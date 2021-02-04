No Food, No Lawyer, Threats, And Humiliation: Russians Detained During Navalny Protests Recount Mistreatment

Video from a Russian detention center shows around 20 men crammed into a cell with eight beds, without mattresses, and a urine-stained Turkish toilet in the corner. After more than 10,000 people were detained at anti-government protests that called for the release of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, stories are also emerging of mistreatment. Detainees have been held without access to lawyers, threatened, and denied food. One young activist recounted having a bag put on her head and being pushed off her chair.​