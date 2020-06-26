Accessibility links

Playgrounds, Airports, Automobiles: Russia's Drive To Get Out The Vote, Anywhere And Everywhere

From parking lots and playgrounds to railway stations and airports, Russian authorities have opened polling stations in some usual places to boost turnout in a controversial vote that could allow President Vladimir Putin to serve another two terms in office.

Russians began nationwide voting on June 25 for constitutional reforms that could pave the way for Putin to remain as the country's president until 2036.
1 A children's playground served as a polling site in the city of Pushkin on June 25. Election officials used a megaphone to call residents to come and cast their ballots.
2 A boy rides his scooter past an outdoor polling station in St. Petersburg. Voting began on June 25 and is scheduled to last until July 1.
3 A man casts his ballot at a polling station created at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg on June 25. Authorities opened polling stations a week early and are letting voters cast ballots over a seven-day period to stop overcrowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
4 A voter in St. Petersburg took his dog to an outdoor polling station.
5 Voting from the back of a car in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok. Vladimir Putin's last term as president was supposed to end in 2024. But if the constitutional amendment is approved, he would be allowed to run twice more.
6 A polling tent in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on June 25
7 Outdoor voting benches in the city of Linevo on June 25
8 A parking-lot polling station in the Zakamsk district of Perm
9 Residents of a remote Khanty cattle camp take part in early voting.
10 Residents visit an outdoor polling station in the village of Lugovoye.
11 A woman casts her vote at a polling station inside Moscow's Kazansky railway station.
12 Mobile polling-station workers wear protective gear as they visit homes in the village of Vostryakovo outside Moscow. The vote has raised concerns among health officials as the number of new coronavirus infections in Russia remains stubbornly high at above 7,000 a day.
 
13 A voting bus on June 25 in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
14 Outdoor voting for constitutional amendments in Kerch. The city and the rest of the Crimean Peninsula was forcibly annexed by Russia in 2014.
15 A woman casts her vote in the city of Kerch. If Putin serves two more terms, he would be Russian president until 2036, when he would be 83.
