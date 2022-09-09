News
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Calls Queen Elizabeth A Symbol Of Europe's Traditions
Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has expressed condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was an example of "the highest culture."
Patriarch Kirill wrote in a letter to King Charles III on September 9 that his mother's reign was a symbol of stability, continuity, and historic traditions "not only for her homeland but for the European continent as a whole."
"Political leaders and heads of the world's powers treated her with enormous respect. It is with great warmth that I remember her visit to Russia in 1994, which left me with the kindest impressions," Kirill said in the letter, which came a day after the monarch died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
"She was an open, knowable person who was able to appreciate a conversation partner, an example of a deep intellectuality and the highest culture," he added.
While the queen was technically the head of state in the United Kingdom, her powers were largely symbolic and ceremonial, and she was politically neutral.
Still, she was a major presence on the world stage for seven decades and her death has drawn condolences from around the world.
All Of The Latest News
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Pretrial Detention Extended
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was arrested in July for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court ruled on September 9 that the Moscow municipal lawmaker must stay in custody until at least November 12.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after an exodus prompted by a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and anyone who speaks out against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Before his arrest, he was fined four times on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said in June after he was arrested on the disobedience charge that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
- By Mike Eckel
U.S. Defense Chief Says Ukraine Seeing Battlefield Successes Near Kherson, Kharkiv
PRAGUE -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says Ukrainian forces are showing signs of battlefield successes in two counteroffensives and that the United States will support Kyiv in its battle against invading Russian troops "as long as it's needed."
Austin's comments in Prague on September 9 follow mounting evidence that Ukrainian troops have made advances in the southern Kherson region and in districts east and southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
While Kherson has been the focus of major fighting for a couple weeks now, the push from Kharkiv has unfolded over the past couple days, with what appears to be lightning speed.
"We see success in Kherson now," Austin told reporters in Prague after meeting with his Czech counterpart, Jana Cernochova.
"We see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very encouraging," he added.
In his nightly video address on September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Ukrainian troops had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed more than 1,000 square kilometers from Russian forces in the past week.
Russian officials have said nothing about either front, or Ukrainian successes, though pro-Russian military bloggers have for days been documenting major movements in battle lines in both places.
But on September 9, the Russian-appointed administrator for Kharkiv occupied regions told Rossia-24 TV that Ukrainian officials had made a "substantial victory" in the eastern region.
"The situation is rather serious now," Vitaliy Hanchev said. "The very fact there was a breach of our defenses is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces."
On September 8, U.S. officials announced another $675 million package in weaponry to Ukraine along with a $2 billion pledge made the same day for strengthening security across Europe, bringing the total amount of military supplies sent to Kyiv to more than $15.2 billion since the Russian invasion on February 24.
Official In Ukraine's Northeast Says Russian Attack Hits Hospital, People Wounded
The regional governor of the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy says Russian air strikes have destroyed a hospital in the town of Velyka Pysarivka.
"Russians continue cynically shelling the civil infrastructure of the Sumy region. Today after 9 a.m., the enemy's aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, shelled the hospital. The building was ruined. There are casualties. Details to follow." Dmytro Zhyvytskiy wrote on Telegram on September 9.
Zhyvytskiy's claim could not be independently verified immediately. Velyka Pysarivka lies near the border with Russia.
Russia has denied targeting civilian infrastructure since it invaded Ukraine in late February, despite mounting evidence that hospitals, residential buildings, and cultural centers have been attacked.
Russian Lawmakers Who Demanded Putin Be Charged With Treason Summoned By Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Seven lawmakers in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, have been summoned by the police after they demanded parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, charge President Vladimir Putin with high treason over his decision to launch the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seven lawmakers from St. Petersburg's Smolny municipal district received subpoenas via SMS late on September 8 ordering them to come to the police station the next day to fill out protocols on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
On September 7, the group sent an official letter to the State Duma demanding federal lawmakers initiate the ouster of Putin because, according to them, the ongoing war has damaged Russia's security.
The letter also said that the invasion led to the deaths of Russian soldiers, damaged the economy and economic conditions for the country's citizens, brought about NATO's expansion to Sweden and Finland, and militarized Ukraine through the assistance of other states.
The letter was sent to the Russian Security Council and leaders of five political factions in the State Duma.
In early March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine launched in late February.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison.
The same provision applies to calling for sanctions against Russia.
UN Ukraine Mission Chief Accuses Russia Of Denying Access To POWs
The chief of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine has accused Russia of failing to allow access to prisoners of war (POWs) and that it has evidence of ill-treatment and torture of Ukrainian prisoners that may constitute war crimes.
"The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation...," Matilda Bogner, the head of the mission, told a news conference in Geneva on September 9.
"This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment," she added.
Russia has repeatedly denied it has tortured or mistreated prisoners of war captured since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Under the UN's 1949 Geneva Conventions, of which Russia and Ukraine are signatories, torture, willfully causing injury, murdering POWs, deliberately targeting civilian populations, and the extensive destruction of property without military necessity all rank as war crimes.
Kyiv says its has launched investigations into about 32,000 suspected war crimes -- including for torture and mistreatment of POWs -- since the invasion was launched.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 9 that he could not comment on the UN statement because Russian authorities did not have enough information from the UN on what it was basing its allegations on.
Air Moldova To Resume Flights To Moscow
Air Moldova has announced that it will resume flights to Moscow following a seven-month suspension.
The national airline said in a statement on September 9 that it was restarting the route due to "countless requests from citizens of the Republic of Moldova who are in the Russian Federation and want to return home."
The airline said that the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of flights to Russia had "created difficulties faced by hundreds of passengers every day," including for medical emergencies.
The air carrier suspended flights to Moscow following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, which also led the Moldovan parliament to temporarily close the country's airspace under a state of emergency.
Hungary Warns Ahead Of EU Energy Ministers Meeting That Price Cap On Russian Gas Will Trigger Cutoff
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has warned ahead of an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers that a proposed European price cap on Russian natural gas will result in an immediate cutoff in supplies to Europe by Moscow.
Szijjarto said on Facebook on September 9 that "the plan that would impose a price cap exclusively on Russian gas coming via pipelines is entirely against European and Hungarian interests."
"This morning...we will do our utmost to make Brussels finally understand that gas supplies are not an ideological or political issue, but one of hard-core physical reality," Szijjarto said.
EU energy ministers are expected to meet later on September 9 to discuss ways to contain a surge in energy prices brought on by Russia halting most gas flows to Europe.
The stoppages are widely seen as a response to European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has been accused of using the threat of withholding energy exports to put pressure on the West.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said earlier this week that a cap on the price of Russian imports to the bloc was not a viable solution for the current crisis and that energy ministers should not discuss the proposal at the September 9 emergency meeting.
Szijjarto met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow in July as Hungary sought additional gas supplies from Moscow to add to an existing long-term supply deal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Hungary, which has criticized EU sanctions against Russia, receives more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia and is a transit country for a major oil pipeline that delivers supplies to the bloc.
The European Union has already agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports.
Gazprom started to ramp up gas supplies to Hungary in August.
On September 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff signaled the government's intention to curb most institutional and commercial gas consumption by one-quarter "as fast as possible."
Gergely Gulyas announced the 25 percent target -- with exceptions for hospitals and social institutions -- along with a call for Hungarian consumers to use electricity and gas sparingly.
National populist Orban and his politically dominant Fidesz party have resisted EU moves to ban Russian gas and oil and have put up numerous roadblocks to several rounds of talks on punitive sanctions against Moscow.
In charge for most of the past two decades, Orban has increasingly cozied up to Russian President Putin for several years as rule-of-law, media-freedom, human-rights, and other politically charged disputes with the European Union have mounted.
Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon" while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
With reporting by Reuters
FIFA Demands Explanation From Iran Over Barring Of Women From Soccer Match
The disciplinary committee of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, has sent a letter to the Iranian Football Federation demanding an explanation about why women were prevented from entering the stadium to watch a match earlier this year between the Iranian and Lebanese national teams in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
Iranian authorities had made around 2,000 tickets available to women to attend the World Cup qualifying match against Lebanon on March 29.
But when the ticketed female supporters arrived at the Imam Reza stadium in Mashhad, police blocked their entrance and pepper sprayed them when they began to protest.
FIFA said at the time it was aware of the situation, and on September 6 sent a letter to Iranian soccer officials giving them six days to supply further information ahead of a disciplinary committee scheduled for September 22.
Women have been barred from attending soccer matches in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iran's clerical establishment has long opposed the practice of allowing women into stadiums along with male fans. But under pressure from FIFA, Iranian authorities have allowed some women to attend matches in recent years.
In September 2019, FIFA ordered Iran to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers to be determined according to demand for tickets.
The FIFA directive, which threatened to ban Iran from international competitions, came after the death of Sahar Khodayari, a soccer fan who died after setting herself on fire over fears that she would be jailed for trying to attend a soccer match while wearing a disguise.
On August 25, for the first time since 1979, a limited number of women were allowed to watch a club match at Azadi Stadium.
Women attending soccer matches are seated in specially designated areas away from male spectators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Puts Sanctions On Iranian Companies For Helping Russia Procure Drones For War In Ukraine
The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian air transport company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the sanctions on September 8, saying it also designated three companies it said were involved in the development and production of Iranian drones.
The department named Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services as the company it says coordinated flights between Iran and Russia that shipped drones, personnel, and related equipment.
The three companies designated are Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines (DAMA), and Baharestan Kish Company. They are accused of being involved in the research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian drones, including the Shahed series.
The Treasury Department singled out the Paravar Pars Company for involvement in the reverse engineering of U.S.- and Israeli-made drones. It also designated Baharestan Kish Company's managing director, Rehmatollah Heidari, who is also a member of its board of directors.
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia is looking to acquire hundreds of Iranian drones for use in Ukraine.
The Biden administration said last week that Russia had faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones that were acquired from Tehran in August.
Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement that the Treasury Department "is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."
He said Russia was making "increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls."
The United States will not hesitate to target producers and procurers who contribute to Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' drone program, he added.
The sanctions freeze any assets the companies and the individual may hold in the United States and generally bar all dealings by people in the U.S. that involve their property.
The sanctions come as indirect talks between Iran and the United States have made little progress toward reviving a 2015 deal that put limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from some sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Navalny Says Russian Prison Authorities Revoked His Attorney-Client Privilege
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says prison authorities have informed him that they have decided to revoke his right to attorney-client privilege because he continues to commit crimes from prison.
The authorities told him he has “communicated with accomplices” through lawyers and they are therefore abolishing the attorney-client privilege, Navalny said on Twitter on September 8.
Navalny -- who is serving two sentences about 260 kilometers east of Moscow on charges of violating parole and embezzlement that are widely seen as being fabricated. -- said that prison authorities took him out of his cell to inform him of the decision.
They accused him of continuing his criminal activity “directly from the prison facilities,” he tweeted.
Navalny added that, when he asked what “extremist crimes” he has committed from prison, he was told: “This is secret information, you are not allowed to know it, we will not give you the inspection materials. All you need to know is that the attorney-client privilege no longer applies to you.”
They also informed him that employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service will now read all the documents exchanged between him and his lawyer and it will take three days for communications from one side to reach the other, he said.
He said the slot used to transfer documents to his lawyers has been nailed shut and in-person meetings with his lawyer will take place through a double pane of Plexiglas with bars inside.
“Our communication is now more like a pantomime, to be honest,” he said.
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment, Reuters said.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny, Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, has blamed the Russian president for the poison attack, a charge that the Kremlin has denied.
He has recently complained about being sent to solitary confinement, saying that prison authorities have used the tactic because of political activities that his associates continue from abroad and because he established a labor union in the penal colony.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Court's Decision To Uphold Sentences For January Unrest Activists Sparks Brawl
SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- Scuffles between protesters and police broke out in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent after a court upheld the sentences of three activists who were convicted for taking part in mass anti-government demonstrations in January.
Angry relatives and supporters of Qairat Sultanbek, Lazzat Dosmambetova, and Zhanmurat Ashtaev, ran after the judge as he quickly left the courtroom following his verdict on September 8 before bailiffs and police officers intervened, leading to a brawl.
The melee was pushed out of the court building where dozens more activists joined in scuffles with the police.
In mid-July, the Al-Farabi district court sentenced Sultanbek, 48, and Dosmambetova, 51, to 3 years and seven months in prison each, while Ashtaev, 44, was handed 3 years and one month in prison. All were convicted of taking part in mass disorders, a charge all three have rejected.
The protesters demanded that the judge or a prosecutor explain why the activists' sentences were upheld, insisting that they were innocent.
Police attempted to detain some of the protesters, but failed to so as the activists' supporters and relatives interfered.
Meanwhile, police inside the court's building detained Ashtaev's four brothers and took them away to a police station.
Afterward relatives of the activists gathered in front of the court building with headbands saying "Hunger Strike." They said that they will remain at the site until their demands for the release of the activists are met.
Unprecedented mass anti-government protests rocked the Central Asian nation in early January. The peaceful protests turned violent, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 police officers, dead.
Authorities in Shymkent say 20 individuals died and 207 were injured in the city during the unrest, which was initally sparked by a fuel-price hike and then quickly turned into broader anti-government protests.
Last week, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said a mass amnesty will be declared soon for all individuals involved in the unrest and its aftermath, including law enforcement officers. Many relatives of those killed and arrested during and after the unrest viewed the clemency idea as a move to evade investigations of the deadly January developments.
Poland Joins Baltic Pledge To Ban Most Russians By Late September
Poland and the three Baltic states have announced a "common approach" to ban access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas from later this month, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members.
A joint statement on September 8 by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland cites increasing security and other concerns over a "substantial and growing influx" of Russians amid the fallout from Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have agreed on a common regional approach and hereby express their political will and firm intention to introduce national temporary measures for Russian citizens holding EU visas in order to address imminent public policy and security threats and restrict the entry into the Schengen area for the Russian citizens traveling for tourism, culture, sport and business purposes," it reads.
It also stresses that the coordinated move by all four on their respective national levels are "not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force for dissidents, humanitarian cases," and a handful of other circumstances including diplomatic missions and familial links.
