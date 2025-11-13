Where's Putin? How A Door Handle Exposed Putin’s Secret Offices
An RFE/RL investigation has discovered that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses three nearly identical offices in different parts of Russia and that the Kremlin has repeatedly misled the public concerning the leader's whereabouts. By tracking small visual clues, including the placement of a single door handle, journalists from RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, Systema, uncovered how official videos were staged to appear as if they were filmed near Moscow.