Several Killed In Shooting At Russian University In Perm; Gunman 'Neutralized'

Russian media is reporting that a gunman opened fire and killed several people at a university in the city of Perm.



The RBK news agency quoted sources as saying three people are dead in the shooting on September 20, while the Telegram channel 112 said five were killed.



A university spokeswoman said the attacker had been "neutralized."



The TASS news agency quoted a source as saying that an unidentified person entered one of the university's buildings and opened fire.

The REN TV channel published footage showing people jumping out of the windows from the second floor of a university building.



On the university's page on VKontakte, students were told to close their classrooms and office doors and stay put.

Lessons have been canceled, it added.