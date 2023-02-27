News
Gleb Pavlovsky, Former Putin Political Strategist Turned Critic, Dies At 71
Russian political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky, a one-time adviser of President Vladimir Putin, has died, Current Time reports. He was 71. A former Soviet dissident, Pavlovsky was a close associate of Putin from 1996 until 2011, when he was fired. He subsequently became a government critic. Pavlovsky was also involved in Viktor Yanukovych's failed 2004 presidential campaign in Ukraine. The cause of his death was not immediately known. To read the original article by Current Time, click here.
More News
Taliban Forces Reportedly Kill Two Islamic State Members In Kabul Raid
Taliban security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State extremist group and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban administration said on February 27. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Air-Raid Alert Declared Across Ukraine As Kyiv's Forces Confront Wave Of Attacks In East
An air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine on February 27, as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained locked in fierce combat in the east and northeast.
The air-raid alert came after Russians targeted civilian infrastructure with five missile strikes and 13 air strikes, two of which were carried out by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Both drones were shot down, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported, adding that infrastructure was also targeted by Russian rocket salvos in the southern Kherson region.
Russian troops conducted 81 offensive operations against Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shaktarsk in the Donetsk region, and in Kupyansk, in the Kharkhiv region, over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported in its daily bulletin.
Russian forces have been relentlessly attacking Bakhmut since last summer. Moscow redoubled its efforts to take the city at the start of this year, launching a fresh offensive to take the city.
Analysts say that capturing the city, which has been almost completely destroyed in the fighting, would bear little strategic significance for Russia, but that Moscow would seek to attach symbolic significance to it in an effort to boost soldiers' morale.
The General Staff on February 27 also reported "mass desertions" among the Russian conscripts sent out to the front line.
"Russian deputy commanders tasked with political work are actively attempting to prevent desertion among Russian servicemen," the General Staff said. The information about mass desertion among Russian troops could not be independently confirmed.
The Ukrainian Air Force carried out four air strikes on Russian troops and equipment, destroying a Russian SU-25 war plane, the General staff said, without specifying where the plane was destroyed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on February 26 that the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian plane in Donetsk near Avdiyivka.
Zelenskiy also spoke about liberating Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, in a separate message in which he said that this would put a "historical end" to Moscow's attempts to disrupt life in Ukraine.
"On February 26, we celebrate the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol," Zelenskiy said.
He noted that Russia's aggression began with the seizure of Crimea in 2014, saying "it is logical" that by liberating Crimea, Ukraine will put a historical end to any attempts by Russia to break the lives of Ukrainians.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement on February 26 about the status of Crimea, saying Russia seized the peninsula nine years ago in a clear violation of international law and of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"The United States welcomes the efforts of Ukraine’s Crimea Platform to focus global attention on Russia’s continued occupation," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement. "The United States does not and never will recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula. Crimea is Ukraine."
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy fired a senior military commander but gave no reason for the move.
In a one-line decree published on the website of the Office of the President on February 26, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine.
Moskalyov had been in the post since March 15, 2022.
With reporting by Reuters
Leaders Of Serbia And Kosovo Due For A Meeting In Brussels About Plan To Put Relations On A Normal Footing
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are due to hold talks on February 27 in Brussels, where an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan nations will be at the top of the agenda.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to host the meeting between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who have been discussing the agreement for months under a diplomatic push by the EU and the United States.
The text of the deal has not been published by either government or the European Union. But the EU has said it includes mutual recognition of official documents, increased financial aid, and other measures to improve the lives of people in both Serbia and Kosovo.
The document does not explicitly mention mutual recognition or membership of Kosovo in the United Nations, which Kosovo insists on. Vucic has said that the plan stipulates that Serbia wouldn’t object to Kosovo’s inclusion in international organizations, though it wouldn’t have to formally recognize its statehood.
A senior EU official who spoke to reporters last week said there is “a lot of substance” in the EU plan, which he said would “greatly relax the atmosphere and remove” many obstacles. He added that the result could restart the "locomotive" of European integration.
The EU does not expect leaders to continue debating the plan but is open to discussions on its implementation, according to a senior EU official quoted by Reuters on February 24.
"We expect the two leaders to endorse the proposal," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Kurti received a joint letter from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of the meeting.