They say the bans will go into force separately in their countries by September 19.
The EU's members hotly and publicly debated the wisdom of a near-complete ban on Russian visitors last month, with Germany and France arguing such a move would be counterproductive and Nordic and Baltic states leading the proponents.
The statement welcomes the EU-wide decision on August 31 to suspend the bloc's visa-facilitation agreement with Russia as a "necessary first step."
"However, further measures are needed both to drastically limit the number of visas issued (primarily tourist visas), and to decrease the flow of Russian citizens into the European Union and the Schengen area," it says.
One of the strongest arguments against a ban was that it punished all Russians for a war and other policies prosecuted by an authoritarian government mostly unaccountable to its public.
"It is also unacceptable that citizens of the aggressor-state are able to freely travel in the EU, whilst at the same time people in Ukraine are being tortured and murdered," the Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Polish statement counters.
They also say that "among the Russian citizens entering the EU/Schengen area, there are persons coming with the aim of undermining the security of our countries, insofar as three-fourths of Russian citizens support Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine."
Russian authorities have criminalized many public and even private expressions of dissent against the invasion, even from abroad, tightened measures against the media and NGOs, and banned calling the war anything but a "special military operation."
Tens of thousands of Russians have left their homeland since the invasion began in late February, possibly to evade official strictures or to escape the unprecedented financial, airspace, trade, and other international sanctions put in place in the West.
"We fully uphold the need to continue to support opponents of the Putin regime and provide them with opportunities to leave Russia," Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Warsaw said.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak
Pro-Russian Movement's Headquarters In Occupied Ukrainian City Hit By Blast
An explosion rocked the headquarters of a pro-Russia movement in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol amid reports of attacks against officials appointed by Moscow in the southeast of the country.
A member of the Russian-imposed administration of the Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, said on September 7 that the headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia movement was hit by an explosion the previous day.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Information about damage and casualties is being collected," Rogov said.
The movement, which promotes the idea that the Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories should join Russia, was created after the Kremlin ordered troops into the city at the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Russia's ruling United Russia party and the All-Russia Popular Front coordinate the activities of the movement.
Ukrainian media reports say the We Are Together With Russia movement is actively involved in the preparation of so-called referendums on the occupied Ukrainian territories becoming part of Russia.
Earlier on August 6, Russian-imposed authorities in the city of Berdyansk said the city's commandant, Artem Bardin, lost his legs after his car exploded near the administration’s building.
Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine during the Kremlin's invasion of the country have died in recent weeks after being attacked.
Last week, Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian military forces' control since March, said that former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russian-imposed government was found dead. Reports said at the time that Kovalyov’s partner was stabbed and she later died in hospital.
Days before that, the Moscow-appointed mayor of the town of Mykhaylivka in Zaporizhzhya, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.
Several other similar incidents have also been recorded in recent weeks.
Russia Expels Romanian Diplomat In Response To 'Unfriendly' State
Russia said on September 8 that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest.
Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the diplomat's departure.
Moscow has deemed Romania along with other EU member states to be an "unfriendly" country, a designation introduced amid unprecedentedly tough sanctions to punish Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Hundreds of diplomats from both sides have been expelled since.
In April, Romania expelled 10 Russian Embassy employees in Bucharest at once, prompting a tit-for-tat move by Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Body Of British Volunteer In Ukraine Returned By Pro-Russian Separatists With Signs Of Torture
A senior Ukrainian official says the body of British national Paul Urey, a humanitarian volunteer who died in the custody of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region in July, shows signs of torture and severe beatings.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a post on Telegram that Urey's body, which was handed to Ukraine on September 7, is "missing body parts and has numerous cuts."
Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk had said the 45-year-old Urey died on July 10 of "illnesses and stress," and added later that he died of "coronary artery disease that got severe due to pulmonary congestion and cerebral edema."
"I can say with full responsibility -- it was a violent death. A human being simply cannot survive this kind of torture. I saw the photo of the deceased's body, and there are no doubts.... The torturing to death of volunteer Paul Urey is a war crime that will be further evidence at the future trial of Russia's political and military leadership," Lubinets wrote, adding that forensic experts are still trying to determine Urey's exact cause of death.
Urey was captured at a Russian military checkpoint in eastern Ukraine as he and another British volunteer, Dylan Healy, were driving to help a woman and two children, according to the nonprofit Presidium Network, a U.K.-based humanitarian group with which he was affiliated.
"We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention. It is essential that we see the results of a full postmortem as soon as possible," Sky News quoted a Foreign Office spokesperson as saying.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on September 7 that Kyiv "will identify perpetrators of this crime and hold them to account."
Urey's family has accused the Russian government and those who held him in custody of killing him. They say he had diabetes and that those who captured him were aware of his condition as he had insulin in his possession at the time of his capture.
