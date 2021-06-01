On-Board Arrest In Russia: Kremlin Critic Nabbed From Plane
Russian authorities have detained another prominent opposition figure -- the latest step in an increasing crackdown on dissent. Andrei Pivovarov was taken off a plane as it was preparing to depart from St. Petersburg to Warsaw on May 31, days after announcing he was closing down the Open Russia opposition group he ran due to "harassment" by the authorities. He says he was detained for alleged violations of the law on so-called "undesirable organizations."