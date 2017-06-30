Putin Extends Russia's Countersanctions On Western Food

President Vladimir Putin has extended Russia's embargo on food products from the West until the end of 2018, continuing Moscow's policy of retaliation for Western sanctions against Russia for its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and its support for pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

A presidential decree published on June 30 states that the embargo on Western produce, dairy, meat, and most other foods has been extended until December 31, 2018.

The decree comes two days after the European Union formally extended its economic sanctions on Russia, imposed in July 2014 in response to Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea and its role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow responded in August 2014 by banning food products from the European Union, the United States, and other countries that imposed sanctions on Russia.

Both Western sanctions and Moscow's own embargo have had a negative impact on the Russian economy, prompting food price hikes.

Earlier this month, Putin said Moscow would lift the embargo once Western sanctions are lifted.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS

