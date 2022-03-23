News
Russian Journalist Flees Country Amid Pressure From Officials
Award-winning Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, a freelance contributor to RFE/RLs North.Realities project, has left her native country for Latvia amid a pressure campaign by authorities over her activities as a journalist.
Prokopyeva wrote on Facebook late on March 22 that she had left the Russian city of Pskov and is currently in Riga.
"There is no way to shut me up now. And I will return. As soon as it is possible," Prokopyeva wrote, adding that it was a very difficult decision for her to leave Russia.
On March 18, police forced their way into Prokopyeva's home, knocked her on the floor, and handcuffed her as she lay face down on the ground. She was taken to a police station for questioning in a case about allegedly spreading lies about the region's governor.
That same day, police searched the residences of several other journalists and opposition politicians as part of the probe, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov after an anonymous report on Telegram earlier in March criticized him for lambasting independent media and praising Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He made the comments as he spoke about several soldiers from Pskov who had died in the war.
Many journalists and activists have left Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russian authorities have ordered local media and bloggers to only publish information provided by official sources about the ongoing war in Ukraine. As part of the guidelines, the conflict cannot be referred to as a war or an invasion, and instead must be called a "special military operation."
In 2020, Prokopyeva won the International Press Freedom award from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
Just days before she was announced as the winner, a Russian court found her guilty of “justifying terrorism” and ordered her to pay a hefty fine in a controversial case widely criticized as an attack on freedom of speech.
On March 22, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned legal attacks on journalists associated with RFE/RL in Russia, vowing that the “systematic harassment” will not stop the news organization from covering events in the country.
“The Kremlin’s systematic harassment of Yulia Paramonova, Andrei Novashov, and Svetlana Prokopyeva for their work as journalists for RFE/RL is deplorable,” he said in a statement on March 22. “We will not be prevented from providing the Russian people with the truth at a moment they need it more than ever.”
All Of The Latest News
Noted Post-Soviet Reformer Anatoly Chubais Reportedly Leaves Post As Putin Envoy
Well-known post-Soviet reformer Anatoly Chubais has reportedly left his post as Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for stable development, a move that could signal a high-profile protest inside the Kremlin against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
News agencies Bloomberg and Reuters on March 23 quoted Kremlin sources as saying that Chubais, who was responsible for relations with international organizations, had left the country.
Russia's state news agency TASS quoted a source as saying that Chubais had left his position but did not confirm whether he was still in Russia or not.
No reason was given for Chubais's departure. He is the highest-profile official on Putin's team to resign since Russia launched its attack against Ukraine on February 24.
The 66-year-old Chubais was first deputy prime minister, finance minister, and chief of the presidential office when Boris Yeltsin was Russia's first president following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Chubais was a key reformer and an ideologue of the privatization program in Russia in the early 1990s.
Since the start of the war, many Western countries have implemented crippling sanctions on Russia and those close to Putin.
Based on reporting by Reuters, Bloomberg, and TASS
Poland Considers Expelling 45 Russian Diplomats
Poland's intelligence service has asked the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw to expel 45 Russian diplomats, some of whom it alleges are working for Moscow's secret services under the cover of diplomatic work.
"The Internal Security Agency (ABW) has drawn up a list of 45 people working in Poland under the cover of diplomatic activities," a spokesman for the ABW, Stanislaw Zaryn, told reporters.
"The ABW materials prove that the activities of the identified officers and persons cooperating with them serve to implement Russian intelligence activities aimed at the stability of the Republic of Poland and its partners on the international arena and pose a threat to the interests and security of Poland," the ABW said in a statement.
A government spokesman said the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry and that decisions on further steps would be announced after the meeting.
In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry warned it will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA Novosti news agency said on March 23.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Chides UN As Russian, Ukrainian Forces In Pitched Battles Across The Country
As fierce fighting continued for Ukraine's besieged port of Mariupol and around Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky chided the United Nations for its failure to prevent Moscow’s unprovoked attack on his country.
Almost a month after Russia invaded its neighbor, pitched battles across Ukraine have pushed almost 4 million civilians out of the country and left tens of thousands stranded in cities without utilities and dwindling foods supplies, creating what the Red Cross has called “apocalyptic” conditions.
Speaking to Japan’s parliament on March 23, Zelenskiy said the UN had failed to react in large part because of its fundamental setup, which allowed Security Council permanent member Russia to block any true condemnation or action over its invasion of Ukraine.
"Neither the United Nations nor the UN Security Council have functioned. Reforms are needed," the Ukrainian leader told Japanese lawmakers in an address via video link.
"We need a tool to preemptively ensure global security. Existing international organizations are not functioning for this purpose, so we need to develop a new, preemptive tool that can actually stop invasions," Zelenskiy added.
WATCH: As Russian forces continue to pound the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, an estimated 300,000 trapped residents are struggling to survive. Food is running low and there is no running water or electricity in the besieged city, which been encircled by Russian forces.
NATO, the United States, and most other Western allies have said they will not send troops to Ukraine, but instead have launched a series of crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy and those around Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Leaders from the security alliance, including U.S. President Joe Biden, will come together on March 24 in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting, with the White House saying it will use the occasion to announce more sanctions against Moscow.
On the same day, the European Union will hold a summit to discuss Ukraine, while the heads of the G7 group of wealthy nations are also scheduled to meet in the Belgian capital.
Despite the sanctions and diplomatic pressure being exerted on Moscow, the Red Cross says the situation is becoming dire in some parts of Ukraine.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and many more seeking a route out of the city to safety.
International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer was in Moscow on March 23 to press officials to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into hard hit areas.
"The devastation caused by the conflict in recent weeks…has been vast,” Maurer said. “There are practical steps guided by international humanitarian law that the parties must take to limit the suffering.”
For the past two weeks, Russia has attempted to encircle Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov and the most contentious battleground in the war so far.
As Mariupol defenders engage in a desperate struggle, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian troops had driven Russian forces from the Kyiv suburb of Makariv following a fierce fight.
If confirmed, the advances would allow Ukrainian troops to retake control of a strategic highway and stymie Russian attempts to surrounded Kyiv from the northwest.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, Current Time reporter Oleksandr Kotenko said that people are struggling to make ends meet beneath the constant bombardment. Current Time is the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
“There has been no electricity, water, gas for more than two weeks. In some places, people cook food on the street. There was no connection for a week. Yesterday it was restored. But you can’t charge phones, so people don’t know what’s going on in the city," he said.
Amid the fierce resistance encountered by Russian forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to exclude the use of nuclear weapons, but said Russia would only do that if it were facing an "existential threat."
After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Putin announced on February 28 that he had put the country's strategic nuclear forces on high alert in a move that triggered global alarm.
"We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov told CNN on March 22. "So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept."
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called Moscow's rhetoric on potential use of nuclear weapons "dangerous."
"It's not the way a responsible nuclear power should act," he told reporters, but added that Pentagon officials "haven't seen anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture."
On-and-off talks between the two sides have continued, with little or no progress reported.
In a video address early on March 23, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that negotiations with Russia were tough and sometimes confrontational, but he added that "step by step, we are moving forward."
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a tweet on March 23 that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in the fighting, about double the figure given by U.S. intelligence sources last week.
Russia has divulged little information on its casualties, acknowledging only once that it has suffered any deaths at all. The Russian Defense Ministry said on March 2 that 498 soldiers had died, but since then it has not updated its figures.
The UN Human Rights Office said that as of March 21, 953 civilians had died as a result of the fighting, though it expects the figure is several times higher since only confirmed deaths are included and many areas are not able to report the situation on the ground.
Meanwhile, almost 3.6 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, the United Nations' refugee agency estimated on March 22, with the bulk of them arriving in NATO and European Union member Poland.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
German Parliament Honors 96-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Killed In Kharkiv
The German parliament on March 22 honored Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during World War II but lost his life during an attack last week in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Romanchenko, who was vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee, was 96 years old when he was killed in a Russian bombing attack on his apartment block.
