Mixed Reaction To Navalny's Death In Moscow While Europeans Gather To Mourn Kremlin Critic
The death of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in a Russian prison on February 16 led to an outpouring of grief across Europe, but in Moscow the reaction was more mixed, with some people calling him brave and others saying he won't be missed.
As reports spread on February 16 that the opposition politician had died, RFE/RL's Russian Service asked residents of the Russian capital for their reactions.
"I think he was a very brave and honest man. He was the only one to do things we are afraid to do -- [to] do the right things. He paid for this with his life. This is horrible and unfair," one young woman said.
Her positive reflection contrasted with that of and older man who said he was "probably both a good and a bad man," depending on one's point of view.
"I don’t find him interesting, nor his fate. I think that everyone who is against Russia is guilty, even if they are right," the man told RFE/RL.
An older woman with tears rolling down her cheeks said she was very sad.
"He fought for us! My dear boy," the woman said.
Other Russians said they had not followed his case since he was jailed and he won't be missed, while yet another opinion was that he was partly to blame for his death because he returned to Russia after being poisoned in an incident that Navalny himself believed Putin ordered.
"It was his choice to fight until the very end. The people who supported him and his ideas should probably keep fighting," said a bespectacled middle-age man, while a younger man said he'll be remembered for what he did.
Meanwhile, Russians living abroad and citizens of many European Union countries gathered to express their sorrow over Navalny's death and anger at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In Serbia hundreds of Russians and others lit candles and laid flowers outside the Russian Embassy in Belgrade, capital of the fellow Slavic country that is the home of tens of thousands of Russians who moved to Serbia since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Hundreds gathered in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, which has also seen a huge influx of Russians since the invasion. Some held banners calling Putin a “killer” and demanding accountability. Up to 300 people attended a similar rally in Georgia’s third-largest city, Batumi.
A crowd of 500 to 600 people gathered in Berlin, according to police estimates. Some chanted "Putin to the Hague," referring to the international criminal court investigating war crimes in Ukraine.
Police used barriers to close off the road between the Russian Embassy and the crowd.
"Aleksei Navalny is the leader of the Russian opposition and we always kept hope in his name," a Russian man who gave his name only as Ilya was quoted by Reuters as saying.
Protesters placed flowers and candles by a portrait of Navalny in Lithuania, which is home to a sizeable community of Russian emigres.
"He was always with us, so it is all surreal," Lyusya Shtein, 26, a Pussy Riot activist who has lived in Vilnius since leaving Russia in 2022, was quoted by Reuters as saying. "None of us yet understand what happened."
Protesters also assembled in the Armenian capital of Yerevan after Russian authorities announced that Navalny fell unconscious and died after a walk at the Arctic prison where he was serving a lengthy sentence.
Crowds of protesters also rallied in London and Paris, as well as the capitals of Latvia, Bulgaria, and Estonia. Groups also gathered in Rome, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Lisbon, Geneva, and The Hague, Reuters reported.
Images of the 47-year-old were left alongside bouquets of flowers outside the Russian Embassy in London. More than 100 protesters stood outside the embassy holding placards that called Putin a war criminal.
Near the Russian Embassy in Paris, where around 100 protesters gathered, Natalia Morozov said Navalny had been a symbol of hope.
"It's hard for me to express my emotions, because I'm really shaken," Morozov told Reuters. "Now we no longer have hope for the beautiful Russia of the future."
Outside Europe, hundreds rallied in Israel at the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv chanting “Russia without Putin!” and “Russia will be free!" And in New York City a vigil was held outside the Russian consulate.
"I really believe that he's the one and he can lead Russia to a better future," said Violetta Soboleva, a Russian studying for her doctorate who she had volunteered for Navalny's presidential campaign in 2017. "And now we've lost this future forever, and there is nothing we can do about it anymore, for right now."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Man Kills 12 Relatives In Southeastern Iran
A man shot dead 12 of his relatives on February 17 in a remote rural area in southeast Iran, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the country. Ebrahim Hamidi, the chief judiciary official in the south-central province of Kerman, told Iranian media the man, armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, opened fire on his father, brother, and other relatives. Hamidi said the shooting spree appeared to have been caused by family disputes. Reports say several children were among the victims. IRNA news agency said "attempts are under way" to arrest the 30-year-old suspect, who has not been named. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Afghan Women Fear Going Out Alone Due To Taliban Decrees On Clothing, Male Guardians, UN Says
Afghan women feel scared or unsafe leaving their home alone because of Taliban decrees and enforcement campaigns on clothing and male guardians, according to a report from the UN Mission in Afghanistan. The report was issued days before a UN-convened meeting in the Qatari capital Doha, where member states and special envoys to Afghanistan are expected to discuss engagement with the Taliban. The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed after taking power in 2021.