It invites Pristina and Belgrade to implement without conditions the agreements reached so far within the framework of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, including the one on the formation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority.
Kurti has argued that such an association would give Belgrade an outsize influence in Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, while Serbia says it is needed to protect the rights of Serbs.
Vucic also received a letter from the three European leaders, according to Serbia’s Beta news agency, but the content of the letter is not known.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 in a move endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers but rejected by Serbia and Russia.
Recent tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, including Pristina's plans to implement a car license renewal scheme coupled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have revived fears of war breaking out in the region.
Following recent rounds of diplomacy, Kurti and Vucic signaled qualified support for the plan but they also complained about specific aspects of it.
Another complication is that Russia has tried to derail negotiations on the deal, a senior EU official told AFP.
The official said both sides have accepted in principle the terms of the plan, but its success will depend on the two sides implementing the proposals in the coming months despite the efforts of Moscow to stir up opposition in Serbia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Too Confident He Can Grind Down Ukraine, Says CIA Director
CIA Director William Burns says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident” in his military's ability to grind Ukraine into submission. In a television interview on February 26, Burns said that, during a meeting he had in November with the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, his counterpart had displayed “a sense of cockiness and hubris” that reflected Putin's own belief that he can “grind down the Ukrainians” and wear down Ukraine’s European allies. Burns characterized that conversation as “pretty dispiriting.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
Fatal Crash In Bulgaria Involving Afghan Citizens Appears To Be Latest In Series Of People-Smuggling Cases
Bulgarian authorities say a van carrying migrants crashed early on February 26, killing one person and injuring 32 others.
The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying 46 people, all citizens of Afghanistan, fled the scene and authorities are searching for him, Stara Zagora district prosecutor Dicho Atanasov told the BTA state news agency. He is believed to be a Pakistani citizen, and the person killed was an Afghan, Atanasov said.
The injured people were transported to hospitals in Stara Zagora and Chirpan. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said there were no life-threatening injuries.
One person has been arrested, BTA reported. It is not known what their role was in the incident.
The van had no seats in its passenger compartment and no windows along its side panels.
Authorities cited a punctured tire as the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the van hit the guardrail.
The crash comes just over a week after the bodies of 18 migrants were found in a truck abandoned along a highway near Sofia. The driver of that truck also fled, and another 34 people were found in the truck in serious condition.
Five people have been remanded in custody in that case. They are accused of organizing a channel for the trafficking of migrants. Another suspect has been arrested in Greece, and a decision on whether to extradite him is pending.
Authorities discovered another van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, southeast of Sofia ,three days after the truck with the 18 bodies was found. District prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all appeared to be healthy.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that the truck found with the 18 bodies was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized criminal group that has been making at least two such transports a month.
U.S. Renews Warning To China About Providing Lethal Weapons To Russia For War In Ukraine
The United States warned again on February 26 that there will be “real costs” if China provides lethal military assistance to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was monitoring Beijing’s actions, and China so far has not taken the option of providing such aid off the table.
"Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance, but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan said on CNN.
U.S. officials have warned their Chinese counterparts behind closed doors about what those costs might be, Sullivan said, but he would not elaborate on those private discussions.
He added in a separate interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC that weapons provided to Russia for the purpose of the war in Ukraine "would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.”
Sullivan acknowledged Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighter jets but said they are “not a question for the short-term fight.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The United States is focused on sending Ukraine what it needs now for an anticipated counteroffensive in the east to drive Russian forces out of occupied territory, he said.
Also speaking on February 26 about the potential of China sending “lethal equipment” to Russia, CIA Director William Burns said the United States is “confident” that the Chinese leadership is considering it.
“We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment," Burns said on U.S. broadcaster CBS.
Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on ABC that U.S. intelligence shows that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia.
Calling the relationship between China and Russia an “unholy alliance,” McCaul said it’s been reported that China is contemplating sending 100 drones and other lethal weapons. He also stressed the risks that could come from an upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McCaul, who met last week with Ukrainian officials on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said it was his assessment as well as that of the Ukrainians he met with that F-16s should be included in the aid that the U.S. is providing.
Ukraine needs to seize the momentum now and said the United States should give them all the weapons they need now, he said.
“When we slow walk and slow pace this thing, they drag it out and that’s exactly what Putin wants,” McCaul said on ABC.
