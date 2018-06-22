Russian Political Parties, Others Added To Ukraine Sanctions List

The government of Ukraine has added 30 legal entities and 14 individuals to its blacklist of those sanctioned over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Moscow's backing of a separatist campaign in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council posted on June 22 that the list now included 1,759 individuals and 786 legal entities.

The new additions include Russian political parties and other institutions that were involved in the conduct of Russian elections in the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea.

The Russian Central Election Commission, the United Russia party, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, the Russian Communist Party, and others were among those added to the list.

Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg and members of his family were also put on the blacklist.

A number of Russian defense enterprises and the Luhansk Aircraft Maintenance Plant were also added.

More than 10,300 people have been killed in the fighting between the separatists and Ukrainian government troops since it broke out in April 2014.