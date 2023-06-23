News
Russia Launches Criminal Probe After Wagner Chief Blames Moscow's Forces For Attacks On Mercenaries
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a criminal probe after what it said was a "call for an armed mutiny" by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
"In connection with these statements, Russia's FSB has opened a criminal case," the National Anti-Terror Committee said on June 23 in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. "We demand that unlawful actions be stopped immediately," the statement said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, posted a video message on Telegram urging Wagner group fighters to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.
"I urge you to stop," he said. "The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country."
The FSB said Prigozhin's comments amount to a call to start an armed civil conflict in Russia.
Security measures were tightened in Moscow and most important facilities were under guard, TASS reported, citing security services. Roadblocks were being set up on the Moscow-Voronezh-Rostov-on-Don highway, the Russian Service of the BBC reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about Prigozhin’s comments and "necessary measures are being taken."
Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching rocket attacks on the rear camps of his paramilitary unit using artillery and attack helicopters.
In a series of audio messages on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin said there were many victims in the ranks of his mercenary group but did not specify exactly where the strikes took place.
The Defense Ministry responded by saying that the statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."
Wagner’s council of commanders decided after the strikes that the "evil" of the Russian military leadership "must be stopped," Prigozhin said, adding: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance."
He said it was “not a military coup” rather a “march of justice."
He said he had 25,000 fighters at his disposal and called on all Russians who wanted to be in the group to join, including regular army servicemen. He promised to return Wagner to the Ukrainian front after the "restoration of justice."
A long interview with Prigozhin was published earlier on June 23 in which he criticized not only Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu but also the very idea of starting a war in Ukraine.
Prigozhin has issued frequent tirades on social media against the Russian Defense Ministry.
Amid fierce fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin repeatedly published videos sharply criticizing Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for not providing enough ammunition.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
More News
Russia Urges Azerbaijan To Unblock Road Connecting Armenia To Nagorno-Karabakh
Moscow has called on Baku to fully unblock the Lachin Corridor, stressing that such actions violate the provisions of the declaration reached in November 2020 that ended a six-week war.
The Lachin Corridor is the only road that links Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, which is international recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is home to more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on June 23 that the entrance to the corridor had been blocked by Azerbaijan in a move she said increased tensions at a time when Baku and Armenia are trying to agree a peace treaty.
"Such steps lead to an increase in tension and do not contribute to the maintenance of a normal atmosphere around the ongoing process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of Russia," Zakharova said.
The statement also called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to adhere to existing agreements and exercise “restraint and awareness of responsibility” for ensuring security in the area of the Lachin Corridor.
“The Russian side continues its active efforts to settle the situation in contacts with Baku and Yerevan,” Zakharova said, expressing hope that Yerevan "will not isolate itself” from the trilateral talks.
"The cessation of their cooperation has a negative impact on the atmosphere in the region and leads to the escalation of the situation on the ground," the statement said.
Tensions rose last week when Baku halted the movement of humanitarian convoys through the corridor, aggravating a humanitarian crisis in the Armenian-populated region.
The convoys were organized by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Baku halted them following a shoot-out near an Azerbaijani checkpoint controversially set up there in late April.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region in another war in 2020 that killed nearly 7,000 soldiers on both sides.
The six-week war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing the Lachin Corridor, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
In a speech to parliament in Yerevan last week, Pashinian accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" with its blockade.
Baku has denied imposing a blockade, but has said it has taken what it called "relevant measures to investigate the reasons for this provocation, as well as to ensure the security of the border checkpoint."
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Orders Audit Of Heads Of Military Draft Offices In Regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ordered the creation of a special commission to carry out an audit of heads of military draft offices in regions across the country. After meeting his top military commanders, Zelenskiy on June 23 said the commission would be headed by General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, who is first deputy defense minister. The decision follows media reports in Ukraine of corruption allegations against the head of a draft office. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Naftogaz Files Motion In U.S. Court Seeking Payment From Russia For Losses In Crimea
Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz said it has taken legal action in the United States to recover $5 billion awarded by an arbitration court in The Hague as compensation for damages and lost property in Crimea.
