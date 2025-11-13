Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Where's Putin? How A Door Handle Exposed Putin’s Secret Offices

Where's Putin? How A Door Handle Exposed Putin’s Secret Offices
Embed
Where's Putin? How A Door Handle Exposed Putin’s Secret Offices

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:20 0:00

An RFE/RL investigation has discovered that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses three nearly identical offices in different parts of Russia and that the Kremlin has repeatedly misled the public concerning the leader's whereabouts. By tracking small visual clues, including the placement of a single door handle, journalists from RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, Systema, uncovered how official videos were staged to appear as if they were filmed near Moscow.

XS
SM
MD
LG