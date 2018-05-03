Two Russian Pilots Killed In Fighter Jet Crash In Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry says a military plane has crashed in Syria, killing two pilots aboard.

A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed shortly after taking off from Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia Province on May 3, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the plane had not been shot down.

Several Russian agencies quoted unnamed ministry officials as saying preliminary investigations show the crash might have been caused by a bird strike.

Russia has more than 50 fighter jets and helicopters in Syria and a contingent of ground forces protecting them, along with a number of consultants and special forces operating with the Syrian military.

Russia and Iran have been supporting Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's government in the seven-year civil war.

Moscow helped turn the tide of the conflict in Assad's favor by launching a campaign of air strikes in 2015 and stepping up its military presence on the ground.