Opening a session of parliament, deputy speaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt said Romanchenko was taken to Dortmund, Germany, as a forced laborer in 1942 and was sent to concentration camps after an escape attempt a year later.
“His death reminds us that Germany has a special historical responsibility toward Ukraine,” Goering-Eckardt said.
“Boris Romanchenko is one of thousands of dead in Ukraine. Every single life that has been taken reminds us to do everything we can to stop this cruel war that violates international law and to help people in and from Ukraine.”
The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said on March 21 that Romanchenko, who survived Buchenwald as well as camps at Peenemunde, Dora, and Bergen-Belsen, was killed on March 18 during the fourth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address: "Just imagine how much he went through!”
“He survived Buchenwald, Dora, Peenemunde and Bergen-Belson, the conveyors of death created by the Nazis. And he was killed by a Russian shell that hit an ordinary Kharkiv high-rise.’”
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that in killing Romanchenko, Russian President Vladimir "Putin managed to 'accomplish' what even Hitler couldn't."
Based on reporting by AP
Macron Speaks Separately With Zelenskiy, Putin But Reports ‘No Agreement’ Reached
French President Emmanuel Macron held separate calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the conditions needed for a potential cease-fire, the French presidency said.
A statement on March 22 said that “no agreement” was reached but that Macron “remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts” and that he “stands alongside Ukraine” in its battle against the Russian invasion.
The Elysee Palace said Macron’s conversation with Putin dealt with "security conditions for substantial issues" but did not give further details.
Russia confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine and the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It did not provide further details.
Macron has been the most active among Western leaders in conducting phone conversations with Putin and Zelenskiy since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
He has joined Western partners in supporting Kyiv and in placing tough sanctions on the Russian government and many entities and individuals.
Macron visited both Moscow and Kyiv in early February as tensions built but before Russia’s military moved against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Mexico Criticizes U.S. For Slow Efforts In Central America While Speeding Aid To Ukraine
Mexico has criticized the United States for being able to make quick moves to aid Ukraine while allowing investment in Central America to stall over bureaucratic issues.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on March 22 that Washington “has just authorized resources [for Ukraine], and that is fine because it is its policy to protect Ukraine.”
“But that was approved by the U.S. Congress in I think two days, and the support for the Central American brothers is already for four years and it's not approved," he said.
"The relationship is very good,” he said of Mexico’s ties with the United States. “But there is also a lot of bureaucracy there.”
Lopez Obrador has long pressed U.S. leaders to boost investment in Central America to help tackle the causes of migration.
U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged at least $4 billion to promote development in the region and in southern Mexico, from where many immigrants leave in hopes of eventually crossing into the United States.
Washington has dedicated billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine as it has battled an unprovoked invasion by Russian forces over the past four weeks.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy To Address NATO Summit This Week, Says Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address this week's summit of NATO leaders in Brussels, according to a report by Interfax Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The news agency quoted Zelenskiy's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, as saying Ukraine will "take an active part" in the summit, which is being held on March 24.
"At a minimum, this will be an address by the president, and at a maximum, full participation, of course, in video format," Nykyforov said on March 22.
"The format of participation will be known in the coming days," he added.
Nykyforov said Zelenskiy will talk about the need to stop Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian civilians and nonmilitary infrastructure.
"This can be done in several ways -- close the sky, provide Ukraine with powerful air defense and aviation...They will not talk about new security formats [for Ukraine]," he added.
Zelenskiy has spoken via video link with the national legislatures of several countries in recent days, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Israel, and Italy.
He is slated to speak to the French National Assembly on March 23.
Based on reporting by Interfax Ukraine
U.S. Says Up To Iran To Make Decisions That Can Revive Nuclear Deal
The United States says it is up to Iran to make the hard decisions necessary to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and ease its sanctions-ravaged economy.
"The onus is on Tehran to make decisions that it might consider difficult," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on March 22.
Iran signed the landmark deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China in 2015. It allowed for the easing of sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programs.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May 2018, saying the terms were not strict enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and also to punish Tehran for its putative support of extremist activity in the region.
Iran has denied it is seeking nuclear weapons, saying the program is for civilian purposes, and it has rejected accusations of support for extremists.
However, after Washington pulled out, Iran has breached limits set in the deal and has insisted that the United States lift its sanctions before it returns to the accord.
The sides have been negotiating for the past year, since U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to rejoin the pact as long as Iran returned to full compliance.
"There are a number of difficult issues that we are still trying to work through," he added.
"An agreement of this sort is neither imminent nor is it certain and so, that is precisely why for the better part of the year, we have been preparing for either contingency," Price said.
Price said Biden remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb whether the deal is revived or not.
With reporting by AFP and RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Set To Unveil New Russian Sanctions In Meetings With Allies On March 24
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a new set of sanctions against Russia this week when he meets with European allies in Brussels, his national-security adviser says.
Jake Sullivan told reporters on March 22 that "a further package of sanctions [will be] rolled out in conjunction with our allies” on March 24.
Sullivan said the actions "will focus not just on adding new sanctions but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on evasion on sanctions."
Sullivan made the comments while outlining details of Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe, where he will meet with NATO, Group of Seven (G7), and European Union allies to discuss Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine -- which is in its fourth week amid fierce resistance by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
Biden is also scheduled to visit NATO ally Poland, which has taken in some 2 million of the more than 3.5 million Ukrainians who have fled the fighting in their home country.
Biden will also announce joint action on enhancing energy security in Europe, which has long been reliant Russian oil and natural gas supplies. Those supplies are now uncertain amid sanctions already placed on Moscow.
Asked whether Biden would move to have Russia thrown out of the Group of 20 -- which gathers the leading world economies -- when he meets with allies this week, Sullivan said that "we believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia was thrown out of what used to be called the G8 following its illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.
Russia’s invasion has been greeted by widespread condemnation in most countries worldwide, although some nations -- including China -- have not joined the West in assailing the action or placing sanctions on Moscow.
Biden has warned China about any moves to aid Moscow’s assault on Ukraine and has urged Beijing to condemn the unprovoked invasion.
Sullivan said the United States has not seen evidence of any recent Chinese weapons shipments to its ally Russia.
"What I can tell you is we have not seen...the provision of military equipment by China to Russia. But of course, this is something we are monitoring closely," he said.
In Poland, Biden will meet with President Andrzej Duda, who is seeking additional U.S aid and a bolstered American military presence in what has become known as NATO’s eastern flank, which also includes the Baltic states and Romania.
“We feel that it is the right place for him to go to be able to see troops, to be able to see humanitarian experts, and to be able to meet with a frontline and very vulnerable ally,” Sullivan said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Pro-Kremlin Newspaper Blames 'Hackers' For Russian Military Death Toll Report
The Russian pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper claims hackers attacked its system and briefly published a figure indicating a Russian death toll of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the fighting in Ukraine before editors deleted the information.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Aleksandr Gamov, a journalist at the newspaper, said on March 22 that the story was fake and quickly removed from the site, though not before several media outlets picked it up.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the report when asked about it at a news conference on March 22.
The online report, which appeared on the newspaper’s website on March 20, cited the Russian Defense Ministry as reporting that 9,861 Russian soldiers had died since the start of the war on February 24.
The information was seen on an archive version by various news outlets.
Russia has officially confirmed just 498 deaths, a figure given early in the conflict without updates.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have estimated the deaths to be more than 7,000, with some estimates going near 10,000, although casualty figures in the war are impossible to independently confirm.
Yaroslav Trofimov of The Wall Street Journal wrote on Twitter that "either [the newspaper's website] KP.ru has been hacked or someone there got the leaked numbers and posted them."
RFE/RL President Condemns 'Systematic Harassment' Of Journalists As Detentions Intensify
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has condemned legal attacks on journalists associated with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Russia, vowing that the “systematic harassment” will not stop the news organization from covering events in the country.