Zelenskiy Addresses Munich Security Conference As Embattled Ukraine Troops Leave Avdiyivka
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is addressing the Munich Security Conference on February 17 and will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as he redoubles efforts to garner more military, political, and economic support for Ukraine to stave off Russia's unprovoked invasion that is nearing the two-year mark.
Zelenskiy is addressing the security forum a day after he signed key security agreements with France and Germany while outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern city of Avdiyivka in the face of a monthslong Russian onslaught.
Zelenskiy said that the decision to pull out of Avdiyivka was needed in order to safeguard the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.
"It’s important for us to save the lives of our people, that’s our main objective. We're saving the lives of our soldiers," Zelenskiy said at the Munich Security Conference on February 17. "Russia has not seized anything. They just destroy."
The Ukrainian leader said the agreements signed with Germany and France would give "an impulse to the United States" to approve a critical $61 billion aid package that has been held up by Republicans in the House of Representatives who demand legislation to deal with security along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Harris, a Democrat, on February 16 warned that failure by the Republican-led House to authorize further aid for Ukraine would amount to a "gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Addressing the Munich forum, Harris told Ukraine's European allies, "You have made clear that Europe will stand with Ukraine and I will make clear, President Joe Biden and I stand with Ukraine."
Zelenskiy's trip to Munich will mark his first in-person appearance at the conference attended by some 50 world leader since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022. He addressed the 2023 conference virtually.
Zelenskiy told a joint news conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron that the deal with France was ambitious and very substantive. Macron said he and Zelenskiy discussed joint production of drones and electronic warfare systems.
Macron expressed France's "determination to support Ukraine in the long term," saying the support will intensify and be as strong as it was at the beginning of Russia's full-fledged invasion.
"Our support is not only long-term. It also has a collective dimension, as the U.K. has already signed, so has Germany. All the G7 countries and then 25 other countries are following this path," Macron said.
After signing a similar agreement with Zelenskiy in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the document a "historic step" and said on X, formerly Twitter, that Germany "will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression."
There were no immediate details about the agreement from the German side, but Zelenskiy said on X the document was "unprecedented" and that it guarantees German a 7 billion-euro ($7.52 billion) support package for Ukraine for this year.
Separately, Germany's Defense Ministry announced that as part of a security agreement, Berlin has prepared a fresh package of military support worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.22 billion) that is focused on air defense and artillery.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies and especially from the United States, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment as U.S. lawmakers squabble over the military and economic aid package for Ukraine.
After months of fierce resistance, depleted and battle-weary Ukrainian forces on February 16 announced they were withdrawing from Avdiyivka, handing Russia a largely symbolic victory.
The withdrawal was announced by the new commander in chief of Ukraine's military, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy.
"Based on the operational situation around Avdiyivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines," Syrskiy said in a post on Facebook on February 17.
"We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions,” he added.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Floral Tributes To Navalny Removed Overnight As More Than 100 Reportedly Arrested
Groups of unidentified people removed flowers and other tributes for opposition politician Aleksei Navalny from Russian cities under the watch of the police overnight on February 17, social-media videos showed, as more than 100 people were arrested across Russia for laying flowers in Navalny's memory in various spots, according to monitoring group OVD-Info.
Meanwhile, police blocked access early on February 17 to a memorial in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, where several people who had gathered to remember Navalny were arrested. Arrests were made in another Siberian city, Surgut, OVD-Info said.
In Ulyanovsk, people in civilian clothes immediately removed flowers from a memorial and photographed those who brought the bouquets. People from Omsk and Kazan also wrote that monuments in the city had been cordoned off.
OVD-Info said 56 people were taken into custody in various districts of St. Petersburg, where police dispersed a gathering. A photographer with Novaya gazeta and a correspondent for RusNews were among those detained.
Another 15 were arrested in Nizhny Novgorod, and 11 were detained in Moscow, OVD-Info said on its website, where it is keeping a running total that includes the names of the people detained.
Seven other cities --Taganrog, Bryansk, Krasnodar, Tver, Rostov-on-Don, Murmansk, and Belgorod -- reported single-digit detentions, OVD-Info said.
In Moscow, police were on duty at a stone monument on Lubyanka Square to the victims of political repression. According to Kommersant, at least 1,000 people came to the memorial to lay flowers and leave written tributes to Navalny.
A spontaneous memorial also appeared near the house in the Moscow district of Maryino in which Navalny lived before his arrest.
