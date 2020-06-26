Playgrounds, Airports, Automobiles: Russia's Drive To Get Out The Vote, Anywhere And Everywhere

From parking lots and playgrounds to railway stations and airports, Russian authorities have opened polling stations in some usual places to boost turnout in a controversial vote that could allow President Vladimir Putin to serve another two terms in office.
Russians began nationwide voting on June 25 for constitutional reforms that could pave the way for Putin to remain as the country's president until 2036.
Russians began nationwide voting on June 25 for constitutional reforms that could pave the way for Putin to remain as the country's president until 2036.