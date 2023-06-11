News
Wagner Chief Refuses To Obey Decree In Latest Spat With Russian Defense Minister
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, said he will not obey a new Russian Defense Ministry decree obliging all volunteer formations to sign a contract directly with the ministry in his latest spat with the nation’s military leadership.
The decree, signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and posted on the agency's website, did not specify if all volunteer groups are required to sign contracts with the ministry or just some. Russia has more than 40 volunteer formations, with Wagner being the most prominent.
Wagner will not sign "any contracts with Shoigu," Prigozhin said on June 11 in response to the new decree as he berated the minister’s leadership. He said Wagner, which has played a major role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, already coordinates its actions with the military.
Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said the purpose of the decree was to give volunteer formations legal status and that volunteers can continue to sign contacts with mercenary groups as long as they sign with the ministry.
"The conclusion of contracts by citizens with the state is, first of all, the extension of social protection and support measures established by the state to them, as well as to their family members," Pankov explained.
Pankov did not state why the ministry decided now – more than 15 months after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – to force volunteers to sign contracts directly with the state.
The decree does come amid a growing public fight between Prigozhin and Shoigu as Russia’s invasion falters. Prigozhin, who may have political aspirations, has slammed Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for Russia’s poor performance in the war.
The 62-year-old businessman and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated those criticisms as he refused to obey the new decree.
"Unfortunately, most military units do not have such efficiency [as Wagner], and precisely because Shoigu cannot properly manage military formations,” Prigozhin said.
The Defense Ministry did not immediately reply to Prigozhin’s comments.
Montenegrin Voters Hope Snap Parliamentary Elections Bring Change, Stability
PODGORICA -- Voters in Montenegro are voting in extraordinary parliamentary elections that many hope will usher in an era of stability after nearly three years of political turbulence, which saw two governments ousted.
Fifteen parties and alliances are competing for 81 seats in the Balkan country's unicameral parliament on June 11.
The vote comes after Milo Djukanovic, the former leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), lost a presidential election in April and stepped down after three decades in power.
Montenegro is sharply divided among citizens who identify as Montenegrins and those who consider themselves Serbs and object to the country's split from neighboring Serbia in 2006.
The elections could determine the course of the NATO member's candidacy to join the European Union as well as the implementation of economic reforms. To join the bloc, Montenegro must do more to fight corruption, nepotism, and organized crime.
Two previous governments elected following protests in 2020 that were supported by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church collapsed after no-confidence votes, the last in August.
The country joined NATO in 2017 and has supported Kyiv following Ukraine's invasion by Russia in February 2022, earning it a place on Moscow's list of unfriendly states.
A poll by the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in May placed the pro-European Movement Europe Now (PES) party in the lead with 29.1 percent of the vote. PES also favors closer ties to Serbia, and one of its party members, political newcomer Jakov Milatovic, won the presidential vote in April.
The pro-EU DPS had 24.1 percent support, according to the poll. The Serb nationalist, pro-Russia Democratic Front polled third with 13.2 percent.
Voters in the capital, Podgorica, were cautiously optimistic about the outcome.
"Nothing new is happening, but I hope it will get better anyway," Boro, who gave only his first name, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service. "I don't know whether a more stable government will bring any drastic changes compared to this latest government. Everything has been going on in the old way."
Another voter, Jovica, said he expected that "a stable government will be formed," calling it "the most important thing at the moment."
Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. local time, with initially preliminary results expected shortly afterward. The official results are expected within a few days.
With additional reporting by dpa.
Iranian Supreme Leader Says 'Nothing Wrong' With A Nuclear Deal With West
Iran's supreme leader said on June 11 that a deal with the West over Tehran's nuclear work was possible if the country's atomic infrastructure remained intact, amid a stalemate between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to salvage the nuclear accord with six major powers have stalled since September, with each side accusing the other of making unreasonable demands. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's guarded approval comes days after both Tehran and Washington denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Wind, Heavy Rains Kill At Least 27 In Pakistan
Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said on June 11. "At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed," Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority told the AFP news agency. The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province late on June 10, with 15 people killed in the Bannu district, including five siblings aged between two and 11. More than 140 people were injured and over 200 livestock died, he said.
Ukrainian Military Reports Heavy Clashes In East As Zelenskiy Says Counteroffensive Actions Under Way
The Ukrainian military has reported heavy fighting in Ukraine's east as Russian forces attempt to gain full control of the partially occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
"The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on June 11. "Heavy fighting continues."
The Russian forces' focus on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions comes as the Ukrainian military conducts a major counteroffensive aimed at retaking Ukrainian territory occupied by Moscow.
On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the long-expected counteroffensive had begun.
"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelenskiy said.
During a press conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskiy was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim earlier in the day that the counteroffensive had begun but that the Ukrainian forces had made no progress.
Zelenskiy told reporters to pass on to Putin that Ukraine's generals were "all in a positive mood."
Later on June 10, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said that the fighting was heaviest on the eastern and southern fronts.
"Thank you to all those who hold their positions and those who advance," he said.
On June 11, the Ukrainian military issued updated casualty figures that said that more than 980 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded in fighting over the previous 24 hours.
The counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River. Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction.
Russia, which gained control of the dam shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has steadfastly rejected accusations it was behind the incident in the southern Kherson region.
On June 11, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Russian forces blew up the dam to limit the Ukrainian counteroffensive and to make Kyiv divert its forces to deal with the resulting ecological and humanitarian crisis.
"The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was apparently carried out with the intention of preventing the Ukrainian Defense Forces from launching an offensive in the Kherson sector," Malyar wrote on Telegram.
Malyar added that the destruction of the dam was also intended to allow Russian reserves in the region to be deployed to reinforce the areas of Zaporizhzhya and Bakhmut.
While information on the counteroffensive is limited, there have been reports of losses on both sides.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said on June 10 that Ukrainian forces had advanced more than a kilometer at a number of points along the front line near Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region that Russian and Ukrainian forces fought over for months before Russia's private Wagner mercenary group gained control of most of the city in May.
On June 11, the Ukrainian Land Forces claimed that one of its brigades had liberated the village of Blahodatne, located between Mariupol and Donetsk in the Donetsk region. It published a video on Facebook showing Ukrainian soldiers planting a Ukrainian flag in the window of a damaged building in the village.
"The invaders resisted to the last, but could not withstand the onslaught of unrestrained wolverines!" the Land Forces wrote.
RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the claim.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has said that the Ukrainian armed forces appear to have also made some gains in their offensive in the Zaporizhzhya region in the south.
The Russian military has said it successfully repelled attacks in both areas. The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage in recent days showing what it said were numerous strikes on Ukrainian armored vehicles and tanks, including German Leopard 2 tanks and U.S. Bradley fighting vehicles.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded medals on June 11 to soldiers it said had destroyed the foreign weaponry donated to Kyiv.
A UN official warned on June 10 of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.
UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths told AP that an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and said that the crisis will likely lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world, and less to eat for millions in need. "The truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act," Griffiths said.
On June 11, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence assessment that the destruction of the dam "has almost certainly severely disrupted" the primary source of fresh water to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
Water at the dam's reservoir had likely dropped below the inlet that feeds water to the canal delivering water to the peninsula, according to the assessment. Water is expected to stop flowing in the canal as a result, reducing the availability of fresh water in the south of the Kherson region and in northern Crimea.
The operators of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station reported on June 11 that water levels in the dam's reservoir have dropped 9.35 meters since the dam burst last week.
On June 10, Ukraine's nuclear energy agency put the last operating reactor at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is cooled by water from the reservoir, into "cold shutdown" as a safety precaution.
The British Defense Ministry said that it expected the Russian authorities to meet civilians' water needs by using reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells, and bottled water.
It said that communities on both sides of the Dnieper face a sanitation crisis, limited access to safe water, and an increased risk of water-borne diseases.
Rescue efforts continued on June 11, with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry saying that 35 people, including seven children, remain unaccounted for in the Kherson region. Five people in Kherson and one person in the region of Mykolayiv have died as a result of the floods.
The Ukrainian authorities said that 32 towns and villages on the west bank of the Dnieper controlled by Ukrainian forces are still under water.
Evacuation efforts were also reported on the eastern bank of the river, which is more vulnerable to flooding.
Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians during the rescue efforts.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Reuters, AP, and dpa.
France Warns Iran On Drone Deliveries To Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on June 10 about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said. In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to "immediately cease" the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine. Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program, the statement said. Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Montenegro Holds Parliamentary Vote To Secure Reforms, EU Path
Montenegrins head to the polls on June 11 for a snap elections many hope will bring in a new government to implement economic reforms, improve infrastructure, and take the NATO member state closer to European Union membership. The parliamentary vote is the first in the small former Yugoslav republic since Milo Djukanovic, the former leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power. The state election commission said 15 parties and alliances will compete for 81 parliamentary seats in the nation of just over 620,000 people. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Heavy Rain In Northwest Pakistan Leaves At Least 20 Dead, 80 Injured
Heavy rain swept through northwestern Pakistan on June 10, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured, authorities said. Rain and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said. The severe weather also uprooted trees and knocked down electrical transmission towers. Officials were working to provide emergency relief, Ahmed said. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of life from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.
Romanian Ambassador To Kenya Recalled For Racist Comment Comparing African Diplomats To Monkeys
Romania has recalled its ambassador to Kenya for making a racist comment that equated Africans to monkeys while convening a meeting at a UN building in Nairobi.
Dragos Viorel Tigau touched off a controversy when he said “the African group has joined us” after a black monkey appeared at the window of the conference room ahead of the meeting on April 26.
The African diplomats were not yet present when Tigau made the comment, which some people in attendance found to be insensitive and disrespectful, the website Kenyan Foreign Policy reported on June 8.
Kenyan diplomat Macharia Kamau said on Twitter that the episode "appalled and disgusted" him.
"Utter shame attempts to cover up this disgrace,” Kamau tweeted on June 8. “This [is] intolerable and unacceptable in any age, let alone [the] 21st century."
The comment prompted the African group of diplomats to seek clarification from Tigau and the Kenyan Foreign Ministry.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry said it had only been informed of the incident this week and Țigau was recalled as soon as it found out. The recall procedure has already been initiated, it said.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deeply regrets this situation, apologizes to all those affected and strongly rejects and condemns any behavior and any attitude incompatible with mutual respect. Any racist behavior or comments are absolutely unacceptable."
Tigau “presented his apology, including in writing," the ministry added, saying that its statement was communicated to African ambassadors in Bucharest on June 9 at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry “hopes that the incident will not affect the relationship with the countries of the African continent,” the statement said.
With reporting by AFP and Kenyan Foreign Policy
Russia Still Dissatisfied With Black Sea Grain Deal After UN Talks
Russia is still not satisfied with how a Black Sea grain deal is being implemented, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on June 10 after meeting UN trade officials in Moscow, TASS reported. Russia has threatened to walk away from the deal next month if demands to improve its own food and fertilizer exports are not met. The deal, struck in July last year, facilitates the "safe navigation" of grain and fertilizer to global markets. Vershinin said "barriers" to Russian exports remain. Moscow's demands include the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT international payment system. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbians March In Sixth Anti-Government Demonstration Since Mass Shootings
Tens of thousands of people marched in Belgrade on June 9, criticizing the Serbian government's response to two mass shootings last month in which 18 people died. Cardboard figures depicting President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in black-and-white striped prison suits were left in front of the government building. The sixth "Serbia against violence" protest since the first shooting on May 3 called for "stopping the promotion of violence in the public space," the removal of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence agency, and an end to the promotion of violence in the media and the public space. Earlier this week, in response to the string of mass protests, Vucic promised early parliamentary elections and the prime minister offered her resignation.
Russia Says Iceland 'Destroys' Ties By Suspending Embassy Operations
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on June 10 that Iceland's decision to suspend its embassy operations in Moscow "destroys" bilateral cooperation. Iceland said on June 9 that the operations would be suspended from August 1 due to an "all-time low" level of commercial, cultural, and political relations between the countries, adding that it had asked Russia to scale back its diplomatic activities in Reykjavik. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that "We will take this unfriendly decision into account when building our ties with Iceland in the future. All anti-Russian actions of Reykjavik will inevitably be followed by a corresponding reaction." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Joint Investigation IDs Over 25,000 Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine
Joint investigating by independent Russian media outlet Mediazona and the BBC's Russian service has recently confirmed more than 1,200 newly identified Russian troop deaths in Ukraine, putting the number of Russians killed and identified through open sources so far in the 15-month invasion at 25,218. Russia classifies its casualty figures and punishes many aspects of reporting on the conflict. Some sources suggest the actual number of Russian dead could be around twice the Mediazona/BBC figure. To read the original report by Current Time, click here.