Last week marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States and Ukraine’s other Western allies have sent tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military assistance to help Kyiv defend itself against the Russian invasion.
Russia has said the West’s involvement has only inflamed the situation, and Putin on February 26 accused NATO members of taking part in the war by donating arms.
"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossia-1 channel.
With reporting by Reuters
Latushka Quits Belarus Coordination Council So The Opposition Won't Have 'Two Voices'
One of Belarus's leading opposition figures in exile, Paval Latushka, has announced he is quitting the presidium of the Coordination Council to avoid encouraging any change of strategy that could include dialogue with strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime or a softening of sanctions.
The announcement came ahead of an expected vote by the Coordination Council's leadership on February 26.
In a Euroradio interview on February 25, Latushka said in a reference to the Coordination Council and the United Transitional Cabinet -- which was formed in August in Vilnius with Latushka ally and exiled opposition presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in charge -- that "two voices" will confuse the Belarusian opposition's international partners.
Latushka said he was unhappy with any tack toward dialogue and was "in favor of waging a struggle." He suggested there was "an underground movement" inside the country and a "Belarusian proto-army" abroad.
Latushka is in Warsaw following the jailing, persecution, or expulsion of virtually all major opposition leaders amid a crackdown after a flawed presidential election in 2020.
Many Western governments have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka's claim of victory. The United States and the EU have also imposed sanctions over the brutal crackdown to quell unprecedented street protests.
Lukashenka has jailed thousands and rejected specific steps to usher in greater democracy in Belarus, while relying more heavily on the persecution of dissent and support from neighboring Russia to keep his grip on power.
Latushka and three associates are being tried in Minsk in absentia along with Tsikhanouskaya for challenging the results of that election, after which Lukashenka claimed a sixth term as president.
Tsikhanouskaya is accused of high treason, the organization of mass disorder, the creation of an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calls for international sanctions against Belarus.
Latushka, and the other defendants -- Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- have been charged with public calls for sanctions against Belarus, inciting hatred, bribe-taking, and creating an extremist group.
All six are members of the Coordination Council.
Latushka became chairman of the opposition's People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group, which was initially formed in late 2020 as a sort of "shadow government" to help usher in a transition of power from Lukashenka.
Late last year, he was put in charge of the transition for the United Transitional Cabinet.
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Spanish Woman After Three Months In Jail Over Protests
A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on February 26. An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September. "My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health," Albares said. Baneira was released a day earlier and was on her way back to Spain, he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Man Emerges From Russian Consulate, Attacks Anti-War Protester In Rio De Janeiro
A new YouTube video appears to show an employee of the Russian consulate in Rio de Janeiro pursuing and striking a Russian woman who was demonstrating support for Ukraine outside the consulate building.
Brazilian police officers are then shown at the scene, one of whom addresses the man, who had quickly returned to consular grounds.
The man reportedly demanded the woman's smartphone and threatened to "get tougher" with her. Meduza reported that the woman filed a police complaint and said she was subsequently threatened by the consulate.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Hungarians Killed After Car, Bus Collide On Austrian Pass
Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria. Police said on February 25 that the 25-year-old driver of the car appeared to have lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria. His passengers, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. An alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative, police said. The cause of the collision is under investigation. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Algeria To Reopen Its Embassy In Kyiv After One-Year Closure
Algeria will reopen its embassy in Kyiv one year after it was closed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Algerian state television said on February 26, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. "This decision falls within the framework of preserving the interests of the Algerian state and the interests of the national community in this country," state TV quoted the ministry statement as saying. The decision to reopen the embassy will be effective "as soon as possible," the statement read. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Iran Sending Top Envoys To UN's Human Rights Council
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the UN's top human rights body on February 27, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Moscow's war in Ukraine, the repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Mobilized Russians Under 'Illegal' Separatist Command Being Sent 'To Slaughter'
Mobilized Russians from the Irkutsk region fighting in eastern Ukraine have issued a video message appealing to President Vladimir Putin, complaining they have been getting sent "to be slaughtered" since they were "illegally" placed under the command of Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk. The video was posted to Telegram by a group called People Of Baikal. "Please help," the soldiers say, "There is nowhere else to turn." They say they risk being shot for disobeying "lawless and criminal orders" from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an unrecognized entity created by the separatists. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakhstan Says China's Peace Plan For Ukraine 'Worthy Of Support'
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its approval of China's 12-point peace plan for Russia's war with Ukraine, saying it is "worthy of support" based on UN principles.
