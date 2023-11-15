News
Putin Signs Amendments To Presidential Election Law That Limit Reporting During Vote
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections, which restrict coverage of the poll scheduled for March next year by the media.
The bill, endorsed into law on November 14, permits only those journalists working for officially registered media outlets to attend sessions held by the country's election commissions.
The law also says that only those "who have a right by the Russian Federation's laws" to take pictures and record video at voting sites can do so, while such photo and video coverage must not violate the secrecy of the ballot and confidentiality of personal data.
In addition, the law restricts journalists' work at voting stations located in military units, allowing only media outlets approved by the commanders of the units to cover the election process.
The Central Election Commission, under the legislation, now has the right to change the election procedure on territories where martial law has been introduced. The commission is to take into consideration the thoughts and opinions of the Defense Ministry, Federal Security Service, and local governments when making decisions, the law says.
Russian embassies and consulates now have a right to change the date and time of elections if citizens' lives and health are under threat.
The exact date of the next presidential election is expected to be announced by parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, in mid-December.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the amendments to the law on presidential elections were necessary due to "a special situation" in Russia's "new territories," a reference to Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
Putin has yet to announce whether he will take part in the poll, though most analysts expect him to run.
According to constitutional amendments introduced in 2020, Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, is eligible to take part in two more presidential elections.
With reporting by Meduza and RIA Novosti
- By AP
FlyDubai Resumes Flights To Afghanistan After Two-Year Hiatus
Officials from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban on November 15 welcomed the resumption of FlyDubai flights to Kabul's international airport two years after stopping service following the collapse of the Western-backed government. All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war. A United Arab Emirates-based FlyDubai flight landed in Kabul on November 15. FlyDubai, the sister carrier of long-haul airline Emirates, now will make two flights a day to Kabul.
Kazakh Court Acquits Defendant In High-Profile Trial Related To Killing Of 4-Year-Old During 2022 Unrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A military court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has acquitted the defendant in a high-profile trial related to the death of a 4-year-old child during unrest in Kazakhstan in January last year that claimed at least 238 lives.
Aikorkem Meldekhan was shot dead in Almaty -- most likely by military personnel, according to official investigations -- when she and other members of her family were in a car on their way to a grocery store on January 7, 2022. The vehicle was sprayed with at least 20 bullets, also wounding Aikorkem's 15-year-old sister. A forensic investigation concluded that the bullets were shot from firearms used by the military.
The Military Court of Almaty Garrison found the defendant in the case, a military serviceman, Arman Zhuman, not guilty.
Prosecutors sought seven years in prison for Zhuman on a charge of abuse of power with the usage of firearms that led to the death of a child.
The trial, which started on July 26, was held behind closed doors as the court said some of the materials were classified.
Lawyers of Meldekhan's family have insisted the case should be sent back for additional investigation and that the charge be changed from abuse of power to the murder of a minor and attempted murder. They also wanted other military personnel involved in the deadly shooting brought to justice.
The girl's family also requested that probes be launched against investigators and prosecutors who initially closed the case.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by Kazakh security forces during a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in January 2022.
With the country in the throes of unrest, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave police and military troops the controversial order to "shoot to kill without warning." He justified the move by saying that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" had seized the Almaty airport and other buildings. No evidence of foreign-trained demonstrators has ever been presented.
The order sparked an outcry, and Aikorkem's picture turned into an image symbolizing the victims of the crackdown, many of whom were killed -- some by torture -- by police, security forces, and military personnel, including troops of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, whom Toqaev invited into the country "to restore law and order."
Russian Prosecutors Seek Nine Years In Prison For Navalny Associate, Ex-Deputy Minister Milov
The prosecution asked a Moscow court on November 14 to convict and sentence in absentia former Deputy Energy Minister Vladimir Milov, an associate of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, on a charge of distributing fake information about Russian armed forces involved in the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine. The charge against the opposition politician, who resides abroad, stems from his stream on the Navalny Live YouTube channel in March 2022, where he talked about Russian troops' alleged atrocities against civilians in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Family Says Afghan Worker Killed, Body Burned By Employers In Turkey
The family of an Afghan migrant worker in Turkey has accused his employers of killing him and then burning his body to cover up their crime.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on November 15, Qamar Gul said her husband, Wazir Mohammad Nourtani, didn't return from work in Turkey's western Black Sea province of Zonguldak on November 9.
She said she reported his disappearance to the police on November 10 and "around noon the next day, they informed me that they had found a body."
"When they showed me the body, it was my husband," she said.
