Russia's Putin Gives Himself A Raise On His Birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga on October 7.

On his 67th birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has given himself a raise, as well as to other high-ranking officials in government.

According to a presidential order signed on October 7, Putin received a 4.3 percent raise that matches last year's inflation rate.

Thus, his current monthly salary will rise from more than $11,000 to almost $11,500, or 746,000 rubles.

Other high-level officials received the same salary percentage bump.

Among them are Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Aleksandr Bortnikov.

A similar salary hike last year amounted to 4 percent.

