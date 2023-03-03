News
Investigation Of Russian Professor Who Publicly Denied Holocaust Closed
A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has closed a case on Holocaust denial against university professor Vladimir Matveyev due to the statute of limitations, the press service for the city's courts said on March 3. The probe against Matveyev was launched in January 2021, after the teacher at the St. Petersburg State University of Economy and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration said during a webinar that the number of Jews killed during the war was "exaggerated," making the conclusion that "genocide of Jews" cannot be called a Holocaust. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Amid Unrest In Moldova, French Soccer Club Advises Fans Not To Travel
French soccer club Nice has advised its fans not to travel to Moldova for a European game next week amid unrest in the country, where authorities have alleged Russian-backed attempts to destabilize the government. Nice is scheduled to play on March 9 in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, in the Europa Conference League against Sheriff Tiraspol, the national champion from the breakaway region of Transdniester. Sheriff is hosting the round of 16 first-leg three weeks after its home game in the previous round was played in an empty stadium against Serbia's Partizan Belgrade. Moldovan authorities excluded fans, fearing the UEFA-organized game could be used as cover for anti-government action. To see the original story by AP, click here.
IAEA's Grossi Arrives In Iran To Discuss Nuclear Cooperation
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Iran for high-level meetings. The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent purity, very close to weapons-grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said earlier this week that the Islamic republic's production is at 60 percent, according to state media. Grossi was met at the airport by Eslami's deputy and his spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
One Killed, Five Wounded In Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court
One person was killed and five others were wounded on March 3 in an explosion outside a court building in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, police said. Spokesman Srdan Korac told the media that the man died at the court entrance after activating an explosive device. Police later said on Twitter that the explosion was "most likely" caused by a hand grenade. The five wounded were taken to the hospital, police said. It was not immediately clear how or why the man detonated the grenade. An investigation was opened, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Captured Russian Pilot Sentenced To 12 Years In Ukraine
A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian Air Force officer Aleksei Loboda to 12 years in prison on a charge of violating the laws of war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 3. The office said Loboda's bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in March 2022 had destroyed a broadcasting center that had not been used for any military activities. The Russian pilot was captured after he ejected following his plane's downing by Ukrainian forces. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU's Top Court To Rule On Romania's Refusal To Accept Transgender Man's Identity
The European Union's top court will hear a case brought by a British-Romanian transgender man against Romanian authorities over their refusal to recognize his gender identity, Romanian LGBTQ rights organization ACCEPT said on March 3. The case, which raises questions about free movement and citizenship rights under EU law, was first raised in a Romanian court in 2021 and has now been referred to the European Union Court of Justice. Arian Mirzarafie-Ahi moved to the United Kingdom in 2008 and obtained British citizenship in 2016, which is also when he began his transition, said ACCEPT Romania, which is helping him with his case. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Conscript In Russia's Far East Gets Seven Years For Attacking Enlistment Center
A 21-year-old soldier in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok has been sentenced to seven years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a local military enlistment center in July 2022. The Eastern Military District Court said on March 3 that the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty of terrorism. Dozens of military enlistment centers across Russia have been attacked by arsonists since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Regional Lawmaker Charged After Mocking Putin's Annual Address
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers has been charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces. The administrative case was registered at a court in Novokuibyshevsk for hearing on March 7. If convicted, Mikhail Abdalkin may face a fine. Abdalkin's photo showing him listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral on the Internet. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Germany Calls For Probe Of Reported Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings
Reports of poison attacks on schoolgirls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on March 3, joining the United States in expressing her concern. Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education. "Girls must be able to go to school without fear," Baerbock said on Twitter. "All cases must be fully investigated." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Asks Switzerland To Sell Mothballed Leopard 2 Tanks
Germany has asked Switzerland to sell it some of its mothballed Leopard 2 tanks, the Swiss government said on March 3, in a deal that could allow Germany and other countries to increase military aid to Ukraine. Germany wants Switzerland to sell some of the tanks back to manufacturer Rheinmetall, which would allow the company to backfill gaps in the armaments of European Union and NATO members. Germany, Poland, Portugal, Finland, and Sweden are among countries sending Leopard tanks to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, creating gaps in their own arsenals. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarusian Nobel Laureate Byalyatski Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
MINSK -- Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments have called politically motivated retribution by longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights center in Minsk said the Lenin district court on March 3 also sentenced Byalyatski's co-defendants in the case -- Valyantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimer Labkovich -- to nine years and seven years, respectively.