Nourtani, 50, worked in an illegal coal mine in Zonguldak. He was the sole breadwinner for his family of five.
According to reports in Turkish media, police have arrested six people in connection with his death, including the owners of the illegal mine where he worked.
The suspects, the reports say, have confessed to his murder after he fell unconscious while working. The owners allegedly didn't take him to the hospital. Instead they killed him in an apparent bid to prevent their illegal mine from being discovered.
Police have not commented officially on the case.
"I want to ask them, why did they kill him?" Gul said, questioning why they didn't take him to the hospital.
"Why did they set him on fire?" she added. "They broke his arms and legs and smashed his head."
After living in Iran for two decades, Nourtani moved to neighboring Turkey earlier this year to escape Tehran's ongoing crackdown on Afghan migrants.
He is not the first Afghan suspected of being killed in the country. There have been several reports of Afghans who entered Turkey from Iran being shot dead.
Turkey, like Iran and Pakistan, has begun to deport a large number of Afghans back to their country, with almost 4,000 leaving in recent weeks. Over the past month, some 400,000 Afghans have been repatriated from those two countries.
Turkey hosts more than 3.2 million registered Syrian refugees. Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, it has seen an increasing number of Afghans arriving via Iran.
Ninety-Two Kazakh Citizens And Their Families Leave Gaza For Egypt
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on November 15 that 92 Kazakh citizens and members of their families had left Gaza for Egypt and will be evacuated to Kazakhstan as soon as they reach Cairo. Last week, the ministry said it was in talks with Israeli and Egyptian officials on the possible passage of Kazakh citizens from Gaza to Egypt. On October 11, Kazakhstan brought 166 people, including 124 Kazakh citizens, from Tel Aviv to the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty. Kazakhstan has stated that the ongoing conflict in Gaza must be settled via a diplomatic dialogue. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
15-Year-Old Son Of Chechen Leader Kadyrov Gets Seventh Award
Adam Kadyrov, the 15-year-old son of the authoritarian ruler of the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded with the Order for Serving Islam on November 15, his seventh award since he beat up Russian teenager Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested for burning a Koran in August. Adam Kadyrov was honored for his "significant personal contribution to the strengthening of Islam and the defense of its values." He has already been honored by Chechnya and Russia's other mostly Muslim-populated republics -- Tatarstan, Kabardino-Balkaria, and Karachai-Cherkessia. Ramzan Kadyrov is said to have asked his counterparts to honor his son. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve First Reading Of Bill On Military Reserve Service
The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, approved in its first reading on November 15 a bill on creating a military reserve that would allow, in case of emergency, to quickly organize their mobilization. According to the bill, the first group of 2,000 reservists will start serving in 2025. The three-year service will be performed on a contractual basis, with reservists keeping their regular jobs. Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry announced the plans to introduce reserve service last year, less than two weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Woman Who Fled Ingushetia Over Domestic Violence Detained In Armenia
Police in the Armenian city of Ashtarak have detained a 21-year-old woman who fled her native region of Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus to escape domestic violence, Russian women's rights defender Svetlana Anokhina told RFE/RL on November 15.
According to Anokhina, Armenian police subsequently transferred Fatima Zurabova to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, where they confiscated her telephone and told her that she was suspected of an unspecified crime in Ingushetia and will be deported back to Russia.
Anokhina added that Zurabova's uncle and another person appeared at the police station in Yerevan and the police left Zurabova in a room with the two men, who demanded she return to Ingushetia.
Zurabova tried to explain to the Armenian police that she needs their help and protection from her relatives, adding that she fled Ingushetia to escape the domestic violence she regularly faced, but the police said that since the alleged crime was committed in Russia, they couldn't help her.
Anokhina also said that Zurabova refused to leave the police station, fearing that she would be immediately taken back to Ingushetia by her relatives.
"All her rights were blatantly violated -- they locked her in a room with her uncle, while she begged them not to do so, confiscated her telephone, did not allow her lawyer to meet her," Anokhina said.
Anokhina's Marem human rights group helped Zurabova flee to Armenia on November 8 after the woman asked for assistance in late September, saying that she was regularly beaten at home for "behavior that did not correspond to the traditional Ingush society," namely for having her own opinion on different issues.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's mostly Muslim-populated North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Human right defenders say families in the North Caucasus often file complaints, accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Local authorities usually take the side of the alleged abusers.
