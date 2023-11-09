News
Founder Of Project Documenting Victims Of Political Repression Flees Russia
Andrei Shalayev, the founder of the Bessmertny Barak (Immortal Barrack) project documenting victims of political repression, has fled Russia fearing for his safety. Shalayev told the Govorit NeMoskva Telegram channel on November 9 that police in the city of Tver held him for two days after he showed French journalists execution sites near the city in October. After he returned to Moscow he said he was followed by people he didn't know and therefore decided to leave Russia with the project’s' archives for an unspecified country. According to Shalayev, all his colleagues are now abroad and are continuing to develop the project. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian IT Expert Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over Drone Attack At Military Airport
Belarusian IT expert Dzmitry Mastavy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of treason and collaboration with extremists over a drone attack at the Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk in late February that damaged a Russian military cargo plane, the rights group Dissdentby said on November 9 without giving the exact date of the Brest regional court's ruling. The Reform.by website said the Supreme Court of Belarus will hear Mastavy's appeal against his sentence on November 10. Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka said earlier that a Ukrainian-Russian national and associates had been arrested for organizing the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Activists, Oil Workers In Restive Kazakh Town Demand Release Of Independent Union Leader
Dozens of activists and oil workers in the restive southwestern Kazakh town of Zhanaozen have demanded the immediate release of of independent trade union leader Amin Eleusinov, who was sentenced to 15 days in jail for violating regulations for public gatherings on November 7. Late on November 8, the oil workers warned that they would "carry out all actions allowed by law" if Eleusinov was not released. In early January 2022, protests in Zhanaozen against fuel price hikes led to unprecedented nationwide unrest that turned deadly. In 2011, at least 16 activists were killed in Zhanaozen when police violently dispersed a protest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukrainian Lawmakers Approve 2024 State Budget Increasing Army Funding
Ukraine's parliament approved the 2024 state budget on November 9, allocating more than half of the funding for the army to withstand Russia's ongoing invasion. Lawmakers said the budget forecasts revenues of 1.77 trillion hryvnyas ($48.4 billion), while spending is expected to be 3.35 trillion hryvnyas, of which 1.7 trillion hryvnyas are planned for the defense sector to fund the efforts against Russia. That would leave the 2024 deficit at around $43.6 billion. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier that "all internal resources will be used to resist and defeat the enemy." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian Police Detain Self-Exiled Writer's Father
Police in Belarus detained the father of self-exiled Belarusian writer Sasha Filipenka without explanation after searching his apartment on November 9. Filipenka wrote on Facebook that police told his mother: "Thank your son for this.... It is obvious that they are putting pressure on me and want me to stop talking to the European media," Filipenka's Facebook post said. The 39-year-old writer gained prominence for several books in Russian, for which he received literary prizes. He fled Belarus after he took part in anti-government protests in 2020. He also publicly condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
HRW Urges Immediate Release Of Kazakh Opposition Politician Zhylanbaev
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Kazakh authorities to immediately release the chairman of the unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, who is on trial on charges of taking part in the activities of a banned group and financing an extremist organization.
In a statement issued on November 9, the rights group called Zhylanbaev’s trial politically motivated and called on Astana to drop the "bogus charges" and "uphold rights to expression and assembly."
"Zhylanbaev shouldn't be on trial, much less a closed one, for engaging in peaceful political opposition," said Mihra Rittmann, HRW's senior Central Asia researcher.
"The sum total of Zhylanbaev's so-called wrongdoing is publicly but peacefully advocating for a political alternative to Kazakhstan's authoritarian government, and he should be released."
Last week, Zhylanbaev announced that he had launched a hunger strike to protest an Astana court's October 30 decision to hold the proceedings behind closed doors.
Zhylanbaev was initially sentenced to 20 days in jail in May for holding a picket in March to demand the release of political prisoners and to ask Western countries to impose sanctions on Kazakh officials for "helping" Russia evade sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
Zhylanbaev was later remanded in custody on charges of taking part in a banned group's activities and financing an extremist organization.
Investigators say the activities of Zhylanbaev and his followers were coordinated by the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled extremist and banned in the country in March 2018. Zhylanbaev is also accused of transferring money to supporters of DVK twice.
Zhylanbaev rejects the charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
"Not only is Zhylanbaev being arbitrarily prosecuted by an authoritarian government for exercising his rights to free speech, peaceful protest, and freedom of association, but the authorities are doubling down by violating his fair trial rights," Rittmann said.
