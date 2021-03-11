Russian Lawmakers Approve In Initial Reading Of Bill Allowing 'Accidental' Corruption

MOSCOW -- Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma has approved the first reading of a bill allowing for "accidental" corruption.



According to the bill, officials, judges, prosecutors, military personnel, and other individuals cannot be held responsible for corrupt actions in cases when they could not control the circumstances in which such actions took place.



Among such circumstances, the bill cites natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, fires, pandemics, strikes, military conflicts, and terrorist acts.



The bill also says that "accidental" corruption might happen when restrictions are imposed by authorities due to circumstances they couldn't control.



Under the bill, every corruption case would be investigated by a special commission to decide if a corrupt action was "accidental" and made during "uncontrollable circumstances."



If the corrupt actions are deemed "accidental," those who committed the acts will have to correct the consequences of such actions within one month "following the end of the circumstances which were not possible to control," the bill states.