Healy has been charged by a Russian proxy court in the Donetsk region with attempting to "seize power by force" and "taking part in armed conflict as a mercenary."
His court case will reconvene in October. He faces the death penalty if convicted.
Blinken Makes Surprise Kyiv Visit As Zelenskiy Claims Counteroffensive Gains
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on September 8 as the United States pledged another $2.675 billion in aid to Ukraine and other countries to bolster security in Europe amid Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Blinken, who interrupted a trip to Poland to visit the Ukrainian capital, met for two hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who later claimed that Ukrainian forces had taken back land in the north, south, and east.
"Our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"In total, more than a thousand square kilometers have been liberated since September 1," he said shortly after announcing the recapture of Balaklia in the eastern Kharkiv region, a town which fell to Russian forces in early March.
Vitaliy Hanchev, a local pro-Russian official, disputed the claim about Balaklia, telling Russian state TV that Russian forces had fought off a Ukrainian attempt to encircle and capture the town and it remained in Russian hands.
In the area around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, forces penetrated 50 kilometers beyond Russian lines and "liberated" more than 20 towns and villages, senior military official Oleksiy Hromov said.
The claims could not be independently verified, but Ukraine has for weeks talked about a big counteroffensive in the south around Kherson. Western military analysts say Russia may have left itself exposed in the Kharkiv region and other areas as it rushed to reinforce its forces in the south.
The Kharkiv region was shelled on September 8, with missiles striking the regional center and Chuguyiv region, said Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Sinehubov. One woman died as a result of the shelling, he wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said there were no victims in the city, which comes under Russian missile attacks almost daily.
During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken also highlighted a "real effectiveness" in the counteroffensive in the south.
"It's very early, but we are seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson, but also some interesting developments in the Donbas in the east," Blinken told reporters.
"We are proud of the fact that our support and the support of so many other countries is helping to enable what the Ukrainians are doing -- working to liberate territory seized by Russia in this aggression," he said. "At the end of the day, the thing that fundamentally makes a difference is that this is Ukraine's homeland, not Russia's."
Blinken announced more than $2 billion in new aid from the Foreign Military Financing program to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors -- including some NATO countries -- and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."
Zelenskiy said the visit "once again demonstrates the leadership position of the United States in supporting our country and the fight for freedom."
He said Ukraine appreciates the financial, economic, and defense assistance from the United States.
"For us, this is a guarantee that we can return our lands," Zelenskiy said, thanking Blinken for "everything you do for Ukraine and for being by my side today."
In a statement, Blinken said he reiterated to Zelenskiy and his team that President Joe Biden has been clear that the United States will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes and vowed that Kyiv "will remain the capital of a sovereign, independent Ukraine.”
The visit came hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Biden administration had approved a further $675 million worth of weapons for Ukraine, adding that Washington is seeing "demonstrable success" on the battlefield by Ukraine against Russian troops, who invaded the country in late February.
"This is the Biden administration's 20th drawdown of equipment from U.S. stocks for Ukraine since last August," Austin said at the start of a meeting of dozens of defense ministers on September 8 at the Ramstein air base in Germany, adding that the package would include 105-millimeter howitzers, precision-guided GMLRS rockets, and artillery ammunition.
The aid announced on September 8 brings to $15.2 billion the total provided to Ukraine by the United States under the Biden administration.
The defense ministers' meeting was to discuss issues such as how to coordinate the training of Ukrainian troops and how to support Kyiv with military aid over the long haul as the six-month-old conflict settles into a war of attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine is using its modern Western weapons to devastating effect, striking hundreds of Russian targets with the U.S.-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).
"We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and they've had devastating effect," Milley said, speaking to reporters after the meeting at Ramstein air base.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Hungary To Reduce Gas Use By One-Quarter To Mitigate Energy Crisis
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff has signaled the government's intention to curb most institutional and commercial gas consumption by one-quarter "as fast as possible" as cutoffs and other energy fallout spread from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gergely Gulyas announced the 25-percent target -- with exceptions for hospitals and social institutions -- along with a call for Hungarian consumers to use electricity and gas sparingly.
He warned that potential collapses among small businesses attributable to rising energy bills could spark mass unemployment.
Gulyas also said Budapest would control firewood prices so households can stock up as winter approaches.
National populist Orban and his politically dominant Fidesz party have resisted EU moves to ban Russian gas and oil and have put up numerous roadblocks to several rounds of talks on EU sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war on Ukraine.
Hungary gets more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia and is a transit country for the world's longest oil pipeline, the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Hungary and a handful of other EU countries on its route to Germany.
In charge for most of the past two decades, Orban has increasingly cozied up to Putin for several years as rule-of-law, media freedom, human rights, and other politically charged disputes with the European Union have mounted.
With Russian deliveries reduced or halted to most European states that have imposed sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said late last month that Russian state monopoly Gazprom would increase its gas supplies to Hungary in September and October.
The European Union has already agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports.
An EU ban on Russian coal purchases went into effect in August.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Police Raid Homes Of Russian Journalists Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov
Media reports in Russia say police have searched the homes of several journalists in different parts of the country, a move that may be linked to fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created two YouTube channels -- February's Morning and Rospartizan (Russian Guerilla), through which he has called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against their authorities at home.
Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe against Ponomaryov, accusing him of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted law enforcement sources on September 8 as saying that police searched the homes of administrators of Ponomaryov's YouTube channels.
The pro-government URALLIVE Telegram channel reported that police in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg broke into the apartment of a local journalist, Vladislav Postnikov, who was not at home at the time.
According to the channel, police in the Siberian city of Tyumen also searched the home of journalist Yulia Glazova, who used to contribute to RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project. The channel said the searches were part of a probe launched against Ponomaryov, whom Russian authorities accuse of calling for terrorist attacks to be carried out inside the country.
The OVD-Info human rights group said on September 8 that police in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don searched the home of journalist Bella Nasibyan, citing Nasibyan's friend as saying the search is linked to the probe against Ponomaryov.
The 47-year-old Ponomaryov was the lone lawmaker in the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and URALLIVE
Russian Court Cancels Ruling Extending Forced Psychiatric Care For Anti-Putin Shaman
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has canceled a lower court decision to prolong the forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic for a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive Russian President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL on September 8 that the Primorye Krai regional court ruled in favor of Gabyshev's appeal against the extension of his forced treatment and sent the case back to the Ussuriisk district court for a new hearing, citing inconsistencies in medical conclusions regarding the case.
In early August, the Ussuriisk district court ruled that Gabyshev must continue being treated at a psychiatric clinic even though a month earlier a team of psychiatrists concluded that Gabyshev could be transferred from a psychiatric clinic to a regular hospital because his "condition had improved."
However, several days later, a new medical commission concluded that the shaman's psychiatric health condition "had worsened" and that he must be transferred back to a psychiatric clinic.
Pryanishnikov accused officials at the time of hastily gathering together the new commission to change the decision.
It remains unclear why a new commission had been put together.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July after a court found him "mentally unfit" during a hearing where he had been accused of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late-January.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Memorial Human Rights Center in Russia has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner and Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Belarus Starts Unannounced Military Exercises Near EU Border
Belarusian defense officials have announced the start of military exercises near the Russian ally's western border with EU member Poland and farther east.
The Defense Ministry said on September 8 that its troops would train for "liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy" and retaking control over border regions.
It said the maneuvers would take place at military training grounds in Brest, near the western border with Poland, as well as in areas around the capital, Minsk, and Vitebsk, in northeastern Belarus.
The ministry didn't say how many soldiers are involved but said the "number of troops participating in the command and staff exercise, the involved weapons and military equipment does not exceed the level subject to mandatory notification in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011."
Belarus's disputed leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has allowed the Russian military to use its territory to attack Ukraine in the initial and subsequent stages of the invasion, now in its seventh month.
Lukashenka has denied that Belarusian troops are participating directly in any hostilities.
Reports have chronicled defiant refusals by some Belarusians to participate in activities supporting the Russian invasion or even efforts to undermine the largest army invasion in Europe since World War II.
Lukashenka has waged a relentless clampdown on dissent with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin since unprecedented street protests erupted in the former Soviet republic after he declared victory in a fraught election for a sixth presidential term.
The crackdown elicited EU and other Western sanctions and a crisis at Belarus's border with the European Union in 2021-22 that Brussels and others have described as "weaponizing" third-country nationals.
Ukraine's Atomic Agency Accuses Russia Of Killing, Torturing Workers At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The head of Ukraine's atomic agency, Enerhoatom, has accused Russian occupation troops at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in war-torn southeastern Ukraine of torturing and killing some of the facility's Ukrainian staff and abducting around 200 of them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Enerhoatom President Petro Kotyn told the German newspaper group Funke in statements published on September 8 that he has no idea where some of the abductees are.
The accusations come amid reports of fresh shelling around the six-reactor plant and a power outage in the surrounding town heightening international fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
Kotyn said the occupying troops are screening the plant's staff to determine their national loyalties.
He said abuses have made it very difficult for the 1,000 or so remaining employees to keep Europe's largest nuclear power plant running.
Some 11,000 people worked at the Zaporizhzhya plant before it fell under Russian control in the early weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported this week that its recent inspection of Zaporizhzhya demonstrated an "untenable" situation there and "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, warned that staff shortages and stress levels risked operational failures.
It also said its 14 UN inspectors hadn't been granted access by the Russian occupiers to all areas of the nuclear plant.
