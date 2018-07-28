Thousands Protest Against Hike In Russia's Retirement Age

Tens of thousands of Russians rallied across the country on July 28 to protest against a controversial plan to raise the retirement age. Legislation now under consideration would raise the retirement age to 65 for men by 2028 and 63 for women by 2034. Currently, the retirement age for men and women is 60 and 55 years, respectively. Russia's Communist Party was the main organizer of the rallies, but supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, the Open Russia foundation, and other groups took part in the rallies, too. Protests took place in dozens of cities and towns across the country.