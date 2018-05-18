Putin: Skripal Would Be Dead If Poisoned By Military-Grade Weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 18 that former double agent Sergei Skripal "would have died" quickly if a military-grade poison had been used. Skripal and his daughter collapsed on March 4 in Salisbury, England. Britain has accused Russia of being behind the poisoning, saying it was caused by a type of nerve agent known as Novichok, which was developed in the Soviet Union. Moscow has repeatedly denied the claim. British officials said on May 18 that Skripal had been released from hospital. His daughter, Yulia, was discharged last month. Putin made the remarks during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sochi.