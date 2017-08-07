Members Of Russian Band Pussy Riot Reportedly Detained

Two members of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot were reportedly detained near the prison where a Ukrainian filmmaker is being held. A protest on August 7 took place on a bridge in the Siberian city of Yakutsk, where director Oleg Sentsov is serving a sentence on Russian terrorism charges his supporters say are politically motivated. Two people are seen in a brief video clip wearing the band's familiar balaclavas along with a banner on reading "Free Sentsov!" Band member Maria Alyokhina tweeted that she and Olga Borisova were detained during the protest. (Mediazona video via AP)