Naftogaz said in a news release on June 23 that it filed a motion in the U.S. District Court in Washington to confirm the award by the court in The Hague, which bound Russia to pay the compensation.
It said it had the right to file the case in the United States because the U.S. is one of a number of countries hosting Russian assets.
"Since Russia has not voluntarily paid the funds to Naftogaz as provided for by the award, we intend to leverage all available mechanisms to recover these funds," Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said in the news release.
Naftogaz said hearings to determine the amount of compensation ended in March 2022 amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Arbitration Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague issued its verdict on April 12 this yar, ordering Russia to pay Naftogaz $5 billion in compensation for unlawfully expropriating its assets in Crimea.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would look at all possible ways to protect its legal rights in the case.
"All the legal details of this move will be worked on and ways will be considered to defend our legal rights," Peskov told reporters at a briefing.
Naftogaz's assets in Crimea included Chornomornaftogaz, which produced significant amounts of gas from the Black Sea. Plants and machinery, gas pipelines, ships, and the gas and oil deposits on the peninsula and offshore also are included among the assets. All of these are now under Russian control.
Russia, which launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014 and illegally annexed the peninsula.
With reporting Reuters and dpa
Alleged Islamic State-Khorasan Leader From Tajikistan Detained In Turkey
Police in Istanbul say they detained Tajik citizen Shamil Hukumatov on June 22 on suspicion of being a leader of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist organization. Hukumatov, also known as Abu Miskin, has allegedly been involved in recruiting fighters for IS-K. Islamic State-Khorasan, created in 2014, wants to create an Islamic state of the Great Khorasan on the territory of Afghanistan, eastern parts of Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports about Hukumatov’s detention in Turkey. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Political Sponsors Say Trial For Iranian Rapper Salehi Under Way Behind Closed Doors
The trial of Iranian hip-hop artist Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during nationwide anti-government protests in November, has been conducted behind closed doors, his legal representatives have disclosed.
Representatives from the parliaments of Germany, Austria, New Zealand, and Italy, who have become Salehi's political sponsors, announced on June 22 that the court proceedings concerning the singer's charges were held without media coverage or official notification, 230 days after his arrest.
"We are very concerned. There is no transparency at all. We don't know anything: Not how the court date went. Not when the next court date will be. Not when the verdict will be announced," Ye-One Rhie, a member of Germany's parliament said on Twitter.
"We demand direct access to Toomaj himself. We demand access to all court files," she added.
Salehi, 33, has gained notoriety for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Salehi was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
The rapper was denied legal representation for an extended period. Amir Raeisian, his lawyer, reported last December that he had only been granted access to one of the four volumes of his client's case file.
On May 30, Raeisian revealed in an interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper that Salehi is facing five charges, including "corruption on earth", "propaganda against the system", "collaboration with a hostile government", "inciting people to murder and riot," and "insulting the leadership".
He added that since the case was returned to the prosecutor's office, Salehi's lawyers have once again been denied access to their client's case file.
Under the Islamic republic's criminal laws, charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war against God" could potentially result in the death penalty for the singer.
According to reports, during the recent nationwide protests that started nine months ago and which continue in various forms, thousands of protesters have been arrested in different cities of Iran.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in these protests. However, the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Washington Imposes Sanctions On Two Russian FSB Officers Who Allegedly Tried To Influence U.S. Elections
The United States has slapped sanctions on two Russian intelligence officers who it says attempted to interfere in a local U.S. election, the Treasury Department said on June 23.
The two Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers, who were recently indicted by the Department of Justice, played a significant role in the Kremlin’s attempts to conduct "global malign influence operations," the Treasury Department said in a news release.
The two officers, Yegor Popov and Aleksei Sukhodolov, were indicted in April by the U.S. Justice Department, which said they had worked to undermine democratic processes in the United States and other countries through a network of co-conspirators.
Washington has accused the Kremlin of using such networks to exploit societal divisions, reduce confidence in democratic processes, and encourage anti-U.S. and anti-democratic political views.
“As part of its efforts, the Kremlin often uses social media as a tool for disseminating disinformation to confuse and mislead citizens globally and to co-opt witting U.S. persons to advance Russia’s operational and geopolitical goals,” the Treasury Department statement says.
According to the department, Popov and Sukhodolov have worked with Aleksandr Ionov, a Russian charged last year with conducting a multiyear effort to use political groups in Florida, Georgia, and California to interfere in elections.
Ionov was indicted together with Natalia Burlinova, and their organizations were designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for sanctions for having acted on behalf of the Russian government.
The Treasury Department has accused Russia of recruiting people and groups around the world who are positioned to amplify its disinformation efforts to further its goals of destabilizing democratic societies.
"The United States will not tolerate threats to our democracy, and today’s action builds on the whole of government approach to protect our system of representative government," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The department did not say what specific election the two Russian men are accused of attempting to influence.
The sanctions freeze all U.S. assets held by the individuals in U.S. jurisdiction and bar people in the United States from dealing with them.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Activist Detained On Illegal Drugs Charges His Supporters Call Trumped-Up
Kazakh activist Malik Akhmetqaliev has been detained in the northern city of Kokshetau on charges of illegal drugs possession, which his supporters call retaliation for his frequent criticism of the activities of authorities. Local media quoted law enforcement on June 23 as saying that Akhmetqaliev was detained two days earlier and his pretrial restrictions have yet to be decided by a court. Akhmetqaliev, who is a member of the Public Council group that monitors local authorities' activities in the capital of the Aqmola region that surrounds Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, has been known for his criticism of the authorities for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Two Members Of Kyrgyz Group On Trial Over Protest Against Border Deal Transferred To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Two members of a Kyrgyz group who went on trial on June 22 for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan have been transferred to house arrest.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek on June 23 granted the requests of lawyers of activists Rita Karasartova and Atai Beishenbek to transfer the defendants to house arrest.
In all, 27 politicians, activists, and journalists are on trial, of whom 14 now are held in a detention center in Bishkek. Others were released earlier and either transferred to house arrest or ordered not leave the city.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested the members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for more than 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals protested against their arrest and launched hunger strikes while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding the release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members.
Human rights organizations have also demanded that the Kyrgyz government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoev signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and is a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the reservoir’s dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to water in the reservoir.
Sister Of Jailed Iranian Protester Korkor Missing After Police Raid Family Home
The sister of Mujahed Korkor, an Iranian protester facing the threat of execution in the southwestern city of Izeh, has gone missing after his family home was raided twice by the Iranian security forces.
Reports of the raids on the Instagram account of Yasna Bakhtiari, another of Korkor's sisters, said security forces raided the house on June 21, engaged in violent confrontations with family members, and confiscated several personal items, including the mobile phone of Negar Korkor, who is also a sister of Mujahed.
Bakhtiari added that, during the raid, agents summoned Negar to the Izeh courthouse, leading to her disappearance as the family has not been informed of her place of detention.
Security forces raided the Korkor family home again on June 22, according to Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, a victim of recent nationwide protests.
Rights activists said government forces reportedly filmed inside the house and took video of Negar Korkor, possibly with the intention of using the images "to put pressure" on Mujahed Korkor, who was arrested after the killing of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old child from Izeh, and several other Izeh residents when government forces opened fire on protesters in the city on November 16.
Government officials have labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the victims through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Amnesty International recently warned about the possible execution risk of several detainees from the protests, including Korkor.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Sent To Pretrial Detention Instead Of Being Released
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been sent to pretrial detention for at least two months on a new charge instead of being released as expected after serving out a 25-day jail term on a charge of violating regulations for public gatherings last month.
Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, told RFE/RL that his client was transferred to a pretrial detention center at around 11 p.m. on June 22, an hour after a court ruled that the journalist must be held in custody on charges of financing extremism and being involved in the activities of a banned group.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
Nupeisov said earlier that Mukhammedkarim’s health is currently poor as he developed kidney problems after a hunger strike he recently held to protest his arrest.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim may face up to 12 years in prison.
Mukhammedkarim was handed a 25-day jail term on a charge of violating regulations for public gatherings in late May, just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
Those charges stemmed from a video on Mukhammedkarim's YouTube channel that called on Kazakhs to defend their rights and his online calls for residents in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, to rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free entry to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens.
Rights watchdogs have been criticizing authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for the persecution of dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many have been jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich nation's political scene following unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan, consider the reforms announced by Toqaev, to be cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Romania Mulling Measures To Protect Farmers At Constanta Port, Source Says
In a move that could restrict the flow of Ukrainian grain, Romanian officials are considering measures to give local farmers priority access to the Black Sea port of Constanta during the harvest season, an Agriculture Ministry source said. Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters, saw its Black Sea ports blocked after Russia's invasion and found alternative shipping routes through neighboring EU states. Constanta has become its biggest shipping route, handling about a third of Ukrainian grain exports. But Constanta would struggle to accommodate a surge in Romanian and Ukrainian crops once the harvest starts in a few weeks. The source did not elaborate on the measures. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Detains Five It Claims Tried To Buy Nuclear Material To Discredit Moscow
Moscow says it has detained several people it claims are linked to Ukraine who were trying to buy radioactive material and smuggle it out of the country to cause an incident "to discredit Russia," just days after Kyiv said it had received information showing Russia was considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack involving the release of radiation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on June 23 that it took into custody five members of a "criminal group" that was coordinated by Ukrainian nationals as they tried to smuggle 1 kilogram of highly radioactive Caesium-137 worth $3.5 million out of Russia.
According to the FSB, the suspects planned to use the radioactive material during ongoing clashes between Ukrainian armed forces and occupying Russian troops in "staged acts with the weapons of mass destruction to discredit Russia."
There was no way to independently verify the FSB statement.
The Kremlin has denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's accusations over a possible attack using radioactive materials. Zelenskiy said he had passed on the intelligence information to Western allies, details of which have not been made public.
Since launching its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has accused Kyiv several times of making plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb," though no evidence has been presented to back up the claim.
Kyiv has denied the Russian accusations, while some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own "dirty bomb" and blame Kyiv for it.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in early November that its experts had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request in response to Russian allegations it was working on a "dirty bomb."
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Reuters
Poland Deports Tajik Man, Despite ECHR's Request Not To Do So
Poland has deported Tajik national Sorbon Abdurahimzoda to Dushanbe despite a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) forbidding the move, Abdurahimzoda's lawyer, Bogumil Zygmont, told RFE/RL on June 23. According to the lawyer, Abdurahimzoda was deported a day earlier. Abdurahimzoda is wanted in Tajikistan for "liking" posts by exiled opposition groups on social networks. Rights groups have said that in Tajikistan he will most likely face arbitrary arrest and torture. Last month, a court in the Polish city of Rzeszow canceled the Interior Ministry's decision to deport Abdurahimzoda following the ECHR's ruling. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Man Squats Near Australian Parliament Where Canberra Blocked Moscow From Building Embassy
Australian media reports said that a Russian man with diplomatic immunity has been squatting on the site where Moscow wanted to build a new embassy in Canberra before lawmakers blocked the plan last week over security concerns. The reports carried photos of the man, wearing sweatpants and a jacket while smoking a cigarette, saying police are unable to remove him as he has diplomatic immunity. Australian lawmakers passed legislation on June 15 banning Russia from constructing its new embassy near parliament following intelligence service warnings about possible security threats. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Siberian Official Reportedly Confesses To Killing Five Women In 2000
The deputy governor of the Kalman district in the Siberian region of Altai Krai, Vitaly Manishin, has confessed to killing five women who were applicants to a local university in 2000, media reports cited sources as saying on June 23. The killings shocked the region at the time. Investigators had detained Aleksandr Anisimov, who had a criminal record, as a suspect. Anisimov had maintained his innocence. He died after he jumped from a high-rise building while in police custody. Manishin was arrested last month on suspicion of killing another woman in 1989. To read the original story by RFE/RL;'s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Romanian PM Raises Alarm Over Russian Threat To Key Bridge To Moldova
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on June 23 said a statement by the chief of the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, that Russian armed forces may attack the Giurgiulesti Bridge, which connects Romania and Moldova, in response to a Ukrainian attack on a bridge in Crimea shows "how important it is that Romania is part of NATO." Ciolacu added that Romania has an "obligation" to provide security to Moldova. Romania and Moldova share a common language and history. On June 22, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over Saldo's statement, telling him such statements "are absolutely unacceptable." To read the original story of RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Prominent Georgian Opposition Journalist Released From Prison After Presidential Pardon
TBILISI -- Noted Georgian opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia has been released from prison after President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned him for an abuse of power conviction that many rights groups, the United States, and the European Union called politically motivated.
The 46-year-old director-general of the opposition Mtavari television channel was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in May 2022 on a charge of abuse of office during his previous tenure at another broadcaster.
Family members, colleagues, friends, and opposition politicians met Gvaramia at the prison gates in the southeastern city of Rustavi early in the morning on June 23.
Gvaramia told journalists gathered for his release that Zurabishvili should now pardon jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.
Gvaramia also said he does not plan to continue to lead the Mtavari television channel.
Zurabishvili said on June 23 that her decision to pardon Gvaramia was based on her discretionary right to do so and refused to elaborate on reasons why the clemency was granted.
U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan hailed Zurabishvili's decision, calling it "an important contribution to end polarization in Georgia."
"The United States and others have been very clear about their concerns, but expressing concern is what friends do when they have concerns. This is not interference. And I am confident that President Zurabishvili takes her pardoning authority very seriously," Degnan said.
Two days earlier, the U.S. Embassy had expressed concerns over Gvaramia’s ordeal, stressing that "a functioning democracy depends on protecting media freedom and prohibiting political prosecution."
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it welcomed the move, which it had pushed for in recent months along with other organizations.
“We are thrilled that Nika Gvaramia has been pardoned. He should never have been jailed, and his continued imprisonment stood at odds with the country’s purported commitment to press freedom,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ program coordinator for Europe and Central Asia.
Georgia ranked 89th out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index. In 2019, it ranked 60th.
EU Approves 11th Package Of Russian Sanctions Tightening, Expanding Enforcement
The European Council has adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, extending some restrictions and adding dozens of new entities around the world to its list as it tries to stop other countries and companies from circumventing previously imposed measures.
The council published the sanctions after their approval on June 23, saying the package will ensure that EU sanctions against Russia "are even better enforced and implemented, based on the lessons learned from implementation over the past year."
The latest sanctions aim to close loopholes so that goods and technology vital to Russia’s war effort don't reach Russia via nations that trade with the EU.
The council said it added to its sanctions list 87 new entities that the EU says are "directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine." Those companies, the bloc said, are registered in China, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Armenia.
"Systems are being put in place in some countries for monitoring, controlling, and blocking reexports," it said. "Anomalous, skyrocketing trade figures for some very specific products/countries are hard evidence that Russia is actively attempting to circumvent sanctions. This calls for us to redouble our efforts in tackling circumvention and to ask our neighbors for even closer cooperation."
The new package allows the implementation of measures restricting the export of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to third countries that could then transfer them to Russia. The new rules allow the EU to exert much more pressure to end the practice than before.
EU officials have long been concerned about a surge of demand for EU products from Russia's neighbors that have maintained trading relationships with Moscow.
The package also extends the suspension of EU broadcasting licenses to five additional Russian state-controlled media, bringing the number of outlets to 10, plus five subsidiaries of Russia Today.
In addition, the package bans access to EU ports for ships that engage in ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil or petroleum products at sea if there is cause to suspect the cargo was of Russian origin.
Ukraine Says It Thwarted Major Strike On Airfield; At Least Three Killed In Russian Attack In Kherson
Russia struck a public transport facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on June 23, killing at least three people as Ukraine grappled with yet another wide-scale attack involving Russian cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In central Ukraine, the military said air defenses thwarted a major air strike, downing all 13 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight at an airfield in Khmelnitskiy. The military said the attack was carried out around midnight by aircraft from the direction of the Caspian Sea.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening briefing on June 23 that during the day the Russian military carried out 51 air strikes and about 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.
Russia has drastically stepped up the frequency and intensity of its air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities, in particular on Kyiv, from the beginning of last month, causing numerous casualties among civilians and huge material damage.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said "targeted fire" struck a municipal trolleybus company in Kherson city, instantly killing a 55-year-old employee, and wounding five others. The other two men, a 43-year-old and a 53-year-old, died in the hospital while being treated for their wounds, Prokudin said on Telegram.
Overnight, another air raid alert was declared for several hours throughout Ukraine as Russian forces launched numerous cruise missiles and Shahed drones, the General Staff reported, adding that the consequences of the "massive" raid were being clarified.
On the battlefield, Russian forces made more attempts at attacking Ukrainian positions in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff reported, with heavy fighting under way in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 27 close-quarter battles were fought during the day on June 23.
Separately, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 23 that Ukrainian defenders stopped a Russian offensive in Lyman and in Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
"For the last week and a half, we have been fighting very fierce battles on the Kupyansk and Lyman fronts," Malyar told Ukrainian television.
Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that Russian forces launched an air strike near a chemical plant in Avdiyivka, one of the spots of heavy fighting in Donetsk. It was not immediately known if the plant was damaged.
Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south and downed another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, the General Staff said in separate reports.
The military said it was the sixth such helicopter shot down by Ukrainian forces over the past several days.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified by RFE/RL.
Russia's latest wave of attacks came a day after a key bridge connecting Russia-annexed Crimea with the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson was damaged after being hit by what Moscow said were Storm Shadow missiles donated by Britain.
The strike was carried out on the bridge known as "the gate to Crimea," which represents the shortest route from the Crimean Peninsula to the front line in southern Ukraine, making it a key link in Russia's supply line.
Russia-installed officials said the road on the bridge was damaged but that no one was injured, while alternative transport routes had been opened.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has vowed to retake it.
WATCH: In a recently liberated Ukrainian village, skeletons lie amid the ruined buildings. RFE/RL reporter Roman Pahulych visited Vremivka and Neskuchne days after they were recaptured by Ukrainian forces.
Since the start of its much-anticipated counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military has managed to retake several villages in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on June 23 cautioned against exaggerated expectations from Ukraine's offensive operations, saying that they currently have the role to prepare the battlefield.
"Real war is not a Hollywood blockbuster. The counteroffensive is not a new season of a Netflix show. There is no need to expect action and buy popcorn," Podolyak wrote on Twitter. "Offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue in a number of areas. Formation operations are under way to set up the battlefield."
A Moscow-installed official said on June 23 that a Russian-held bridge connecting southern Ukraine to the Crimean Peninsula has been badly damaged and is "unusable" now.
"The bridge sustained more damage than we initially thought," Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region, said in televised remarks. Repairs are under way on the Chonhar bridge, which was damaged in a strike on June 22. Saldo said it would be closed to traffic for around 20 days.
The start of Ukraine's counteroffensive operation in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya has also prompted Russia to transfer part of its strategic aircraft fleet to North Ossetia in the Caucasus, from where it can launch strikes on Ukrainian civilian and military targets, as revealed by Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL.
Schemes has obtained satellite images by Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based commercial company, showing that the Russian Army moved such aircraft to the airfield near the North Ossetian city of Mozdok.
According to the Ukrainian military, Russian TU-22M3 planes took off from the Mozdok airfield on the night of June 22 and launched X-22 cruise missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Borrell Says Agreement Reached On Need To Hold Fresh Elections In Northern Kosovo
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says agreement has been reached on the need to hold fresh elections in ethnic Serb-majority northern Kosovo to defuse simmering tensions between Pristina and Belgrade. Borrell, who held separate crisis talks in Brussels with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on June 22, also urged the immediate release of three Kosovar policemen detained earlier this month by Serbia amid unclear circumstances. "We agreed on the need for new elections.... Arbitrary arrests or mistreatment of prisoners is unacceptable," Borrell tweeted. " The 3 policemen held in Serbia need to be released urgently and unconditionally." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By AFP
Council Of Europe Demands Olympic Ban For Russia And Belarus
Europe's leading human rights watchdog on June 22 demanded a total ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics "as long as Russia's war of aggression" in Ukraine continues. The Council of Europe urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its constituent sports federations to uphold "its position expressed in 2022 and to ban the participation" of these athletes from the next Olympics and "all other major sporting events." The IOC in March recommended allowing the athletes to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions provided they did not actively support the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Ukrainian President Fires Ambassador To Belarus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Ihor Kyzym from the post of ambassador to Belarus. The dismissal was announced on June 22 in a decree issued by Zelenskiy. The reason for Kyzym's dismissal was not released. Kyzym had headed Ukraine's embassy in Minsk since 2017. Kyiv severed diplomatic relations with Russia but not with Belarus after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. A draft resolution on recognizing Belarus as an aggressor state and on breaking off diplomatic relations was recently introduced in the Ukrainian parliament. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By AP
Countries That Haven't Condemned Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Invited To Copenhagen
Denmark will host a meeting this weekend of national-security advisers from Western countries backing Ukraine and countries that have not condemned the Russian invasion. Washington will send national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland to the meeting in Copenhagen. The meeting hasn't been formally announced, but a Western official speaking on condition of anonymity was quoted on June 22 as saying it will focus on how to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. India, Brazil, and South Africa are among the countries that have been invited.