After the news of Navalny’s death was made public, spontaneous memorials also took place in Ulyanovsk, Novosibirsk, and Kirov, according to the news outlet Astra.
People in Tomsk, Kazan, Izhevsk, Pskov, and Perm also came out to mark Navalny’s death.
There was at least one arrest in Minsk. SOTA reports that Dmitry Kuchuk, leader of the liquidated Green party, was detained while trying to lay flowers at a memorial to Navalny outside the Russian Embassy.
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Has Probably Cost Up To $211 Billion, U.S. Official Says
Russia has probably spent up to $211 billion in equipping, deploying, and maintaining its troops for operations in Ukraine and Moscow has lost more than $10 billion in canceled or postponed arms sales, a senior U.S. defense official said. The detailed costs for Russia in its nearly two-year-long invasion comes as President Joe Biden's administration is trying to push the U.S. House of Representatives to take up a $95 billion package of international security assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The war had cost Russia an expected $1.3 trillion in previously anticipated economic growth through 2026 and about 315,000 Russian troops had either been killed or injured so far, the official added.
Biden Joins Other World Leaders In Blaming Putin For Navalny's Death
U.S. President Joe Biden joined other Western leaders in condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he is "responsible" for the reported death of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
Biden told reporters at the White House that the United States was seeking more information about reports of Navalny's death at a Russian penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.
“Reports of his death, if they are true -- and I have no reason to believe that they are not -- Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden said. "Make no mistake...Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death.”
The local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service issued a statement on February 16 saying Navalny, 47, had died. But there was no immediate confirmation of Navalny’s death from his team, nor from his wife.
According to Russian law, family must be notified within 24 hours if a prisoner dies.
Biden declined to say that Navalny had been assassinated because the White House does not yet know exactly what happened. He added that his administration was looking at a “whole number of options” on how it will respond but declined to specify what is being discussed.
The U.S. president praised Navalny as someone who “bravely stood up to the corruption, the violence, and all the bad things the Putin government was doing.”
He described Navalny as a politician who “was so many things that Putin is not” -- brave and principled and “dedicated to building a Russia where the rule of law existed and applied to everybody. Navalny believed in that Russia.”
Navalny knew this was a cause worth fighting for and “obviously, worth dying for,” Biden said, recalling Navalny's near-death from a poisoning in 2020 and his return to the country in 2021, only to be arrested and jailed.
Biden also said the tragedy is a reminder of the stakes in Ukraine and urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill containing $61 billion in aid to the war-torn country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was in Berlin, said Putin “doesn’t care” who dies and only wants to hold on to power.
“This is why he must hold onto nothing. Putin must lose everything and be held responsible for his deeds,” Zelenskiy said, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said Navalny’s death makes clear “what kind of regime this is” in Russia.
Navalny “has probably now paid for this courage with his life,” Scholz said.
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya posted a video on X in which said the Putin regime, like the one in her country overseen by authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, gets rid of opponents by any means.
“I have no doubt that [Navalny] was purposely killed by the Putin regime,” she said, noting that in Belarus dozens of political prisoners are held incommunicado by a regime that is allied with Putin and has provided him with logistical support during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Navalny's death showed that “Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people,” calling it “a grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Navalny “was in jail, a prisoner, and that makes it extremely important that Russia now answer all the questions that it will be asked about the cause of death.”
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also blamed Putin, saying his regime “imprisoned him, trumped up charges against him, poisoned him, sent him to an Arctic penal colony and now he has tragically died.”
The world should hold Putin accountable, he added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Navalny was a fighter for democracy, freedoms, and the Russian people.
“There is no question that Aleksei Navalny is dead because he stood up to Putin, he stood up to the Kremlin," Trudeau said.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said Navalny for years "has been a symbol of the fight against the dictatorship in Russia, of the fight for free speech, of the fact that a person cannot be imprisoned for a different opinion.”
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Russia took away Navalny’s freedom and his life but his struggle for democracy lives on.
Paying tribute to Navalny on X, Metsola said the "world has lost a fighter whose courage will echo through generations."
With reporting by AP
Another Belarusian Goes On Trial Over 2020 Protests As Crackdown Continues
Amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Belarus, a former worker of the Belarusian Metallurgical Works in the eastern city of Zhlobin has gone on trial for their participation in the 2020 protests against the official results of a presidential election that named the country's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, as the winner.
The Homel regional court's Judge Vadzim Bobyrau started the trial of the 29-year-old Dzmitry Shcharbin on February 16.
Shcharbin was detained in October and charged with inciting social hatred.
