'I Was Screaming': Disabled Russian Alleges Police Tortured Him To Confess To Burning Pro-War Banners

Dmitry Karimov says he was on his way to class on the morning of October 14 when he was jumped by five men and dragged him into an awaiting vehicle.

Karimov, a 22-year-old college student in the Siberian town of Krasnoobsk, had no idea his assailants were police officers.



"I tried to resist, shouting. Then they tased me. I was screaming, calling for help," Karimov, who is classified as hearing disabled and and speaks with an impediment, told RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities.



According to Karimov, police in Russia's Novosibirsk region over the next several hours threatened him and subjected him to physical torture in order to extract a confession from him.



The alleged crimes he confessed to -- and has since recanted -- involved two separate arson incidents in which public banners supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine were burned. If convicted, Karimov faces up to five years in prison.