Putin Reportedly Signed Record Number Of Secret Decrees Last Month
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a record number of secret decrees last month. Sixty-two percent of the official presidential documents were not published, news outlet Mediazona reported. Most often, secret decrees concern awarding war veterans, including posthumously. In the first seven months of this year, 48 percent of all decrees were classified. Between July 27-31 alone, 12 secret decrees were signed -- the highest figure since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. Mediazona reached the conclusion by studying the list of presidential decrees, where each decree has a serial number. If a number is missing, it means that the decree was classified. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Aims To Deploy Troops On Tankers To Deter Seizures By Iran
The United States could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships traveling through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials said, according to news agency reports on August 3. One official told the agencies that the United States is preparing to deploy sailors and Marines aboard commercial tankers transiting the Gulf as part of efforts to deter Iran from seizing ships. After taking a commercial tanker last month, Tehran said it had an order from an Iranian court to seize a tanker in Gulf waters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
World Must Tell Russia To Stop 'Blackmail' Involving Ukrainian Grain, Blinken Tells UN
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 3 took aim at Russia in a speech to the UN Security Council in New York, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its recent withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Blinken told the 15-member council that "hunger must not be weaponized" and urged all UN countries to tell Russia they have had "enough" of Moscow’s actions.
"Enough using the Black Sea as blackmail. Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war," he said.
Blinken announced that nearly 90 countries had backed a U.S.-drafted communique in which they commit "to take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war and the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare."
The communique does not call out any countries by name. Blinken, however, singled out Russia in his speech, saying its invasion of Ukraine had sparked an "assault" on the global food system.
The United States and the European Union have previously accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by worsening a global food crisis when it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia last month quit the grain deal that for nearly a year had allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through three of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Since quitting the deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to help ease the food crisis, Moscow has targeted Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River.
Blinken spoke at a meeting he chaired on famine and food insecurity caused by conflict. The United States took over the rotating presidency of the Security Council on August 1.
Moscow says it would return to the deal if its demands to improve its own exports of grain and fertilizer were met. The sanctions imposed on Russia "explicitly exclude food and fertilizer," Blinken said, but Moscow argues that restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have hindered its agricultural exports.
"At the time it abandoned the initiative, Russia was exporting more grain at higher prices than ever before," Blinken said.
Blinken added that the United States would provide $362 million in new funding to "tackle the drivers of food insecurity and to enhance resilience" in 11 African countries and Haiti.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Migration Research Center Receives Eviction Notice Without Explanation
The Iran Migration Observatory, which researches Iranian migration trends, has received an eviction order to leave its premises for unspecified reasons.
Behram Salavati, the respected institution's director, revealed on August 2 the letter calling for the eviction, but did not give any further details.
The institution, launched in 2018 under the auspices of the Policymaking Research Institute of Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, has the mission of providing reliable and contemporary data analysis on various types of migration. Since its inception, the observatory has released numerous reports indicating a significant surge in Iranian migration in recent years.
One recent survey it conducted among 12,000 Iranians revealed that at least 60 percent of Iranians are keen to emigrate. Moreover, less than 10 percent of those who have fled Iran expressed a desire to return.
The observatory has also recently shared that 73 percent of Iranian medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, have displayed a willingness to emigrate.
While no reason was given for the observatory's eviction notice, it comes after Salavati drew attention to the impact of a government crackdown on businesses who fail to police the observance of the mandatory head-covering law by female employees.
"We are now witnessing the closure of some knowledge-based businesses, leading to a concerning brain drain. It appears that many are preparing to close up their businesses within the country," he said.
"Four years ago we anticipated signs of mass migration. We see various groups, including skilled specialists and elites, ready to leave the country. We have not harnessed our capacity to utilize our human capital, particularly in the elite sector."
Internet censorship and extensive restrictions in Iran were among the topics raised by Salavati, who notes that such conditions hinder progress for individuals looking to establish stable businesses.
Ali Hosseini, deputy director of the Center for International Science and Technology Cooperation, recently pointed out that due to difficulties posed by a lack of access to the Internet and censorship, educated Iranians were "forced to leave the country, establishing offices in places like Turkey to utilize Internet facilities and conclude their international projects."
While the government of Ebrahim Raisi claims to support "knowledge-based" initiatives, Salavati said that based on data, specialists at about two-thirds of the country's knowledge-based companies are looking into the process of emigration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia's Navalny Expects 'Stalinist Term' When Sentenced On Extremism Charges
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says he expects to be given a "Stalinist term" when he's sentenced on August 4 on extremism charges that could keep him incarcerated for decades.
Navalny issued a statement through his supporters that was published on the Meduza website a day before his scheduled sentencing, saying he expects "it's going to be a huge term."
The 47-year-old Navalny said that the formula for calculating his sentence was simple and would involve “taking what the prosecutor asked for on July 20 -- 20 years -- and reducing it by 10 to 15 percent.”
"This is what's called a 'Stalinist' term. They asked for 20 years so they will give 18 or something around it. It doesn't really matter.... Its main purpose is to intimidate," said Navalny, who has been in prison since February 2021 serving a combined 11 1/2-year sentence on previous convictions called politically motivated.
The prosecutors also asked for 10 years for co-defendant Daniel Kholodny.
The Kremlin critic and anti-corruption crusader is accused under six articles of the Criminal Code, including creating and financing an extremist community, calling for extremism, rehabilitating Nazism, and involving minors in dangerous acts.
The case deals with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which, at the request of the prosecutor's office, was declared extremist in 2021, banning all of its activities in Russia.
Navalny previously said on social media that he expected a sentence of 15 years to 20 years, despite what he claims to be "nonsensical" evidence presented during his closed-door trial.
In his opinion, a harsh sentence is necessary to intimidate hm and his supporters.
"By the severity of the sentence, the thoughts of opposition are knocked out of my head," he said, calling for his supporters to stay calm.
He added that his supporters should take the repression against him and his supporters "coolly" and continue to fight the Russian authorities in some way "from transferring money to going to rallies."
Navalny also expressed gratitude to his supporters, lawyers, and defense witnesses, and separately he thanked Kholodny, a former Navalny Live employee. According to Navalny, Kholodny "does not let himself be intimidated," and he encouraged his supporters to "be the same."
Russian Teenager Gets Six Years In Prison On Treason Charges
A court in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, has sentenced a 19-year-old man from Siberia to six years in prison on treason charges. The courts' press service on August 3 said Danil Berdyugin of Novosibirsk had been found guilty of preparing to commit treason and attempted illegal border crossing. No other details were available as the trial, which started on July 26, was held behind closed doors. Berdyugin took part in anti-war rallies and signed several petitions in Novosibirsk demanding an end to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realties, click here.
EU Extends Sanctions On Belarus Over Its Support For Russia's War In Ukraine
The European Union announced on August 3 the extension of sanctions against Belarus due to its support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The bloc said the primary objective of these new sanctions, which include a ban on exports of certain technologies, military goods, firearms, and ammunition to Belarus, is to counter the circumvention of sanctions previously imposed against Russia. The EU has already implemented 11 sets of sanctions against Russia since February 24, 2022, some of which also included restrictive measures against Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Georgia Bans Export, Reexport Of Cars From U.S., EU To Russia And Belarus
Georgia's Finance Ministry on August 2 said the exporting and reexporting of U.S. cars to Russia and Belarus was banned as of August 1. The same decision regarding cars exported from the European Union took effect on July 26. The ministry said the decision was made as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia linked to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, from January to July some 51,000 cars worth $930 million were reexported from Georgia, including 3,786 units to Russia worth an estimated $52 million. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Satirist Reportedly Detained By Security Agents After Home Searched
Shaker Buri, an Iranian satirist known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His arrest comes amid a crackdown on celebrities, and sports and cultural figures in the country who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone after it was confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports. Since his disappearance, he has reportedly been unable to contact his family.
Several prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested in recent months, with officials warning women to respect the hijab law.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Separately, Ali Asghar Hasani Rad, a former political prisoner who had been released under an "amnesty" decree, was rearrested by the IRGC Intelligence Office.
The human rights website HRANA, citing an informed source, said that the arrest occurred two months after security forces attempted to arrest him at his mother's home. Hasani Rad was absent at the time, and has since been living clandestinely in the northern city of Nowshahr.
Details regarding the timing, reason for the arrest, the charges levelled, and Hasani Rad's current whereabouts remain undisclosed.
Hasani Rad was initially arrested in 2019 and sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion" against national security, "propaganda against the system," and "insulting" the founder of the Islamic republic and its leadership.
The combined sentence amounted to 16 years and seven months in prison, and a two-year ban on membership in political parties and groups, as well as from activities in cyberspace, media, and press. He was also barred from leaving the country.
He spent 7 1/2 years behind bars before being released from Evin prison in February 2023 following the issuing of an amnesty decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On February 5, state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by Amini's death.
Several lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Handed Parole-Like Sentence
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her "moral principles," has been handed a parole-like sentence on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's central district on August 2 found Svitsina guilty of taking part in unsanctioned rallies in August 2020 against the official results of the presidential poll that handed victory to Lukashenka, who has led Belarus with an iron fist since 1994.
The judge then sentenced Svitsina to 2 1/2 years of so-called house arrest-like restrictions known as "home khimia."
The concept of "khimia" (chemistry) goes back to the late 1940s, when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
In recent years, the modern definition of "home khimia" is derived from the Soviet-era system for parole-like sentences.
Earlier in May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in the mass protests in 2020, blocking public transportation operations, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of ethnology and folklore at Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka's scholarship offer amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent over the election, which the opposition and many Western governments say was rigged.
Thousands were arrested and much of the opposition leadership was jailed or forced into exile during the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum Opens In Astana
Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangharin opened the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum on August 3, stressing what he called the "importance" of economic ties between the two countries even though Astana considers the Taliban militants running Kabul to be "terrorists."
"I would like to reiterate again that Kazakhstan wants Afghanistan to develop further as an independent, neutral, integral, peaceful, democratic, and flourishing nation. We are interested in preservation of the trade, economic, transportation, logistic, as well as energy cooperation established with Afghanistan," Zhumangharin said.
In all, more than 200 representatives from Afghanistan have arrived in the Kazakh capital for the three-day forum. Kazakh authorities said the majority of those in attendance are businesspeople.
Earlier this week, Deputy Foreign Minister Qanat Tumysh said the forum will not affect Kazakhstan's official stance on the Taliban.
The Taliban is officially considered in Kazakhstan a terrorist organization, though Astana maintains official contact with Afghanistan’s Taliban-imposed government.
Tumysh emphasized at the time that none of the 150 Afghan officials and businesspeople expected at the forum were under international sanctions.
On the eve of the forum, Zhumangharin held talks with Taliban Industry and Trade Minister Nuriddin Azizi, who arrived to Astana the same day.
Zhumangharin noted at the talks that during the visit of a Kazakh government delegation to Kabul in April, the sides agreed to raise the bilateral trade volume from $1 billion to $3 billion.
He added that Kazakhstan's imports to Afghanistan were rapidly diversifying, stressing that Astana plans to deliver to Afghanistan goods, oil, chemical substances, metals, and machine-building items worth $500,000 in the near future.
The forum runs until August 5.
Kyrgyzstan Sends Note To Moscow On Taxi Driver Beaten In Russia
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Moscow has sent a note to Russia's Foreign Ministry over the beating of a Kyrgyz citizen working there as a taxi driver. According to officials, the attack on the taxi driver took place on June 18. A video of a Kyrgyz man being beaten by the passenger sitting next to him while driving his taxi in Moscow went viral on social media. The driver was attacked by the passenger because he warned him it was forbidden to drink alcohol in the car. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russia Places Norway On List Of Countries 'Unfriendly' To Its Diplomats
Russia has addded Norway to its list of countries that have committed "unfriendly" acts against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. The Russian government on August 3 said that under the conditions, Norway's diplomatic mission in Russia can hire only 27 people. The list of almost 50 countries includes the United States, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovenia, and Slovakia. Moscow created the list in the spring of 2022 after sanctions were imposed against it over the invasion. To see the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Fines Apple For Failing To Remove Information About Invasion Of Ukraine
A court in Moscow has fined Apple for failing to remove information related to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Interfax reported. The Magistrates Court in the Taganka district ordered Apple on August 3 to pay 400,000 rubles ($4,300.) The Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, ordered Apple earlier to remove from Apple Podcasts materials related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine that is officially called in Russia a "special military operation." Moscow has been making moves to limit access even more to independent media, including social media, since it started its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Poland Warns Of Wagner Buildup In Belarus
Poland has warned that a growing presence of mercenaries from Russia's Wagner private military firm in Belarus is aimed at destabilizing NATO's eastern flank amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking after a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on August 3, said NATO allies must increase vigilance as the likelihood of provocations remains very high.
Morawiecki was speaking two days after two Belarusian military helicopters that were conducting training exercises near the border briefly violated Poland’s airspace.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry denied that its helicopters violated Polish airspace, accusing Warsaw of "fabrications."
"We need to be aware that the number of provocations will rise," Morawiecki said at a news briefing with Nauseda.
"The Wagner group is extremely dangerous and they are being moved to the eastern flank to destabilize it."
Morawiecki and Nauseda met in the Polish border town of Suwalki, which sits on what is known as the Suwalki Corridor -- the 80-kilometer stretch that is NATO's only land connection with Baltic members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The Suwalki Corridor separates Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus and is seen as a potential target for Russia in order to isolate the Baltic states in case of a conflict with NATO.
"Some people say the agreement reached at the NATO summit on Sweden's future membership is changing the geopolitical situation, and the strategic importance of the Suwalki Corridor is diminishing," Nauseda said, referring to last month's summit of the military alliance that moved Sweden closer to joining the group.
"I certainly do not agree with this view and I believe that the Suwalki Corridor remains a potential target of provocation by both Russia and Belarus," he said, adding that Wagner could have more than 4,000 fighters already in Belarus.
Lawyer Says Case Materials Against Former Russian-Backed Commander Girkin Classified As 'Top Secret'
The lawyer for the arrested ex-leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine, Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), says the materials of his client’s case have been classified as "top secret." Girkin, who was arrested in Moscow on extremism charges last month, was a key commander of the separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014. He also helped Russia occupy Ukraine's Crimea that year. His arrest appears to indicate he has fallen out of favor with the Kremlin despite previously being seen as untouchable given his background. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Russian Actress Irina Miroshnichenko Dies At 81
Irina Miroshnichenko, a popular actress in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and '80s, has died in a Moscow hospital, local media reported, citing her friends and colleagues on August 3. Miroshnichenko, 81, was hospitalized on June 30 with the flu. Born in the Siberian city of Barnaul as Irina Vainshtein, Miroshnichenko graduated from the Moscow Art Theatre School and in 1964 played her first cinematic role in the romantic comedy Walking The Streets Of Moscow, which won a prize at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival. Overall, Miroshnichenko appeared in 64 movies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Ministry Removes Video From Airborne Commander That Cited War Casualties
The Russian Defense Ministry’s website has removed a greeting by the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, in which he mentioned casualties among his troops in Ukraine. Teplinsky's video congratulating paratroopers on the Day of Airborne Forces, commemorated on August 2, was removed shortly after it was published. In his speech, Teplinsky said 8,500 Russian paratroopers had been wounded in the Ukraine war, the highest number of casualties among a single type of military force mentioned to date by a Russian military official. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Prigozhin-Linked Firms Continue To Sign Hefty State Contracts, Even After Mutiny
The Agentstvo (Agency) Telegram channel cited investigative journalists on August 3 as reporting that catering companies linked to the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have signed state contracts worth at least 2 billion rubles ($21.4 million) since Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny in late June. Investigative journalists studied the activities of 17 Prigozhin-linked companies related to their cooperation with state entities. The activities do not include possible classified cooperation between Prigozhin's companies and other state entities, such as the Defense Ministry. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Government Approves List Of 40 Mandatory Apps For Electronic Devices
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on August 3 approved a list of 40 apps that must be preinstalled on all computers, mobile phones, tablets, and smart TV sets as of January 1, 2024. The list includes apps of state-controlled television channels, the Mir payment system, and Russia-based social networks. Retailers of devices that do not have the apps preinstalled face a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,140). The move was made in accordance with a law adopted in 2021 that says that the Digital Development Ministry decides what apps must be preinstalled on devices sold in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison
Russian anti-war activist and entrepreneur Dmitry Skurikhin has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for repeatedly "discrediting" the Russian military. Skurikhin wrote anti-war slogans and the names of Ukrainian cities attacked by the Russian Army on his shop front in the village of Rusko-Vysotsk in the Leningrad region. Since 2014, Skurikhin has placed about 200 political posters on his shop front. In May 2022, Skurikhin was fined 45,000 rubles ($482) for "discrediting" the Russian Army after he posted an anti-war video on his Telegram channel. Later, a criminal case was opened against him for repeatedly "discrediting" the army due to his anti-war signs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenary Recruited From Russian Prison Accused Of Killing Six
A former fighter from the Wagner mercenary group who was recruited from prison last year has been accused of stabbing six people to death after returning home to Russia following a tour of duty in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Officials in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia said on August 2 that the bodies of five men and a woman with stab wounds had been found in two partially burned houses located next to each other in the village of Derevyannoye a day earlier.