A fourth defendant, Zmitser Salauyou, who was tried in absentia, was sentenced to eight years in prison.
The men, who went on trial in early January, have denied the accusations of bringing money into Belarus for "illegal activities and financing" Vyasna, of which Byalyatski is the chairman.
The sentencing sparked immediate reaction from several Western governments and rights groups, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calling the proceedings a "farce" that judged the four men "simply for their years-long fight for the rights, dignity, and freedom of the people of Belarus."
Byalyatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland his entire life, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties human rights organization and the embattled Russian rights group Memorial.
He founded the Vyasna Human Rights Center, which was originally a Minsk-based organization with the name Vyasna-96. In 1999, it was reborn as a national, nongovernmental rights organization.
The NGO was outlawed by the Belarusian Supreme Court in October 2003 for its role monitoring the country's 2001 presidential election. It has continued its work, however, as an unregistered NGO.
The main work of the organization has been defending and supporting political prisoners. The group -- and Byalyatski personally -- has regularly been harassed and persecuted by Lukashenka's government since its founding.
Vyasna lawyer Paval Sapelka condemned the ruling, calling it "proof that the fight for human rights in Belarus is a very dangerous activity."
"Vyasna's rights defenders will not stop their activities. We will continue to support political prisoners, support victims of repression, collect data about crimes committed by Belarusian authorities.... We will do our best to get our colleagues released and support their families," Sapelka told RFE/RL.
In his final statement during the trial last month, Byalyatski said investigators had set out to fulfill the task in front of them to imprison the human rights defenders of Vyasna "at any cost" and to destroy Vyasna and stop its work.
One of the four lawyers who defended him during the 18 months since the case opened has been imprisoned for eight years while two others had their licenses to practice law revoked.
Noted Russian veteran human rights defender Oleg Orlov said the outcome of the trial, and of similar trials in his home country, showed the current political systems in Belarus and Russia had turned into a form of fascism.
"This is one of the variants of fascism. And any regime of that kind cannot stand dissent, not just opposition but any independent thought. That is why they hand down these kinds of sentences," Orlov told RFE/RL.
"They want to frighten society so that nobody would even think about saying something against them. So that everyone understands that they will jail you and flatten you for any word you utter."
Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted in August 2020 after a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote, which has not been recognized by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries.
"The shameful sentence against Ales, Valiantsin & Uladzimir is the regime's revenge for their steadfastness. Revenge for solidarity. Revenge for helping others. Ten years for a Nobel Prize laureate shows clearly what Lukashenka's regime is. We won't stop fighting for our heroes," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
Thousands have been detained since the vote and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
SpaceX Flight With U.S.-Russian-Emirati Crew Arrives At ISS
Two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and an Emirati have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2. The arrival was slightly delayed by a faulty docking-hook sensor, with the spacecraft hovering about 20 meters shy of the ISS while a software error was fixed. The four traveling aboard a Crew Dragon from Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX are U.S. astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russian Andrei Fedyayev, and Sultan al-Niyadi of the United Arab Emirates.
Battle For Bakhmut Rages On As U.S. Said To Announce Fresh Military Aid For Ukraine
Intense fighting was under way in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military said on March 3, as Kyiv's forces repelled multiple waves of Russian attacks in the disputed eastern region of Donetsk.
Besides Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of fighting in the east for months, the Ukrainian military fought off at least 85 attacks by Russian forces in the direction of the cities of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk region and in Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.
After losing some territory to Ukrainian forces in the second part of last year, Moscow has launched a new offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region, seeking to push back Ukrainian forces in several locations.
