlier this week, Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman, and Defense Undersecretary Colin Kahl, and Jon Finer, a top White House national security official, held talks with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.
Also this week, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, met with his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Miller, for talks in Poland.
Ukrainians Wrap Up Landmine Clearance Training In Cambodia
A group of 15 Ukrainian deminers on January 20 wrapped up a week of training in Cambodia, where experts who have cleared minefields from one of the world's most contaminated countries shared their expertise with the relative newcomers to the dangerous job. Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998, while the problem in Ukraine is a new one since Russia's invasion last year. Ukrainian deminer Stanislav Kulykiusky said his team was grateful for the training as 64 deminers have been injured and 13 killed in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Finland Pledges Another $434 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine, But No Tanks
Finland has announced a new package of more than 400 million euros ($434 million) in military aid for Ukraine. The pledge triples the total value of Finnish defense aid to Ukraine to 590 million euros, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 20. A ministry spokesperson said the package does not include Leopard 2 tanks. Germany faces growing pressure to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or at least give permission to other allies such as Poland to deliver the German-made tanks from their own stock. To read the Finnish statement on the aid, click here.
Doctor Says Former Kazakh Leader's 'Medical Procedure' Was Planned
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, has undergone a successful heart procedure for an undisclosed issue and his condition is not life-threatening, his doctor said.
Yury Pya, the director of Kazakhstan's National Heart Surgery Center in Astana, said the unspecified procedure on January 20 was not surgery, as earlier reported in a statement from Nazarbaev's spokesman, and instead involved a less invasive methodology.
"It was not a surgery. It was a medical, diagnostic procedure," Pya said, attributing the use of the word surgery to a "mix up" by people who were not aware of the technical difference between a procedure and a full operation.
The medical procedure was planned for last year, he added, but because of Nazarbaev's schedule the procedure was delayed. Answering a question about Nazarbaev's current health state, Pya said that "his health is as good as that of a cosmonaut."
Pya's briefing was held shortly after Nazarbaev's spokesman Aidos Ukibai said the ex-president had undergone "successful heart surgery."
The news came as a shock to the nation as there were no previous reports that Nazarbaev was suffering any health issues.
Nazarbaev, who ran the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, stepped down in 2019 and has seen his remaining powers sharply curtailed over the past year through a series of moves taken by his handpicked predecessor President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
The former president's surgery came one week after Kazakh lawmakers approved a move annulling the Law on the First President - the Leader of the Nation (Elbasy), depriving Nazarbaev's immediate family members of legal immunity.
Parliament also canceled Nazarbaev’s status of lifetime honorable member of the parliament’s upper chamber, the Senate.
The moves came about after protests last January in the country’s west over fuel price hikes unexpectedly turned into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism.
In the wake of the protests, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Zelenskiy Calls On Allies To Speed Up Weapons Deliveries Amid Disagreements Over Tanks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again pleaded with Ukraine's allies to accelerate deliveries of modern heavy weapons, including tanks, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged his Western counterparts to "dig deeper" to help Kyiv's forces stave off Russia's offensive in the east, where heavy fighting continues.
Addressing a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany by video link, Zelenskiy said on January 20 that the allied partners needed "not to bargain about different numbers of tanks, but to open that principal supply that will stop evil."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The gathering, the latest in a series of weapons-pledging meetings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, comes as Germany faces growing pressure to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least give permission to other allies to deliver the German-made tanks from their own stock.
Zelenskiy told the gathering that “terror does not allow for discussion,” adding that “the war started by Russia does not allow delays."
Poland's defense minister said on January 20 that no decision on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine had yet been reached, though he remained optimistic that efforts to provide them would end in success.
"Hope comes from the fact that...defense ministers of 15 countries met on the sidelines of today's conference, and we talked about this topic," Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters in Ramstein. "I am convinced that coalition-building will end in success."
Austin told the meeting that Ukraine is racing against time in the face or Russia's onslaught and Western help for Kyiv must come faster.
"Russia is regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip," Austin said at the start of the meeting.
"This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us," he said.
Austin and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are discussing with the allies the latest $2.5 billion worth of U.S. military aid for Ukraine announced by the Pentagon on January 19 that includes Stryker armored vehicles for the first time but no tanks.
Zelenskiy on January 19 addressed Germany's leaders directly in an interview with public broadcaster ARD, saying: "In plain language, can you deliver Leopards or not? Then hand them over!"
Washington has declined for the time being to provide its own M1 Abrams tanks, arguing that the high-tech U.S. tank needs extensive and complex maintenance and poses huge logistical challenges.
The United States said it would be more productive to send Leopards that many allied militaries are already using.
