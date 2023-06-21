News
Prosecutors Seek 12 Years In Prison For Russian Physicist On Trial For Alleged High Treason
Prosecutors asked a Moscow court on June 21 to convict Russian physicist Valery Golubkin on a treason charge and sentence him to 12 years in prison. Golubkin was arrested and accused of handing his Dutch colleagues classified materials related to work on building a high-speed passenger plane run on hydrogen fuel. Golubkin insists that the materials in question had been cleared for all involved in the research. Golubkin's supervisor, Anatoly Gubanov, was also arrested on a treason charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Popular TV Anchor In Russia's Yakutia Refuses To Participate In Event Supporting Ukraine War
A popular television celebrity in Russia's Siberian region of Sakha-Yakutia, Liza Gazizova, refused to anchor a broadcast on the Yakutian traditional Ysyakh Tuimaady holiday after the mayor of the regional capital, Yakutsk, announced that celebrations would be devoted to supporting Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Scores of Internet users supported Gazizova's decision, which she announced on June 20, saying, "I do not want to take part in this sort of celebration." The Turkic-speaking Yakuts celebrate Ysyakh Tuimaady -- the holiday of praising life -- on the eve of the summer solstice each year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Former Kazakh Culture Minister Handed Eight-Year Prison Term On Embezzlement Charges
A court in Astana late on June 20 sentenced former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges. The court deprived Mukhamediuly of all awards received by the state and banned him from occupying state posts for life. Mukhamediuly was arrested in May 2022 amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign to remove his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and his associates from the political scene following unprecedented anti-government protests that were brutally dispersed by security forces. Mukhamediuly pleaded partially guilty to the charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Voices Support For Albanian Raid On Camp For Iranian Dissidents
The United States has expressed support for a raid by Albanian authorities on a camp near the capital, Tirana, that houses thousands of members of a group of exiled opponents of the Iranian government.
Albanian state police seized dozens of computers on June 20 during a raid of the Ashraf 3 camp where some 2,800 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) group live after local media reported that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.
Three dozen people, including several Albanian policemen, were injured during the raid, authorities said.
Albanian police declined to provide specifics of the investigation, which was ordered by the Albanian judiciary due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago.
The U.S. State Department said in an e-mail to RFE/RL that American authorities were informed that the raid was conducted lawfully and voiced support for Tirana's sovereign right to take such action.
"The Albanian State Police have assured us that all actions were conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including with regard to the protection of the rights and freedoms of all persons in Albania. We support the Government of Albania’s right to investigate any potential illegal activities within its territory," the State Department statement said.
MEK representatives claimed that one elderly person died as a result of the use of tear gas by police during the raid, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
"I guarantee you that no person was touched during the police operation," Cuci said at a news conference, adding that the reaction of the MKO was "unacceptable, intolerable, and reprehensible."
"They are in Albania according to an agreement that stipulates that they will not carry out political activities or protests, and they are sheltered only for humanitarian purposes," Cuci said.
State Police Director-General Muhamet Rrumbullaku said 15 police officers and 21 members of the MEK were injured and several police cars were damaged.
He said MEK members began to resist when police found server rooms and computer equipment that they suspected were illegal. Police seized 96 computer units and about 50 laptops and tablets, he said, adding that there was an attempt to burn some documents during the operation.
The raid was part of an investigation by the Special Structure Against Organized Crime and Corruption (SPAK). None of the officials disclosed what the SPAK investigation is about.
"The prosecutor's office has initiated several criminal cases, but I cannot tell you why the Iranians of the MEK are suspected," Cuci said.
Rrumbullaku said that all who used violence against the police have been identified and that there will be consequences for the leaders of the camp who did not cooperate.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran in July 2022 after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack against the NATO member.
The MEK left Iraq, where they had their camp before, in 2013, under a UN- and U.S.-backed deal and settled in other countries, including Albania.
The State Department reiterated in its statement that the U.S. government does not regard the MEK as being a democratic representative of the Iranian people.
"As we have said before, the United States does not see the [MEK] as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people," the statement said.
"The U.S. government does not provide support or training to the [MEK], does not contribute funding to the organization, and does not maintain substantive contact beyond issues related to the [MEK]'s resettlement, which was completed in 2016.
"The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the [MKO] as an organization, including allegations of abuse committed against its own members," the statement concluded.
The MEK killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and also carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013, the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support the group in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
With reporting by AFP
EU Has 'Special Responsibility' Toward Ukraine, Says Von Der Leyen
The European Union has a "special responsibility" toward Ukraine in the long term, the European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said June 21, as she outlined investment plans for the country. "This is for Ukraine's immediate needs. But let's talk about the future. I believe the European Union has a special responsibility," von der Leyen said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. "Ukrainians tell us that when they imagine their future, they see Europe's flag flying over their cities. And I have no doubt that Ukraine will be part of our union." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Man Arrested In Russia For Alleged Attempt To Send Cryptocurrency To Ukraine
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on June 21 that it had arrested a man in the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk on a charge of high treason stemming from his alleged attempt to send cryptocurrency to Ukraine to raise money for its troops. In an attempt to stifle dissent over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, authorities have turned to the serious charge of treason, even for minor offenses. During the last five months, 21 treason probes have been launched, while in 2022, the number of such cases was 22. Almost half of the probes were launched against residents of Russia's Far East. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls For 'Real Projects' As Allies Pledge Billions To Rebuild War-Torn Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Ukraine's allies to come up with concrete projects for the postwar development of the country as the United States, the European Union, and Britain pledged billions in reconstruction and recovery funds for Kyiv as it grapples with Russia's 16-month invasion.
At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 21, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($54.6 billion) for 2024-27, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered $1.3 billion in additional aid. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled measures including $3 billion of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending for Ukraine.
The London conference is being attended by more than 1,000 public and private sector decision-makers.
Addressing the event via video link, Zelenskiy welcomed the pledges but called for a transition to concrete proposals that could not only help Ukraine recover from the devastating conflict but also put it on the right track to becoming a strong member of the Western community.
"At this conference, we must move from vision to agreements, and from agreements to real projects. There is a Ukrainian delegation in London that will present concrete things that we propose to do together," he said.
Von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc has a "special responsibility" toward Ukraine in the long term.
"This [50 billion euros] is for Ukraine's immediate needs. But let's talk about the future.... Ukrainians tell us that when they imagine their future, they see Europe's flag flying over their cities. And I have no doubt that Ukraine will be part of our union," she said.
The London gathering came hot on the heels of a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on several Ukrainian regions and the capital overnight.
In the eastern Donetsk region -- the focal point of the war in the east over the past several months -- two civilians were killed over the past day by Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, the regional head of the military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram early on June 21.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers are advancing around Bakhmut atop captured Russian tanks. The fighting vehicles were seized by Ukrainian troops during counteroffensive operations in the Kharkiv region last year. The tanks were taken for repairs before being sent to attack Russian positions in Ukraine's embattled Donetsk region.
Russia targeted the Kyiv, Khmelnitskiy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhya regions, and the Ukrainian air defense said it shot down 32 out of 35 Iranian-made drones -- 20 of them above the capital.
Russia also launched seven guided missiles and one cruise missile at civilian infrastructure targets in the Zaporizhzhya region.
According to early estimates, the strikes caused material damage, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have made some gains in their advance on the Zaporizhzhya towns of Melitopol and Berdyansk, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff, said early on June 21 in a post on Ukraine's Military Media Center's Telegram channel.
"On the directions Novodanilivka-Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka-Verbove, Vilne Pole-Makarivka, they had partial success. They are gaining ground," Kovalev said.
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian forces in the east of the country.
"Especially heavy fighting" is under way near Lyman in Donetsk, he added.
Fighting also continued in the Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Avdiyiyvka, and Maryinka areas of Donetsk, where 40 close-quarter battles were fought over the last day, the military said in a separate report early on June 21.
Late on June 20, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that there are places where Russian forces are advancing and Ukrainian troops are on the defensive -- in Kupyansk and Lyman, for example.
Malyar said forces in the south are gradually making advances as they continue their counteroffensive according to plan -- “with small steps, but very confidently."
"We are moving forward gradually…and you can even cite an allegory that we are gnawing away every meter of land from the enemy,” Malyar said.
She added that "people want it to be like in a movie…very fast,” but it won't be that way.
Zelenskiy has told the BBC that the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive has been "slower than desired," though eight villages in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya and the eastern region of Donetsk have been reclaimed in recent weeks.
Zelenskiy said part of the reason for the slow progress was extensive mining by Russian forces.
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said on Telegram that his troops were making progress on the northern and southern flanks of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which remains under Russian control, while repelling increasingly intense Russian attacks near Kupyansk.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that Ukrainian forces "in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine.”
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
Meanwhile, Russian media reports cited law enforcement officials in the Moscow region on June 21 as saying that three drones had been downed near the Russian capital.
According to Russian news agencies and Telegram channels, two drones were shot down near a military unit in the Naro-Fominsk district and one near the village of Lukino.
Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed the downing of two of the drones near a military depot.
Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, several Russian regions have been attacked by drones in recent months. Kyiv has not commented on the incidents.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Its Positions Came Under Small Arms Fire In Border Area
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said late on June 20 that its positions in the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak area of the Naxcivan exclave had come under small arms fire from Armenia's Vedi region across the border. The ministry claimed in its statement that Armenian armed detachments also fired at Azerbaijani Army positions near Susha in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. It said Azerbaijani units took "adequate" retaliatory measures. Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto defense officials rejected the statement as "disinformation." The report could not be independently verified.
Kremlin Reiterates That It Sees 'No Grounds' To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal
The Kremlin has restated that it sees "no grounds" to extend the Black Sea grain deal, alleging that the Turkish- and United Nations-brokered accord, which is up for renewal on July 17, was not being properly implemented. On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed the UN had been forced to acknowledge that "unfortunately, they are not managing to exert the necessary influence on the countries of the collective West in order to fulfill this Russian part of the agreement." He was referring to a list of Russian demands, including the removal of what Moscow says are obstacles to the export of its own grain and fertilizers. On June 20, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an acceleration of Black Sea grain shipments. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Prepared To Raise Russian Oil, Arms Purchases Even While Feting Modi During State Visit
WASHINGTON -- White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there will be “deliverables” on the defense cooperation front when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington later this week, but declined to provide details.
Kirby acknowledged at a briefing on June 20 that India would be pressed regarding its Russian oil and arms purchases during the state visit, adding that Ukraine is “without question” going to be a topic of discussion.
However, he emphasized that the United States would make Indian sovereignty a priority in the discussions, noting that India “should and must speak for itself” on where it stands.
Kirby suggested the meeting would focus more on U.S.-Indian ties than on India’s relationship with Russia.
“The state visit is not about Russia. What we’re trying to do…is improve the bilateral relationship on its own,” he said.
India has not condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and has frustrated Western countries by increasing its imports of Russian oil and defense equipment.
However, Kirby called India “a terrific contributor” to humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far.
“Through statements and through votes at the UN, India has made it clear its deep concern about what Russia is doing inside Ukraine,” Kirby said.
Additionally, he praised India’s adherence to the price cap on Russian oil, which he said “has proven effective” in both keeping the supply stable while simultaneously limiting revenues flowing to the Russian state. Kirby said he hopes India will continue to buy within the price cap to limit Moscow’s war funds.
Modi was upbeat as he left for the trip, his fifth to the United States since he became prime minister in 2014 but the first with the full status of a state visit.
“We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas,” Modi said on Twitter on June 20.
After arriving in New York City on the first stop of his visit, he posted a link to an interview he did with The Wall Street Journal in which he said that ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. He also responded to the criticism of India’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the U.S.," he said in the interview. "I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace."
Kirby also said he would welcome any role India wanted to play in building peace in Ukraine, but he would not be able to give any details until after the discussions take place.
Modi is scheduled on June 22 to address a joint meeting of the House and Senate -- one of the highest honors Washington affords to foreign dignitaries -- followed by a state dinner.
Kirby said that he expects additional discussions to be centered around global health, emerging technologies, and climate change. President Joe Biden has made clear he sees U.S. ties to India as a defining relationship that will jointly address some of the most difficult global challenges and China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific.
The president was reminded by members of Congress as Modi arrived to raise human rights issues.
Seventy-five Democratic members of Congress -- 18 senators and 57 members of the House of Representatives -- said in a letter to Biden that they "stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy."
They asked the president to "discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries."
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Iranian Group Says Letter Reveals Prosecutor Knew Of Naked Body Searches Of Female Prisoners
The Iranian hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali has published documents that it says show that a top Iranian prosecutor confirmed that a “full naked body inspection” of a female political prisoner had taken place at a police detention center.
The information, which Edalat-e Ali said it obtained by hacking into Iran’s judiciary, came to light amid multiple complaints from women who have been subjected to such intrusive searches in Iranian prisons.
Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," said that the confidential documents reveal that Ahmad Rahmaniyan, first deputy of the public and revolutionary prosecutor, last year wrote to the head of the judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirming that the inspection of political prisoner Mojgan Kavousi was conducted in October 2021 in several stages at the Karaj Information and Security Police Detention Center.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) had previously reported that Kavousi spent three days in the police detention center during her transfer to Kachouei Prison in Karaj. She was held among defendants charged with crimes and was subjected to a "full naked body inspection," according to HRANA. The report also highlighted the mistreatment and insults she endured from law enforcement officers.
Rahmaniyan’s letter was a response to a communication from the Judiciary's Protection and Information Office to his boss, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the public and revolutionary prosecutor of Tehran. The office wrote the communication to inquire about the searches.
The response from Rahmaniyan, classified as confidential, was first unveiled by the BBC’s Persian Service and referred to HRANA's report on the treatment of Kavousi.
The Judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirmed in the communication that Kavousi was held with ordinary criminal defendants for three days in the police detention center and was “disrespected and mistreated by officers.”
Numerous other political and civil prisoners have reported inhumane and illegal treatment of prisoners in Iran, especially female detainees, and have called for international organizations to investigate the situation in Iranian prisons.
In one of the accounts, women’s rights activist Mojgan Keshavarz described her treatment during her detention in 2019. Keshavarz said last month that government officials forced her to completely undress for a photo and -- allegedly to ensure that she had not hidden a mobile phone in her vagina -- forced her to "sit and stand" with her "legs open."
Keshavarz's narrative was echoed soon afterward on social media by other women who said they had been subjected to similar treatment.
Zeinab Zaman, another activist, said that after her arrest she was forced to strip naked in the detention center building and another time in the courthouse.
A week after Zaman’s complaint, the Islamic republic's judiciary responded to the revelations in a statement, writing that in cases where there is a "need for a full body check," these types of inspections are carried out "in accordance with legal, religious, and privacy considerations," and that female prisoners are inspected only by female officers.
The statement did not explain how the full body searches of female prisoners are conducted to meet the considerations.
The statement continued that if individuals claim they have been inspected "outside the standards," they should present their cases to the Prisons Organization's Inspection and Security and Educational Measures so that the matter can be pursued.
The number of females detained in Iran has grown since the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, posing one of the biggest challenges to authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Judge Orders Woman To Clean Public Spaces As Punishment For Breaking Hijab Law
An Iranian criminal court has ordered a woman to perform 270 hours of unpaid public service, specifically cleaning public spaces, for the “political sin” of failing to adhere to the country's mandatory hijab law.
The sentence, which was shared on social media on June 19, initially included a two-month prison term. However, the court decided to substitute the jail time with community service, including the cleaning of the buildings of the Interior Ministry in Tehran.
The presiding judge, whose language in the verdict echoed the rhetoric of the Islamic republic's hard-line faction, described the woman's failure to observe the hijab as a "political sin." The woman's name was removed from the verdict before it was published.
He further characterized it as "aiding the enemy's invasion of the Iranian nation," "dragging society to the borders of sexual promiscuity," and "contributing to the disintegration of the Iranian family."
The verdict was reportedly based on "images from smart city cameras," a reference to surveillance cameras that have been placed in public places around the country as part of authorities’ efforts to enforce the mandatory hijab law.
The judge called the woman's defense unacceptable and objected to the "dress code and style of the accused" in the courtroom.
Protests against the mandatory hijab have become a significant challenge for the Islamic republic and its supervisory institutions, particularly in the wake of the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
The spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Force announced last week that, since March 16, when the force's confrontations with people over the mandatory hijab began, more than 300 individuals have been arrested for not observing the mandatory hijab in public places and professions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law; many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mayor Of Town In North Macedonia Banned From Entering U.S. For Alleged Corruption
The U.S. State Department has blacklisted a prominent politician in North Macedonia for alleged corruption in the latest move by President Joe Biden’s administration to toughen its stance on global graft.
Ramiz Merko, the mayor of Struga, a popular tourist town located in southwestern North Macedonia, near the border with Albania, has been banned from entering the United States, the State Department said in a statement on June 20.
“While serving as Struga’s mayor, Merko misappropriated funds and interfered with judicial and other public processes, damaging the public’s faith in North Macedonia’s democratic institutions and officials,” the statement said.
The State Department did not give further details. RFE/RL could not immediately reach Merko for comment.
Merko’s wife, Shpresa, and his three adult children -- Genc, Nazmije, and Drenushe -- are also banned from traveling to the United States, the State Department said.
Merko, 66, an ethnic Albanian, first served two terms as mayor of Struga from 2005 to 2013 before entering parliament the following year.
He briefly served in 2017 as a minister overseeing foreign investment before winning the Struga mayoral race later that year. He won reelection in 2021.
Merko has been dogged by corruption allegations over the years. In early 2023, the Alliance for Albanians, a center-right political party, claimed Merko’s son owned a BMW 740d, a luxury car that costs about $100,000, and questioned how he could afford it.
Ethnic Albanians make up the majority of the population in Struga.
Merko is the latest foreign official to be targeted by the Biden administration for corruption. Upon taking office in 2021, Biden said his administration would take a tougher stance on graft as part of a larger policy to help strengthen democracy around the world.
Albanian Police Seize Computer Equipment In Raid Of Camp For Iranian Dissidents
Albanian state police seized dozens of computers on June 20 during a raid of a camp near Tirana that has been home to about 3,000 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), a group of exiled opponents of the Iranian government.
Local media reported that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions, but police declined to provide specifics on what the investigation was about.
The operation was carried out on the orders of the Albanian judiciary due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago, police said.
Representatives of the MEK said that one person died as a result of the use of tear gas by the police, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death of an elderly person had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
"I guarantee you that no person was touched during the police operation," Cuci said at a news conference, adding that the reaction of the MEK was unacceptable, intolerable, and reprehensible.
"They are in Albania according to an agreement that stipulates that they will not carry out political activities or protests, and they are sheltered only for humanitarian purposes," Cuci said.
State Police Director-General Muhamet Rrumbullaku said 15 police officers and 21 members of the MEK were injured and several police cars were damaged.
He said MEK members began to resist when police found server rooms and computer equipment that they suspected were illegal. Police seized 96 computer units and about 50 laptops and tablets, he said, adding that there was an attempt to burn some documents during the operation.
The raid was part of an investigation by the Special Structure Against Organized Crime and Corruption (SPAK). None of the officials disclosed what the SPAK investigation is about.
"The prosecutor's office has initiated several criminal cases, but I cannot tell you why the Iranians of the MEK are suspected," Cuci said.
He also refused to say whether members of the MEK were in hiding in the camp after cyberattacks carried out in July, which led Albania to severe diplomatic relations with Iran.
Rrumbullaku said that all who used violence against the police have been identified and that there will be consequences for the leaders of the camp who did not cooperate.
Police said earlier they had launched a probe into the MEK's allegations.
With reporting by AFP
Kyrgyz President Signs Law On Legalization Of 'Shadow Capital'
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed into law a property amnesty bill that the government says is aimed at increasing domestic and foreign investment in the Kyrgyz economy and decreasing the level of the so-called "shadow economy."
According to Japarov’s website, the Law on Voluntary Legalization and Amnesty of Personal Assets, which was approved by the Central Asian nation's lawmakers in early May, would cover money and property, even if illegally obtained, as a means of attracting property and assets of individuals to the nation’s legal economy.
Opposition politicians and some public figures have criticized the bill, saying it contradicts Kyrgyzstan's constitution, the nation's international obligations and agreements, as well the nation’s efforts to eradicate corruption. They also say it assists corrupt officials and businessmen to evade justice.
But Japarov has defended the legislation, which he said would allow Kyrgyz billionaires the possibility of bringing assets, including cash and property, into Kyrgyzstan to boost the nation's economy, which urgently needs help.
The amnesty would extend to assets and property officially registered as belonging to other people or located abroad at the moment of their official declaration.
The law will also protect the assets and properties of those who declare them and free the owners of the declared assets of property from any prosecution.
Assets and possessions that have been taken out of circulation due to Kyrgyz law or that have been frozen, impounded, or transferred to another person's ownership, as well as assets and possessions that are the center of criminal or civil trials, are not affected by the new law.
The law also will not impede Kyrgyzstan’s implementation of international and national requirements in terms of measures against financing terrorist activities and money laundering, the presidential website said.
Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Signals Possible Tack To Help Arm Ukraine
SOFIA -- Bulgaria’s new defense minister, Todor Tagarev, has signaled a likely break from the previous caretaker government’s reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine by pledging an imminent announcement on a fresh package of military assistance, a move that could increase tensions with Bulgaria’s president.
Bulgarian officials have bickered publicly over the question of lethal aid for Kyiv fueled in part by two years of inconclusive elections and political stalemate that denied either side an upper hand and boosted the influence of pro-Kremlin President Rumen Radev.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service on June 20, Tagarev said officials are now “striving to take a decision as soon as possible to provide a new aid package” pursuant to parliament’s endorsement late last year of military aid toward Ukraine’s war effort.
Lawmakers in December urged caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev and his government to be responsive to both Ukrainian requests and Bulgaria’s own security needs.
“We are working to implement this point of the decision of the National Assembly and very soon we will announce the sending of the next package of military aid to Ukraine,” Tagarev told RFE/RL. “And we will continue to analyze the needs of Ukraine and our capabilities to see if we can help in the future as well.”
Bulgarian sources this week told RFE/RL that providing ammunition and other weapons directly to Ukraine could be green-lighted as soon as this week.
A NATO and EU member, Bulgaria has joined Western sanctions on Russia for its 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine but dragged its feet on weapons transfers and classified details of its lone publicized weapons shipment to Kyiv, after the December 9 vote. It was said to contain only light weapons and ammunition.
Bulgaria is home to a thriving arms industry and a large stockpile of Soviet-era weapons familiar to many Ukrainian troops.
The United States has offered to reimburse Sofia or replace some of Bulgaria’s aging military hardware with more modern systems in exchange for contributions from its stockpiles to Kyiv.
One of Tagarev’s first moves as minister this month was to request an analysis of the types and quantities of ammunition and equipment that Bulgaria could quickly provide to Ukraine.
The Bulgarian public has appeared divided on issues around Russia and the war, and Radev has been the face of institutional and public resistance to supplying lethal military aid to Kyiv.
