Gleb Pavlovsky, Former Putin Political Strategist Turned Critic, Dies At 71

An air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine on February 27, as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained locked in fierce combat in the east and northeast.

The air-raid alert came after Russians targeted civilian infrastructure with five missile strikes and 13 air strikes, two of which were carried out by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

Both drones were shot down, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported, adding that infrastructure was also targeted by Russian rocket salvos in the southern Kherson region.

Russian troops conducted 81 offensive operations against Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shaktarsk in the Donetsk region, and in Kupyansk, in the Kharkhiv region, over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported in its daily bulletin.

Russian forces have been relentlessly attacking Bakhmut since last summer. Moscow redoubled its efforts to take the city at the start of this year, launching a fresh offensive to take the city.

Analysts say that capturing the city, which has been almost completely destroyed in the fighting, would bear little strategic significance for Russia, but that Moscow would seek to attach symbolic significance to it in an effort to boost soldiers' morale.

The General Staff on February 27 also reported "mass desertions" among the Russian conscripts sent out to the front line.



"Russian deputy commanders tasked with political work are actively attempting to prevent desertion among Russian servicemen," the General Staff said. The information about mass desertion among Russian troops could not be independently confirmed.



The Ukrainian Air Force carried out four air strikes on Russian troops and equipment, destroying a Russian SU-25 war plane, the General staff said, without specifying where the plane was destroyed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on February 26 that the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian plane in Donetsk near Avdiyivka.

Zelenskiy also spoke about liberating Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, in a separate message in which he said that this would put a "historical end" to Moscow's attempts to disrupt life in Ukraine.

"On February 26, we celebrate the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol," Zelenskiy said.

He noted that Russia's aggression began with the seizure of Crimea in 2014, saying "it is logical" that by liberating Crimea, Ukraine will put a historical end to any attempts by Russia to break the lives of Ukrainians.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on February 26 about the status of Crimea, saying Russia seized the peninsula nine years ago in a clear violation of international law and of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The United States welcomes the efforts of Ukraine’s Crimea Platform to focus global attention on Russia’s continued occupation," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement. "The United States does not and never will recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula. Crimea is Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy fired a senior military commander but gave no reason for the move.

In a one-line decree published on the website of the Office of the President on February 26, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine.

Moskalyov had been in the post since March 15, 2022.

With reporting by Reuters