He is one thousands taken into custody during and after countrywide protests following the elections. Several people died during the crackdown and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Also on February 16, the Vyasna human rights center said the Minsk City Court sentenced to five years in prison 27-year-old activist Ksenia Khodyrava, who has been recognized by the human right group as a political prisoner.
Khodyrava was sentenced after the court found her guilty of "financing an extremist group" and "financing military activities on the territory of another country."
The details of the case remain unknown.
In the western city of Hrodna, activist Syarhey Malanchuk, who was earlier handed a parole-like two-year sentence on a charge of insulting an official, is on trial again, this time for the "violation of a presidential decree on regulations for receiving financial assistance from a foreign country."
Details of the case have not been made public.
Kazakh Police Confirm Karakalpak Activist Wanted In Uzbekistan Detained
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, have confirmed reports about the detention of Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratov (aka Muratbai) at Uzbekistan's request.
Almaty city police department spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek told RFE/RL on February 16 that a decision on Muratov's extradition by the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office was pending.
Muratov, an Uzbek citizen who has resided in Almaty for years, is known for his activities defending the rights of Karakalpaks living in Kazakhstan. He also raised awareness among international audiences about the situation in his native Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan within Uzbekistan.
Muratov's partner, Indira Beisembaeva, told RFE/RL earlier that police detained him at around 10 p.m. local time on February 15.
The Vienna-based Freedom for Eurasia rights group issued a statement on February 15 condemning Muratov's arrest and urging Kazakh authorities "to protect Aqylbek Muratbai's fundamental rights and release him without delay."
According to Freedom for Eurasia, Muratov's detention was led by Uzbek police officer Muhamedin Baimurzaev.
A lawyer for the Almaty-based Kazakh Bureau for Human Rights group, Denis Dzhivaga, told RFE/RL that his organization will provide Muratov with legal assistance.
According to Dzhivaga, Muratov's detention was similar to the arrests of other Karakalpak activists that took place in Kazakhstan following mass rallies in Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, in July 2022. Thousands protested against Tashkent's plans to change the constitution that would have undermined the republic's right to self-determination.
The protests were violently dispersed. Uzbek authorities said at the time that 21 people died during the protests, but Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
In January last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the protests.
In March 2023, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, Held In Russian Prison, Nominated For UNESCO Prize
The Czech Foreign Ministry said on February 16 that it and 22 other nations have nominated RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been detained by security officials in Russia for more than 120 days, for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano 2024 World Press Freedom Prize.
The prize, created in 1997, is an annual award that honors a person or a group of people who make an "outstanding" contribution to the defense and promotion of press freedom across the globe despite the "danger and persecution" they face.
Kurmasheva, a Prague-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on a charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law.
Despite spending some four months in custody, the U.S. State Department has yet to designate her as wrongfully detained as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, effectively labeling it as politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan -- have been designated as wrongfully detained.
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, left the Czech capital in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($109) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again in October and this time handed the charge of failing to register as a "foreign agent." Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention is “becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
Many critics and rights group say the so-called "foreign agent" law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
Tajik Authorities Confirm Arrest Of Activist Deported From Germany In November
The Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office, for the first time, confirmed on February 16 that opposition activist Bilol Qurbonaliev was arrested after Germany deported him in November. Qurbonaliev's relatives have said that a member of the banned Group 24 opposition organization was being held at a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, but Tajik authorities had not commented. Qurbonaliev was among the Tajik protesters who threw eggs at President Emomali Rahmon’s car during his visit to Berlin in September. Group 24 expressed concern that Qurbonaliev will face torture in Tajikistan, where authorities don't tolerate dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Court Rejects Woman's Appeal Against Arrest Over Video Mocking WWII Monument
The Volgograd regional court in Russia on February 15 rejected an appeal filed by 23-year-old Alyona Agafonova against her arrest on charge of "rehabilitating Nazism" over an online video showing her mocking a monument to a significant Soviet victory in World War II. Agafonova was detained last week and sent to pretrial detention until at least March 10. If convicted, Agafonova may face up to five years in prison. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several individuals have been arrested for allegedly mocking monuments honoring heroes and victims of World War II. To read the original story by RFE/RL:'s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Siberian Activist Sent To Pretrial Detention On 'Sexual Abuse' Charge
A court in Siberia has sent activist Sergei Piskunov to pretrial detention on a charge of "sexual abuse" until at least April 12, activist Denis Shadrin told RFE/RL on February 15. It is not clear what the charge stems from, while Piskunov's associates told RFE/RL that he was detained on February 12 at a checkpoint along the Russian-Kazakh border on a charge of organizing an extremist group. In the past, Piskunov used to coordinate activities of the Golos (Voice) movement, which monitored elections in Kemerovo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Aleksei Navalny, Putin's Staunchest Critic, Found Dead In Prison, Russia Says
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has died while in prison, according to a statement from the local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service, triggering outrage and condemnation from world leaders who said the Kremlin critic paid the "ultimate price" for his courage to speak out against the country's leadership.
"On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convict Aleksei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called," the statement said.
"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors from the ambulance declared the convict dead. The causes of death are being established."
Russian state-controlled media also quoted the statement as saying Navalny, 47, had died.
"I don't know if we should believe the terrible news, the news we get only from official media because for many years we have been in the situation where we cannot believe Putin and his government as they are lying constantly," his wife, Yulia, said in a brief statement from Germany where she was attending the Munich Security Conference.
"But if it is the truth, Putin and all his staff and everyone around him need to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our patriot, with my family, and with my husband. They will be brought to justice and this day will come soon," she added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the report of Navalny's death but that he has no official information on the cause of death.
"It's very complicated to confirm the news that comes from a country like Russia," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte also told RFE/RL as she attended the Munich Security Conference. "But, if you asked me whether I would be surprised if that's true, of course I would not, unfortunately, because we know that the regime in the Kremlin is an assassin regime, basically, who would go after their enemies as they understand it, after people with different opinions on the development of Russia and their relations to the rest of the world."
A day earlier, Navalny did not appear to have any health issues when speaking by video link to a court hearing.
Navalny spokeswoman Kyra Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter, that "we don't have any confirmation of [his death] yet." She added that Navalny's lawyer is now flying to the prison.
"Most likely it is true. Navalny was murdered," said Ivan Zhdanov, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It is a political murder which will for sure be investigated."
As the reports reverberated around the country and around the world, some people laid flowers at the buildings where Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was headquartered before the government shut it down after labeling the organization "extremist."
Others gathered in front of Russian embassies in countries such as Georgia and Armenia, while vigils were being planned in many cities across Europe.
"If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong. We need to utilize this power, to not give up, to remember we are an enormous power that is being oppressed by these bad people. We don’t realize how strong we actually are. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing. So don’t be inactive," Navalny said at the end of the Oscar-winning documentary that carried his name.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR in an interview just after the news broke that, if confirmed, Navalny's death would be a "terrible tragedy."
"The Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents raises real and obvious questions here.... We are actively seeking confirmation," he added.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny "paid for his courage with his life," while French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said in a post on X that the Kremlin critic's "death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime."
European Council President Charles Michel said Navalny had made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for the "values of freedom and democracy."
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told RFE/RL that Navalny's only crime was to root out "the corruption [and] the thievery of the current Russian elite" and to have a dream of a better Russia that abides by the rule of law, lives in peace with its neighbors, and invests in its people.
"That proved to be an unforgivable crime," Sikorski said, speaking with RFE/RL at the Munich Security Conference. He said the Russian state was responsible for Navalny's life and welfare "and therefore his death is the legal responsibility of the Russian state."
Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, nearly died from a poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blamed on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Putin.
The man who once blasted Putin as "corrupt, cynical" in an interview with RFE/RL was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the poisoning.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Navalny's death, if confirmed, comes as Putin, who publicly has long refused to actually say Navalny's name, runs for another term facing no real opposition as those who were expected to be his main challengers -- including Navalny -- currently are either incarcerated or have fled the country, fearing for their safety.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.
They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
Navalny married his wife, Yulia, in 2000. The couple has a son and a daughter.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak and Vazha Tavberidze in Munich
Russian Warrant Issued For Self-Exiled Actor Panin
The press service for the Moscow courts of common jurisdiction said on February 15 that an arrest warrant was issued for noted Russian actor Aleksei Panin, who currently resides in the United States, on a charge of justifying terrorism. The charge stems from an online post that Panin published in October 2022 in which he expressed his support for an explosion that seriously damaged the Kerch bridge connecting Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia's Taman peninsula. In May last year, Panin was added to Russia's wanted list. Panin has openly criticized Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijani President Reappoints Asadov As Prime Minister
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 16 reappointed Ali Asadov to the post of prime minister shortly after lawmakers approved his nomination. The oil-rich South Caucasus nation's government resigned two days earlier after Aliyev was sworn in following an election that handed him a fifth term in office. According to the constitution of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, Aliyev now will form a government without having to consult with parliament. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Moscow Court Starts Retrial Of Russian Veteran Rights Defender Orlov
The Golovinsky district court in Moscow has begun the retrial of veteran Russian rights defender Oleg Orlov, a co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize winning Memorial human rights center, on a charge of "repeatedly discrediting" Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
In October last year, the court fined Orlov 150,000 rubles ($1,630) on the charge that stemmed from several single-person pickets he held condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, along with an article he wrote criticizing the Russian government for sending troops to Ukraine that was published in the French magazine Mediapart.