Russia has been throwing waves of infantry at Bakhmut in its attempt to surround it and cut the Ukrainian supply lines.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk near Vuhledar said they were seeing Russian infantry and tank attacks "almost every day" but are still holding their ground.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly, and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukraine's National Guard, told Ukrainian radio that the situation in Bakhmut was "critical."
Nazarenko said Ukrainian forces were seeking to exact as heavy a cost as possible on the Russian forces before withdrawing.
"Every meter of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy," Nazarenko said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and symbolic value for Russia.
Russian forces continued to shell civilian infrastructure overnight, the Ukrainian military said, wounding civilians and causing damage.
"The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law. Thus, the occupiers carried out 31 air strikes and three missile strikes, in particular on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions. There are wounded civilians, high-rise apartment buildings and private houses have been damaged," the military said.
In the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, a Russian missile killed five civilians when it hit an apartment block, regional officials said on March 2.
Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to announce a fresh $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, officials told Reuters.
The new U.S. aid is expected to be announced during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Washington later on March 3, the officials said.
Washington has so far given nearly $32 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
On March 2, Moscow alleged that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into western Russia and fired on civilians in villages, a claim that Kyiv denied, while suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
Details about the March 2 incident, near the southwestern city of Bryansk, were not entirely clear.
In Kyiv, Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, called the Russian statements a "classic, deliberate provocation."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Tbilisi Protesters Clash With Police As Lawmakers Debate 'Foreign Agents' Law
TBILISI -- Protesters have clashed with police in and outside of Georgia's parliament as lawmakers took up a controversial "foreign agents" law that critics say will harm press freedom and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Police detained at least four protesters in the demonstration on March 2 in Tbilisi.
Some of the demonstrators jammed the hallways outside the committee rooms where lawmakers opened hearings on the legislation, blowing whistles and holding signs.
Others chanted "No to the Russian law!" and "No more traitors!"
The legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as "foreign agents" or face substantial fines.
Critics have drawn similarities to a Russian law that has severely restricted the work of civil society groups, NGOs, and media organizations there.
Last month, more than 60 media outlets and civil society groups vowed not to comply with the legislation if it was passed.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
Both the United States and the European Union have criticized the legislation.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
U.S. Targets Iran-Linked Oil, Petrochemical Shippers In Latest Sanctions
The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a number of Iranian-linked oil shippers and petrochemical firms, accusing them of violating U.S. restrictions. The moves, announced on March 2, were the latest effort by Washington to curtail Iranian oil smuggling. In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions targeted 11 firms and 20 affiliated shipping vessels that had facilitated Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade. Iran's mission to the United Nations, meanwhile, accused the White House of "basically repeating the failed maximum pressure policy of the former U.S. government," referring to ex-President Donald Trump's administration. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UNICEF Offers Help As Mysterious Wave Of Illness Sweeps Through Iranian Schools
UNICEF says it is prepared to provide support and assistance to Iran to help solve a growing crisis over a mysterious wave of illness that has put scores of schoolchildren in hospital and sparked speculation of a plot to force the closure of girls' schools amid a wave of unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"School is a safe haven for children and teenagers to learn in a safe and supportive environment. Such events can have a negative impact on the high rate of education of children, especially girls, which has been achieved in recent decades," UNICEF Iran said in a tweet on March 2.
"UNICEF stands ready to provide any support needed," it added.
.
Shahryar Heydari, a member of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said that, as of March 1, nearly 900 students in different provinces of the country had fallen ill.
Officials have only recently admitted that there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari calling on the speaker on February 28 to order an investigation into the matter.
Although the scope of the crisis is growing, security authorities in the Islamic republic say they have yet to identify or detain anyone in connection with the incidents. President Ebrahim Raisi on March 1 announced a probe into the situation.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Alireza Manadi, the head of the Education Commission of the Islamic Council, blamed the spate of illnesses on “the release of nitrogen" into schools, while the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement on March 1 that the events were a case of “bioterrorism.”