Belarus Declares Compilation Of 19th-Century Author's Works 'Extremist'
The Belarusian authorities have declared a two-volume compilation of works by a 19th-century writer who is considered a father of Belarusian literature "extremist." The decision by the Zhytkavichy district court in the country's southeast targeting works by Vintsent Dunin-Martsinkevich concerned a compilation issued in 2007-08 and was made public on November 14. In August, the Prosecutor-General's Office designated as extremist two of the author's poems written during the uprising of Kastus Kalinouski, a partisan who led a revolt against Russian imperial forces in 1863. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Blast At Russia's Tambov Gunpowder Plant Investigated As 'Terror' Attack
An explosion that occurred on November 11 at a gunpowder factory in Russia's Tambov region is being investigated as a a terrorist attack, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported. The explosion in Kotovsk, some 480 kilometers southeast of Moscow and some 600 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border, started a fire that destroyed a 300-square-meter area but caused no injuries, according to Russian authorities. The Baza channel on Telegram said the explosion was caused by a drone. Kommersant reported, citing sources, that investigators had found fragments of a drone that hit the factory, one of Russia's largest producers of gunpowder. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Declares Nationwide Air-Raid Alert For Second Day In A Row
Ukraine declared an air-raid alert for its entire territory for the second consecutive day on November 15 after the air force warned of a threat of air strikes when MiG-31K warplanes were detected to have taken off from Russian territory.
"MiG-31Ks take off from the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region," the air force said in a message, advising civilians to go to special shelters. Savasleika is located some 1,000 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian border.
The Russian military said it launched eight missile and 59 air strikes and fired 49 salvoes of rockets at both Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas in Ukraine.
Earlier on November 15, at least one person was killed when the Ukrainian city of Selydove in the eastern region of Donetsk was struck by Russian forces overnight, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on Telegram.
The message said that Russian troops used an S-300 antiaircraft system to launch four missiles at the city, striking a four-story apartment building and killing an 85-year-old woman, whose body was found under the rubble of the collapsed building.
An 82-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were wounded in the attack, the prosecutor said, adding that a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized after being wounded when a Russian missile struck a different part of Selydove.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, a man was killed and seven other people were wounded in three Russian missile attacks earlier on November 15 on civilian infrastructure in a populated area, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram, without giving details about the precise location.
Meanwhile, the chief of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, said on November 15 that a "small" number of Ukrainian forces had landed on the Dnieper River's left bank in the village of Krynkiy, some 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson city.
Saldo claimed on Telegram that the Ukrainian forces were being slaughtered and that the average life expectancy of a Ukrainian soldier there is about two days.
On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Ukrainian forces had secured a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper.
Neither Yermak's nor Saldo's claims could be independently verified.
Ukraine's General Staff on November 15 said its forces fought more than 60 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours, with heavy fighting under way in the Lyman part of the Kharkiv region and around Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to encircle in recent months.
Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction" in southern Ukraine, the military added.
It did not mention any operation of Ukrainian troops across the Dnieper.
In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Speaker Mike Johnson's stopgap spending measure that would continue to fund the government into the new year with broad bipartisan support.
The bill does not include supplemental funding President Joe Biden requested for Ukraine.
With reporting by dpa
Influential German Journalist Received Money From Russia, Investigation Claims
Influential German broadcaster and author Hubert Seipel, who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin and wrote two books about him, received 600,000 euros ($646,000) from companies associated with oligarch Aleksei Mordashov, who is close to Putin and is on the Western sanctions list, a joint journalistic investigation has found.
Seipel is known in Germany for an exclusive 2014 interview with Putin and has also produced a documentary about him.
The investigation, carried out by German broadcaster ZDF, Der Spiegel magazine, and the German investigative outlet Paper Trailer Media, said Seipel, an award-winning journalist, received the money in instalments via a Cyprus-based company linked to Mordashov for two books described by many as favorable portraits of Putin.
According to confidential files from Cyprus-based financial services firms obtained by the German journalists, in 2018 Seipel, renowned in Germany as one of the top independent experts on Russia, signed a 600,000-euro sponsorship agreement to write and promote a book about the "political climate in Russia" -- an unusually high fee in Germany's publishing business.
The book was published in 2021 under the title Putin’s Power: Why Europe Needs Russia, following a previous Putin biography published in 2015 and titled Putin: Inner Views Of Power.
In the documents obtained by the investigation, there is a handwritten note indicating that Seipel may have already received money in 2013 for preparing Putin's biography.
Seipel, who has said that he met Putin "nearly 100 times" and was one of the very few Western journalists to have direct access to the Russian leader, did not warn his readers or the publisher about a possible conflict of interest.