In mid-December, the Moscow City Court canceled that ruling and sent Orlov's case back to prosecutors, who appealed saying the sentence was too mild.
In February, Russian authorities added Orlov to the "foreign agents" registry, and investigators updated the charge against the rights defender, saying that his alleged misdeeds were motivated by "ideological enmity against traditional Russian spiritual, moral, and patriotic values."
If convicted, the 70-year-old Orlov may face three years in prison.
Memorial said earlier that the case was reinvestigated in a surprisingly expedited way. Orlov said he thinks the investigators had received an order from the top to quickly reinvestigate the case and send it to the court for retrial.
"Despite that rush, we are ready to prove our innocence and our position with reference to the rule of the constitution," Orlov said earlier.
Memorial launched an online petition to support Orlov.
More than 32,000 people signed the petition as of February 16.
Orlov gained prominence as one of Russia's leading human rights activists after he co-founded the Memorial human rights center following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In 2004-2006, Orlov was a member of the presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Institutions.
In 2009, for his contribution to human rights in Russia, Orlov was awarded with Sakharov Prize, an international honorary award for individuals or groups who have dedicated their lives to the defense of human rights and freedom of thought.
Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 for its longtime "fight for human rights and democracy."
U.S. Senators To Visit Hungary Pushing Sweden's NATO Bid
A bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation will visit Hungary on February 18 as pressure grows on Budapest to ratify Sweden's NATO membership when parliament reconvenes after its winter break. Hungary is the only NATO country not to ratify Sweden's application, a process that requires the backing of all members, souring relations with the United States and raising concerns among its allies. Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in a historic shift in policy prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government backs Sweden joining the alliance, but the legislation nevertheless remains stranded.
FBI Informant Charged With Lying About Bidens' Ties To Ukrainian Energy Company
An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress. Alexander Smirnov falsely reported to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, prosecutors said in an indictment. Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems," according to court documents.
Women's Activist Rashno Says She's Been Summoned To Serve Sentence At Tehran's Evin Prison
Iranian women's rights activist Sepideh Rashno, a vocal critic of the country's compulsory head scarf law, said she has been ordered to begin a prison sentence of three years and 11 months.
The activist, who was arrested in June 2022 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral, shared the news with her social media followers on February 15, noting that she also faces a travel ban.
The other woman in the altercation with Rashno threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab, or Islamic head scarf -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
In July 2022, several days after she disappeared, Iranian state television aired a video "confession" by Rashno in which she appeared to be in a poor physical state. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the video was recorded.
Rashno's sentence encompasses three years and seven months in prison for the initial altercation on the bus and an additional four months related to charges of "announcing her suspension from university," and a financial penalty for "attending court in her choice of attire" as she refused to wear a hijab.
Just weeks after Rashno's arrest, mass protests erupted around the country after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September 2022 while in police custody after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Rashno, 28, said she has been instructed to report to Evin Prison in the coming days to commence her sentence.
In her social media posts, she commented on the travel ban being imposed on her, saying “it holds little weight for someone with no plans to leave the country.”
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Activist Bakhtiari Handed Additional Sentence
Jailed Iranian activist Manuchehr Bakhtiari, a vocal critic of the government whose son was killed in 2019 protests, has been handed an additional six months in prison for "insulting the leader of the Islamic Republic."
The human rights website HRANA said a verdict on the new charges was disclosed by Branch 6 of the Appeal Court in Qazvin on February 14. It did not say when the hearing was held.
The new charges against Bakhtiari follow another sentence handed down to him on January 9 by Branch 1 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Karaj, which condemned him to 18 years in prison and 74 lashes for "assembly and collusion with the intent to commit crimes against the security of the country," forming and managing a group in cyberspace with the purpose of "disrupting the country's security," spreading "lies," "propaganda against the system," and "disturbing public opinion."
Bakhtiari was violently arrested in April 2021 when security forces apprehended him at his Tehran home.
Following his arrest, he was convicted for his activism and sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
The November 2019 demonstrations in which Bakhtiari's son was killed brought thousands of citizens out on to the streets of more than 100 Iranian cities and towns to protest against the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices.
The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting slogans against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
The Islamic republic's leadership has a long history of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning the families of executed political prisoners and protesters who were killed. Officials fear that statements and actions by families of those killed will spark an outpouring of sympathy and further protests.
In recent months, pressure has intensified on the families seeking justice for those killed in the November 2019 protests and during the current wave of nationwide protests triggered by the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody following her arrest for allegedly wearing her Islamic head scarf improperly.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the recent unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Nine protesters have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Munich Security Conference To Focus On War In Ukraine, Trump's View Of NATO
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on February 16 is due to open the 60th Munich Security Conference at a critical time as the U.S. presidential election campaign heats up with a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden looking likely and with a major U.S. military aid package for Ukraine bogged down in the House of Representatives.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the conference on its opening day.
On February 17 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will make his first in-person appearance at the conference since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He addressed the 2023 conference virtually.
An estimated 50 world leaders are expected to attend the annual event that bills itself as the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.
It will be an encore for Harris, who spoke at the conference in 2022 and 2023, but the stakes are different this year. She faces the task of reassuring allies that Washington remains committed to defending their security after Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned defending NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defense from a potential Russia invasion.
Harris plans to pledge that the United States will never retreat from its NATO obligations, and contrast Biden's commitment to global engagement with Trump's isolationist views, a White House official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The vice president will recommit to defeat the failed ideologies of isolationism, authoritarianism, and unilateralism...[and] denounce these approaches to foreign policy as short-sighted, dangerous, and destabilizing," the official said.
Harris is expected to meet with Zelenskiy during the conference, according to the White House.
She will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just completed a visit to Albania, where he reinforced what he called an "extraordinary partnership" between Washington and Tirana.
The U.S. vice president will also express confidence that the American people will continue to support the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and is now facing intense fighting for the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
Kyiv is also desperate for a replenishment of supplies of air defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure that are hit almost daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
Harris is certain to be asked about a $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that the Senate, led by Democrats, approved on February 13 but that may never be put up for a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representative because of Trump's opposition to it.
Israel's war on Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- and the larger crisis threatening the Middle East are also sure to feature prominently during the conference.
Israel's President Issac Herzog, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and Jordan's King Abdullah II are also attending the security forum.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
On Tour For 'New Security Architecture,' Zelenskiy Signs Key Agreement With Germany As Ukraine Withdraws From Southern Avdiyivka
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a key security agreement on February 16 between their countries before the Ukrainian leader travels to France to initial a similar deal with President Emmanuel Macron.
The deals come as Kyiv is seeking to shore up support while outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces announced they were withdrawing from parts of the embattled eastern city of Avdiyivka.
"President Zelenskiy and I signed an agreement today regarding our long-term security commitments. A historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression," Scholz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before a joint press conference. No immediate details about the agreement were given by the German side.
But Zelenskiy, in a message on X, said the document was "unprecedented" and that it guarantees a 7 billion-euro ($7.52 billion) German support package for Ukraine for 2024.
"The agreement also includes a mechanism for urgent consultations in the event of Russia’s military assault on Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote, adding: "I am grateful to Germany and all Germans for their solidarity with our country and people, as well as all the support and assistance."
"Ukraine can rely on Germany," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Zelenskiy after the signing.
Separately, Germany's Defense Ministry announced that, as part of a security agreement, Berlin has prepared a fresh package of military support worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.22 billion), which is focused on air defense and artillery.
From Berlin, Zelenskiy heads to Paris, where he is expected to sign a similar agreement with Macron.
"A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace," Zelenskiy, who is also to deliver a speech on February 17 at the Munich Security Conference, wrote on X.
He told reporters the aid agreements signed with Germany and France would give "an impulse to the United States" to approve a critical $61 billion aid package that has been held up by Republicans in the House of Representatives who demand legislation to deal with security along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies and especially from the United States, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment as a critical $61 billion U.S. military and economic aid package is being held back by Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.
While the complete details of the agreements with Germany and France have been kept under wraps, they come after Zelenskiy signed a 10-year security accord with Britain last month during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv.
As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition stocks and are struggling to hold back Russian troops closing in on the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk after a monthslong assault.
On February 16, Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the commander of Ukraine's southeastern sector, announced on Telegram a withdrawal from the southeastern part of Avdiyivka in order to minimize human losses, adding that it will allow for an improved "operational situation" in the town, after describing "fierce battles" in the city the previous day.
"The decision to withdraw was made in order to preserve personnel and improve the operational situation. Tactically, the occupation of these positions does not give the enemy a strategic advantage and does not change the situation within the Avdiyivka defensive operation," Tarnavskiy wrote on Telegram.
On February 15, Ukraine's military deployed the Third Assault Brigade, one of its most-experienced infantry groups, to the embattled city, while withdrawing other battle-weary forces.
