Putin Holds Annual News Event, Call-In From Citizens As Russian Election Campaign Kicks Off

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference combined with a call-in show where he takes questions from ordinary citizens just days after he announced he will run for a fifth term in a March presidential election.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. in Moscow (0900 GMT/UTC) and picks up on Putin's traditional annual interaction with the public after a one-year hiatus in 2022 because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Questions are expected to be wide-ranging, though noncontroversial.

Analysts say that as Putin heads for a new term amid a devastating war, what's worth watching is the propaganda, the symbolism, and the rhetoric he uses in his answers as they are likely to tip his hand on how his campaign will play out.

One of the key questions Putin is likely to be asked about is his decision to run and to elaborate -- truthfully or not -- on why he asserts that there was no alternative.

Putin, 71, made the long-anticipated announcement on December 8 following a ceremony in the Kremlin, where he awarded soldiers who fought in the war in Ukraine with Russia's highest military honor, the Hero of Russia Gold Star.

Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.

Putin became eligible to take part in Russia's next two presidential elections after he rammed through constitutional changes in 2020 that paved the way for him to remain in office until 2036.

He has been prime minister or president since 1999, slashing democratic norms and freedoms with every new term. If he serves another full term, he would surpass the nearly 30-year reign of Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader since Catherine the Great (1762-1796).

He is unlikely to face any challenge in the race with his two main rivals -- Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both in prison serving lengthy sentences and dissent in general stifled through legislation.

The invasion of Ukraine, now in its 22nd month, has been a disaster for Russia, taking the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, upending the economy, and ruining relations with the West. Putin has outlawed criticism of the war and the armed forces to crush any opposition.

Putin is expected to continue to portray the invasion of Ukraine as a noble fight against what it asserts are various threats, from neo-Nazis to NATO enlargement, and for goals such as the restoration of territory Putin claims is rightfully Russian and protecting Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

Despite unprecedented international sanctions against Russia over the war with Ukraine, Putin is likely to highlight the economy's unexpected growth, forecast at more than 3 percent this year.

The economy has been fueled by state spending on the military-industrial complex. Last month, Putin signed a three-year spending plan that hikes overall expenditures by around 25 percent, with a record amount allocated for defense spending: nearly 6 percent of overall gross domestic product.

Inflation is one area where Putin may find the going trickier, as Russians continue to battle rising prices.