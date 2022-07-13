News
Russian Journalist Says She Was Forcibly Medicated In Psychiatric Hospital
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in St. Petersburg in April on accusations of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, has said she was tortured in a psychiatric clinic in Siberia.
Ponomarenko, who is currently in pretrial detention in the Siberian city of Barnaul, wrote in an open letter published on July 13 that while in the psychiatric clinic, in which she was ordered to undergo a "psychiatric evaluation," she was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
"I have no recollection of three whole days," she wrote.
"Three Federal Penitentiary Service officers held my legs and arms, pushing me down on the bed, while a nurse injected me against my will," Ponomarenko said.
The psychiatric evaluations of criminal suspects do not include any injections.
Ponomarenko, who works for the RusNews website in the Altai region and who is the mother of two young children, was transferred from St. Petersburg to Barnaul late last month.
She faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the Russian bombing of a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed.
A Russian law passed in March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
With reporting by Taiga.info and RusNews
Ethnic Kazakh From China's Xinjiang Held In Germany For Illegal Entry
An ethnic Kazakh from China's northwestern province of Xinjiang, who was released from immigration custody in Ukraine and moved to Poland along with thousands of refugees fleeing Russia's ongoing invasion in March, is currently being held in Germany for allegedly entering the country illegally.
A police official in the Bavarian city of Kempten told RFE/RL on July 13 that Chinese citizen Ersin Erkinuly was currently in detention, but refused to give any other details, saying that, according to German law, a person in custody must agree in writing before information about his case can be made public.
Erkinuly told RFE/RL earlier this month by phone that he was detained when entering the country from neighboring France, adding that he feared he could be deported to China.
However, the German official told RFE/RL his country never deports individuals to countries where they may face death or torture, adding that Erkinuly could be deported to the EU country from which he entered Germany.
Erkinuly was arrested by Ukrainian border guards in October 2020 when he tried to cross into Poland without proper documentation.
He was released from custody in the western city of Lviv in December 2020 after an appeals court canceled a lower-court decision to deport him back to China.
In August 2021, Slovak border guards detained Erkinuly after he attempted to illegally cross the border and sent him back to Ukraine, where he was rearrested and held in an immigration center in Lviv.
Erkinuly has claimed he lost his Chinese passport and that he would face imprisonment and torture if he was sent back to China. The Ukrainian authorities eventually granted him refugee status.
In recent years, many Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other mostly Muslim, indigenous ethnic groups have fled the country, fearing detention.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million members of these ethnic groups have been taken to Chinese detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, calling them re-education centers.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after the Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Central European States Urge EU To Grant Bosnia Candidate Status
Five Central European countries, all members of the European Union, have urged the EU to grant candidate status to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
"It is about a signal from our governments that the Western Balkans are important for the EU," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on July 13 in Budapest.
The foreign ministers of the so-called C5 -- Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia -- demanded that the next EU summit in October put the issue on the agenda.
In June, Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status.
Bosnia, which is still suffering from the effects of a 1992-95 war, was passed over at that summit.
Of the Western Balkan states, only Bosnia and Kosovo do not yet have candidate status.
In late June, leaders of six Balkan countries complained about the lack of progress on their bids to join the EU ahead of the bloc's decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed the granting of candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but said they should have no illusions.
He pointed out that Albania and other Balkan countries have had candidate status for years -- North Macedonia since 2005 and Albania since 2014.
Rama and the leaders of the other five Balkan countries seeking EU membership -- Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia -- met with EU leaders for four hours ahead of the announcement granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service and dpa
Relative Of Jailed Former Kazakh Security Chief Detained
A cousin of the jailed former head of Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) has been detained while allegedly trying to cross the border into Russia using forged documents.
The Anti-Corruption Agency said on July 13 that Nurlan Masimov, 48, who served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region before the January protests that turned violent and left more than 230 people dead, was detained on suspicion of bribe-taking.
The agency said earlier in April that it had added Masimov to its wanted list.
Nurlan Masimov's cousin, Karim Masimov, a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was arrested after the January unrest along with three of his KNB deputies on charges of high treason.
The protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters' economic discontent was quickly followed by broader demands against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many figures seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the violence.
Kazakh officials said 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
With reporting by KazTAG and Tengrinews
Iran Ranks Near Bottom In Gender-Gap Index
Iran ranks in the bottom five of the global gender-gap index for 2022, dragged down by the lack of opportunities for women in the conservative, male-dominated society.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a report on July 13 that measures the economic participation, educational attainment, health, and political survival of women.
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is last of 146 countries in the index, while neighboring Pakistan is just one place better at 145th, the report says. Iran is 143rd.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran are joined by the conflict-riddled African countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad at the bottom of the list.
Iceland, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, and Sweden top the list.
Moldova (16) and Albania (18) ranked among the top 20.
Overall, the report says, "Gender parity is not recovering."
"It will take another 132 years to close the global gender gap. As crises are compounding, women's workforce outcomes are suffering and the risk of global gender parity backsliding further intensifies."
Based on reporting by dpa
Imprisoned Belarusian Journalist Given Additional Lengthy Prison Term
MINSK -- Belarusian journalist Katsyaryna Andreyeva, who is serving a two-year prison sentence for covering protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and who was expected to be released in September, has been sentenced to eight years in prison on new charges of high treason.
A court in the southeastern region of Gomel sentenced the Belsat news agency journalist on July 13. The details of the charges remain unknown as the trial, which began on July 4, was held behind closed doors.
Andreyeva, also known as Bakhvalava, and her colleague, Darya Chultsova, were both sentenced to two years in prison in February 2021 after being convicted of "organizing public events aimed at disrupting civil order." They were arrested in November 2020 while they were covering a rally in Minsk commemorating Raman Bandarenka.
The two women rejected the charges against them, calling them politically motivated and asserting they attended the protest as journalists.
Bandarenka died from injuries sustained during a vicious beating by a group of masked assailants -- whom rights activists say were affiliated with the authorities -- during one of the weekly rallies demanding Lukashenka's resignation after he claimed victory in an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged.
Belarusian and international human rights organizations have recognized Andreyeva and Chultsova as political prisoners and say all charges should be dropped and they should be released immediately.
Security officials have cracked down hard on any dissent against Lukashenka's rule, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed, and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials against some of those detained.
Lukashenka, who has run the country with a tight grip since 1994, has denied any wrongdoing with regard to the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on stepping down and holding a new election.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 67, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the 2020 vote and the brutal postelection crackdown.
Uzbekistan Introduces 200,000-Som Banknote To Ease Cash Payments
Uzbekistan's Central Bank has announced it will introduce a new, 200,000-som banknote as of July 15.
The bank said on July 13 the banknote will carry pictures related to the ancient Silk Road and the history of the Ferghana Valley.
The new banknote will be worth about $18.20, according to the official exchange rate.
Currently, the 100,000-som banknote is the largest denomination in Uzbekistan. It was introduced in February 2019.
Uzbek financial experts have said for years that the introduction of larger-denomination banknotes was necessary to address the cash-payments problem.
Relatives Of Kazakhs Killed During January Unrest Prevented From Meeting President
NUR-SULTAN -- Police in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have prevented 15 people calling for justice for loved ones killed during the violent dispersal of anti-government protests in January from entering the presidential office complex.
The protesters, who came to the capital from the cities of Almaty, Oskemen, Taraz, and Shymkent and spent three days and nights in front of the presidential office, tried unsuccessfully to force their way into the building on July 13.
They rejected an official's proposal that they enter the building one by one, saying they wanted to enter the building and meet with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev personally to demand that all posthumous terrorism charges against their relatives be dropped and that thorough investigations into their deaths be launched.
However, police did not allow them to enter. A woman among the protesters fainted, and an ambulance was called.
"Our children were not terrorists," one of the protesters told RFE/RL. "Our children were peacefully demonstrating. My son was shot in the head and killed. Nobody has told me why. Nobody wants to look into the security cameras that recorded all the events near the building where he was shot."