"He should be released immediately and the charges against him should be dropped."
One Indian Soldier Killed As Shots Exchanged With Pakistan Border Guards Along Kashmir Frontier
Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged gunfire and shelling along their highly militarized frontier in the disputed Kashmir region, killing an Indian border guard, officials said on November 9. Authorities in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir said Pakistani soldiers fired mortars and machine guns at border posts in the southern Jammu area on night of November 8, calling it “unprovoked.” India’s Border Security Force said its soldiers "responded” and that one of its border guards was killed. The fighting ended early on November 9. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan. Each side often accuses the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region.
Several International Firms Fined For Refusing To Localize Russian Client Data
A Russian court fined three foreign companies a total of 15 million rubles ($163,200) on November 9 for what it said was a repeated failure to comply with data-storage law, Russian news agencies reported. U.S.-based package delivery company United Parcel Service was fined 3 million rubles, while the Airbnb marketplace for homestays and the Spotify Technology streaming service were each fined 6 million rubles ($65,300). Moscow has clashed with foreign companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.
- By Mike Eckel
Hackers Linked To Russian Intelligence Blamed For 2022 Ukraine Grid Disruption
Hackers affiliated with Russia’s military intelligence agency penetrated and disrupted parts of Ukraine’s electricity grid late last year using sophisticated new hacking tools, a new report said.
The findings, by the U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant, add further evidence about the tools used by, as well as the sophistication of, the agency known as the GRU in targeting not only Ukraine, but other places around the globe as well.
“This attack represents the latest evolution in Russia’s cyber physical attack capability, which has been increasingly visible since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the Mandiant report said.
A GRU entity known as Unit 74455 has been blamed for some of the most damaging cyberattacks across the world over the past decade. Known widely by the nickname “Sandworm,” the unit gained notoriety when it penetrated Ukraine’s electricity grid in 2015, cutting off power to more than 200,000 people.
In 2020, U.S. prosecutors announced an indictment against six officers from Unit 74455 for a series of hacks that targeted French presidential elections, the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, and the international organization investigating Russia's use of a deadly nerve agent.
GRU officers were also indicted by the United States in the hack of U.S. political parties in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
In October 2022, Russia launched a wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's power grid, causing blackouts in many parts of the country. Kyiv scrambled to contain the damage and was forced to temporarily leave four regions without electricity.
At the same time, Mandiant said, the Sandworm hackers were able to cut power in one unidentified region of Ukraine by tripping circuit breakers at an electrical substation. The group then used software to wipe some of the linked computer servers in an effort to cover their tracks.
“Beyond Ukraine, the group continues to sustain espionage operations that are global in scope and illustrative of the Russian military's far-reaching ambitions and interests in other regions,” Mandiant said.
Russia's intelligence and security agencies have overlapping, sometimes competing cyberoperations. Aside from the GRU, the Foreign Intelligence Service has been accused in the hacking of U.S. political campaigns in 2016.
Russia’s main domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service, has two known cyber-units. The first, Center 18, or the Center for Information Security, was roiled by a major treason scandal in 2019.
The other is Center 16, formally known as the Center for Radio-Electronic Intelligence by Means of Communication, or Military Unit 71330, which oversees the FSB's signals intelligence capabilities, including intercepting communications, decryption, and data processing.
Center 16 was behind a unique bit of malicious code that lurked on computers servers in the West for decades, conducting secret surveillance of users. Authorities in five countries announced in May that they had successfully unplugged that malware, known as Snake, or Uroburos, or Venomous Bear.
Russian nongovernmental organizations have also been implicated in hacking efforts. In 2018, the U.S. Justice Department indicted the Internet Research Agency -- a so-called "troll factory" controlled by the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, then a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin --which specialized in creating fake social media accounts and spreading disinformation and propaganda.
The department also indicted Prigozhin himself and 15 other Russian individuals for alleged fraud "for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016."
Putin Arrives In Kazakhstan To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation With Toqaev
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana on November 9. According to the Kazakh presidential press service, Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, participated from the Kazakh capital via a video-link in the 19th Forum of the Kazakh-Russian forum on interregional cooperation, which is being held in the northern city of Qostanai that borders Russia. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership issues. Putin's visit, a rare foreign trip since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, comes less than a week after leaders of the Organization of Turkic States convened in Astana.