Seipel confirmed to ZDF that he had received "financial support through Mordashov," but claimed that this "did not influence the content of his books in any way," pointing to a contractual clause stating that the author "has no obligation to the sponsor in relation to the book project."
The NDR television company said in response to a request from the investigative team that it did not know about Seipel's Russian financing and said it was considering filing a lawsuit against him.
ARD and the Russian side, including the Kremlin's press service, declined to comment.
Mordashov, a steel and banking magnate who was placed under U.S, EU, and British sanctions last year for his close ties to the Kremlin, owns a majority stake in the German travel company TUI.
He is one of Russia's richest people, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at nearly $21 billion.
After being included in the sanctions list, Mordashov's representatives claimed that he had withdrawn his shares in Rossia Bank, owned by close Putin associate Yury Kovalchuk.
However, in September, the European Court found that the alleged transfer of shares was not supported by documents.
With reporting by The Guardian, AFP, and ICIJ
Leaked Documents Indicate Abramovich Had Financial Ties To Putin
Two companies controlled by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich sold shares in a lucrative advertising firm in 2010 to two men whom Western governments claim are nominal holders for President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reported, citing leaked financial documents from Cyprus, a well-known offshore haven for Russian businessmen. The sale price of the 25 percent stake in Video International appears to have been below fair value, the BBC said, and could challenge the tycoon's long-standing position that he had no financial relationship with the Russian president. The EU placed sanctions on Abramovich in 2022, claiming he had "privledged access" to Putin.
Armenia, Britain Discuss Defense Cooperation As 'Strategic Dialogue' Commences
Armenia and Britain are discussing defense cooperation among "a range of global and regional issues of mutual concern," as part of a "strategic dialogue" launched during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to London this week. A joint statement issued following a first meeting on November 13, said it was "an opportunity to mark the strong cooperation and friendship between our two democracies." Bilateral defense cooperation "continues to expand," the statement said. It added that Britain "will soon begin working to support Armenia's border management capacities to tackle security and migration issues." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Russian Sentenced To Six Years In Jail For Damaging Army Posters
A court in the Russian city of Tolyatti has sentenced a man to six years in prison for damaging posters depicting soldiers in the latest attempt by the authorities to muffle dissent. Aleksei Arbuzenko, a 46-year-old teacher, was charged with discrediting the Russian Army and involving a minor in a crime. Arbuzenko allegedly commited the act with this young son. A video presented by prosecutors shows two people throwing what appears to be rocks at a large roadside poster. Russian President Vladimir Putin last year signed a bill into law outlawing criticism of the armed forces with prison terms of up to 15 years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Seeks To Send 500 Residents Of Siberian Region To War Weekly
A Russian defense official has requested that Yakutia, a region with a non-ethnic Russian majority in northeastern Siberia, send 500 men to the Ukrainian front on a weekly basis to improve its ranking.
Aleksandr Avdonin, the military commissar of Yakutia, told a closed-door meeting with local officials in September that the region was at the bottom of the pack in terms of troop recruitment.
Yakutia had filled its recruitment plan by only one-third, Avdonin told them, according to rights group Free Yakutia Foundation, which acquired an audio recording of the meeting. That was the lowest among regions in Russia's Far East, he said.
He urged officials to send 15 residents from each district on a weekly basis until the end of the year. Yakutia, one of the poorest regions in Russia, has 36 districts, which would imply sending 540 men a week to Ukraine.
Yakuts, a Turkic-speaking people, are the largest ethnic group in Yakutia, followed by Russians. The Kremlin has tried to justify its aggression against Ukraine on various spurious grounds, including the need to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
Rights groups have said that some ethnic minorities in Russia have shared a greater burden of the war effort than their percentage of the Russian population would imply. Ethnic regions of Russia are among the poorest and men may be attracted by the high salaries offered to fight in Ukraine.
Avdonin did not hide the fact that Russians are dying in large numbers in eastern Ukraine but said that he and local officials could face consequences if they did not increase recruitment, noting that the Defense Ministry and Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council, are monitoring regional recruitment.
"We will work, we will work hard, we will send people. Because nothing has ended. It seems some people are saying that the [Ukrainian] counteroffensives have been stopped, that it seemingly has become easier at the front, but not a damn thing is easier. The guys in the trenches are dying every day," the Free Yakutia Foundation quoted Avdonin as saying.
Yakutia is located about 5,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front, or more than twice as far as the United Kingdom and the Ukrainian front.