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled, oil-rich Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread anti-government protests that were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the military.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups say the number of demonstrators killed was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators on them during interrogations related to the unrest.
Shyndaliev also said 232 people were killed during the protests. Officials have said 19 law enforcement officers were killed in the clashes.
Ukraine Separatist Leader Says Three Foreign Fighters Could Be Executed Secretly
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has indicated that three foreigners sentenced to death for "mercenary activities" could be executed in secrecy if their appeals against their sentences are denied, Russian state-run TASS news agency said.
Denis Pushilin, head of a Russia-backed separatist group in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was also quoted as saying on July 13 that the timing of any executions would be up to the penitentiary service.
"The penitentiary service will be guided by its internal decisions," Pushilin said. "The execution of the sentences shall not be made public."
Pushilin told Russian TV that "all the foreigners filed appeals.”
"We are awaiting a court session. If the court finds this punitive measure and the sentence to be appropriate, then their cases will be handed over to the corresponding agency to carry out the verdict," he said.
A day earlier, the Russia-backed separatists lifted a moratorium on the death penalty, weeks after handing down the death sentence to Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, who were captured on the battlefield.
All three men say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by separatists while fighting Russian forces. They are currently awaiting a decision in the appeal process.
Two more Britons who were captured on July 1 have been charged with carrying out "mercenary activities" as well, and a pro-Kremlin website said the men -- aid worker Dylan Healy and military volunteer Andrew Hill -- would face the same charges as the others.
The separatists are also holding other foreign fighters, including two men from the United States.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not exclude the possibility that the men would be shot and said Russia would not interfere in the jurisdiction of what he referred to as the Donetsk People's Republic, which Moscow recognized as independent three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine.
Only Russia and Syria have recognized the area of Donetsk as independent.
Britain and other Western governments expressed outrage after Aslin, Pinner, and Brahim were sentenced to death.
The British Foreign Office said on July 2 it was in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and supported Ukraine’s efforts to get them and the other two Britons released.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on June 30 warned Moscow it must ensure the death penalty is not carried out. Moscow has said the ECHR's rulings have no bearing on Moscow since parliament ended the Strasbourg court's jurisdiction in Russia in a measure passed in June.
The British government insisted that as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, they should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and TASS
Former Moldovan Parliament Speaker Candu Targeted In Corruption Probe
CHISINAU -- Moldova's National Anti-Corruption Center (CNA) said on July 13 that it had searched the home of former parliament speaker Andrian Candu and three other properties owned by him as part of an investigation into allegations of "unjust enrichment."
According to the CNA, Candu has not been able to explain his acquisition of shares of an unspecified company and about 800,000 lei ($41,000).
The CNA added that Candu also must explain the origins of assets and property worth of 4.5 million lei ($230,000) he allegedly obtained between August 2016 and March 2020.
Andrian Candu, who joined parliament in 2010, served as speaker from January 2015 until February 2019. He previously served as deputy prime minister and economy minister. In 2020, he was named the presidential candidate of the Pro Moldova parliamentary group but election officials disqualified him over irregularities in the signatures he submitted in support of his candidacy.
He left politics in October 2021.
With reporting by ipn
Most Ukrainian Refugees Expect To Stay In Host Countries Until Hostilities Subside
The UN refugee agency said a survey shows that about two-thirds of Ukrainians expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside back home, but most hope to eventually return.
"They are anxious to reunite with friends and family and worry about those who stayed behind. Most want to wait until hostilities have subsided [before returning]," the UNHCR report released on July 13 said.
Most of the refugees are women and children, as military-aged men were generally not allowed to leave their home country by Ukrainian authorities.
The survey questioned about 4,900 people from Ukraine now living in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. It was conducted between mid-May and mid-June.
In total, UNHCR said 5,650,272 Ukrainian refugees are now residing across Europe. Nearly 8.8 million people crossed out of Ukraine and nearly 3.3 million crossed back in since the Russian invasion on February 24.