UN Puts Russia On List Of Shame Over Children Killed In Ukraine
The United Nations has put Russian military forces and armed proxy groups on its list of shame over violations of children's rights in its war in Ukraine.
An annual report on children and armed conflict distributed to members of the Security Council on June 22 said the deaths of 136 children killed in Ukraine were attributed to Russian forces and affiliated groups. The report includes a list intended to shame warring countries in hopes of pushing them to implement measures to protect children.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out Russia, attributing its new status on the list to the targeting of civilians and the hundreds of children harmed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
"I am particularly shocked by the high number of attacks on schools and hospitals and protected personnel, and by the high number of children killed and maimed attributed to the Russian forces and affiliated armed groups," Guterres said in the report, according to AFP.
Human Rights Watch welcomed the UN's decision to call out Russia.
"The secretary-general has issued his new 'list of shame' for violations against children. He rightfully added Russia for horrific violations against Ukrainian children," said Jo Becker, the group's advocacy director for children's rights.
The report, which was leaked to the media ahead of its release next week, gives totals for the number of children harmed by Russian attacks, including 518 children maimed, 136 children killed, and 91 instances of children used as human shields.
The report also verifies that 480 attacks were carried out by Russian forces on schools and hospitals despite Russia's denials that it has targeted civilians during the invasion.
The report also provides figures regarding harm to children committed by Ukrainian forces. It lists 80 children killed and 212 attacks on schools and hospitals attributed to Ukrainian troops.
Total child casualties are 477 killed and 909 maimed, meaning many deaths and injuries are unattributed. The UN report also stressed that the data do not include the high number of unreported cases, as the UN follows strict guidelines for verifying reports.
The UN report also outlines 91 verified cases of children abducted by Russian armed forces. All abducted children have been released, though concerns remain that many more Ukrainian children have been taken under the guise of a Russian campaign to protect children abandoned in the war zone.
The report represents a continuation of international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow's commissioner for children's rights, over the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.
International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued arrest warrants accusing Putin and Lvova-Belova of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children, which constitutes a war crime.
The Kremlin dismissed the warrant, arguing that it is void because Russia is not in the ICC's jurisdiction. Ukraine is also not a member of the ICC.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
A Former U.S. Green Beret Says Ukraine Is His Generation's 'Most Righteous War'2
'Muting The Horrors': Experts Warn Of Addiction Crisis As Russian Soldiers Return From Ukraine3
Ruins And Russian Dead: Ukraine Counteroffensive Trudges On After Early Successes4
Ukrainian Tank Commander Recounts 'Three-Day Shoot-Out' To Liberate Donetsk Villages5
Ukraine Says It Thwarted Major Strike On Airfield; At Least Three Killed In Russian Attack In Kherson6
Russia Says Ukraine Struck Major Bridge To Crimea As Kyiv Reports 'Partial Success' On Battlefield7
Ukrainian Troops Grind Forward Near Bakhmut Thanks To Captured Tanks8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Armando Iannucci: Putin Is A 'Sad Figure' Who Is Fed 'Facts That Aren't Facts'10
Kyrgyz, Kazakh Companies Send Western Tech To Firms Linked To Kremlin War Machine
Subscribe