Police said they have detained two suspects with criminal records -- 38-year-old Maksim Bochkaryov and 37-year-old Igor Sofonov. Sofonov was recruited by Wagner last year from a penal colony where he was serving time for theft, robbery, armed robbery, and attempted murder.
In the spring of this year, he returned to his native Karelia after he was handed clemency as part of his contract to fight with Wagner in Ukraine.
Sofonov and Bochkaryov will be held in pretrial detention for at least two months on murder charges. The two have pleaded not guilty.
It is not the first case of former Wagner mercenaries recruited from jails and prisons across Russia to be accused of committing serious crimes after completing tours of duty in Ukraine.
In May, police in Russia’s southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai arrested Demyan Kevorkyan on suspicion of killing two persons.
In 2016, the 31-year-old Kevorkyan was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbery and creating a criminal group. After he spent several months fighting against Ukrainian armed forces for Russia earlier this year, he was fully exonerated and returned home, where he was subsequently accused of committing murder.
In May, police in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk arrested a man on suspicion of raping two underage girls. Media identified the suspect as former Wagner mercenary Sergei S., giving only the first letter of his last name.
Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in late June that 32,000 former inmates recruited by his group from penitentiaries had returned home after being granted clemency as part of their remuneration for taking part in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Two Tajik Citizens Killed In Mass Brawl Near Moscow
Two migrants from Tajikistan were killed in a mass brawl in the Russian city of Chekhov in the Moscow region on August 1. Russian media quoted law enforcement as saying that two people were stabbed and died on the spot. The Tajik Embassy in Moscow told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that 10 Tajik nationals were involved in the incident and that two suspects are wanted, while the others were detained by the Moscow Region Investigative Committee. There have been several instances of mass brawls between migrants in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Number Of Politically Motivated Executions Rising In Iran, Rights Group Says
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a "tactic of intimidation and retribution" amid a wave of unrest that has posed the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The CHRI said in a statement released on August 2 that Iran has executed 17 men -- most of whom were young -- in "blatantly unlawful" prosecutions over the last 10 months. Among them, seven were hanged as of July 2023 for participating in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last September, while at least 10 other were executed for various political “crimes.”
“The international community must be clear with Iranian authorities that continuing its killing spree will result in an extraordinary intensification of the Islamic republic’s political and economic isolation,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the CHRI.
“Without strong coordinated international action, the world is green-lighting this carnage,” Ghaemi added.
According to the CHRI, individuals prosecuted endured trials marred by "severe" human rights violations, with authorities denying them the right to counsel and even the right to choose their own legal representation, which are guaranteed under Iranian law and international treaties to which Iran is a signatory.
“The aim of these unlawful executions is to eradicate dissent and sow fear among the population. Governments and international organizations have a crucial role in exerting pressure on the Iranian government to put a stop to this state-sanctioned murder,” Ghaemi said.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests following the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being held for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China and recently highlighted the disproportionate impact of drug-related executions among marginalized and economically disadvantaged population in Iran.
The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone, while Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that since the start of the year, at least 423 executions had been recorded, which indicates "a potential surpassing of last year's tally of 582 hangings and due to the Iranian government's lack of transparency, the actual number of executions is suspected to be much higher than reported.”
EU Reaffirms Support For Reopening Lachin Corridor To Nagorno-Karabakh
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reaffirmed in a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Miyrzoyan the bloc's support for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been blocked for months by Azerbaijan. "Important call w/ Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan on humanitarian situation affecting Karabakh Armenians. Reiterated EU support to reopen Lachin Corridor without delay to enable humanitarian aid delivery," Borrell wrote on Twitter. Azerbaijan last month completely suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor. A convoy of Armenian trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Karabakh has been blocked at the checkpoint for days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