Ukrainian forces, the Americans argue, would only have to get trained on the Leopard, and avoid the longer and more difficult training for the Abrams.
Austin met with Germany's newly appointed defense minister, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin ahead of the January 20 meeting. It wasn't clear whether the tank issue was discussed during the meeting.
But Pistorius told ARD he was "pretty sure we will get a decision on this [tank issue] in the coming days, but I can’t yet tell you today how it will look.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz so far held out against sending Leopard tanks over concern that it could provoke Moscow, which has warned against an "extremely dangerous" escalation if the West sends longer-range weapons to Kyiv.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, took issue with Germany's approach.
"True leadership is about leading by example, not about looking up to others. There are no taboos," Podolyak said on Twitter. "From Washington to London, from Paris to Warsaw, you hear one thing: Ukraine needs tanks. Tanks -- the key to end the war properly. Time to stop trembling at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and take the final step."
Britain last week said it will send Ukraine Challenger 2 tanks.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a briefing on January 19 that the Leopard and Challenger aren’t comparable to the Abrams because the Abrams is much harder to maintain.
"It's more of a sustainment issue. I mean, this is a tank that requires jet fuel, whereas the Leopard and the Challenger, it’s a different engine." The Leopard and Challenger are "a little bit easier to maintain," Singh said.
The latest U.S. aid package for Ukraine announced by the Pentagon includes eight Avenger air-defense systems, 350 Humvees, 53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, more than 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and rockets, and missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System.
Several Western allies have said they support sending modern heavy weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.
Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on January 20 that Poland is ready to take "nonstandard" action if Germany opposes sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
WATCH: The authorities said 14 people were killed, including one child, along with the Ukrainian interior minister and other officials flying in the helicopter. Many children were injured.
In an interview with Polish radio, Jablonski was asked if supplying tanks to Ukraine would be possible even despite German opposition. Jablonski answered, "I think that if there is strong resistance, we will be ready to take even such nonstandard action.... But let's not anticipate the facts."
On January 19, representatives of nine countries, meanwhile, said in a joint statement they "commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine’s defense."
The joint statement followed a meeting in Tallinn of the defense minister of Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, and representatives from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on the battlefield situation on January 20 that the Ukrainian military repelled a total of 16 attacks by Russian forces in three regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya -- over the past 24 hours.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued to concentrate their firepower on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops have been fighting pitched battles for months.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Serbian TV Reports Two Missing As Rains Cause Flooding In Southwest
Emergency teams in Serbia were searching for two people swept away by a swollen river in a southwestern town as floods led to evacuations and emergency measures, state RTS television reported on January 19. Heavy rainfall this week across the Balkans has caused rivers to rise dangerously in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, and Kosovo, flooding some areas and threatening flood defenses elsewhere. The local power company in northern Albania had to release water from bulging reservoirs, flooding nearby areas for a third time in as many months. In northern Kosovo, authorities said parts of Mitrovica have been flooded, forcing people to evacuate. To read the original story from AP, click here. To see videos of the flooding from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Normalization Will Require Difficult Choices By Both Kosovo And Serbia, U.S. Envoy Says
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said that a final agreement on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia will require "difficult choices and political courage."
In an interview on January 19 with RFE/RL, Chollet said he saw reasons for hope last week when he visited Pristina and Belgrade, but said Kosovo’s decision this week to turn away cars with what it says are illegal Serbian license plates is exactly the kind of development he didn’t want to see.
“When I was in the region last week, I made it very clear that the United States working with our European partners want to get out of the business of crisis diplomacy where we just careen from one crisis to another,” he said.
He wants the focus to shift to "getting down to the business at hand” and moving forward on the EU-led dialogue toward normalization based on mutual recognition.
The steps taken on January 18 by Pristina over the license plate issue “are not consistent with either the letter or the spirit of the agreements made in late November to which averted an earlier crisis,” he said.
Some cars bearing the abbreviation KM, which stands for the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, were denied entry into Kosovo on January 18 because they had been re-registered in December. The November agreement said Serbia was to stop producing these license plates, and, according to Kosovo officials, re-registering existing ones.
Chollet said this type of unilateral action is not appropriate for either side to announce right now.
"We need to have a coordinated way forward so these sorts of things do not precipitate the kinds of crises we really need to avoid and distract our attention from the important work of the dialogue,” Chollet said in the interview.
Chollet spoke one day ahead of a visit to Kosovo by five international representatives, calling this an "important moment" and expressing hope that progress will be made in the dialogue process for the normalization of relations.
He said during his talks with Kosovar and Serbian leaders last week he wanted to make clear the importance the United States places on this process, the hopes Washington has for the process, and the potential opportunities that can come for both Kosovo and Serbia if they are able to normalize relations.
The upside of having an agreement moving toward normalization is very clear for Kosovo and very clear for Serbia, he said.
“In my view it would unquestionably make the lives of the people of Kosovo and Serbia better if they were able to sort this out and normalize the relationship along the lines that the EU proposal has outlined,” he said.
He also said that both governments need to be able to show willingness to compromise, which he thinks is possible.
“We are trying to come up with creative solutions to help them make those compromises,” he added.
Chollet also noted his push for the formation of an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities (ASM) in Kosovo and his continued belief in its importance. The U.S. view is that it is a commitment that is consistent with Kosovo’s Constitution and does not create a Republic of Srpska-like entity within Kosovo.
“We're going to do our part to try to demystify the ASM in some ways because I think there's a lot of uncertainty about what the ASM is and what it isn't,” he said.
Former Commander In Bosnian Serb Military Sentenced To 15 Years For War Crime
A former commander in the Bosnian Serb Army has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for complicity in the kidnapping and murder of 20 civilians who were taken off a train and later tortured and killed during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled on January 19 that Boban Indjic participated in the killings and sentenced him, ending a trial that started in 2015 for a war crime committed 30 years ago. His detention was extended after the first-instance verdict, which can be appealed.
The court found Indjic was part of a group of Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries that ambushed the train and abducted the 20 passengers in February 1993.
Indjic was initially charged with eight other members of the same military unit, but the trials were separated because Indjic was convicted in Serbia of causing a traffic accident. After serving his sentence for that crime his trial continued before the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
A Bosnian state court convicted Indjic's seven comrades in October 2022 and sentenced each to 13 years in prison.
Obrad Poluga, Novak Poluga, Radojica Ristich, Petko Indjic, Miodrag Mitashinovich, Dragan Shekovich, and Oliver Krsmanovich were found guilty of complicity in the war crime.
Mitashinovich escaped before sentencing and is still at large.
The court acquitted their commander, Luka Dragichevich. The judge said the prosecutor did not prove Dragichevich ordered Indjic to torture and kill civilians.
The incident started at the Strpci train station near the border with Serbia on February 27, 1993. Armed Serbs stopped a train there and took off 20 passengers, mostly Muslims.
The Serbian paramilitary soldiers brought the men to Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, where they tortured and killed all of them, dumping their bodies in the Drina River. The oldest victim was 59, and the youngest was 16.
All the victims were from the Muslim-dominated Sandzak area in southern Serbia, which borders Bosnia. The remains of only four victims have been found.
With reporting by AP
Three Pakistani Policemen Killed In Suicide Attack
Three Pakistani policemen were killed on January 19 in a suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan, local officials told Radio Mashaal. Gunmen first opened firing at a police checkpoint in Jamrud in the Khyber tribal district, then one person entered the checkpoint and blew himself up, local officials told Radio Mashaal. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Since the summer of 2022, the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated, prompting large-scale demonstrations and public uprisings in several districts. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
IAEA Head Worries World Getting Complacent About Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he worries that the world is becoming complacent about the considerable dangers posed by the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Russian forces captured the plant in March, and it has repeatedly come under fire. Speaking in Kyiv on January 19, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said "people may believe that nothing has happened so far, so is the director-general of the IAEA crying wolf?" He added that an accident "can happen any time" and it is his duty is to do everything to prevent that. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve In First Reading Bill Obliging State Entities, Businesses To Use Kyrgyz Only
Kyrgyz lawmakers have approved in the initial reading on January 19 a bill that would oblige all state entities, local self-governing bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations, regardless of the type of ownership, to use Kyrgyz only as their working language. The bill must go through two more readings and, if approved, will need President Sadyr Japarov to sign it into law. Russian, which dominates many spheres of everyday life, has the status of an official language while Kyrgyz is the state language in the Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Lawyers Warn Judiciary Over Defendant's Rights Abuses
A group of 45 Iranian lawyers and law professors has published an open letter objecting to the deprivation of fundamental rights for defendants amid a deadly government crackdown following months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for how she was wearing a head scarf.
Signed by Mohsen Borhani, Houshang Pourbabaei, Soheila Rajabpour, Farideh Gheirat, Javad Kashani, and Ali Mojtahedzadeh, the letter, addressed to the country's judiciary and published on January 18, emphasizes that the right to freely choose a lawyer -- which many of the thousands detained during the unrest have complained about -- is recognized by the constitution and failing to honor such basic rights in security and political cases presents "a legal dilemma and challenge."
Iran has been rocked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested and most of them forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, according to the Center for Human Rights In Iran (CHRI).
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
CHRI said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers had been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, CHRI said in a news release.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
