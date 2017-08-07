Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Russia

Members Of Russian Band Pussy Riot Reportedly Detained

Members Of Russian Band Pussy Riot Reportedly Detained
please wait
0:00:11
0:00:00 /0:00:11

Two members of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot were reportedly detained near the prison where a Ukrainian filmmaker is being held. A protest on August 7 took place on a bridge in the Siberian city of Yakutsk, where director Oleg Sentsov is serving a sentence on Russian terrorism charges his supporters say are politically motivated. Two people are seen in a brief video clip wearing the band's familiar balaclavas along with a banner on reading "Free Sentsov!" Band member Maria Alyokhina tweeted that she and Olga Borisova were detained during the protest. (Mediazona video via AP)

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG