Russian Airport In St. Petersburg Temporarily Suspends All Flights
Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights on February 28, the city government said. It did not provide a reason. An unconfirmed media report from online Russian news outlet Baza said an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky and that fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Data from the Flight Radar website showed a number of domestic flights headed for St. Petersburg turning back.
Taliban Says Senior IS Member Killed In Kabul Raid
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on February 28 that a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) militant group was killed by Taliban security forces. Qari Fateh, the regional IS intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS member in a Kabul raid on February 27, Mujahid said. Another senior IS leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was killed in a previous raid in Kabul earlier this month, he added. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, it has fought off attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan, an IS offshoot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russia Steps Up Assault On Bakhmut; Zelenskiy Praises Ukraine's 'Heroic' Defense
Russia's offensive in the east is increasingly zeroing in on the city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said on February 28, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warning that the situation is becoming "extremely difficult" for the defenders of the city, whom he called "heroes."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian forces repelled more than 60 attacks by Russian troops in the eastern region of Donetsk over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff said in its morning briefing on February 28.
Russian attacks continue to focus on the Lymansk, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, but the main vector of the Russian assault remains Bakhmut, it added.
Zelenskiy said that "the enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defense" in the embattled city, which is in the eastern Donetsk region.
Russian troops have been trying to encircle Bakhmut, where fighting has picked up since last month, in an attempt to cut off the Ukrainian forces' supply lines, but have met with fierce resistance.
"Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on February 27.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers say Russian troops continue to launch daily attacks with small infantry units, despite suffering major losses.
Zelensky again called on Kyiv's Western allies to supply Ukraine with warplanes that would allow Ukrainian forces to defend the entire country from "Russian terror."
General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in the Bakhmut area had become "extremely tense."
"Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy has been throwing in combat the best-prepared assault units of Wagner [mercenaries], who are attempting to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," Syrskiy said.
The General Staff said Russia conducted eight missile strikes and 32 air strikes over the past 24 hours in the east.
The Ukrainian Air Force launched four air strikes on Russian concentration areas, the General Staff said.
The previous day, the Ukrainian military noted that Russia was increasing the number of personnel in the east, sending fresh contingents of conscripts to the region of Luhansk.
"According to available information, up to 200 conscripts from the Rostov region have been transferred to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region," the General Staff said in its evening report.
With reporting by Reuters
Blinken Arrives In Kazakhstan At Start Of Asia Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in the Kazakh capital, Astana, where he will meet with the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian republics -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Before leaving, Blinken wrote on Twitter, "I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships." Blinken will travel to Uzbekistan later on February 28. He is also due to attend a G20 meeting in India. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Belarus's Lukashenka Arrives On China Visit
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit February 28 as geopolitical tensions rise over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China said the visit is an "opportunity to promote the further development of all-around cooperation between the two countries," but there have been growing concerns that China is considering providing military assistance to Russia, something U.S. officials say would bring serious consequences. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Serbia, Kosovo Agree No More Talks Needed On EU Plan To Normalize Relations
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed that no further talks are needed on an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and expressed their readiness to continue with its implementation, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Speaking on February 27 after hosting talks in Brussels between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Borrell said the leaders agreed "no further discussions" were needed on the deal.
But he said that "further negotiations are still needed" on how the agreement and previous commitments made by the two sides would be implemented.
Borrell said earlier on Twitter that "some progress" had been made at the meeting and added that "more work is needed."
Borrell will convene another meeting between Vucic and Kurti in March with the aim of finalizing discussions on the part of the agreement that will guide the implementation phase.
Borrell's office published the plan later on February 27.
The 11-point document says that neither side will resort to violence to resolve a dispute nor seek to prevent the other from joining the European Union or other international bodies.
"The parties shall develop normal, good-neighborly relations with each other on the basis of equal rights. Both parties shall mutually recognize their respective documents and national symbols, including passports, diplomas, license plates, and customs stamps," according to Article 1.
"Serbia will not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organization," Article 4 says.
The EU previously said the agreement included other measures to improve the lives of people in both Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008. Serbia still regards it as a breakaway province.
Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, will visit Kosovo and Serbia to continue the EU's diplomatic effort and prepare for the next high-level meeting, Borrell said.
The EU reminded both parties of their obligation to implement all previous dialogue agreements, which remain valid and binding.
Both sides agreed to refrain from any uncoordinated actions that could lead to renewed tensions on the ground and disrupt the negotiations, the statement added.
Vucic said the meeting with Kurti was "difficult," but that he believed more meetings would take place, including one in North Macedonia on March 18. Borrell will visit the region at that time, Vucic said.
Vucic expressed hope that it would be possible to reach some compromises and to work on the implementation of existing agreements. He said he would clear his schedule to work with Lajcak on the implementation plan.
The formation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority has been a main sticking point, and Vucic said he continued to insist on it, while Kurti was not ready to accept it.
"We will see if he will in the future," Vucic said.
Kurti reiterated that the formation of an association can be considered under several conditions, including that it was "in accordance with the constitution and laws" of Kosovo and that it not be monoethnic.
After the meeting, he said there was "confirmation that the European proposal is acceptable and unchangeable" and progress is now expected on the implementation plan.
"We are on the right track and in the direction of normalizing relations. It is an agreement of symmetry, good-neighborliness, and cooperation in the future," Kurti said of the EU plan, which also has the backing of the United States.
He said the agreement wasn't signed because "the other side wasn't ready to sign," adding that it was "a shame" that it wasn't signed, "since we agreed."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Prosecutors In Belarus Seek Lengthy Prison Terms For Opposition Leaders Living Outside Country
Belarusian prosecutors have demanded lengthy prison terms and hefty fines for Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and four other opposition leaders living outside the country.
Prosecutors in the trial in Minsk demanded 19-year prison sentences for Tsikhanouskaya and Pavel Latushka along with fines of $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Tsikhanouskaya, Latushka, and three other opposition figures -- Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- are being tried in absentia on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government, creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred, and harming national security.
The prosecution seeks 12-year sentences for Maroz, Kavalkova, and Dylevski. All five defendants left Belarus after the August 2020 presidential election amid a brutal government crackdown on the opposition.
Tsikhanouskaya said the sentences sought by the prosecution are the best example of how the regime treats Belarusians who stand for democracy.
"I can't say that I am surprised to learn that the prosecutor asked for 19 years in the Belarus regime's fake trial against me," she said on Twitter. "It has nothing to do with justice, it is just personal revenge against me & others who are opposing the regime. It will only make us fight even harder."
She also commented on an additional 1 1/2 years handed to her jailed husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, for "blatantly violating a penitentiary's inner regulations."
Tsikhanouskaya said the sentence was handed down by an "illegal court" in a separate proceeding and said her husband did not admit guilt because he should not be in prison.
"He should be free like all political prisoners. The regime can keep inventing new methods of repression, but it won't stop us," said Tsikhanouskaya.
Tsikhanouski is serving 18 years on a range of charges related to the 2020 election. The popular video blogger announced his presidential candidacy, challenging Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and was disqualified and arrested before the vote. His wife then mounted her own campaign.
Lukashenka claimed a landslide victory that has not been recognized by the opposition and Western countries, who say he had the results rigged in his favor and that the real winner was Tsikhanouskaya.
Tsikhanouski was sentenced along with five other men -- RFE/RL's journalist Ihar Losik, former presidential candidate Mikalay Statkevich, and opposition activists Uladzimer Tsyhanovich, Artsyom Sakau, and Dzmitry Papou -- all of whom were also handed lengthy prison terms. They rejected the accusations as politically motivated.
With reporting by AP
Moldova Expels Two Foreigners Caught In Alleged 'Destabilization' Plot
Moldova’s intelligence agency said on February 27 that two foreign nationals have been expelled from the country and banned from returning for 10 years after they were caught carrying out "subversive actions" to destabilize Moldova. The Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) said in a statement that the pair were trained in data and information gathering "for the implementation of a plan to destabilize the internal situation in the country." The SIS did not say when the foreign nationals arrived in Moldova, where they were from, or for whom they were allegedly working. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Wizz Air To Suspend Moldova Flights, Citing Security
Airline Wizz Air says it will suspend flights to the Moldovan capital from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision Moldova's civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable. Wizz Air said in a statement on February 27 it would add extra flights from the Romanian city of Iasi as replacements to the suspended flights to Chisinau. Tensions between Russia and Moldova have grown in recent months over Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine entering Moldovan airspace. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Countries Warn Georgia Over Jailed Former President Saakashvili's Health
European Union member states have issued a formal diplomatic warning to Georgia's leaders over the deteriorating health of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili.
All 27 EU member states agreed to the diplomatic demarche presented to the Georgian justice minister, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski told journalists on February 27.
"We are very concerned about reports of his deteriorating health," Herczynski said.
Giorgi Volski, first vice speaker of the parliament, responded to the demarche, suggesting EU member states address Saakashvili's entourage over a strategy that he said is "keeping Saakashvili in such a state, taking Saakashvili hostage, and speculating about his health."
This "reality" should be seriously discussed by the European Union, its representatives, and MPs, Volski said.
Volski also questioned what influence the demarche would have on the Georgian justice system, which "sees the actual situation and makes appropriate decisions," adding that "the position of the court is objective, fair, and correct."
The 55-year-old Saakashvili last week said there was a widening plot by officials and others to "murder" him and appealed for his country and the world to prevent "this criminal corporation" from carrying out "their evil intentions."
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated. He has been in hospital for several months after refusing food to protest his detention.
Georgian officials have consistently raised doubts about how critical his health situation is.
Judge Giorgi Arevadze last week rejected Saakashvili's request to suspend his sentence, a move Saakashvili called a "death sentence" handed to him by his political opponents.
"We are in the final stages of my murder special operation and it involves 'parliamentarians,' 'journalists' [and] now the clinic," Saakashvili said on Facebook on February 22. "I appeal to Georgia and the world, Do not allow this criminal corporation to carry out their evil intentions."
Giorgi Grigolia, a member of a council of doctors set up by Georgia's rights ombudsman, said separately on February 27 that Saakashvili, who once weighed 115 kilograms, had lost more than 50 kilograms since his imprisonment in 2021 and that he "isn't receiving proper medical treatment."
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland is ready to receive Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship, for treatment. According to media reports, Poland's proposal was supported by all EU countries except Hungary, but European diplomats said they were doing everything to convince Budapest to change its position.
Georgian lawmakers have also appealed to President Salome Zurabishvili to pardon Saakashvili.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Treasury Secretary Repeats Assurance Of U.S. Support In Surprise Visit To Kyiv
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on February 27, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to commend him for his leadership in the face of Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
"Ukraine's fight is our fight-- for our shared values of democracy, the right to self-determination, and for an international order that advances peace and prosperity," Yellen said, according to a text of Yellen's comments released by the Treasury Department.
Ukrainians have paid an "incredible price" on the "front lines of freedom," she said, telling Zelenskiy that the United States is proud to be Ukraine's largest bilateral donor.
"As you have said, our support is not 'charity.' It's an 'investment in global security and democracy,'" she said.
To date, the United States has provided close to $50 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $14 billion in economic assistance, she said, adding that in the coming months the United States will disburse $8 billion more in economic support.
Yellen noted that Zelenskiy and his administration have taken steps to cut nonessential spending, root out corruption, and implement policies to stabilize the economy.
Yellen also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other key government officials, repeating U.S. assurances delivered by President Joe Biden a week ago when he was in the Ukrainian capital just days before the first anniversary of the start of the war.
"America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," Yellen told Shmyhal.
Shmyhal said the two discussed further U.S. sanctions on Russia aimed at weakening the Russian economy and its military. They also discussed putting frozen Russian assets to use in the recovery of Ukraine, he said.
Yellen told reporters in a phone briefing that there were still significant legal obstacles to fully seizing the estimated $300 billion in Russian central bank assets frozen by sanctions.
Yellen made the stop in Kyiv on her way back to Washington from a G20 finance leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India, where she urged her counterparts to boost economic aid to Ukraine and insisted that G20 ministers issue a strong condemnation of Russia's invasion.
During her stop in Kyiv, she also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony on St. Michael's Square, saying it was an honor to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.
"History will note the brutality of this war. It will also remember the heroes -- some sung and many more unsung -- who fought for human dignity, self-determination, and freedom in Ukraine’s darkest hour," she said.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Central Bank To Launch Stress Tests Of Banking System In April
Ukraine's central bank will launch stress tests of commercial banks in April, Andriy Pyshniy, the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said on February 27 on Facebook. Ukraine's economy shrank by about a third last year because of the war, but the country's banking system has withstood the conflict, adjusted its operations, and secured uninterrupted payments to companies and residents. The stress tests are intended to ensure Ukrainian banks are better prepared for future shocks and set a timeframe for banks to replenish their capital. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Canada Slaps Sanctions On 12 Iranian Officials Linked to IRGC, Law Enforcement
The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for "gross violations of human rights" in a deadly crackdown on protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on February 27 that the officials slapped with the sanctions include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha; Seyeh Sadegh Hosseini, an IRGC general and commander of the IRGC's Beit al-Moqqadas Corps in Kurdistan Province; and Morteza Mir Aghaei, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province.
"Today’s sanctions list 12 senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) who have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
Rights groups say more than 500 people have been killed by security forces in the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. Thousands more have been arrested, and the country's judiciary, spurred by demands from lawmakers for the harsh treatment of protesters, has meted out heavy punishments -- including the death sentence.
The measures enacted by the Canadian government prohibit dealings with the individuals on the list, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. Individuals listed in response to gross and systematic violations of human rights are also inadmissible to Canada under the country's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The statement said Canada will continue to coordinate with its international partners to respond to the Iranian regime’s "egregious" treatment of its people, its "deployment of propaganda" and its actions that "continue to threaten international peace and stability."
“The Iranian regime continues to brutally oppress its people and to deny them their fundamental rights and freedoms. We hear the pleas of the Iranian people and we commend them for their bravery and resilience. Canada will not stop advocating for Iranians and their human rights,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly added in the statement.
Iranian Steelworkers Union Says Several Striking Members Arrested
The Free Union of Iranian Workers says several workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have been arrested in recent days amid rallies in the area of the industrial complex over their conditions.
Riot police broke up a rally during the strike by hundreds of workers at the country's third-largest steel producer. The workers have been on strike since February 25, demanding better conditions and higher salaries.
The union said workers had no information about the status of their arrested colleagues and due to the fact that the arrested workers were scattered across different departments, their exact numbers and names are not known.
Workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have gone on massive strikes several times in recent months.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Security forces across the country have been trying to suppress months of anti-government protests triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Forces Female Students To Attend Sessions On Wearing Hijab
An Iranian academic group says dozens of female students have been forced to participate in "mandatory counseling sessions" for failing to "properly" observe the country's mandatory hijab law.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said that in a summons sent by Shiraz University to the students, "removing the hijab and not having proper student clothing" was mentioned as “violations" and they were asked to contact the university authorities for mandatory consultation.
The council also reported that similar action was taken at other universities in the country. These included Tehran's Soore University, which sent a text message to a group of female students inviting them to participate in a "mandatory cultural camp."
It added that the summonses were "an offensive action aimed at suppressing and labeling students" and "reprehensible and unjustifiable."
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Four More Jehovah's Witnesses Sentenced To Prison In Annexed Crimea
A court in the Russia-annexed region of Crimea has sentenced to prison four Jehovah's Witnesses accused of organizing, funding, and taking part in an extremist group. Three were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six years to six years and one month and a fourth to three years in prison. Their names have not been released. Dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia and the illegally annexed region of Crimea since Moscow banned the religious group in 2017 and designated it as an extremist organization. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Iran Says UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief To Visit In 'Coming Days'
Iran says the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran "in the coming days" amid a dispute over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this month that it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog's inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity. Iran denied the report. On February 27, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran "in the coming days" following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Pope Francis To Visit Hungary In April
Pope Francis will make an official visit to Hungary on April 28-30, the Vatican said on February 27. He will spend all three days in the capital, Budapest, a program released by the Vatican showed. Francis, 86, will meet political leaders, diplomats, priests and nuns, and intellectuals, as well as with poor people and refugees. The pope, who made a brief stop in Budapest on his way to Slovakia in 2021, will preside at an open-air Mass in Kossuth Lajos Square on April 30 before returning to Rome. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Four Miners Shot Dead In Southwestern Pakistan
Unidentified gunmen have shot dead four coal miners and wounded three others in Harnai, a district in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province, a local official told RFE/RL on February 27. District administrator Abdul Majeed Jogizai said the attack occurred overnight. The gunmen entered the miner camp in the Khost Coal Mines area, dragged the miners outside, and shot them. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but Baluch separatist groups have claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Turkey's NATO Talks With Sweden And Finland Set To Resume On March 9
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, although he said Sweden had still not fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year. Turkey in January canceled the talks after a Danish far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the defense alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden in particular has faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring what it considers members of terrorist groups. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarus Increases Border Checks Amid Reports Activists Blew Up Russian Plane
Border guards in Belarus have increased their checks of people leaving the country after anti-government activists claimed to have launched a drone attack on a Russian surveillance aircraft that was parked at an airfield near Minsk.