Iranian Activist Tabarzadi Handed New Sentence After Closed-Door Trial
Iranian political activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi, who has already been sentenced to more than 45 years on charges including "collaboration with a hostile government" and "waging war against God," has been sentenced once again, this time to four years and three months on charges of "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security."
Tabarzadi, who has been in custody for some 400 days, said in a letter obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the new sentence was handed down by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, which was presided over by Judge Iman Afshari, in a closed session.
In the letter, Tabarzadi described enduring extensive pressure during his detention, which came shortly after nationwide protests broke out over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab offense. The unrest has led to renewed pressure on political activists.
Tabarzadi, a journalist who is also the head of the banned Democratic Front of Iran, said that the night before his trial, he was moved from Isfahan prison to solitary confinement in a detention center in Tehran under heavy security.
Tabarzadi said he did not defend himself at the court hearing because "according to the law and principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the trial must be public, independent, and held in the presence of a jury and lawyer."
His daughter, Tima Tabarzadi, told Radio Farda that her father, as previously, did not accept any of the new charges.
"My father does not have the option to choose a lawyer. A court-appointed lawyer has been selected for him, and we have no contact with him," she added, noting that since her father does not recognize the court, he will not appeal the verdict.
"His lawyer, Mohammad Moqimi, is currently outside Iran, and if he were in Iran, they would not allow him access to the case anyway," Tima Tabarzadi said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Late Moscow Mayor's Brother-In-Law Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
A Moscow court on November 14 sentenced Viktor Baturin, the brother of the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, to six years in prison on charges of attempted fraud and forgery. The Simonovsky district court ruled that Baturin attempted to illegally take over the property of his sister, Yelena Baturina, one of the richest women in Russia, who built her fortune during the 1990s and 2000s when her late husband dominated Moscow politics. Luzhkov, who served as the mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010, died in December 2019 at the age of 83. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Prosecutor Charges 40 Over Deadly 2022 Blaze At Evin Prison
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office says it has charged 40 people over a deadly fire at the notorious Evin prison in October 2022. Prosecutor Ali Salehi made the announcement on November 14 but gave no further details. Eight prisoners were killed in the blaze, which officials said was caused during a fight between inmates. However, activists are skeptical of the government's claims. Sources told RFE/RL that a riot broke out at the prison, which is famous for holding political prisoners. At the time, the country was being rocked by protests over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
- By AFP
Second Hungarian Museum Bars Minors Over LGBT Content
Hungary's Museum of Ethnography is barring minors from part of a photo exhibition showing homosexuality, a week after the head of another museum was fired for failing to enforce an access ban. The culture minister fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum on November 6 for "failing to comply" with a controversial law that bans the "promotion" of homosexuality to people under 18. The institution had said it "cannot legally enforce" the order stopping under-18s attending the prestigious annual World Press Photo exhibition, which showed a series of pictures of a community of older LGBT people in the Philippines.
Russian Artist On Trial For Using Price Tags For Anti-War Protest Calls Her Case 'Funny'
Aleksandra Skochilenko, a 33-year-old Russian artist on trial for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has called the case against her "strange and funny" as her actions were an attempt to support peace.
Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after she replaced price tags in a supermarket in late March with pieces of paper containing what investigators called "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
In closing arguments at a trial in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, on November 14, Skochilenko expressed gratitude to the initial investigator assigned to her investigation after he quit his job in protest against the case.
She also questioned why other investigators and prosecutors aren't facing the same charge because while she wrote on just five price tags, they spread her message across the country by publicizing the case, otherwise only "an old lady, a cashier, and a security officer" at a store in St. Petersburg would have had access to it.
"I am a pacifist...Wars are initiated by combatants, but peace comes thanks to pacifists. By incarcerating pacifists, you put off the long-awaited day of peace," Skochilenko said.
Prosecutors asked the court last week to convict Skochilenko and sentence her to eight years in prison.
Skochilenko has several medical conditions, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, gluten intolerance, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Since her arrest, rights groups have called for her immediate release.
Weeks after Russia started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
That includes a prohibition on calling it a war. Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation."
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian armed forces that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Skochilenko is expected to make her final statement on November 16 before the court announces its verdict.
With reporting by Mediazona
Nationwide Air-Raid Alert Declared In Ukraine
An air-raid alert was declared for the whole territory of Ukraine on November 14, with the authorities urging the public to seek shelter amid reports of Russian air activity.
"There is a danger of missile strike throughout Ukraine. MiG-31K war planes belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from their bases," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.
The statement, which gave no further details, came after at least one person was killed and another wounded earlier on November 14 in the southern city of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, which was attacked by three Russian drones.
"A 72-year-old man was wounded and is in the hospital in a moderate condition. Unfortunately, there is also a dead person. Condolences to the relatives," regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, without giving more details.
Dnipropetrovsk is a Ukrainian region that has been constantly targeted by Russian strikes.
Separately, Ukraine's air defense said seven Russian drones were downed above Ukraine on November 14, without specifying what regions had been targeted and whether there had been casualties or damage.
Russia's Defense Ministry in turn said its air defenses had shot down four Ukrainian drones in four Russian regions -- Moscow, Tambov, Oryol, and Bryansk -- early on November 14.
The governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said that "there was no damage to infrastructure and no casualties" from the drone shot down over Oryol.
Ukraine has not commented on the report.
Ukraine, whose cities and civilian population have been constantly under drone and missile attacks since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion, has in recent months gradually stepped up its own strikes with air and sea drones on objectives located as deep inside Russian territory as Moscow.
Meanwhile, Germany on November 14 delivered a fresh package of military aid to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry announced.
The package includes 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks and 1.4 million small-arms rounds, the ministry said in a statement.
However, in less good news for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius separately said the goal to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells will not be reached by its March deadline.
Pistorius said on November 14 that EU members were working together with the defense industry to step up production. However, "it is safe to assume that the 1 million-shells mark will not be reached," he told reporters ahead of a EU Defense Council meeting in Brussels.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 80 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military General Staff said on November 14.
Heavy fighting took place in the Lyman direction of the eastern region of Kharkiv, and around Avdiyivka, in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to encircle for months.
Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction" in southern Ukraine, the military added, without giving more details.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Protester's Death Sentence Said Confirmed, Execution May Be Imminent
An Iranian court has confirmed the death sentence of 22-year-old Milad Zohrevand, a protester detained during last year's nationwide unrest, sparking concerns his execution may be imminent.
Hossein Khanjani, the prosecutor for the western city of Hamedan, told the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on November 13 that "one of the branches of the Supreme Court has confirmed the retribution sentence" against one of the defendants accused of killing Ali Nazari, a member of the IRGC intelligence service in Hamedan.
The judiciary's Mizan news agency published a similar report.
While Khanjani did not identify Zohrevand as the defendant, Dadban, a platform that provides free legal counsel to protesters and victims, referring to the prosecutor's statements in a post on social media, announced that "the Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence against Milad Zohrehvand, a 22-year-old from Malayer."
He was charged with being involved in the death of an IRGC member during protests last year in Hamedan Province over the death of Mahsa Amini. Rights groups have questioned the charges.
"Zohrevand's death sentence was confirmed in the Supreme Court while, according to informed sources, he was denied access to a lawyer during his detention, and during this time his family was under severe pressure from the IRGC Intelligence Organization not to disseminate information about him," Dadban said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Khanjani emphasized that "legal procedures are ongoing for sending to the prosecutor's office of Hamedan Province and the implementation of the sentence."
Those words and the fact that the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, triggered fears among rights activists that Zohrevand's execution may come soon.
Zohrevand was charged in the death of Ali Nazari, an IRGC agent who was part of the security forces trying to suppress street protests that occurred after a gathering of students at the Malayer Faculty of Medical Sciences following Amini's death.
The day after Nazari's death, Hossein Farsi, the deputy governor of Malayer, said that "about five people with covered faces" were seen in a car near where he was shot, but some of them "fled upon seeing law enforcement and security forces."
Security officials said six people were arrested in connection with the case.
Zohrevand was said to be one of those in the car. The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir said he was arrested under the fabricated scenario of "killing a government agent."
Since his arrest in Malayer on October 26, 2022, no information about his physical and mental condition has been available" and his family is also "under severe pressure," 1500tasvir said.
The judiciary has executed seven detainees from the nationwide protests of 2023 over the past year
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Adds Suspected Owner Of Telegram Channel Allegedly Behind Anti-Semitic Unrest In Daghestan To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry on November 14 added to its wanted list on unspecified charges Abakar Abakarov, who is believed to be an owner and administrator of Utro Daghestan (Morning Daghestan), the Telegram channel allegedly behind violent anti-Semitic unrest last month in the mostly Muslim-populated North Caucasus region. On October 29, hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish slogans stormed and shut down the airport in Daghestan's capital, Makhachkala, after a flight arrived from Israel. A hotel was also attacked amid rumors that Israeli "refugees" were staying there, while the unfinished building at a Jewish community center was attacked by arsonists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