The post-Soviet republic's Central Asian statement avoided condemning either side in the conflict, which began with Russia's covert occupation of Crimea in 2014 and escalated dramatically with its full-scale invasion one year ago.
"The Republic of Kazakhstan, approving the position of the People's Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, expresses that [the plan] is worthy of support to stop the bloodshed based on the principles of the United Nations, based on the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the state," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.
Beijing, which claims neutrality but entered into a "no limits friendship" with Moscow weeks before the invasion, unveiled a plan a week ago that echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion and criticizing sanctions against Russia.
Astana has not openly condemned Russia's invasion.
But it has declared its respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and refuses to recognize Moscow's declaration in September of the annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan's delegation abstained this week from a UN resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi had said "abstention is also a position," adding that "we voted taking into account our national interest."
"We believe that there is no alternative to solving this problem peacefully based on international law and UN principles," the Kazakh ministry's statement said.
"We advocate that the parties involved in the military conflict show goodwill, stop fighting and sit down at the negotiating table, and that the world community contribute to resolving the situation in the most diplomatic way."
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in November urged a "formula for peace" but also told President Vladimir Putin that Russia remains a strong strategic partner despite public disagreements over the war in Ukraine.
Kazakhstan and Central Asia's other four post-Soviet republics have sizable minorities of ethnic Russians along with security ties rooted in decades of Russian hegemony.
Following up on Beijing's announcement of a plan for peace, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Putin and other senior Russian officials in Moscow this week and urged a "political solution" to the conflict in Ukraine.
Kyiv reacted cautiously to Beijing's peace plan, saying it had not been consulted on its contents.
Soyuz Capsule Docks With Space Station In Unusual 'Lifeboat' Mission
An unmanned Soyuz capsule has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as a replacement for a damaged space shuttle at the facility. After launching from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on February 24, the Soyuz MS-23 arrived at the space station on February 26, NASA images showed. The unusual mission had become necessary because the MS-22 shuttle, which had previously docked with the ISS, sprung a leak -- probably caused by a micrometeor. The leaking liquid from the cooling system made the return of two Russians and a U.S. astronaut to Earth risky.
Migrant Shipwreck In Southern Italy Kills Dozens, Including Children
At least 59 people, including 12 children, died on February 26 when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants from Turkey to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast, authorities said.
An Italian provincial government official told Reuters that 81 people had survived the shipwreck and 20 were hospitalized.
The incident has reopened a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
Responding to the tragedy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged a "redoubling" of efforts to reform EU asylum rules.
Von der Leyen tweeted that she was "deeply saddened by the terrible shipwreck off the coast of Calabria," adding that "the resulting loss of life of innocent migrants is a tragedy."
"All together," she said, "we must redouble our efforts on the [EU] Pact on Migration and Asylum and on the Action Plan on the Central Mediterranean."
To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Says Russia Must Take NATO's Nuclear Capability Into Account, Accuses West Of Ukraine War Participation
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia. He asked "How can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?"
Putin also accused the West of having "one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part -- the Russian Federation."
The NATO and the West dismiss such narrative, saying their objective is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.
Putin also accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to the country.
"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossia-1 channel aired on February 26.
Putin made his remarks on the sidelines of a patriotic concert in Moscow on February 23 on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Bombings Kill At Least Six People As Violence Flares In Pakistan
At least six people, including two policemen, were killed in two separate bomb attacks in southwestern Pakistan amid a surge in violent attacks in the country. Two policemen were killed overnight when a magnetic bomb attached to their vehicle went off in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Another two policemen are reported to be in critical condition, a local police official said on February 26. Hours later, at least four people were killed in an explosion in a busy market in the Barkhan district of the province.
As Its Forces 'Repel' Russian Attacks, Ukraine Aims To 'Drive A Wedge' Between Crimea And Russia
The Ukrainian military said on February 26 that it had repelled more than 70 attacks by Russian forces a day earlier, while a senior military intelligence officer said Ukraine is girded for a Russian offensive but is also "trying to drive a wedge" between occupied Crimea and Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia was "concentrating its main efforts" on offensives in the Kupyansk area near Kharkiv, in the northeast, and in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtar farther south in Donetsk.