UNHCR said a higher proportion of refugees from the capital, Kyiv, and areas in the west were planning to return than those who arrived from areas where the Russian military has been more active.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Kyrygz School Directors To Be Replaced After Five Years Of Service
BISHKEK -- The directors of some 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan will be replaced before the coming academic year under a presidential decree aiming to combat corruption.
Deputy Education Minister Nadira Jusupbekova said on July 13 that President Sadyr Japarov signed the decree a day earlier, under which all school directors across the Central Asian nation who have held their positions more than five years will be replaced by specialists chosen via specially organized tests.
"The outgoing principals will be eligible to take part in the tests, as well. Tomorrow, the first two such tests will be held in the Talas region where two directors' positions are vacant. In August, the directors of other schools who have held their jobs for more than five years will be replaced. The tests will be held in regional capitals," Jusupbekova said.
The presidential office said earlier that the move is intended to attract young specialists to leadership positions within the education system.
In recent years, school directors in Kyrgyzstan have been criticized for occupying their posts too long and abusing their positions to illegally enrich themselves.
As in many other former Soviet republics, in Kyrgyzstan schools officially called "middle schools" correspond to the elementary, middle, and high schools found in many Western education systems.
There are 2,132 such schools in Kyrgyzstan, of which some 1,000 have directors who have occupied their posts for more than five years.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Says No Mass Defection Of Police Under Russian Occupation
An “absolute majority” of Ukrainian police officers who were working in the parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that are now under occupation by Russian forces have moved to Kyiv-controlled territory, the country’s interior minister said.
In an exclusive interview with Current Time published on July 13, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said Ukraine had been able to avoid a repeat of events of 2014, when many police officers joined Moscow-backed separatist groups.
“The biggest danger for us…was a repetition of what happened eight years ago,” said Monastyrskiy, who was in the Czech capital, Prague, for a meeting of European Union interior ministers. “At that time, the police just abandoned their posts and whole regional units went over to the side of the enemy. Moreover, they surrendered personal data, showed how to find activists, and joined the ranks of the pseudo-police. A repeat of this scenario was unacceptable.”
Monastyrskiy added that “not a single database” controlled by the Interior Ministry had fallen into Russian hands.
“I consider this a major achievement,” he told Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. “We are talking about the databases of the Migration Service where there are paper and electronic forms of many citizens of Ukraine. This is very sensitive information, and we managed to transfer all of it to western Ukraine.”
He added that the government had been able to evacuate the families of many police officers from Mariupol, the Black Sea port that was the scene of brutal fighting before falling to Russian forces in May, and other combat areas.
The interior minister also said Ukraine had been able to forestall Russian-inspired efforts to use criminal groups to destabilize Ukrainian prisons.
“Russian criminal circles were working to try to rattle our prisons and use this to destabilize the situation in many cities,” he said. “Several individuals were moved to other facilities in order to prevent any provocations in the prisons.”
Lithuania Seeks To Decouple Baltic States From Russian Electrical Grid By Early 2024
Lithuania is seeking to decouple the Baltic states from Russia’s power grid by early 2024 -- up from a previous target of the end of 2025, the chief of Lithuania’s power grid operator said.
Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis on July 13 said that discussions with Estonia and Latvia on the matter have started and that the European Commission was also involved.
Masiulis also said the European power grid network ENTSO-E would connect to the Baltic states' grids within 24 hours if the countries were to be disconnected by Russia.
"If Russia disconnects us, even today, we would be ready. Our analysis shows that power supply would not be rationed, no serious disruptions expected," Masiulis told reporters.
"Our agreement with European operators is that we get synchronized within 24 hours," he said.
Reuters reported in June that European grid operators were ready to immediately put in place a plan to bring Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia -- which rely on the Russian grid for electricity -- into the European Union system in the event Moscow cuts off the former Soviet republics.
European nations have rushed to reduce their reliance on Russia for energy supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian, Ukrainian Military Delegations Begin Talks In Istanbul Over Grain-Export Crisis
Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine are meeting in Istanbul on July 13 in face-to-face talks brokered by Turkey and the UN in an attempt to break a damaging impasse over grain exports that has helped send global food prices soaring.
The planned four-day meeting comes against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its seizure of ports on the Black Sea that were previously used to export Ukrainian wheat.
While prices have caused hardships in most developed nations, many poorer countries, such as those in much of Africa, have been hit by widening food shortages.
Ukraine has been a major exporter of wheat and grain such as barley and maize. It has also supplied nearly half of all sunflower oil to global markets.
WATCH: Russia's Grain Blockade Costing Ukrainian Farmers Serious 'Bread'
Many in Ukraine and the West have accused Moscow of attempting to export grain it has stolen from Ukrainian farmers in regions under its control.
Diplomats have said a plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through port waters that its forces have mined to prevent a feared amphibious assault by Russian forces.
The plan would also entail Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move and Turkey -- with UN assistance -- would inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on July 12 sought to downplay expectations for the Istanbul talks, telling reporters that “we are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go."
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the talks will focus "on the safe shipment to international markets of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports."
Despite being a member of NATO, Ankara has maintained good relations with the Kremlin.
Turkey said it has 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea region that could be quickly loaded with grain and moved on to world markets.
Ukraine has estimated that up to 25 million tons of grain are currently blocked in its ports.
Ukraine’s recapture of tiny-but-strategic Snake Island in the Black Sea from Russian forces has enabled Kyiv to start its first shipments along the nearby Danube River running to Romania.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Biden To Meet Israeli, Saudi Leaders With Iran Nuclear Deal On Agenda
U.S. President Joe Biden is setting off on his first Middle East trip since taking office, with Iran high on the agenda in his visits with U.S. allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, both bitter rivals of the Islamic republic.
The journey starts on July 13 with a three-day stop in Israel to discuss Western powers’ negotiations with Iran on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
Biden, who was President Barack Obama’s vice president when the original deal was struck, has made reviving the nuclear deal a priority of his presidency.
Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders then meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.
Biden will then move on to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to press for further normalizing of relations between Israel and the Saudis -- historic enemies but both also opposing Iran’s moves to increase influence in the region.
“The fact that President Biden visits Israel and from here will fly directly to Saudi Arabia encapsulates a lot of the dynamics that have been evolving over the last months,” an Israeli official said.
Both Israel and Saudi Arabia oppose moves by Washington to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran.
Biden will visit the Saudi port city of Jeddah on July 15 to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
President Donald Trump had close relations with the Saudis, but those ties have frayed since Biden took office, with his administration taking a harder line on Riyadh’s human rights record.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Germany Will Stop Buying Russian Coal On August 1, Oil On December 31
Germany will end purchases of Russian coal on August 1 and stop buying Russian oil on December 31, as the country looks to end its energy reliance on Russia following Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine.
Russia previously supplied 40 percent of Germany's coal and 40 percent of its oil, Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies on July 13 told the Sydney Energy Forum, hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency.
"Anyone who knows the history of the Druzhba [oil] pipeline, which was already a tool of the Soviet empire over Eastern Europe, ridding yourself of that dependence is not a trivial matter, but it is one that we will achieve in a few months," Kukies said.
He added that the key challenge ahead will be to fill the massive gap that will be left in gas supplies after Germany and the entire European Union weans itself off Russian supplies, which now amount to 158 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year.
Germany is moving fast to develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals to help ease the gas-supply gap.
Kukies said the United States and Qatar could together supply about 30 bcm of gas in LNG form to Europe but that a large gap will still remain.
"We can't just wish this problem away," Kukies said.
Meanwhile, the United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies are working on new measures to starve Russia's ability to fund its war in Ukraine -- while at the same time looking to lower the price of oil and gasoline from soaring to levels that could hit the global economy -- by mandating a cap on the price of Russian oil purchases.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the proposal. In Tokyo on July 12, Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi said the two countries have agreed to explore “the feasibility of price caps where appropriate.”
The G7 proposal aims to tie financial services, insurance, and the shipping of oil cargoes to a price ceiling. A shipper or importer could only have access to those services if they committed to a set maximum price for Russian oil.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Rules Out Ceding Land To Russia As Battles Rage In East, South
As battles raged in the east and south of Ukraine, the war-torn country’s foreign minister ruled out ceding any territory to Russia should peace talks ever resume and he made clear that no such negotiations were taking place.
"The objective of Ukraine in this war...is to liberate our territories, to restore our territorial integrity and full sovereignty in the east and south of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on July 13.
"This is the end point of our negotiating position."
Russia has taken control of wide swathes of Ukrainian territory in the south along the Black Sea coast and in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that make up the Donbas region.
Russia in 2014 also captured and illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and has backed separatists occupying parts of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces since that time.
Russian and Ukrainian military delegations are meeting this week in Turkey to discuss exports of wheat and grain from Ukrainian territory that have been blocked because of the war, but Kuleba made clear there are no broader negotiations.
"Currently there are no [peace] talks between Russia and Ukraine because of Russia's position and its continued aggression against our country," Kuleba said.
On the battlefield, Russian forces are focusing on several small towns on the approaches to the larger cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Province as they continue their drive to capture all of Ukraine’s Donbas heartland in the east of the country, a British intelligence report states.
The remarks come amid unconfirmed reports on July 13 that Ukrainian forces have struck back in neighboring Luhansk Province -- which was previously captured by Russian troops -- possibly using rocket systems newly provided by the United States.
Russian forces have turned their focus on capturing all of the Donbas region, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, after they failed to take the capital, Kyiv, in the early days of the war. Ukrainian officials report massive Russian shelling on cities and towns throughout the region.
In the eastern town of Chasiv Yar, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration said the number of people killed in an air strike over the weekend on an apartment block had risen to 45.
Ukrainian officials called the shelling "a war crime," part of Russian forces' relentless attack on civilian areas. Moscow denies it has targeted civilians, despite video evidence and the widespread destruction of Ukrainian cities since the February 24 invasion of the country.
Ukraine has said that Russian forces are using the shelling as a preparation for a new ground offensive in Donetsk Province, particularly in the Bakhmut and Siversky areas and around Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
The British Defense Ministry in its daily intelligence briefing said the Kremlin’s troops were nearing the towns of Siversky and Dolyna, with the urban areas of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk "the principal objectives for this phase of operation."
British intelligence also said anti-Russian sentiment in the occupied parts of Ukraine has led to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted, noting that the Russian-appointed administration in Velykiy Burluk acknowledged one of its mayors was killed on July 11 in a car bombing.
In Luhansk Province, Andrei Marochko, an official for the Russia-backed separatist group that calls itself the Luhansk People's Republic, said the Ukrainian military had used U.S.-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to hit several settlements in the region.
This comes a day after Ukrainian forces hit what they said was an ammunition depot in the southern town of Nova Kakhovka, about 55 kilometers east of the key Black Sea port city of Kherson. Russian officials said civilian sites were hit in the attack.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The Ukrainian government has not commented on whether the newly acquired HIMARS were used in any attack.
The strike on Nova Kakhovka followed statements by the Ukrainian military that it was preparing a massive counterattack in the south to recapture territory while Russian forces were occupied with action in eastern regions.
Elsewhere, the military delegations from Russia and Ukraine had begun talks in Istanbul on July 13, brokered by the UN and Turkey, in an attempt to break a crucial impasse over grain exports that has helped send global food prices soaring.
While higher prices have caused hardships in most developed nations, many poorer countries, such as those in much of Africa, have been hit by crippling food shortages.
Diplomats have said a plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through port waters that its forces have mined to prevent a feared amphibious assault by Russian troops.
The plan would also entail Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move, and Turkey -- with UN help -- would inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine Lift Moratorium On Death Penalty
Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine on July 12 lifted a moratorium on the death penalty weeks after sentencing three foreigners who were captured on the battlefield to death.
Denis Pushilin, head of a Russia-backed separatist group in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, signed off on a decree that lifts the death penalty moratorium, a statement quoted by Russian state news agency TASS said.
The three foreigners -- Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim -- were sentenced to death in June by the separatists for "mercenary activities."
All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by Russia-backed separatists while fighting Russian forces. They are currently awaiting a decision in the appeal process.
Two more Britons who were captured on July 1 have been charged with carrying out “mercenary activities” as well, and a pro-Kremlin website said the men -- aid worker Dylan Healy and military volunteer Andrew Hill -- would face the same charges as the others.
The separatists are also holding other foreign fighters, including two men from the United States.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not exclude the possibility that the men would be shot and said Russia would not interfere in the jurisdiction of what he referred to as the Donetsk People's Republic, which Moscow recognized as independent three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine.
At a ceremony on July 12 to open an embassy in Russia, an official with the Russia-backed separatists was quoted by Reuters as saying that the use of the death penalty was irrelevant to the region’s bid for diplomatic recognition.
"Yes, it is the highest measure of punishment, but it is in our legislation, and it is not linked to the further process of recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic by other states," said Natalia Nikonorova, who identified herself as the foreign minister of the republic.
Only Russia and Syria have recognized the area of Donetsk as independent.
Britain and other Western governments expressed outrage after Aslin, Pinner, and Brahim were sentenced to death.The British Foreign Office said on July 2 it was in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and supported Ukraine’s efforts to get them and the other two Britons released.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on June 30 warned Moscow it must ensure the death penalty is not carried out. Moscow has said the ECHR’s rulings have no bearing on Moscow since parliament ended the Strasbourg, France-based court’s jurisdiction in Russia in a measure passed in June.
The British government insisted that as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, the prisoners should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and TASS
Women Protest Iran's Hijab And Chastity Day By Removing Their Veils In Public
Iranian women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils on July 12 to coincide with National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The videos appeared on social media networks as women -- and in some cases men -- expressed their opposition to Iran’s law mandating that women wear a hijab in public.
Some videos showed women leaving scarves and shawls in the street and throwing them away. Some women appeared on public transport and in stores without a hijab, and some women wrote about their personal experiences or shared their observations on the hijab.
July 12 is Hijab and Chastity Day on the calendar of the Islamic republic, and government institutions and agencies are supposed to promote this for a week.
Iranian state television on July 12 aired a video of a Hijab and Chastity ceremony showing 13 women wearing green hijabs and long white robes as they danced to a narration that quoted verses from the Koran and stressed the importance of women being covered. The video was met with ridicule on social media.
Previously, several women's rights activists and civil activists had asked male and female Iranian citizens to show their opposition to the mandatory hijab in the country on the National Day of Hijab and Chastity. Following this call, videos and images started appearing on social media networks on the morning of July 12.
The New York-based International Campaign for Human Rights in Iran (ICHRI) said on July 11 there were "serious concerns over more potential violence and detentions on July 12."
The semiofficial Fars news agency said several people were arrested on July 11.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Opposition Politician Yashin
Russian authorities have launched a criminal case against Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army, his lawyer said on July 12.
Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook that he had received a call from an investigator and said that Yashin's home was being searched.
The case was initiated by the Russian Investigative Committee, according to Prokhorov.
Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, Prokhorov said. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Another lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, is quoted by the watchdog organization OVD-Info as saying the case was launched over Yashin's broadcast on YouTube on April 7 in which he spoke about the killing of civilians in Bucha near Kyiv. Yashin blamed Russian soldiers for carrying out the killings and quoted from a BBC video filmed in Bucha.
Yashin is currently serving a 15-day jail sentence he received in June for disobedience to police, a charge that he and his supporters denied. He was set to be released on July 13.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He has been fined four times in recent weeks on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said last month after his arrest on the disobedience charge that he did not exclude that a criminal case may be launched against him after he serves his jail term.
Yashin also said that the authorities are trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
Navalny, who has been imprisoned since January last year, wrote last week on Telegram that he fears for the fate of Yashin.
“Now he is in a cell under arrest for 15 days. But this arrest looks like a classic situation when they imprison for a short time, so that during this time they can make documents and imprison for a long time,” Navalny said.
With reporting by AFP
Toymaker Lego Is Latest Multinational To Pull Out Of Russia Since Invasion Of Ukraine
Danish toy company Lego is suspending its commercial operations in Russia, a company spokeswoman said on July 12.
"I can confirm that the Lego Group has decided to indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment," she said.
Lego said it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its Moscow staff and a partnership with a company operating 81 stores in the country.
The company had already cut deliveries to Russia in March because of the invasion of Ukraine, but the 81 stores had remained open.
Since Russia launched the invasion in February, several other multinational companies -- from fast food pioneer McDonalds to home furnishings giant IKEA -- have exited Russia after announcing moves to sell their assets and sever partnerships with local businesses.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Kyrgyz Musician Says Investigators Concluded He Was Severely Beaten In Kazakh Custody
BISHKEK -- A well-known Kyrgyz jazz musician who was arrested in Kazakhstan during deadly anti-government protests in January says investigators in his country concluded that he was severely beaten by Kazakh law enforcement.
Vikram Ruzakhunov wrote on Facebook on July 11 that police in Bishkek's Lenin district had completed his case and concluded that Kazakh authorities had inflicted severe injuries.
"The complied materials will be sent via the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic to the relevant authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice," Ruzakhunov wrote.
Ruzakhunov said earlier that he had suffered a chest injury, broken ribs, a concussion, and multiple bruises while in Kazakh custody.
Anti-government protests sparked by a fuel price hike erupted in Kazakhstan in early January. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has publicly blamed what he said were “extremists” trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, during the unrest. He has not produced any evidence to back up the claim.
Ruzakhunov's situation was amplified when a Kazakh television channel showed a video in which he said he was recruited by an unspecified group to take part in the unrest for $200. In the video, severe bruises can be seen on Ruzakhunov's face.
The video sparked protests in Kyrgyzstan, where Ruzakhunov was immediately recognized by his fans. The Kyrgyz government demanded Kazakhstan release him, and he was freed. He arrived in Bishkek on January 10.
Kazakhstan's deputy prosecutor general, Aset Shyndaliev, said in June that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the protests, and 232 people died during the protests, which were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the armed forces.
Shyndaliev said at the time that eight officers of the Committee of National Security (KNB) and a police officer had been arrested on charge of torturing suspects. Overall, he said, 15 officers are suspected of using torture and illegal methods of interrogation.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators during interrogations.
Human rights groups insist that the number of killed during the unrest may be much bigger, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protesters were killed by police and military personnel following an order from Toqaev to "shoot to kill without warning."
Kazakhstan's Largest City Reinstates Mandatory Mask-Wearing As Coronavirus Cases Rise
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Authorities in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, have reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in closed public spaces and public transportation as COVID-19 cases in the Central Asian nation have been on rise in recent weeks.
The city authorities also announced on July 12 that individuals who have been in contact with coronavirus patients and those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 for health reasons, including pregnant women, can now work only from home.
The restrictions also require meetings of more than 10 people to be held online.
There were 482 new coronavirus cases registered across the nation in the 24-hour period ending on July 12.
In early June, the number of coronavirus cases started abruptly increasing in the former Soviet republic, mainly in Almaty, which has a population of almost 2 million people.
More than 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan since March 2020. More than 3,650 of them died.
Founder Of Independent Website In Siberia Flees Russia Amid Pressure
The founder of an independent website covering news in Siberia has fled Russia amid a crackdown by the state on media outlets covering Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Aleksandr Bayanov wrote on Facebook on July 12 that he left the Taiga.info staff and is currently with his wife in an unspecified country.
Bayanov thanked all former editors and current journalists of the website and said that "the project has been destroyed and demolished" by the authorities.
He joins a long list of activists, journalists, and other people who have left Russia since Moscow launched its wide-scale attack on Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Taiga.info continues to operate but has asked readers for financial support.
The website based in Novosibirsk, Russia’s third most populous city, is one of the most popular online media outlets covering news and events in Siberia.
In March, Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked Taiga.info for calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a war. Russian authorities require media outlets to call it "a special military operation."
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