“The Kremlin’s systematic harassment of Yulia Paramonova, Andrei Novashov, and Svetlana Prokopyeva for their work as journalists for RFE/RL is deplorable,” he said in a statement on March 22.
“We will not be prevented from providing the Russian people with the truth at a moment they need it more than ever.”
The three journalists formerly or currently associated with RFE/RL have been detained or had their premises searched by authorities over the past four days as the Kremlin intensifies its crackdown on independent media outlets and reporters following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Paramonova, a freelance journalist who formerly worked with RFE/RL's North.Realities online project in the city of Kaliningrad, was summoned on March 21 to the prosecutor's office over her online articles.
Paramonova told RFE/RL that officers questioned her in relation to an extremism case, although she says they did not clarify any details concerning the matter.
The officers mentioned that she worked for a media outlet that had been officially added to "foreign agents" list, Paramonova said.
Russia has attempted to disrupt RFE/RL operations in the country by invoking its foreign agents law, which requires media outlets deemed to be “foreign agents” to mark themselves as such with a lengthy notice in large text for all written materials, an audio statement with all radio materials, and a text declaration with all video materials.
RFE/RL has refused to comply with this mandate or pay the millions of dollars in fines that have piled up and rejected the “foreign agent” label, saying it connotes that it is an enemy of the state.
"I think that they are working on a list of 'national traitors,' enemies of the people. My lawyer and I must be on that list," Paramonova said.
Meanwhile, several media outlets reported on March 21 that Novashov, a former correspondent at another RFE/RL online project, Siberia.Realities, was detained on unknown charges. Novashov was detained after his home was searched in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
In the northwestern city of Pskov, police searched the homes of several politicians, activists, and journalists, including RFE/RL Russian Service contributor Svetlana Prokopyeva, as part of a probe related to criticism of the regional governor's announcement of the deaths of soldiers from the area during the war against Ukraine.
The opposition Yabloko party said that police searched the home of the leader of the party's regional branch, Lev Shlosberg, as well as the residences of Yabloko member Nikolai Kuzmin and his parents; Prokopyeva; the chief editor of the newspaper Pskovskaya Guberniya, Denis Kamalyagin; and activist Yekaterina Novikova.
Olympic Weightlifting Champ Stripped Of Gold Medal In Doping Case
Olympic weightlifting champion Nijat Rahimov has been declared guilty of doping violations and has been stripped of his 2016 gold medal.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on March 22 said the Kazakh lifter was guilty of “four urine substitutions” and had been banned from the sport for eight years.
The court also disqualified all of his results since March 2016.
In January, the International Testing Agency charged Rahimov with “an anti-doping rule violation for urine substitution” that occurred over a period of time in 2016.
Rahimov scored a world record at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but the victory was questioned even at the time, coming one year after he served a previous ban for doping while competing for Azerbaijan.
He returned to compete for Kazakhstan a few months before the 2016 Olympics.
Rahimov was caught as part of the “Operation Arrow” investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The probe began after widespread doping and corruption issues were exposed a year ago by German broadcaster ARD.
CAS said Rahimov will be banned until January 2029. He can challenge the ruling at the CAS appeal division.
Based on reporting by AP and NBC
Bombs, Basements, And Burials: Besieged Mariupol Residents Struggle To Survive
Greek Foreign Minister Proposes Leading Aid Mission To Mariupol
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has proposed leading a humanitarian aid mission to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Dendias told a news conference in Athens on March 22 to honor Manolis Androulakis, the last European diplomat to leave the battered city, that he had already been in touch with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross on coordinating efforts to deliver aid.
"I sent a note verbale to the Ukrainian side asking for the facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian aid in Mariupol and another note verbale to the Russian side asking not to obstruct it," he said, adding "I intend to accompany this aid in person."
