Pussy Riot Member Detained In Moscow For Online Post

MOSCOW -- A leading member of the Pussy Riot protest group in Russia, Maria Alyokhina, has been detained in Moscow over an online post she made in 2015.

Alyokhina wrote on Instagram on December 16 that she was detained for posting a picture six years ago of Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka with Nazi swastikas on it, comparing him with "fascists."

The Mediazona website, which is associated with Pussy Riot, said that Alyokhina was charged with "demonstrating Nazi or extremist symbols" and faces up to 15 days in jail.

Alyokhina and two other members of Pussy Riot came to prominence after they were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister and campaigning for his return to the presidency at the time.

Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova were close to the end of their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty they dismissed as a propaganda stunt to improve Putin's image ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Also on December 16, police in Moscow detained opposition municipal lawmaker Lyusya Shtein over a caricature showing her in a hat with a swastika on it. She faces the same charge as Alyokhina.