It said Russia had conducted 14 missile strikes and 19 air strikes.
Kyiv also said a Russian-installed city prosecutor in the Donetsk region city of Horlivka had "resigned" and was "preparing to evacuate" to Russia "due to fears of the de-occupation" of territory in the area.
In the Luhansk area, regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said Russians were attempting to "storm" Ukrainian positions in the Kreminna and Bilohorivka areas after a recently failed armored offensive there.
He also said the situation is "stable" in the Svatove area.
The General Staff also cited what it said were failed offensives around the village of Yahidne, near Bakhmut, which Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured earlier this week.
The Bakhmut area has been the theater for some of the worst recent fighting.
Russian forces were maintaining their defenses in the directions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya in the south, the Ukrainian General Staff said.
RFE/RL cannot independently corroborate reports on developments in areas of intense fighting.
Meanwhile, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitskiy, told a German publication that "I believe we will be ready for a counteroffensive this spring."
But he also said preparations hinge on the supply of Western weapons.
"We are trying to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south -- between Crimea and the Russian mainland," Skibitskiy said, according to the dpa news agency.
The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia was strengthening its defenses and building fortifications in occupied Crimea.
Skibitskiy added that "it's possible" that Ukrainian attacks could target military facilities or equipment "on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod, from where attacks on Ukraine are launched."
Skibitskiy repeated Kyiv's insistence that its goal is the return of all Ukrainian territory -- including annexed Crimea.
"We'll only stop once we have our country back according to the [internationally recognized] borders of 1991," Skibitskiy was quoted as saying. "This is our message to Russia and to the international community."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted on February 25 following EU approval of a tenth round of Russia sanctions a day earlier that Kyiv expected "decisive steps against [Russia's state-owned nuclear energy firm] Rosatom & Russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Russia Says A Foreign Ministers Meeting With Turkey, Syria, And Iran Is In The Works
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on February 26. "The mode of it and the terms are being worked out," TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying. No further details were provided. In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
- By AFP
Rallies In Berlin, Paris Call For Peace In Ukraine
Protesters in Germany and France on February 25 demanded peace for Ukraine, a day after activists in both countries marked one year since the Russian invasion. Police said about 10,000 people braved the falling snow in central Berlin to call for negotiations with Moscow rather than weapons deliveries to Ukraine. In Paris, police said 3,000 protesters rallied as they sang Ukraine's national anthem at Place de la Republique before Ukrainian children dressed in traditional costumes led a procession. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
EU Announces Additional Sanctions Against Wagner Group For Activities In Africa
The EU has announced additional sanctions against Russia's Wagner mercenary group for "human rights abuses" in the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mali. Eight individuals and seven entities tied to the paramilitary organization were added to the bloc's list for asset freezes and a travel ban on February 25 under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. One individual was designated under the Mali sanctions regime, and two others were listed for actions related to activities in Ukraine. The Wagner Group itself was sanctioned by the European Union in 2021.
Fire In Kyiv Warehouse Extinguished With Help Of Robot
The emergency service in Kyiv reported that a fire in a warehouse in the Podilskiy district has been extinguished. The fire occurred in the one-story warehouse where flammable substances such as paint and varnish were stored, the Kyiv Department of Emergency Situations said. The emergency service said that for the first time in the Ukrainian capital the latest firefighting robot was involved in extinguishing the blaze and it “greatly facilitated the work of the firefighters.” There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Biden Arrives In Poland After Historic Visit To Kyiv, Unveils New Military Aid3
Amid Ongoing Crackdown On Dissent, Unknown Belarusian Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag In Minsk4
Dozens Of Coffins Stacked In Novosibirsk Airport Hint At Soaring Russian Losses In Ukraine5
After Putin Blames West For War, Biden Says Kremlin Leader's 'Lust For Land And Power' Doomed6
Chechen Leader Awards Himself 'Hero Of Chechnya' Medal7
'Putin Does Not Want Bad News': U.S. Military Expert Assesses Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine After One Year8
Prigozhin Says Ammunition Supplies From Russia's Defense Ministry For His Wagner Group Have Resumed9
Russian Officials Are Denying Ammunition To Wagner Fighters, Says Prigozhin10
As Its Forces 'Repel' Russian Attacks, Ukraine Aims To 'Drive A Wedge' Between Crimea And Russia
Subscribe