Neither group has provided evidence to back up their claims and RFE/RL could not independently verify them.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Atomic Watchdog's Chief Will Travel To Iran Seeking Breakthrough On Cooperation
The UN nuclear watchdog says its chief, Rafael Grossi, will travel to Iran for "high-level meetings" as diplomats say he wants to jolt Tehran into cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites. Iran's stonewalling of the International Atomic Energy Agency's yearslong investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites prompted the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors to pass a resolution in November ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the probe. That cooperation has not materialized and Grossi is hoping that a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will help smooth the way toward ending the deadlock. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Party Won't Punish Gerhard Schroeder For His Russia Links
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder won't be sanctioned by his political party because of his ties with Russian state-owned companies, local media reported on March 2. The dpa news agency and others cited a decision by the ruling Social Democratic Party's regional committee in Hannover rejecting bids to punish Schroeder for his involvement with Russian state energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom as well as with Nord Stream AG, which operates undersea gas pipelines that were damaged by explosions last year. Schroeder was chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and the Social Democrats’ leader from 1999 to 2004. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Hungary Further Delays Vote On Sweden, Finland Joining NATO
Hungary has further delayed a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland's NATO accession bids, according to an updated schedule published on March 2 on the National Assembly's website, the latest in a series of postponements that have frustrated Western allies. The delay, which pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning on March 20, comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn't yet approved the two Nordic countries' bids to join the Western military alliance. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Sweden Expects Hungarian MPs To Visit Next Week Over NATO Bid
A delegation of Hungarian lawmakers plans to visit Sweden on March 7 to discuss the Nordic country's bid to join NATO, a Swedish parliament spokesperson said on March 2. The delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Csaba Hende, will reportedly meet with among others with Swedish Speaker Andreas Norlen. Finland earlier this week said it also expects a Hungarian delegation to visit. Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members to not yet have ratified Sweden and Finland's bids. On March 1, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party said it would back the ratification. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Says Iranian-German Held In Tehran Not Covered By Amnesty
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran is not included in an amnesty order issued by the leader of the Islamic republic, according to her family.
Mariam Claren, Nahid Taghavi's daughter, said in a statement published on her Twitter account that Iranian judicial authorities told her lawyers that her mother "would have been released if she was not a German national."
Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the Germany rights group IGFM.
"We have been told for years that the Islamic Republic does not recognize dual citizenship. Except when it is in their interest," Claren added.
Tehran has repeatedly said it does not recognize dual nationality and denies holding foreign nationals for political reasons.
In February, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies, as the country finds itself engulfed in a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of a young woman while in custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Nahid Taghavi has been held at Tehran's Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Taghavi to 10 years and eight months in prison on national security-related charges following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
The 69-year-old Taghavi was suffering chronic back pain and had been denied surgery on her spine that specialist doctors said she urgently requires.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Interior Ministry Says Four Accomplices Identified In Journalist Attacks
ASTANA -- The Kazakh Interior Ministry says it has identified four accomplices who aided a person who allegedly coordinated a recent series of attacks on independent journalists.
The ministry said on March 2 that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev," who had been detained in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, several days earlier, confessed to coordinating the attacks and "agreed to assist" in the investigation by naming four of his accomplices.
The accomplices were identified as K. Litvinov, S. Shapovalov, B. Demchenko and Ya. Malyshok. No further details were given.
Tokarev was detained after police and security officers found materials in his home suggesting that he coordinated the attacks against several noted journalists since September.
Kazakh police said last week they had detained 18 suspects accused of attacking six journalists and bloggers, as well as one associated individual, in a spate of incidents since September.
It still remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
Makhambetova’s statement comes five days after the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Kazakh authorities to "thoroughly investigate" the series of attacks on independent journalists.
Last week, a masked man physically assaulted investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov while shouting, "Don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
On February 20, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said his cameraman Roman Yegorov's two cars were burned in an arson attack.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box from unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations also have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Pakistan Frees Retired General Accused Of Inciting Violence
A Pakistani court on March 2 released an anti-government retired army general after the man was arrested on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions, his lawyer said. The release of retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib, a vocal supporter of ousted premier Imran Khan, reflected the government's practice of using laws to silence critics. The charges potentially carried a seven-year sentence. Shoaib's arrest over the weekend drew condemnation from the opposition and human rights activists. To read the original article by AP, click here.
