Russian Pensioner Fined For Social Media Post Because Picture 'Looked Like' Putin

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that an attack against Ukraine would be "disastrous," as the United Kingdom became the latest country to join a series of diplomatic tours aimed at diffusing tensions amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine that the West suspects is the prelude to an invasion.

"Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people and for European security and together NATO has made it clear that any incursion into Ukraine would have massive consequences and carry severe costs," Truss told Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow on February 10.

As European leaders and top diplomats scramble across the continent to seek ways to defuse the crisis, Russia and Belarus kicked off joint military drills that will see an estimated 30,000 Russian soldiers move to the neighboring country.

While tens of thousands more Russian troops have amassed in other border areas near Ukraine, the Kremlin has denied it is planning an attack, saying it has the right to move its troops as it sees fit across its own territory and its allies' territory with their agreement. It says its military exercises are defensive in nature.

Responding to Truss's comments at the same news conference, Lavrov claimed Western threats against Moscow would only heighten tensions over the situation.

"Ideological approaches, ultimatums, threats -- this is the road to nowhere," Lavrov said, adding "we can only normalize relations through mutually respectful dialogue."

Russia's top diplomat added that bilateral relations were "probably at their lowest level in many years" but said Moscow was ready to improve ties.

In a coordinated British diplomatic effort, Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Brussels for consultations with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, and he will then head to Warsaw to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda. Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is expected in Moscow on February 11.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of his trip, Wallace warned that the Kremlin's actions were heading in the wrong direction in spite of efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

"Despite the talking, the direction of travel is in the wrong way," Wallace told BBC Radio. "The Russians are still growing their battalion tactical groups ... They are planning to start a nuclear strategic exercise soon, and indeed we see more activity elsewhere."

He said Britain had seen intelligence that Moscow was engaging in plans for so-called "false flag" operations as a pretext for invading Ukraine, as well as carrying out cyberattacks and other destabilizing activity.

Amid Europe-wide diplomatic efforts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the leaders of the Baltic countries -- all three of whom are former Soviet republics -- in Berlin on February 10.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Allied Resolve exercises scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus had begun and would center around "suppressing and repelling external aggression."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the joint Russia-Belarus drills, which Kyiv and the West have interpreted as part of Moscow's military escalation in the region, amount to "psychological pressure," as Ukraine also began its own scheduled military exercises on February 10.

Kyiv has not reported the number of military personnel and weapons involved in its exercises. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 10 that Ukraine is also preparing a response to Russian Navy drills in the Black Sea.

Russia on February 8 said six warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills in what it said was a preplanned movement of military resources.



Zelenskiy said the diplomatic talks could pave the way for a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany aimed at reviving the stalled peace plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The multipronged diplomatic efforts come after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week completed a round of shuttle diplomacy that saw him hold separate talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Macron has said President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow "would not be the source of an escalation" despite amassing more than 100,000 troops and military hardware on Ukraine's border.

Macron, who ended his whirlwind tour on February 9 with meetings in Berlin with Scholz and Duda, urged continued "firm dialogue" with the Kremlin as the only way to defuse fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

"We must find ways and means together to engage in a firm dialogue with Russia," he said.

Macron later briefed U.S. President Joe Biden on his talks with Putin, the White House said.

"They discussed President Macron's recent meetings," a statement said. "They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our allies and partners, in response to Russia's continued military buildup on Ukraine's borders."

U.S. officials say Russia has increased its deployment to some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.



Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Both Washington and NATO have rejected these demands as nonstarters.

Meanwhile, the first U.S. troops meant to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover of the Ukrainian crisis arrived in Romania from Germany over the past two days, Romania's Defense Ministry said on February 9.

