President Signs Decree To Restructure Russian Government

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree restructuring the government.

The decree was issued after Putin met with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on May 15.

According to the document posted on the Kremlin's website, the Ministry of Education and Science will be split into the Ministry of General Education, which will supervise the system of general secondary schools and vocational schools, and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, which will coordinate activities of universities and research institutions.

The supervision of the Federal Agency for Youth Issues and the Agency for Education Control, which used to be the responsibility of the Ministry of Education and Science, will be transferred under the direct control of the government.

The move is seen as a way to establish stricter control over the Russian youth as a growing number of teenagers and young adults have been attending antigovernment rallies across Russia in recent years.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will be renamed the Ministry of Digital Development, and supervision of the Russian trade representations operations abroad will be transferred from the Ministry of Economic Development to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The finance minister will also be a deputy prime minister, bringing the total number of deputy prime ministers to 10.

According to the Kremlin's site, Putin on May 18 will sign the decree on the new cabinet appointees proposed by Medvedev.