People crossing the border on February 27 said that, unlike during normal checks, guards searched personal belongings and examined bags and vehicles closely.
Belarus border officials would not comment on the situation, which comes a day after the alleged attack on the Russian aircraft, an A-50 surveillance plane.
Alyaksandr Azarov, the head of the activist anti-government group BYPOL, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that drones were used to attack the plane while it was on the ground, adding that those who participated in the operation "are now safe, outside the country."
RFE/RL has not been able to independently verify the attack. The Kremlin said it had no comment.
Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said word of the alleged attack on the aircraft was "good news for the Air Force of Ukraine."
The A-50 was "constantly in the air" conducting radar reconnaissance, scanning for Ukrainian air-defense equipment, and tracking the movement of Ukrainian aircraft, he said on Ukrainian television.
Ihnat added that he believes that the attack was carried out by Belarusian anti-government activists, saying he has "sources of information" but declining to elaborate.
The Russian website Tsargrad reported that the attack on the A-50 aircraft was carried out by six drones at once, most of which were shot down as they approached the target.
"We will not reveal the number of drones yet, but I can confirm that it was a drone attack. Let the special services work and try to determine how many there were," Azarov said.
Human rights groups say security forces have already raided a residence near the airfield, where activist Kristsina Maksimenka was detained.
Azarov, who served as a lieutenant colonel with the Interior Ministry’s organized crime unit (known as GUBOPIK), founded BYPOL in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests that erupted when authoritarian ruler Alyaksadr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed election. BYPOL stands for Union of Security Forces of Belarus.
The group gained prominence over the past year for its efforts to damaged Belarusian railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine.
The campaign was called the "railways war," while those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas." Several "railway guerrillas" have already been handed lengthy prison terms after being caught.
Azarov said the group had decided to change tactics when opportunities arose, but that it takes three to four months "to prepare an action."
"It is necessary to conduct reconnaissance, to see where to approach from. We had many options. One action fails, we take on another. And this is how our partisans found such an interesting target. Of course, we also advise partisans, but they also offer facilities depending on their capabilities. It sometimes turns out to be joint work," Azarov said.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western governments have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, and for Belarus's efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Actions To Mark Nemtsov's Assassination Held In Russian Cities Amid Increased Police Presence
Opposition supporters and ordinary people in several cities across Russia on February 27 marked eight years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov's assassination, amid an increased police presence.
People gathered to commemorate Nemtsov in Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Perm, and Barnaul.
A woman was detained by police in Moscow while paying tribute to him at a makeshift memorial where the Russian politician was killed, Novaya gazeta reported.
Footage shows the woman trying to lay a piece of paper with "Fight!" written on it at the memorial, according to the newspaper. The police then forced the woman to remove the paper from the memorial before taking her away.
Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister who was once regarded as a potential successor to President Boris Yeltsin, was a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In Moscow, people laid flowers on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge -- within walking distance of the Kremlin -- where Nemtsov was shot dead on February 27, 2015. Police officers stopped some passersby, but no arrests were made.
In Novosibirsk, people brought flowers for a second day in a row to the monument to the victims of political repression, where a memorial dedicated to Nemtsov was organized on February 26.
In Yekaterinburg, a memorial watch was held, with people bringing flowers after authorities banned portraits, posters, and candles and beefed up the presence of security forces.
In Perm, commemorations were held on February 26 in the form of a community work day at the local memorial to the victims of political repression after authorities twice refused to allow a rally. Participants laid flowers but did not carry placards or voice any political demands. The police monitored the event and filmed it, according to local activist Mikhail Kasimov.
In Barnaul, a commemoration was held by the local branch of the opposition Yabloko party in Freedom Square near the monument to the victims of political repression. The event was approved by the mayor's office, but the police fenced off the perimeter in advance and installed metal detectors at the entrance.
In 2017, a court sentenced a former deputy commander of the Chechen Sever battalion, Zaur Dadayev, to 20 years in prison for killing Nemtsov. Four other Chechens were given terms of between 11 and 19 years in prison after being convicted of involvement.
However, the Russian authorities have failed to determine who ordered it.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement on February 27 that Nemtsov has continued to be an inspiration for other pro-democracy activists such as Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who have both been imprisoned by Putin's government.
"Today, as we pay homage to Boris Nemtsov and his legacy, we also recognize those brave Russians who continue to work in the face of severe repression for a better future for their country," the statement said.
'Senseless Invasion': UN Rights Session Begins With Scathing Criticism Of Russia Over Ukraine War
The United Nations Human Rights Council has kicked off a new session in Geneva with sharp criticism of Russia for its full-scale invasion on Ukraine.
Speaking on February 27 at the opening of the session, which runs until April 4, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said nearly 100 million people were forced to flee conflict last year, a record number, and that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights "is under assault from all sides."
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today," the UN chief said. "It has unleashed widespread death, destruction, and displacement. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have caused many casualties and terrible suffering."
Coming just three days after the first anniversary of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, the session is expected to be dominated by calls from members for an extension to a UN investigation probing alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Kyiv itself has said a special tribunal should be set up to pursue and prosecute the actions of Russia's leadership and make sure they are held accountable for any crimes committed in Ukraine.
Guterres said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights already has documented dozens of cases of conflict-related sexual violence against men, women, and girls.
"And serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law against prisoners of war -- and hundreds of cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions of civilians -- were also documented," he said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the council's session, said Russia's alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is "probably the largest forced deportation in modern history."
UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk followed Guterres in addressing the main session, warning that Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine was an example of how gains to human rights were being chipped away from ordinary global citizens.
"The old authoritarianism, with its brutal limits on freedoms writ large, and the suffocating straitjacket of patriarchy," said Volker, who took over the position in October. "The old destructive wars of aggression from a bygone era with worldwide consequences, as we have witnessed again in Europe with the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine."
Russia has denied targeting civilians in the conflict and says it hasn't committed war crimes in Ukraine. It has also accused Ukraine several times of committing atrocities.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov is expected to address the council on March 2. Ryabkov's appearance at the UN forum is the first by a Russian official since the start of the war on February 24, 2022.
Moscow was suspended from the council in April but is still allowed take part as an observer.
The UN Human Rights Council, which aims to protect human rights worldwide, does not have legally binding powers. Its sessions highlight human rights issues and abuses, which often spark investigations that are essential for gathering evidence to prove that offenses are taking place.
The meeting is also expected to discuss the situation of Uyghurs and other Muslims in China.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, but people who have fled the province say members of these groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
A UN report made public in 2022 found that the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims by China may constitute crimes against humanity.
With reporting by Reuters
Gleb Pavlovsky, Former Putin Political Strategist Turned Critic, Dies At 71
Russian political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky, a one-time adviser of President Vladimir Putin, has died, Current Time reports. He was 71. A former Soviet dissident, Pavlovsky was a close associate of Putin from 1996 until 2011, when he was fired. He subsequently became a government critic. Pavlovsky was also involved in Viktor Yanukovych's failed 2004 presidential campaign in Ukraine. The cause of his death was not immediately known. To read the original article by Current Time, click here.
Taliban Forces Reportedly Kill Two Islamic State Members In Kabul Raid
Taliban security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State extremist group and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban administration said on February 27. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Subscribe