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Sabotage Attack; Kyiv Says Moscow Plotting 'False Flag' Pretext
Russian officials have alleged that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into western Russia and fired on civilians in villages, a claim that Kyiv denied, while suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false-flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
Details about the March 2 incident, near the southwestern city of Bryansk, were not entirely clear.
Russian media quoted unnamed Federal Security Service officials as saying a group, which the Kremlin later called "Ukrainian terrorists," had infiltrated the Bryansk region and attacked several villages, taking hostages in the process.
Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said that the group had shot and killed one person and injured a child.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an unusually swift response, claiming that Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" and vowing to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group.
"They won't achieve anything. We will crush them," Putin said in comments shown on state TV.
In Kyiv, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Russian statements a "classic, deliberate provocation."
"Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive," Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
A group calling itself the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed responsibility for the attack in a video that urged Russians to take up arms against the government. The group, which describes itself as "a volunteer formation in the armed forces of Ukraine," did not explain what actions it took, or why.
The group is not widely known, though it is believed to be led by Denis Kapustin, a Russian-born far-right extremist who has been based in Ukraine.
The open-source investigation organization Bellingcat, which has researched right-wing extremist groups, described the Volunteer Corps as "a unit...made up primarily of anti-Putin, anti-Kremlin, Russian far-right figures active in Ukraine."
It's unclear if the group has ties with the Ukrainian military or security agencies.
A Ukrainian military intelligence official, Andriy Yusov, appeared to endorse any sort of cross-border attack, while stopping short of claiming responsibility.
"These are people who are fighting with arms against the Putin regime and those who support him...," he said. "Perhaps Russians are beginning to wake up, realize something and take some concrete steps."
Over the past year, Russian regions close to the border have been hit regularly by unexplained explosions, drone strikes, and other apparent sabotage targeting oil refineries and military installations near the border.
Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia but has coyly denied any responsibility.
The reports come days after Russia's Defense Ministry said anti-aircraft units shot down two drones in the southern Krasnodar and Adygea regions. The first two drones fell near an oil reserve belonging to energy giant Rosneft, causing a fire that did not reach the reserve.
Another drone was downed in the Bryansk region and another crashed down near the city of Kolomna, near Moscow.
While none of the drones caused any casualties, Putin ordered the military to step up monitoring of the border and airspace over Russian cities and towns.
With reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
Rights Watchdogs Urge Georgia To Consider Releasing Saakashvili 'On Medical Grounds'
Georgia's government should take urgent steps to protect the life of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, including releasing him on health grounds, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) said in a joint statement on March 2.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated. He has been in hospital for several months after refusing food to protest his detention.
Saakashvili's health has reportedly deteriorated gradually, leading to his losing more than 50 kilograms since his imprisonment in 2021, according to Giorgi Grigolia, a member of a council of doctors set up by Georgia's rights ombudsman, who said he "isn't receiving proper medical treatment."
The two rights watchdogs said that by denying Saakahsvili proper medical care, Georgian authorities are "putting him at grave risk of death, permanent disability, or other irreversible damage to his health."
Georgian officials have repeatedly voiced doubts about how critical Saakahsvili's health state actually is, and a court last month rejected his request to suspend his sentence.
Saakashvili called the move a "death sentence" handed to him by his political opponents.
"The denial of adequate medical care to Mikheil Saakashvili may amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and is putting his life at grave risk," AI's Denis Krivosheev said on March 2.
"The Georgian authorities should urgently take measures to protect Saakashvili’s health, including considering his release on medical grounds," Krivosheev said.
"Deaths in custody resulting from the deliberate denial of health care amount to arbitrary deprivation of life, which is a serious violation under international human rights law."
HRW's Hugh Williamson said, "A prison sentence should not mean a death sentence where treatable conditions tragically become fatal."