Kazakh President Replaces Emergencies Minister As Deadly Wildfires Scorch East
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev appointed a new emergency situations minister on June 10, hours after the dismissal of his predecessor with deadly wildfires roaring in the northeast of that Central Asian country. Fifty-six-year-old ministry veteran Syrym Sharipkhanov takes over from Yury Ilyin with a regional state of emergency declared in the east and at least three forest rangers dead and 11 others reported incommunicado a day earlier. The fires have burned some 60,000 hectares of thick forest around Abai, but authorities said early on June 10 that the situation was "stabilizing." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iran's Rekabi Competes In First Climbing Tournament Since Head-Scarf Controversy
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi participated in a women's boulder World Cup event in Brixen, Italy, on June 9, her first tournament since she competed in an international contest without a head scarf last year. In October, Rekabi competed in South Korea without a hajib, later saying she had done so unintentionally. The incident occurred at a time of unprecedented protests in Iran over the death in custody of a young woman detained by morality police for "inappropriate attire." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Trudeau Pledges More Military Aid To Ukraine In Second Surprise Visit To Kyiv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged more military aid to Kyiv on June 10 during an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital and denounced the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
Trudeau announced a new package of military aid worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($375 million) and said Canada will take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
Canada also will supply 287 additional air-defense missiles to the Ukrainian military and 10,000 155-millimeter projectiles, the prime minister said.
Canada has already provided billions of dollars in aid, including 1 billion Canadian dollars ($750 million), he said, adding that the people of Ukraine "can count on the fact that Canada will continue its political, financial, humanitarian, and military support as long as necessary."
Trudeau, whose surprise visit to Kyiv was his second since the start of the war in February 2022, told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Canada was seizing a Russian-owned Antonov cargo aircraft, which landed in Canada last year, and starting the process of forfeiting the aircraft to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said during the press conference that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive was under way but declined to give any details.
"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in response to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim on June 9 that Ukrainian forces had begun their counteroffensive. He also listed Ukraine's top military officers by name, saying they all are "in a positive mood," telling reporters to "pass that on to Putin."
He added: "It's interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this.... They do not have long left, in my opinion."
In his comments about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, Trudeau stopped short of blaming Russia, citing the ongoing investigation.
"I know there are investigators and there are a lot of questions and intelligence being analyzed on what exactly happened to have this dam collapse," he said. "But there is no doubt in my mind that absent Russia's invasion of last February, that dam would still be standing today."
Zelenskiy’s office said he and Trudeau adopted a declaration noting that Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
Canada, which is home to many Ukrainian emigrants, has been one of Kyiv's key allies since the Russian invasion. In addition to providing Ukraine with significant military aid, it has trained more than 36,000 soldiers and adopted sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
German Chancellor Says He Plans To Speak To Putin 'Soon'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on June 10 that he planned to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone soon to urge him to withdraw Russia's troops from Ukraine. Addressing a convention of the German Protestant church in Nuremberg, Scholz said he had spoken to Putin by telephone in the past. "I plan to do it again soon," he said, adding that "It's not reasonable to force Ukraine to approve and accept the raid that Putin has perpetrated and that parts of Ukraine become Russian just like that." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
New Zealand Broadcaster Probes Edits That Presented 'False,' 'Russian View' Of Ukraine War
New Zealand's only noncommercial, public broadcaster has announced an outside investigation and review of its editing of online stories after what it called "15 instances of inappropriate editing" that pushed a "false account" of the ongoing war in Ukraine. A Radio New Zealand media reporter added that stories "were edited to align with the Russian view of events." The broadcaster said it was probing the actions of a single employee who is currently on leave. Fourteen of the 15 stories related directly to the ongoing war in Ukraine, while the other concerned a Serbian accusation against Kyiv.
UN Court Clears 32 Of Kyiv's Allies To Participate In Trial Alleging Genocide Against Russia
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has admitted requests by 32 of Ukraine's allies to join a trial in which Kyiv alleges that Russia is guilty of genocide in the current war and that Moscow misused the international genocide convention to falsely justify its invasion of Ukraine last year. The 14-to-1 decision by the UN's highest judges clears the way for all 26 EU members minus Hungary to participate in the trial, along with other allies but not the United States. Russia has boycotted the process. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Warsaw Official: Reports Implicating Poland In Nord Stream Sabotage Are Consistent With Russian Propaganda
A Polish government official said news reports suggesting a link between Poland and explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year echo Russian propaganda.
Stanislaw Zaryn, deputy to Poland's minister coordinator of special services, said on Twitter on June 10 that the "Russian apparatus of influence" consistently uses information about Ukrainian or Polish involvement in the destruction of the pipelines to create the impression that Warsaw and Kyiv were behind the incident.
Zaryn made the comment in a series of tweets that also said the Russians "create more and more events shaped according to a logically coherent sequence, but based on untrue premises or a lie." He added that Russian disinformation "continues to try to divide Poles and Ukrainians."
A Wall Street Journal report earlier on June 10 said German investigators are examining evidence suggesting a sabotage team used Poland as an operating base to damage the pipelines.
The report said investigators have fully reconstructed the two-week voyage of the Andromeda, a 15-meter white pleasure yacht suspected of being involved in the sabotage of the pipelines.
The Journal cited people familiar with the voyage as indicating that the sabotage crew placed deep-sea explosives on Nord Stream 1 before setting the vessel on a course toward Poland.
It added that Germany was trying to match DNA samples found on the vessel "to at least one Ukrainian soldier."
Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, each consisting of two pipes, were built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom to pump natural gas to Germany. The destruction of the pipelines occurred about seven months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the United States had learned of a Ukrainian plan to attack the pipelines three months before they were damaged by the underwater explosions.
German media in March identified the possible involvement of a yacht from a Poland-based company owned by Ukrainian citizens in the attack and said investigators had searched the yacht on suspicions that "the vessel in question may have been used to transport explosive devices.”
German media said some of the people who chartered the yacht may have shown Ukrainian passports for identification and reported that an unnamed Western intelligence agency communicated to European security agencies that a Ukrainian commando group was responsible.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied any involvement in the explosions. Russia has also denied it was behind the blasts.
U.S. officials called the blasts sabotage, and European authorities later said that the sophistication of the incident -- in particular the depths at which the explosives would have been placed -- pointed to a state actor with access to complex diving equipment and detonators.
Sweden and Denmark have been leading the investigation into the explosions, which occurred on September 26 inside the boundaries of their economic zone. Both countries said the incident was deliberate but have yet to determine who was responsible.
A report by a consortium of Nordic news organization May 3 said Russian naval ships were repeatedly in the vicinity of the Nord Stream pipelines prior to the blast.
The ships included a Russian naval research vessel called the Sibiryakov, as well as a tugboat, and a third Russian naval ship. The tugboat, called SB-123, reportedly arrived on September 21, five days before the explosion, and remained there for the entire evening and night before sailing back toward Russia.
That vessel had been previously identified by the German news site T-Online as one of six vessels suspected of being involved in the explosions.
The Nordic broadcasters’ report said the ships had turned off their transmitters -- GPS-like devices that many ships around the world use to broadcast their locations.
Prior to that report, Finnish and Danish media published accounts based on marine tracking data that cast suspicion on a Greek-flagged oil and chemical tanker. The ship drifted within 500 meters of the site of the explosions before sailing to Tallinn on September 14 and then on to St. Petersburg.
The Athens-based owner of the tanker confirmed to RFE/RL that the ship drifted near the site but said it had been awaiting voyage orders.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Reports Heavy Clashes In East As Zelenskiy Says Counteroffensive Actions Under Way
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces on June 10 focused their main efforts on the full occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian counteroffensive actions were under way.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said 28 combat clashes took place during the day, and the Ukrainian Air Force made 15 strikes on the concentration points of the Russian Army.
Ukrainian rocket and artillery fire struck two control points, five areas of troop concentrations, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery unit in a firing position, and four other "important objects of the occupiers," the summary states.
In addition, the enemy carried out 66 air strikes and launched 39 attacks from rocket systems.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, private houses and other civil and administrative infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged," the General Staff said in its evening update.
The report said Ukrainian forces had repelled enemy attacks around Bakhmut and Maryinka, sites of heavy clashes in the east. Russian forces, it said, "continue to suffer heavy losses which they are trying to conceal."
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm the battlefield claims.
Zelenskiy said earlier that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations were under way but declined to divulge details. Speaking at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskiy told reporters to pass on to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine's generals are "all in a positive mood."
Later on June 10 in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy cited the eastern and southern fronts, where fighting is heaviest.
"Thank you to all those who hold their positions and those who advance," he said.
Earlier on June 10 a UN official warned of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the demise this week of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.
Floodwaters receded slightly in some parts of southern Ukraine but surged in others early in the day as rescue efforts continued and Ukraine's nuclear energy agency put the last operating reactor at Europe's largest nuclear plant into "cold shutdown" as a safety precaution after the breach of the dam.
Ukraine's Enerhoatom nuclear energy agency said it had put the last of six reactors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant into "cold shutdown" two days earlier to counter the danger from the flooding and decline of water levels at the nearby Kakhovka reservoir.
Cold shutdown is when control rods are introduced into a reactor's core to prevent the nuclear fission reactions that normally generate power.
More than 10,000 residents of a region downstream from the major southern city of Kherson were said to have been cut off from the rest of Ukraine as flooding extended to the Inhulets River, a tributary of the Dnieper.
The head of the regional military administration in the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram that 35 settlements have been flooded on the right bank of the Dnieper, and 3,763 houses are under water.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported that at least 27 people were missing in flooded areas of Kherson.
The breach of the Kakhovka dam early this month is feared to be one of Europe's biggest environmental and industrial disasters in decades.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has said it intercepted telephone communications between Russian military personnel that "confirm" Russia's involvement in the destruction of the dam, which has been under Russian control since early in the invasion, but Moscow continues to deny responsibility.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Reuters, and AP
UN Aid Chief Says Ukraine Faces 'Hugely Worse' Humanitarian Situation After Dam Rupture
The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is “hugely worse” than before the Kakhovka dam collapsed, the UN's top aid official warned on June 9. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and warned that the ravages of flooding in one of the world’s most important breadbaskets will almost inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world, and less to eat for millions in need. He called it "a viral problem.” The dam and reservoir lie in the Kherson region, which Moscow illegally annexed in September and has occupied for a year. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Serbs Take To Streets In Sixth Anti-Government Protest Since Mass Shootings Last Month
Tens of thousands of people marched on June 9 in another anti-government protest in Belgrade criticizing the government's response to two mass shootings last month in which 18 people died.
The protesters called for the resignation of President Aleksandar Vucic and stuck messages to the door of the government building, including one that said, "Enough is enough."
Cardboard figures depicting Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in black-and-white striped prison suits were also left in front of the government building.
The march was the sixth "Serbia against violence" protest since the first shooting on May 3, and, like the others, blamed a culture of violence for the shootings. The key demand of the protesters is "stopping the promotion of violence in public space."
Actor Milan Maric addressed the crowd, saying that while the victims' lives cannot be returned, "we can make sure that this doesn't happen again. We want Serbia without violence, Serbia with hope."
Serbia was rocked by unprecedented back-to-back mass shootings last month. The May 3 shooting was at a school in Belgrade and claimed 10 lives. A teenage boy who attended the school was arrested at the scene. The second mass shooting occurred the following day and left eight people dead. A 21-year-old man was arrested in that shooting.
In addition to calling for Vucic to resign, the protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and security agency chief Aleksandar Vulin, whom they blame for failing to bring criminal groups to justice.
Vucic previously rejected the dismissal of Gasic but did not comment on Vulin.
The protesters also want the withdrawal of national broadcast licenses for television channels Pink TV and Happy TV and a ban on some tabloids they blame for promoting violence. A change of the management of the Radio Television of Serbia was also mentioned as a demand.
The protesters vowed to start "new actions" if their demands are not met by the end of next week.
Brnabic on June 7 said the protesters' demands were political. She offered to resign but also invited the opposition parties -- which have backed the protests --- to take part in dialogue.
Protest leaders have said that they will not speak with the government until all their demands are met.
Vucic said on June 7 that it was clear that there would be extraordinary parliamentary elections and that it was only a matter of choosing the month they will be held. Early elections, however, are not on among the protesters' demands.
Vucic told Reuters on June 9 that his government was not at fault.
"Is the government to blame for crimes that happened? I cannot accept that."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Pakistan Targets Fiscal Deficit Of 6.54 Percent In Budget Closely Watched By IMF
Pakistan's government will target a budget deficit of 6.54 percent of economic output in the fiscal year starting on July 1, the finance minister said on June 9. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the target during his budget speech to the national legislature. The budget must satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure the release of bailout money. Dar reiterated that the government hoped to get an agreement with the IMF soon, echoing comments made earlier in the day by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he addressed his cabinet. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
IS-K Claims Afghan Attack On Taliban Official's Funeral
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an explosion inside a mosque during a funeral service for a Taliban official in the northern Afghanistan province of Badakhshan. Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claimed responsibility in a statement on June 9. The blast occurred on June 8 and killed at least 19 people, including the former Taliban security commander in the city of Baghlan, and wounded 38 others. The funeral was for the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, who was killed along with his driver in a suicide car bombing three days earlier. IS-K also claimed responsibility for that attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
