Russian 'Pokemon Go' Blogger Convicted, Handed Suspended Sentence

YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- A Russian court has handed a suspended sentence to a blogger after convicting him of inciting hatred and insulting the feelings of religious believers with YouTube videos, including one showing him playing Pokemon Go in a church.

The court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg gave Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence after convicting him in the case, which has triggered condemnation from rights activists.

The suspended sentence means he will not be sent to prison.

WATCH: A live-stream of the proceedings

Sokolovsky was arrested in September after posting a video showing him playing Pokemon Go in a Russian Orthodox church in Yekaterinburg in August, during a craze for the game app.

The post on Sokolovsky's YouTube channel, which had around 300,000 subscribers at the time, followed a warning on state television not to catch the virtual creatures at religious sites.

For the church video and others, he was charged with inciting hatred and offending the feelings of religious believers.

Prosecutors had called for a 3 1/2-year prison term for Sokolovsky, who said his actions "had nothing to do with violence" and that he is not an extremist.

"I may be an idiot, but I’m by no means an extremist," he told the court last month.

Acquittals are very rare in Russian courts, which Kremlin critics say routinely do the bidding of President Vladimir Putin's government and regional authorities.

Russian authorities in recent years have aggressively prosecuted individuals over online content they deem hate speech or otherwise extremist in nature.

Rights activists say many of these cases have been triggered by constitutionally protected speech.

In her verdict, Judge Yekaterina Shoponyak said Sokolovsky’s suspended sentence could be replaced with real prison time if he breaks the law within a three-year probation period. She also ordered that the YouTube videos in question be removed.

Shoponyak denounced what she portrayed as biased media coverage suggesting Sokolovsky was being prosecuted merely for playing Pokemon Go rather than for the criminal charges he faced related to hate speech and insulting the faithful.

After the verdict, Sokolovsky turned to reporters in the cramped courtroom and said "I thank you all" before bailiffs ushered the media outside.