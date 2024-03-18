West Criticizes Russian Election As Putin Mentions World War III

Western leaders say Russian President Vladimir Putin's election win was neither free nor fair as the Kremlin leader claimed victory in the March 15-17 presidential vote. Russia's opposition has been all but silenced following the death of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny in an Arctic prison in February. After securing his fifth term in office, Putin said that a Russia-NATO conflict would be "one step away from World War III," as the West debates sending further military assistance to Ukraine.