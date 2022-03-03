Putin Talks About The Importance Of Giving Up Power In Decades-Old Footage

At the start of Vladimir Putin's presidency, he allowed director Vitaly Mansky close personal access for a documentary project. In March 2001, Putin spoke in detail with Mansky about the importance of giving up power as an elected official in a democratic state. He said he would not want to hold office for life, like a monarch. But Putin has since maintained his grip on power in Russia for more than two decades, with no signs that it will loosen. Since that conversation, Putin pushed forward a constitutional amendment in April 2021 that would allow him to run for reelection two more times, which could extend his presidency to 2036. The interview was later included in Mansky's 2018 documentary, Putin's Witnesses.