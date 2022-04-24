Kremlin May Put 'Political Instructors' In Ministries, State Companies To Bolster Support

The United States' top diplomat and defense chief are set to make their first wartime visits to Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine two months ago, with fierce battles raging in the east of the country.

Russian forces tried to storm a steel plant sheltering soldiers and civilians in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he would meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the capital.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Zelenskiy said he expected results -- "not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons."

If it takes place, the visit will mark the highest-profile arrival by U.S. officials following a series of visits by European leaders to war-ravaged Ukraine's capital.

The White House has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.

In his daily video address late on April 23 , Zelenskiy said he was preparing for "tomorrow's important talks with American partners."

Senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 that Russian forces were continuously shelling Mariupol and urged Moscow to agree a "real Easter truce."

"Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located, is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery," Podolyak said on Twitter

Russia's effort in Mariupol is aimed at crushing the last pocket of resistance in the Sea of Azov port city. Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant.

The UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, on April 24 called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today."

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children, and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives." Awad said Orthodox Easter provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.

His call came after the latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed on April 23.

The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily devastated after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on April 24 that it was "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol, calling for unimpeded access to help residents, including hundreds of wounded.

"Each day, each hour that passes has a terrible human cost," the ICRC said in a statement.

A Ukrainian military unit on April 23 released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.

The Ukrainian military said on April 24 Russian forces continued to press their attacks in the east.

Ukraine's General Staff said the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war's 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasna directions.

Russian forces also intensified their assaults on cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said on April 24 that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage the day before.

In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.

The Ukrainian presidential office said a 3-month-old child was among those killed.

"Among those killed was a 3-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation," Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on April 24 that at least 213 children had been killed in the war, and 389 wounded.

The Prosecutor-General's Office added that the figures were not final and that work was under way to establish them in areas of hostilities.

In the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said two children were killed on April 24 in shelling by Russian forces.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on April 23 it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The command post was hit on April 22, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim.

British military intelligence said on April 24 that Ukraine had repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week.

Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update said.

In its latest analysis, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces did not appear to be pausing to refit or mass their troops as they redeployed and were likely to step up their offensives.

"Russian forces will likely increase the scale of ground offensive operations in the coming days, but it is too soon to tell how fast they will do so or how large those offensives will be," it said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters