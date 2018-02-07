Russia 2018: Kremlin Countdown

Analyst Grigory Golosov On Zhirinovsky And Why He Runs

He doesn't try or expect to win, Golosov says on polit.ru:

"Zhirinovsky participates in presidential elections in order to strengthen his perception in the public mind for the next time his party is in the Duma elections. He is a Duma politician and hasn't been serious about the presidency for a very long time, if he ever was."

"Moreover, it must be understood that the LDPR is a business enterprise controlled by Zhirinovsky, and refusing to participate in presidential elections would weaken his control over the party. At least, it would mean that other party members would start thinking there could be another candidate. Once Zhirinovsky experimented along these lines with [Oleg] Malyshkin, if you recall. But that was because of extraordinary circumstances and everyone understood that Malyshkin was not a serious candidate. Now there are no extraordinary circumstances so Zhirinovsky is participating in this election himself."

"Zhirinovsky is an ideal candidate for authoritarian elections. Ideal in the sense that he will get some votes, but they will definitely not be very many. Essentially, all the candidates in this election fit into this category, but Zhirinovsky is ideal. He won't fall below a certain minimum, but he also has a 'ceiling.'"