Since launching its invasion on February 24, Russia has pounded Mariupol with air strikes and heavy artillery in an attempt to take the strategically important city, which would give Moscow a land link between the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and areas of eastern Ukraine currently controlled by Russia-backed separatists.
After weeks of bombardment, Ukrainian forces are still battling Russian troops in the streets, with more than 200,000 civilians said to be trapped without water, electricity, and dwindling food supplies.
Eyewitness accounts say dead bodies are strewn about the streets, with the local city council accusing the Russians on March 22 of pounding the city into the "ashes of a dead land."
Androulakis, Greece's consul general in Mariupol, where many Greek sailors were trapped by the fighting, led six operations to evacuate his countrymen.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Broadening Of Law On Spreading 'False Information'
Russian lawmakers have approved a law criminalizing the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the operations of state entities, including embassies abroad, in an expansion of a much criticized piece of legislation that prompted several media outlets to suspend their Russian operations.
The bill approved by the parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, in its second and third readings on March 22 broadens an earlier law that criminalizes distributing "deliberately false information" about the operations of Russia's armed forces abroad.
The new law lays out prison sentences of up to 15 years for those found guilty of distributing "false information" about the operations of Russian diplomatic missions abroad, prosecutors, the Russian National Guard, the Emergency Ministry, and other state bodies. The earlier bill envisions similar penalties.
The new bill is expected to be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federal Council, and will then head to the Kremlin for the endorsement of President Vladimir Putin. It will be added as a clause to the earlier law, which the president signed on March 5.
The law is part of a clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Several major international broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, Germany's ARD and ZDF recently announced suspensions on reporting from inside Russia. The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators say are erroneous reports, meaning they did not follow the government line, which includes a ban on calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine an invasion or a war.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has also blocked some social media platforms.
In the highest profile move yet, a court in Moscow on March 21 labeled Meta Platforms as an “extremist organization," a move that effectively outlawed its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
UN Chief Says Time To End 'Absurd War' Started By Russia Against Ukraine
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged an end to the "absurd war" Russia has launched against Ukraine, calling it an "unwinnable" conflict that is putting people through "a living hell."
"Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible, and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters in New York on March 22.
More than four weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that his country is on the “brink of survival” as air strikes pound major cities as Russian forces encounter staunch resistance on the ground.
Much of the fighting has been centered on the key port city of Mariupol, which Russia covets as a land link between the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine eight years ago, and regions held by Moscow-backed separatists.
"Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house," he said.
"This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table...It is time to end this absurd war," he added while calling on both sides to cease hostilities and "seriously negotiate -- now!"
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Transport Ministry Says About One-Tenth Of Russia's Planes Impounded Abroad
Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev says 78 Russian-owned airplanes have been seized in foreign countries under international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Savelyev told the Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, on March 22 that Russian airlines registered in the country had almost 800 planes, of which 515 were leased from international companies.
Russian lawmakers have passed legislation allowing the country's airlines to put planes leased from foreign companies on the local registry, but many airlines have avoided doing so amid fears they may damage ties with international partners.
According to Savelyev, more than 30 airlines from 22 countries continue to fly to Russia despite several series of sanctions aimed at isolating the country for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions have also cut off supplies of parts and airplane services to Russia, worsening the situation for airlines.
On March 5, Russia's federal air-transport agency, Rosaviatsia, recommended that domestic airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend all flights abroad, except to neighboring Belarus, to avoid seizure of the aircraft.
Most Russian aircraft made in the West, such as planes from Boeing and Airbus, are registered in either Bermuda or Ireland. But those countries recently suspended the certification process for Russian-operated airlines, effectively grounding them.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Kyrgyz Activists Fined For Protesting Against Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Noted Kyrgyz human rights activists Dinara Oshurakhunova and Ondurush Toktonasyrov have been fined for publicly protesting against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek.
The Birinchi Mai district court in the capital ordered Oshurakhunova and Toktonasyrov on March 22 to pay 3,000 soms ($30) fine each after finding them guilty of disobeying the orders of law enforcement.
The activists, who had separate hearings, pleaded not guilty.