In March, Radev refused to join a dozen EU allies’ commitment to supply 1 million artillery shells over the course of a year. He and key members of the caretaker government at the time warned that transferring Soviet-era tanks and jets or S-300 air-defense systems would leave Bulgaria overly vulnerable.
Tagarev called the argument that Bulgarians’ taxes would be poured into weapons that are simply handed over to Ukraine “an element of pro-Kremlin propaganda on our territory.”
“It was never about that type of help,” the defense minister said. “We are talking about weapons and ammunition that are already in stock, many of which have already expired or are at the end of their life that need to be replaced anyway.”
He said Ukrainians “are ready to take” those items and even some systems that are not fully functional.
“For ammunition, which if we don't provide now, in a few years we have to dispose of it -- that is, to pay again to destroy them and refresh our stock. This is the type of help we are talking about,” Tagarev said. “It in no way affects the interests of the Bulgarian taxpayer.”
Bulgarian researchers and a former member of parliament’s Defense Committee say that in addition to multiple types of long-range ammunition that Ukraine needs, Sofia could provide artillery and air-defense systems -- possibly in conjunction with NATO pledges to reinforce Bulgaria’s security and help modernize its 36,000-troop army.
Analysts and others have challenged the argument that shipping ammunition and other military hardware to Ukraine is likely to endanger Bulgarians.
“Bulgaria can provide 152- and 122-millimeter projectiles, armored vehicles, howitzers,” Ivo Mirchev, a lawmaker from the ruling PP-DB coalition who serves on the parliamentary Defense Committee, told RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service.
Bulgaria’s stockpiles of such long-range ammunition are sufficient, he and other sources said.
It could also donate other artillery, volley-fire, and air-defense systems, they said.
Tagarev is part of a pro-EU government that was approved on June 6 with support from parliament's two biggest political groupings: the center-right GERB and Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB).
“The current position [of Bulgaria] is that we understand very well the situation in which Ukraine is. We are absolutely aware of who the aggressor is in the war, which is currently going on in full force, and who the victim of aggression is,” Tagarev said.
“And understanding all this -- the need to preserve the international legal order, the moral considerations that we have, and the geostrategic considerations, that by protecting itself, Ukraine is effectively protecting us -- we understand and share this need to help Ukraine with all we can…as long as Ukraine needs this help.”
Explosion At Major Russian Gunpowder Plant Kills Four
An explosion hit a major gunpowder plant in Russia's southwestern region of Tambov on June 20, killing four people. Emergency services said at least 12 other people were injured. The region's governor, Maksim Yegorov, said the explosion was caused by a "human factor," excluding an attack or sabotage. The Tambov gunpowder plant in the town of Kotovsk near the regional capital, Tambov, is one of Russia's largest industrial facilities, producing ammunition and special chemical outputs. It produces pyroxylin gunpowder for weapons and artillery of all types used by Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU, Kazakhstan In Contact On Preventing Russia Sanctions Evasion, Steinmeier Says
ASTANA -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters after talks with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Astana on June 20 that the European Union and the energy-rich Central Asian nation are in close contact on preventing the evasion of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"We need to beef up all possible efforts to prevent the evasion of sanctions. And we heard during our talks that there are close contacts between Kazakh agencies and the EU agencies about these issues," Steinmeier said.
Steinmeier hailed Kazakhstan’s efforts to work out new routes bypassing Russia to transport its exports to the European market as Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine continues.
Steinmeier also supported an agreement of additional oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany signed by German and Kazakh officials during his visit.
According to the deal, a refinery in the German town of Schwedt will receive 100,000 tons of crude oil per month by the end of next year.
Steinmeier emphasized that the agreement’s implementation will secure the future of the Schwedt refinery and fuel supplies in eastern Germany.
Тoqaev did not mention the issue of sanctions evasion, saying only that Kazakhstan "is ready to actively participate in the resolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine by diplomatic means.”
In March, David O'Sullivan, the European Union's special envoy for the implementation of sanctions, called on Kazakhstan and other Central Asian nations in Moscow’s political and economic sphere to avoid assisting Moscow's attempts to evade sanctions imposed on Russia.
Kazakhstan is one of Russia's active trading partners and a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a trading bloc dominated by Russia that also includes Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. The grouping was conceived by Moscow as a counterweight to the European Union, though experts view it as being mainly a way for Moscow to exert economic leverage over the other countries.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the EU and the United States have sanctioned thousands of entities and individuals, while the U.S. Commerce Department has imposed prohibitive controls on exports to Russia and its ally Belarus.
Dismembered Bodies Of Four Turkmen Nationals Found In Fridge In Turkey
Turkish media reported on June 19 that the dismembered bodies of four Turkmen nationals had been found over the weekend in a home refrigerator in Turkey's western city of Izmir. Three of the victims were identified as Gulkamar Hanymova, and her two daughters -- Leyla and Lachin -- who had rented the apartment for a long time. The fourth body was identified as that of a Turkmen man, but his identity was not made public. Turkish police said a Turkmen citizen was detained on suspicion of involvement in the incident, which shocked residents of Izmir's Bayrakli district on June 18. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Defense Minister Warns Kyiv Of Repercussions If It Attacks Crimea With Western Missiles
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Ukraine on June 20 of "immediate retaliation" if Kyiv attacks Crimea with Western missiles. "Leaders of the Ukrainian armed forces plan to shell Russian territory, including [Ukraine’s Russia-annexed] Crimea, with [U.S.-made] HIMARS and [British-made] Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said, adding that the use of such missiles "outside the zone of the special military operation would signify the United States' and Great Britain's full-fledged involvement in the conflict and will lead to immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine." In recent weeks Crimea and Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported several drone attacks on their territory. Kyiv has not commented on the matter.
Scholz Calls On China To Raise Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine War
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he called on China to use its influence over Russia more in regards to the war in Ukraine. Speaking alongside China's premier, Li Qiang, after bilateral talks in Berlin, Scholz also said China should not supply weapons to Russia and that the war in Ukraine should not become a frozen conflict. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Fines Viber, Telegram Over Content Related To War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has ordered Viber and Telegram to pay fines for failing to delete information about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A magistrate court in the Russian capital ruled in separate hearings on June 20 that Telegram and Viber must pay 4 million rubles ($47,600), and 1 million ($11,900), respectively, for failing to delete "false information" about the war in Ukraine. The fines are the latest in a series of rulings in recent months against Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok on similar charges that the social media platforms are not heeding Russia's Internet laws.
Russian Sisters Die In 'Traffic Accident' After Another Sister Committed Suicide
Police in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are investigating the deaths of three sisters who died after their car fell off a cliff and caught fire days after their sister committed suicide. Police said they were looking into the possible suicide of the three women aged 48, 43, and 42, who might have been under pressure from relatives over the alleged suicide of another sibling last week. The women's brother claimed earlier that one of the sisters had told him by phone that they planned to kill themselves. Rights watchdogs have raised the issue of domestic violence across Russia for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Andrew Tate, Three Others Indicted In Romania On Human Trafficking, Rape Charges
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects were sent to trial by Romanian prosecutors on June 20 on charges of organizing a criminal group on Romania's territory, trafficking and sexually exploiting women, rape and other crimes. The four suspects, who are currently under house arrest, deny all the charges. Romanian law provides for the case to be first verified for its legality by a judge before the actual trial starts. Former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 36, has dual U.S. and British citizenship. He has nearly 7 million followers on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia-Installed Police In Crimea Detain Two Crimean Tatar Brothers
Russia-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea have detained two Crimean Tatar brothers -- Dzhafer and Alim Alyustayev, for unspecified reasons after searching their homes on June 20, the Crimean Solidarity human rights group says. According to the group, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, Russia-installed law enforcement officers arrested 49 Crimean Tatars on politically motivated charges. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has put pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. Dozens of Crimean Tatars have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Russian authorities on extremism charges since then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
