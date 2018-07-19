Putin: 'Powerful Forces' Are Trying To Undermine U.S.-Russia Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin says powerful forces in the United States are trying to undermine the results of his first bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a meeting with Russian diplomats at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow on July 19, Putin blamed the "domestic political struggle" in the United States for tying to "belittle" the talks. Putin also said that NATO's "aggressive moves that pose a direct threat to Russia' will receive a proportional response.