The two were detained along with their colleague Aziza Abdirasulova on March 17 in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek, where they were protesting the war in Ukraine.
They were charged with minor hooliganism and disobeying police and released from custody hours later.
Abdirasulova's trial is pending.
Memorial Says Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Closure Order
Memorial International, Russia's most venerated human rights groups, says the country's Supreme Court has turned down its appeal of a ruling forcing it to close by claiming it violated the onerous "foreign agent" law, which is increasingly being used to shut down civil-society and media groups.
"The Supreme Court rejected the application to delay the liquidation of Memorial International," the group said in a tweet on March 22.
The European Court of Human Rights had ordered the Russian government to suspend implementation of the decision pending the resolution of a case before it that contests the "foreign agent" laws. That case was brought by a group of Russian NGOs, including Memorial.
But Memorial said on March 22 that the court ruled the European court's order had no validity since it "usually" applies to situations where there is a threat to life and health.
The court said that "this is not the case with regard to Memorial International's case," the rights group added.
In December, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a standalone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated for violating the "foreign agents" law.
That same month, in a separate hearing, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center on the same charge.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and memorializing the crimes of the Soviet Union, as well as to promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They said the Prosecutor-General's Office's demand to shut down Memorial was "a politically motivated decision."
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and pretty much anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
Memorial has said its organization's work hadn't stopped because of the December ruling since parts of it are not legal entities.
Former Russian Journalist's Treason Trial Set To Begin
MOSCOW -- The trial of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated, will start on April 4.
The Moscow City Court announced the decision on March 22 after it prolonged Safronov's pretrial detention by another six months.
The 31-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russian space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020, amid allegations he had passed secret information to the Czech Republic in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East.
If convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Two Crimean Tatars Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia On 'Extremism' Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced two Crimean Tatar activists to lengthy prison terms after convicting them of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group that has been critical of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on March 22 sentenced Timur Yalkabov and Lenur Seydametov to 17 years and 13 years in prison, respectively.
The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, were arrested in February 2021 along with four others in Russian-occupied Crimea. Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned the sentencing of Ukrainian citizens by Russian authorities.
"By illegal trials of Crimean Tatars and other illegally held Ukrainian citizens, the country-occupier, the Russian Federation, violates the norms of the international law, the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Denisova said on Telegram.
Last week, the same court sentenced five other Crimean Tatars to prison on the same charge.
Since Moscow seized Crimea, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Russia Talks With North Korea Amid Western Outrage Over Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry says Moscow and Pyongyang have discussed developing bilateral ties "in the context of changes taking place in the international arena."
The ministry said in a statement on March 22 that Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held talks with North Korea's ambassador to Russia, Sin Hong-chol.
"During the meeting, issues of the development of bilateral relations in the context of changes taking place in the international arena, as well as topical regional problems, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, were touched upon," the statement said.
It gave no further details.
North Korea, along with Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, and Syria, voted against a UN resolution in early March that condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in an apparent move to make sure that Russia will support relief of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the West for its development of nuclear weapons and human rights abuses.
Russia's Muratov To Auction Nobel Medal To Assist Ukrainian Refugees
The editor in chief of the independent Moscow-based newspaper Novaya gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, is putting his Nobel Prize medal up for auction to raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Muratov, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his battle to uncover the truth as a journalist, said in an announcement in his newspaper on March 22 that he was making the move given the millions of Ukrainians already displaced by the war since it began on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I ask auction groups who are interested in putting this award, known to the whole world, to auction to contact us," said Muratov, who won the award along with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
Muratov and Novaya gazeta used the announcement to call for the "immediate" implementation of five measures in Ukraine -- a cease-fire, an exchange of prisoners of war, the repatriation of deceased, the creation of humanitarian corridors, and assistance for refugees.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops have invaded Ukraine since Moscow launched its attack, with intense air strikes and street battles taking place in several areas across the country.
Since early March, Muratov and his newspaper have avoided reporting what is happening in Ukraine because of censorship and the threat of criminal prosecution of journalists who do not follow the government line.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has banned the description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
A law endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5 envisages prison sentences of up to 10 years for individuals convicted of the offense.
The penalty for the distribution of what authorities deem "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
Muratov's statement came hours after the Russian social-media network VKontakte blocked the accounts of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, opposition Moscow municipal lawmaker Ilya Yashin, and Navalny's team over their posts about the war in Ukraine because they did not follow the government's edict.
Navalny's Team Says Data Links Putin To $700 Million Superyacht
The team of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has published details about a superyacht that they suspect belongs to President Vladimir Putin.
The team said in a video on its YouTube channel on March 21 that all crew members, except the captain, of the Scheherazade yacht worth $700 million, are Russian citizens, and many of them are employed by the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the agency responsible for Putin's personal security.
According to Navalny's team, the 140-meter long superyacht was made in Germany in 2020. Details on its owner are unknown.
However, in mid-March, The New York Times cited sources that U.S. authorities had linked the yacht to Putin. A former crew member also confirmed the link to the newspaper.
According to the report, the yacht traveled to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi twice, once in 2020 and again in 2021. It is known that Putin regularly visits his residence in Sochi.
The ship's captain, Guy Bennett-Pearce, a British national, has denied that Putin owned or had ever been on the yacht. He also refused to name the vessel's owner.
If the yacht's connection to Putin is proven, it will be impounded, as Putin is currently under sanctions from the European Union over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
At this point, the yacht is anchored at the Marina di Carrara port in the Italian region of Tuscany.
The attention to evidence of Putin's alleged wealth, or the perks that he has at his fingertips, is nothing new.
Officially, Putin earned a salary equivalent to $136,000 in 2020, and in his income and asset declaration that year he listed a modest apartment, three Soviet-era cars, and a small camping trailer handed down by his late father.
But in more than two decades as president or prime minister, he has regularly been accused of amassing a huge personal fortune. Putin has consistently denied the allegations.
In 2012, three years before he was shot dead near the Kremlin, opposition politician Boris Nemtsov co-authored a report describing a stunning array of helicopters and jets, homes, luxury watches, and four yachts that, according to the report, belonged to Putin or were available for his use in connection with his office.
In February, an 82-meter-long yacht also allegedly linked to Putin traveled from the Germany city of Hamburg to the Russian port city of Kaliningrad, two weeks before Russia started an unprovoked military attack on Ukraine and just ahead of sweeping Western sanctions on Putin and those close to him that have frozen their assets outside of Russia.
In early 2021, Navalny's team issued an investigation shining a spotlight on a $1.35 billion estate on the Black Sea's exclusive Gelendzhik Bay that was allegedly built for Putin.
Separately on March 22, authorities in Finland said they had impounded 21 yachts belonging to Russian citizens as they investigate whether the owners are under sanctions.
The same day, Reuters reported that authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar had seized a yacht belonging to Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, who is under Western sanctions. Pumpyansky is the chairman of PJSC, a major steel-pipe supplier for Russia's oil and gas industry.
With reporting by Helsingin Sanomat, Reuters, and The New York Times
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Railways Chief Says 'Honest' Belarusians Are Cutting Russian Supplies By Train2
Russia Breaks Off WWII Peace Talks Over Japan's Stance On Ukraine Invasion3
Belarus's Ambassador Offered '30 Pieces Of Silver' As He Left Ukraine4
Russian Actress Chulpan Khamatova In Exile Following Criticism Of Ukraine War5
'Spit Them Out': Across Russia, Security Forces Act On Putin's Condemnation Of 'Scum And Traitors'6
Deputy Commander Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Reportedly Killed In Action7
Russian Troops Open Fire On Ukrainian Protesters In Kherson8
Ukraine Mural Strikes A Chord In The Czech Republic9
Taking Calls On Ukraine's Help Line For Russian Military Moms10
Desperate Mariupol Struggles To Hold Off Russians; Ukrainian Advances Reported Near Kyiv
Subscribe