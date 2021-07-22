Poland Detains Rights Activist From Siberia On Russian Red Notice

Polish authorities have detained Russian human rights activist Yevgeny Khasoyev, acting upon a red-notice request from Moscow via Interpol.

Khasoyev, who is from the Siberian region of Buryatia, told RFE/RL that he was detained on July 21 and will be held for 48 hours until a Polish court decides on his possible extradition to Russia.

Buryatia's Investigative Committee said Khasoyev, who is the leader of the Siberia Without Torture human rights group branch in Buryatia, was placed on the international wanted list in April.

In late March, Khasoyev said that he was fleeing Russia after two criminal cases on charges of assaulting a court bailiff and libel were launched against him, while a court had ordered him to be sent to a psychiatric clinic for examination.

Khasoyev says the cases launched against him are politically motivated.

Khasoyev provided legal assistance to activists detained in Buryatia's capital, Ulan-Ude, during unsanctioned rallies in January in support of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

Red notices are published by Interpol at the request of a member country, and must comply with the organization's constitution and rules. A red notice, however, is not an international arrest warrant.