Two IAEA experts remained behind at Zaporizhzhya for monitoring and safety reasons.
The agency said on September 7 that "renewed shelling has damaged a back-up power line between Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and a nearby thermal power station, further underlining significant nuclear safety risks at the facility."
The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the mayor of the town of Enerhodar in which the Zaporizhzhya plant lies both accused Russian forces of renewed shelling on September 7 that knocked out power nearby.
Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said there were "fires, blackouts, and other things at the [plant] that force us to prepare the local population for the consequences of the nuclear danger."
Authorities have reportedly distributed iodine pills in recent days to help protect the local population in the event of a radiation leak.
In Enerhodar, pre-occupation Mayor Dmytro Orlov said local services were impossible for workers to deliver after a second day of Russian shelling that "reduces their work to zero."
He said via Telegram on September 7 that "it is now impossible to predict the timing of the restoration of electricity supply."
The Ukrainian and Russian sides have each blamed the other for bombing and other dangerous activities around the plant.
Nuclear experts have warned of a possible Chernobyl- or Fukushima-style meltdown if the reactors are starved of power supplies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7 continued to blame Ukrainians for creating "threats to nuclear security" and shelling at and around the plant -- a charge that Kyiv has rejected while accusing Russian forces of risky bombing and "nuclear terrorism."
The IAEA has urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately.
Kyiv has demanded that, too, as well as a return of the facility to Ukrainian control.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S., UN Demand Access To Russian 'Filtration' Sites In Ukraine Amid War-Crimes Fears
The United States has accused Russia of war crimes through the forcible transfer up to 1.6 million Ukrainians to Russian-controlled territory in the current conflict, prompting senior UN officials to demand international access to the so-called filtration camps.
Moscow denied the charge and said millions of Ukrainians had chosen to go to Russia or Russia-controlled areas and were "living freely and voluntarily" there.
The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told a UN Security Council meeting late on September 7 that Russia and its proxies were inflicting "a series of horrors" in a process overseen by officials from President Vladimir Putin's office.
"The forcible transfer or deportation of protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the occupier...constitutes a war crime," Thomas-Greenfield said.
The U.S. envoy said official Russian sources suggest that its authorities or allied Ukrainian separatists have "interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported" between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians to Russia since the Russian invasion in late February.
She said more than 1,800 children had been transferred from Ukrainian territory to Russia in July alone.
Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian "aim [is] to identify individuals Russia deems insufficiently compliant or compatible to its control" and "to prepare for an attempted annexation" of Ukrainian territory.
Russia-backed separatists who have controlled swaths of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine since 2014 have already tried to declare independence from Ukraine.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, occupation leaders installed by Russia have since vowed to hold referendums on joining Russia in other areas.
Kyiv and Western leaders have said any such votes under occupation are illegal and illegitimate.
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the accusations part of a "disinformation campaign" and said Ukrainians who travel to Russia undergo "a registration rather than filtration procedure."
“They are living freely and voluntarily in Russia, and nobody is preventing them from moving or preventing them leaving the country,” Nebenzia said.
Many accounts by Ukrainian civilians, including children, have described humiliating and intrusive screenings at checkpoints and other filtration camps run by Russian troops or pro-Russian Ukrainian fighters.
Thomas-Greenfield said "there's a simple way to know if any of this is true," adding, "Let the United Nations in.”
She called for access for independent observers and NGOs and humanitarian efforts to "let the world see what is going on."
UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the persistent allegations "of forced displacement, deportation, and so-called filtration camps run by the Russian Federation and affiliated local forces" are "extremely disturbing."
WATCH: 'You Are Russian Now': Ukrainian Family Recalls Deportation To Russia
DiCarlo also urged UN access to Ukrainians living in Russian-controlled areas.
She said the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine "must have unimpeded access to all individuals detained in relation to the ongoing war."
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris asked Moscow to provide her Geneva-based office with access to all detention sites and said any adoptions of Ukrainian children would contravene the Geneva Convention.
More than 13 million Ukrainians have been displaced by Russia's unprovoked invasion, with both sides vowing to fight on amid death tolls in the tens of thousands with many times that number injured.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Confirms Recapture Of Towns In Northeast As Referendum Rescheduled In Occupied Southern Regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian troops have recaptured several settlements in the Kharkiv region in the country's northeast.
"This week we have good news from Kharkiv region," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on September 7, noting that Ukrainians probably had already seen reports about the activity of Ukrainian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He added that "now is not the right time" to name the settlements that have been recaptured, but he thanked the military units "for their bravery and heroism during combat missions" in restoring the Ukrainian flag.
Breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region had been reported in recent days, with videos and photos of Ukrainian soldiers in recaptured villages around the town of Balaklia in the Kharkiv region circulating on social media. But there had been no confirmation from Ukrainian officials and it was not possible to verify the reports.
Ukraine has also claimed the recapture of several villages in the south of the country, where it has been waging a counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy also announced that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had passed sanctions against 606 individuals who belong to the Security Council of Russia, the Council of the Federation of Russia, and the State Duma.
"They are all responsible for this war, for the terror against our people. And none of them will escape responsibility -- it's only a matter of time," Zelenskiy said.
The leader of Russia's governing party, meanwhile, said that people in occupied regions of Ukraine are to vote on November 4 on whether they want to become part of Russia.
Andrei Turchak of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party said it would be "correct and symbolic" to hold votes on that date, a Russia’s Day of National Unity, a public holiday.
"We are sure that 80 percent of the population will come to the referendum," the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said according to TASS.
Officials in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine had previously suggested that referendum be held on September 11 to coincide with local elections in Russia.
Stremousov said earlier this week those plans had been postponed, citing "developments happening at the moment," an apparent reference to Ukraine's southern counteroffensive.
He was quoted by TASS on September 7 as saying he was in "solidarity" with Turchak and the region was preparing to hold a vote on November 4.
In a separate development on September 7, the UN Security Council heard testimony about the alleged removal of children from Ukraine to Russia.
Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant UN secretary-general for human rights, told the Council there had been "credible allegations" of such transfers.
"We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families," she said.
Brands Kehris said Russian forces are also running a "filtration" operation in which Ukrainians in occupied territories are put through systematic security checks involving detailed interrogations about their political views and ties to the Ukrainian government or military.
Some Ukrainians have been tortured and sent to Russian penal colonies and other detention centers, she said.
"We are particularly concerned that women and girls are at risk of sexual abuse during 'filtration' procedures," she said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Takes Credit For Missile Strikes On Russian Military Bases In Crimea
The Ukrainian military has for the first time admitted that it carried out missile strikes that hit Russian military bases in Crimea.
Ukraine carried out the strike that hit Saky air base in Crimea on August 9, according to an article co-written by Ukrainian commander General Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Mykhaylo Zabrodskiy, first deputy chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Defense and Intelligence.
It was published on September 7 by the state-run Ukrinform news agency.
The strike on Saky destroyed at least nine military aircraft, including Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers. The Russian-appointed head of Crimea said at the time that one person was killed. Several buildings on the base that may have stored ammunition were also destroyed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement at the time that the detonation of aviation ammunition caused the explosions, without clarifying who or what triggered the detonation.
Ukrainian officials have avoided publicly claiming responsibility, but unidentified Ukrainian officials have told U.S. media that their armed forces were responsible for the explosions, and analysts said satellite imagery pointed to a likely attack by Ukrainian forces.
The article hailed as "successful" the efforts of the Ukrainian armed forces in recent weeks to "physically transfer fighting" to the territory of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and has used to stage attacks on Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We are talking about a series of successful missile strikes on the enemy's Crimean air bases, first of all, on the Saky airfield," Zaluzhniy and Zabrodskiy said in the article.
They added that the task of the Ukrainian military in 2023 "is to make these feelings sharper, more natural, and quite tangible for the Russians and in other occupied territories."
Zaluzhniy and Zabrodskiy said that Russian officials and the population were willing to support the war in part because it is a "distant" conflict that doesn't threaten their lives.
The attack on Crimea was a prime example, they said.
"Thanks to this distance, Russian citizens don't really painfully grasp the losses, failures, and most importantly, the cost of this war in all its understandings," they said.
The authors added that Ukraine didn't so much need quantity as quality weapons from Western allies. If the West would supply weapons with longer ranges, then Ukraine could bring the impact of the war closer to Russia, they said.
The United States has supplied Kyiv with sophisticated long-range missile systems on the condition that Ukraine not use them to hit targets inside Russia.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Cut Off One Of Their Ears': In New Investigation, A Russian Soldier Describes Atrocities In Ukraine2
Ukraine Claims 'Some Success' In Counteroffensive, Putin Defends Invasion As Necessary3
Putin Hints At 'Changing Routes' For Ukrainian Grain Exports, Warns Of Food 'Catastrophe'4
Another Russia-Imposed Official Attacked In Occupied Area Of Ukraine5
Sources Say Hungary Is Threatening To Block Some EU Sanctions On Russia If Three Oligarchs Are Not Spared6
Pro-Russian Movement's Headquarters In Occupied Ukrainian City Hit By Blast7
'He Was Bored': Historian Alexander Etkind On Putin's Mechanisms Of Self-Destruction In Ukraine War8
U.S. Military Announces Test Launch Of ICBM, Notifies Russia9
What It's Like To Survive A Russian Cluster-Bomb Attack10
Wanted In Ukraine, Welcomed In Georgia? Pro-Russian Separatist Supporter Trades Crypto In Tbilisi
Subscribe