Georgian Government Says President Did Not Get Approval For Foreign Trip
Amid an ongoing standoff between the president and government, the Georgian cabinet's press service said on November 9 that President Salome Zurabishvili did not receive consent to travel to France to take part in the Paris Peace Forum. Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili are listed as speakers at the forum. Last month, the ruling Georgian Dream party failed to impeach Zurabishvili over trips she made to EU countries without government consent, which it considered to be a violation of the constitution. Georgian Dream's chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, said at the time that another "violation of the constitution" would lead to a criminal case against Zurabishvili. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
- By dpa
Germany Deploys Fighter Jets To Romania For Air Protection
The German Air Force will be involved in protecting NATO's southeastern flank of NATO with Eurofighter aircraft starting at the end of the month. A preliminary deployment was due to take off for Romania on November 9, security sources told the dpa news agency in Berlin. The plan is to send four Eurofighters and around 80 soldiers, who will take up positions at a military airfield near Constanta on the Black Sea. The deployment is being carried out at the request of NATO partner Romania. Ukrainian ports on the Danube along the border with Romania have recently come under drone attack.
Russia Launched Two Missile Strikes On Ukraine Overnight, Ukrainian Authorities Say
Russia launched two missile strikes at Ukrainian civilian targets, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said early on November 9, without giving details, as air raid alerts were declared in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions. Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region separately said that one Russian missile was shot down over the region by Ukrainian air defenses. The latest strikes came a day after at least five civilians were killed by Russian shelling in eastern and southeastern Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia's Unprovoked Invasion Of Ukraine Taking Huge Toll On Children's Education, Says Rights Watchdog
Russia's war on Ukraine has had a huge negative impact on children's welfare and education, with thousands of schools and kindergartens being destroyed and millions of young people being denied access to education, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report and video released on November 9.
The 71-page report, titled Tanks On The Playground, says that Ukrainian government figures show that 3,790 educational facilities have been destroyed or damaged across Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia unleashed its unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The report, which focuses on the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mykolayiv regions of Ukraine, has found that schools and kindergartens were targeted by air strikes, shelling, and even cluster bombs -- a type of munition that has been banned by 112 countries because of its devastating effect on civilians. Russia and Ukraine are not among the countries that banned them.
Furthermore, the HRW report says, Russian troops have regularly looted and pillaged the Ukrainian educational facilities that fell under their control -- an act that is considered a war crime.
“Ukrainian children have paid a high price in this war because attacks on education are attacks on their future,” said Hugh Williamson, the director of HRW's Europe and Central Asia division.
“The international community should condemn the damage and destruction of schools in Ukraine and looting by Russian forces,” Williamson said at the launch of the report.
HRW compiled documentation at 50 education facilities in the four regions, interviewing almost 90 school officials, local officials, and eye witnesses to military operations.
The report says that occupying Russian forces stripped occupied educational facilities of almost everything -- computers, televisions, interactive whiteboards, and even eating systems, while systematically destroying whatever had not been looted and writing on walls hateful graffiti directed at Ukrainians.
“Most countries around the world, including European Union and NATO members, have pledged to protect education from attack, and they should help Ukraine achieve that goal," Williamson said. "Ukraine's children have the same right to education as children everywhere, and despite the war this crucial right should be protected.”
The report calls on international donors and humanitarian agencies to back the Ukrainian government's efforts to rebuild schools as soon as possible.
U.S. Launches Air Strike On Site In Syria Linked To Iranian-Backed Militants
The United States launched an air strike on November 8 on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said. The strike by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. This is the second time in less than two weeks that the United States has bombed facilities used by militant groups.
U.S. Transportation Chief Visits Ukraine, Names New Infrastructure Adviser
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv on November 8. Robert Mariner will serve as transportation adviser to Ukraine. He previously served as an adviser to the transportation counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. Buttigieg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior government officials during his visit to the Ukranian capital. "Transportation is critically important to Ukraine's ability to import goods and to export Ukrainian products," Buttigieg told reporters.
17-Year-Old Taken From Ukraine Last Year Received Draft Summons From Russian Military, Lawyer Says
Russia's Military Commissariat has sent a letter to a 17-year-old boy who was taken to Russia last year from the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol informing him that he must register for military service, a lawyer for the teenager and his guardian in Russia said.
Bohdan Yermokhin, who was placed under guardianship in Russia after being taken from Mariupol, received the letter from the Military Commissariat, said lawyer Kateryna Bobrovska, who says she represents Yermokhin in Ukraine.
Irina Rudnytskaya, Yermokhin's official guardian in Russia, also confirmed the information to the BBC.
Yermokhin, who takes a pro-Ukrainian position and wants to go home, will soon turn 18 and, according to Russian law, may be subject to conscription into the army. But it is not clear that he would be required to serve because he is a college student and has a deferment.
The commissioner for children's rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that Yermokhin is not in danger of being drafted because of the deferment.
She also said that the teenager could return to Ukraine if he wished, adding that his sister is to pick him up next week. According to Lvova-Belova, documents for his departure are being prepared.
Bobrovska, however, said Yermokhin was received by Lvova-Belova in late August and was forced to write a statement that he wants to stay in Russia until he comes of age.
Bobrovska said that after Yermokhin's 18th birthday in December he may be drafted into the Russian armed forces.
"Most likely, he will be sent to serve in the Russian Army," Bobrovska said.
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, lived with a foster family in Mariupol, where he studied at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School.
Shortly after the city was occupied by Russian troops in 2022, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and transferred to a foster family in the Moscow region.
Both Rudnytskaya and Yermokhin’s adoptive mother, whose family raised the boy before he entered college, independently told the BBC that Yermokhin currently has only a Russian passport. This allows the Russian state to consider him for the draft. However, international humanitarian law does not recognize "passporting carried out by Russia, based on the fact of occupation."
Ukraine views Yermokhin as a Ukrainian citizen and any attempt to draft him by the Russian Military Commissariat as illegal.
Yermokhin has repeatedly stated that he wants to return to Ukraine. In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was caught by Russian security forces near the border and detained. Russian authorities said that as a minor he could not decide for himself where to live.
Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children, insisted that what happened was a provocation and that Yermokhin was lured to the territory of Ukraine “with the help of manipulation and threats."
He has not commented on the incident but has expressed his support for Ukraine on social media.
“I just want to go home…. When a shell flies, my hatred for the enemy flies in response. And with every tear of Ukrainians it intensifies.”
U.S. Regulator Fines Major U.S. Bank For Discriminating Against Armenian Americans
Citigroup intentionally discriminated against Armenian Americans when they applied for credit cards, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on November 8. The bureau said some bank employees argued internally that Armenian Americans were more likely to commit fraud and alleged that they were affiliated with organized crime. The CFPB also found that Citigroup employees were trained to avoid approving applications with surnames ending in yan or ian -- suffixes indicating Armenian last names. Under the order, Citigroup will pay $24.5 million in fines and $1.4 million in remedies to impacted customers. (AP)
Iranian Security Agents 'Violently' Arrested At Least 9 Baha'i Followers Amid Crackdown
Iran has arrested at least nine more members of the Baha’i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, and raided the homes of 20 Baha’i families in the western Iranian city of Hamadan, sources told RFERL’s Radio Farda, the latest in a series of acts by the government against the faith's followers.
Eyewitnesses described the searches conducted by the "armed" security forces as "violent." According to Radio Farda's sources, personal electronic devices, religious books and photographs, and, in some cases, cash belonging to the households searched were also seized.
The source said no information on the reason for the arrests or the whereabouts of the detained has been released. Officials have not commented on the situation.
Earlier this month, the Baha'i International Community reported a rising wave of persecution against the group, with 36 attacks in cities including Isfahan and Yazd. Additionally, 26 Baha'is, including 16 women, have been sentenced to a total of 126 years in prison, mainly for "promoting" the Baha'i faith.
The Islamic republic of Iran does not recognize the Baha'i faith, and judicial authorities have repeatedly labeled Baha'i followers as "spies and enemies," issuing death sentences, arrests, and imprisonments, while also denying them education and business opportunities.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where the faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic republic was established in 1979, at least 200 Baha'i have been executed, or arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from pursuing higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Since nationwide protests began in 2022, there has been a significant increase in the summonsing and detention of Baha'i citizens.
Iran's judiciary last month said it closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith.”
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Azerbaijan Marks Third Anniversary Of Victory In 44-Day Karabakh War
XANKENDI, Azerbaijan -- Azerbaijan has marked the third anniversary of its victory in the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, when Azerbaijani forces took control over a chunk of the breakaway region mostly populated by Armenians and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenian separatists’ control since the 1990s.
Military parades were held on November 8 in Baku, Karabakh's capital, Xankendi (known as Stepanakert in Armenian), and other cities across the country to mark the date. The celebrations came less than two months after Azerbaijani forces took control over the whole Karabakh region in a one-day military operation in mid-September.
President Ilham Aliyev visited Xankendi to observe the military parade there.
"We have met all our objectives, but from now on army-building will remain one of the priority issues for us. Everyone must know about it," Aliyev said, adding that his country "does not need a new war" with Armenia.
Trophy military equipment and vehicles captured by Azerbaijani forces from Armenian troops were shown at the parade.
The 2020 war was the second that Azerbaijan and Armenia fought in the last three decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Nagorno-Karabakh, however, was recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan.
Although Baku called on ethnic Armenians to stay in Karabakh after what it called the "restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty" in September, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians, most of the region's population, fled to Armenia.
The Armenian government has officially stated several times that Yerevan recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijani authorities detained several ethnic Armenian leaders of the once-breakaway region after the separatist government announced that it would dissolve the unrecognized republic by January 1, 2024. They are being held in Baku on charges of separatism.
Putin Calls For Closer Russia-China Cooperation On Defense Technologies, Including Military Satellites
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a senior Chinese military official on November 8 that Moscow and Beijing should expand their cooperation on military satellites and other prospective defense technologies. Putin spoke in televised remarks at the start of his meeting with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. Putin emphasized the importance of developing closer military links, noting that cooperation in high-tech spheres now takes priority. “I mean space, including high-orbit assets, and new prospective types of weapons that will ensure strategic security of both Russia and the People's Republic of China,” Putin said.
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Plan To Continue Fighting After Slow Counteroffensive
Ukraine has a plan to continue fighting against Russian forces despite the difficulty of its ongoing counteroffensive and a shift in the focus of Western leaders, who are now dealing with the conflict in the Middle East. Speaking in an interview by video link at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces would still try to deliver a result on the battlefield this year, and that he was sure they would be successful.
Ukrainian Court Sentences In Absentia Russia-Appointed Governor Of Kherson Region For Treason
The Malynovskiy district court in the Ukrainian city of Odesa said on November 8 that it had sentenced in absentia the Russia-appointed governor of Ukraine's Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, to 15 years in prison on charges of high treason, collaboration with occupying Russian authorities, and justification of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The 67-year-old Ukrainian politician joined the Russian side after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian occupying forces currently control a part of the Kherson region. In August last year, Saldo was hospitalized with some reports saying he may have been poisoned.
Tajik, Iranian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties In Dushanbe
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held talks in Dushanbe on November 8 to discuss bilateral ties, the Tajik presidential press service said. The two signed several documents, including an agreement on visa-free visits between citizens of the two countries, which share a common language, as well as memorandums of understanding on transportation, free economic zones, and joint efforts against illegal drug-trafficking. Raisi's visit was seen by many as a fence-mending move, as Tajik-Iranian ties have been frosty in recent years over Dushanbe's 2015 decision to ban the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Family Says French Traveler Sentenced By Iranian Court To 5 Years In Prison
Iran has sentenced French national Louis Arnaud, whose family says he was traveling in the country as a tourist, to five years in prison on national-security charges.
Arnaud's mother said in a statement on November 8 that her son's trial was held at the Revolutionary Court without him having a lawyer present. A statement from his family added that the 36-year-old banking consultant and "passionate traveler" was innocent of the charges.
“The accusations made against him, namely propaganda and undermining the security of the Iranian state, are completely unfounded,” Sylvie Arnaud said in the statement.
Neither Iranian officials nor the country's media have confirmed the conviction and sentence.
Arnaud was arrested on September 28, 2022 after a trip that saw him crossing through Italy, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia before heading south into neighboring Iran.
While he entered the country at a time when it was being roiled by nationwide protests demanding better living conditions and more freedoms, Arnaud's family said he had "kept a distance" from the unrest.
Iran is currently holding three other French nationals -- Cecile Kohler, Jacques Paris, and a third unidentified person -- and has attempted to link them to the protests and discredit the demonstrations by saying they were being fomented by Western governments.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre called Arnaud's conviction and violations of his basic human rights "unacceptable.”
She called for his "immediate release, as well as that of all French people arbitrarily detained in Iran."
At least a dozen foreign-passport holders are currently thought to be detained in Iran.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
