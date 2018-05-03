Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Two Russian Pilots Killed In Fighter Jet Crash In Syria

A Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter lands at the Hmeimim airbase. (file photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry says a military plane has crashed in Syria, killing two pilots aboard.

A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed shortly after taking off from Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia Province on May 3, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the plane had not been shot down.

Several Russian agencies quoted unnamed ministry officials as saying preliminary investigations show the crash might have been caused by a bird strike.

Russia has more than 50 fighter jets and helicopters in Syria and a contingent of ground forces protecting them, along with a number of consultants and special forces operating with the Syrian military.

Russia and Iran have been supporting Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's government in the seven-year civil war.

Moscow helped turn the tide of the conflict in Assad's favor by launching a campaign of air strikes in 2015 and stepping up its military presence on the ground.

Based on reporting by Interfax, RIA Novosti, and TASS

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG