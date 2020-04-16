Accessibility links

Russia

Russia Postpones World War II Victory Day Celebrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the military parade marking the victory in World War II in Moscow on May 9, 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the postponement of May 9 celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory against Nazi Germany in World War II, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a security meeting on April 16, Putin said events including a massive military parade in Red Square would be postponed until a later date.

"In order for the parade to be held on May 9, the preparations need to begin right now, but the risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not been passed yet, are still extremely high and that does not give me the right to start preparations for the parade and other mass events now," the president said.

Events marking Victory Day in other regions of the country were also postponed.

Masked Russian Troops Prepare For Victory Day Parade
Photo Gallery:

Masked Russian Troops Prepare For Victory Day Parade

Russian troops wore masks as they made preparations for the annual May 9 Victory Day parade to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II amid Russia's lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But officials admit that they may have to move the Moscow celebrations to a later date.

Russia has implemented a partial lockdown across the country until April 30 as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

There have been some 28,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 232 deaths, according to official data.

Critics say the number of infections and deaths is likely much higher.

Based on reporting by AP, Interfax, and Reuters