“In Avdiyivka a maneuver is under way in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force [the Russians] out of positions," Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said.
Major Rodion Kudryashov, the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, told RFE/RL that his forces were completely surrounded but managed to break through.
Kudryashov confirmed that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing from some destroyed positions in the city and taking new, more favorable ones.
"We had to withdraw from some positions, because they are simply levelled to the ground, destroyed. Our servicemen withdrew to more advantageous positions in order to hold the defense line," said Kurdyashov.
Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy said heavy fighting was under way inside the city and Ukrainian forces are being repositioned.
"The situation in Avdiyivka is difficult, but under control. Fierce battles are taking place within the city," Tarnavskiy, the commander of the Tavria operational group, said on Telegram.
Separately, Kyiv's Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced that the bodies of 58 Ukrainian soldiers who had fallen in the war were returned to Ukraine on February 16.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions for transfer to representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts to identify the victims," the Coordination Center said in a message on Telegram.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Munich Security Conference Opens With Europe On Edge Over War In Ukraine, Trump's View Of NATO
The Munich Security Conference kicks off on February 16 at a critical time, as the U.S. presidential election campaign heats up with a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden looking likely and with a major U.S. military aid package bogged down in Congress.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the conference on its opening day to be followed on February 17 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will make his first in-person appearance at the conference since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
He addressed the 2023 conference virtually.
An estimated 50 world leaders are expected to attend the annual event that bills itself as the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.
It will be an encore for Harris, who spoke at the conference in 2022 and 2023, but the stakes are different this year.
She faces the task of reassuring allies that Washington remains committed to defending their security after Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned defending NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defense from a potential Russia invasion.
Harris plans to pledge that the United States will never retreat from its NATO obligations, and contrast Biden's commitment to global engagement with Trump's isolationist views, a White House official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The vice president will recommit to defeat the failed ideologies of isolationism, authoritarianism, and unilateralism...[and] denounce these approaches to foreign policy as short-sighted, dangerous, and destabilizing," the official said.
Harris is expected to meet with Zelenskiy during the conference, according to the White House.
She will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just completed a visit to Albania, where he reinforced what he called an "extraordinary partnership" between Washington and Tirana.
The U.S. vice president will also express confidence that the American people will continue to support the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and is now facing intense fighting for the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
Kyiv also is desperate for a replenishment of supplies of air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure, which are hit almost daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
Harris is certain to be asked about a $95.34 billion military-aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that the Senate, led by Democrats, approved on February 13 but that may never be put up for a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representative because of Trump's opposition to it.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s European allies have begun increasing their support for Ukraine.
Ahead of his arrival in Munich, Zelenskiy was scheduled to travel on February 16 first to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then to Paris to sign a security pact with French President Emmanuel Macron, his office in Kyiv and the Elysee Palace in Paris said.
Berlin did not release any details about Zelenskiy's meeting with Scholz, but Germany is also negotiating a security agreement with Kyiv.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Well-Known Kazakh-Based Karakalpak Activist Detained On Uzbek Request, Partner Says
A well-known Karakalpak activist has been detained by police at his home in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty, the activist's partner told RFE/RL on February 15, adding that Uzbekistan had issued the warrant for his arrest.
Aqylbek Muratbai is a well-known figure in Kazakhstan's Karakalpak diaspora and regularly provides interviews to foreign media about the situation in his native Karakalpakstan -- an autonomous region in Uzbekistan's northwest that was the scene of unprecedented protests and a lethal state crackdown in 2022.
Muratbai, an Uzbek passport holder, has also advocated for the rights of fellow diaspora members who were detained by Kazakh police at Uzbekistan's request in the aftermath of the violence.
His partner, Indira Beissembaeva, told RFE/RL that Muratbai was detained by plainclothes Kazakh police at around 10 p.m. local time.
"[Muratbai] just phoned me. He said that he was taken to the Department of Internal Affairs in Almaty. He said that he was detained at Uzbekistan's request in connection to the Karakalpakstan issue," Beissembaeva said in a telephone call.
Beissembaeva said that Muratbai had been invited for questioning by Kazakh police last week but had been unable to go.
At least 21 people were killed and more than 200 injured in July 2022 during a crackdown on protesters and riots fueled by Tashkent's plan to curtail the autonomous region's constitutional right to secede from Uzbekistan.
The violence forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest but gave no further explanation before backing away from the proposed changes.
In January of last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
The following March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The state crackdown significantly weakened the flow of information out of Karakalpakstan, but RFE/RL journalists were recently able to speak to multiple students from the region who provided details of an intensifying government campaign targeting Karakalpak youth, as authorities seek to avert further unrest.
