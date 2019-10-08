Russia's Putin Gives Himself A Raise On His Birthday

On his 67th birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has given himself a raise, as well as to other high-ranking officials in government.

According to a presidential order signed on October 7, Putin received a 4.3 percent raise that matches last year's inflation rate.

Thus, his current monthly salary will rise from more than $11,000 to almost $11,500, or 746,000 rubles.

Other high-level officials received the same salary percentage bump.

Among them are Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Aleksandr Bortnikov.

A similar salary hike last year amounted to 4 percent.