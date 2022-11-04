News
Putin Signs Law Allowing Those Who've Committed Serious Crimes To Join Military
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the military mobilization of people who have committed serious crimes as the Kremlin continues to amass troops for its war in Ukraine amid several recent setbacks.
Speaking to members of youth and volunteers organizations in Moscow on November 4, Putin said 318,000 men had joined to fight since he announced a mobilization in the country in September, including 18,000 who were volunteers.
Putin's speech came the same day as his signing of a law opening up mobilization for people with unsealed criminal records, including those who committed serious crimes, excluding those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying, or terrorism.
"As far as I know, 49,000 of those mobilized are already carrying out combat tasks, while the others are undergoing training," Putin said.
Russia initially occupied wide swathes of Ukraine following its full-scale invasion in February but has for months suffered significant troop and territorial losses due largely to a two-pronged Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The setbacks, which have left Russia trying to hold the line in parts of southern and eastern Ukraine that it still occupies and claims as its own, have forced the Kremlin to introduce a military draft and to increasingly rely on mercenaries and Chechen troops to replenish its depleted forces.
Putin's associate and the leader of the Vagner private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly has recruited thousands of inmates from Russian prisons for the war in Ukraine.
Putin said on November 4 that the flow of volunteers for the war effort continues, despite many signs of the general mobilization's unpopularity.
Tens of thousands of Russian men fled the country immediately after the announcement of the mobilization, while sporadic protests -- quickly stamped out by security agents -- were seen in many parts of Russia.
Meanwhile, dozens of videos showed those who were mobilized complaining about a lack of food, clothes, equipment, and housing facilities.
Some complained that they had never served in military forces but were recruited anyway, while Putin said that only Russians who served in the army and have combat experience would be mobilized.
Soldiers based in the city of Ulyanovsk on November 4 confirmed to RFE/RL that almost 2,000 soldiers mobilized from Russia's Republic of Chuvashia were allowed to visit home after they rebelled, demanding overdue payments for the service.
Local authorities in the Russian regions of Vladimir, Rostov, Samara, Buryatia, and Bashkortostan have forced students of local schools and universities to sew military uniforms for Russian soldiers.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, SOTA, TASS, Serditaya Chuvashia, and Interfax
Kyrgyz Authorities Detain Pregnant Journalist; She Says She Is Being 'Framed'
BISHKEK -- Police in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, have detained journalist Sanrabia Satybaldieva, who is pregnant with her second child, and her cameraman Kalys Ashirbaev on an extortion charge she says is an attempt to "frame" her.
The head of the Kyrgyz human rights organization Kylym Shamy, Aziza Abdirasulova, told RFE/RL on November 4 that Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev were detained overnight and their pretrial restrictions will be decided on by a court within two days.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement on November 4 that Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev, who work for the MIR24.kg news website, are suspected of extorting $2,000 from lawmakers, allegedly blackmailing them with unspecified compromising audio recorded in 2016-17.
Satybaldieva, whose reporting has been critical of the government, said that she is being "framed" by the chief of the State Committee of National Security (UKMK), Kamchybek Tashiev, and his brother Shairbek.
"I cannot say everything now as the investigation is under way. They all colluded and framed me. I will reveal everything after I am released.," Satybaldieva said.
Abdirasulova added that Satybaldieva was rushed to hospital from a police station overnight after she felt unwell.
Despite the doctors warning that she should stay under their care or risk losing her child, police took her back into custody. They were later forced again to visit her after her condition worsened a second time, Abdirasulova said.
Kyrgyz Ombudswoman Atyr Abdrakhmatova told RFE/RL that she met with Satybaldieva, stressing that the journalists' rights were violated by police.
"Despite doctors' orders to take her to a hospital, Sanrabia was brought to a detention center, where she fainted. Doctors came twice and were surprised that she was not hospitalized. It is a cruel and inhumane attitude. The investigator who detained her must be held accountable," Abdrakhmatova said.
Rights groups have warned recently that Kyrgyz authorities have increased efforts to control and censor mass media amid a broader crackdown on freedom of expression and civil society.
The Kyrgyz government on October 26 blocked the website of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after the broadcaster refused to take down a video, produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
The video reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side, an accusation RFE/RL rejects.
The government has since frozen Radio Azattyk's bank account without explanation.
The detainment of Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev came the same day that another Kyrgyz journalist, Semetei Talas-uulu, was placed under house arrest on an extremism charge that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
In September, a court in Bishkek convicted the director of the NEXT television channel, Taalaibek Duishembiev, and handed him a suspended three-year prison sentence over the airing of a report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Duishembiev has maintained his innocence.
Pope Blasts 'Childlike' Wars At Bahrain Interfaith Summit
With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian, and Jewish leaders on November 4 in calling for the world’s great religions to work together for peace. He told an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must counter the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war. On his second day in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It was his second such conference in as many months, following one in Kazakhstan. To read the original story from AP, click here.
- By AFP
Germany's Scholz Calls On China To Use 'Influence' On Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks on November 4 that he wanted Beijing to use its "influence" on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine. "I told President [Xi] that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia," Scholz said. "Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine." To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Russia Targets Ukrainian Infrastructure With Fresh Drone Attacks; Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of 'Energy Terrorism'
Russia launched more kamikaze drones on infrastructure and civilian targets in southeastern Ukraine, officials said on November 4, as extensive damage to the power grid left millions of Ukrainians without electricity, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to accuse Moscow of "energy terrorism."
Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovskov region, said the Ukrainian military destroyed eight Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones in the region's southern Nikopol district.
"Our air defense did a great job this night. Eight enemy Shaheds downed," Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. It was the second day in a row that Nikopol was targeted by Russian drones.
Reznichenko said Russian troops also pounded four settlements in the same district -- Myrivska, Chervonogrigorivska, Marganetska, and Nikopolska -- with Grad rockets and artillery fire, damaging a gas pipeline and a power line and destroying residential buildings.
Russian troops regularly bombard the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of Ukraine's steelmaking hubs, with various types of weapons.
Moscow denies its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 3 that millions of Ukrainians were temporarily without power due to the Russian attacks.
"Tonight, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from energy consumption," Zelenskiy said. "The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy. They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way."
Russia has been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and other civilian buildings with missile, drone, and artillery attacks for several weeks amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has driven Russian troops out of the northeast and pushed them back in the east and southeast.
Over the past days, however, despite heavy fighting, there has been no significant change on the ground on the eastern and southern Ukraine fronts, with preparations building for a fight over the southern city of Kherson.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Moscow of forcibly deporting Ukrainian citizens from Kherson to Russia.
"The Russian occupation administration has begun mass forced relocation of residents of the left bank [of the Dnieper River] of the Kherson region…to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea or the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement on November 3.
Similar deportations are also being carried out by Russia in the Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, as well as in Crimea, the ministry said.
Russia in September proclaimed to have seized the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Donetsk following referendums condemned by Kyiv and the West as shams.
Volodymyr Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of Kherson, announced on October 31 an expansion of what Russia has called the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens. Saldo said he was moving people further into the region or to Russia because of the risks of a "massive missile attack."
Just three days earlier, the Russian-installed officials announced that the evacuation process in Kherson region had ended.
Kyiv reiterated on November 3 that it saw the move as a "deportation." It also said reports continue to circulate about the alleged mining of the Nova Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant by Russian troops.
Zelenskiy previously said that Ukraine suspects Russia has mined the dam and units of the power plant on the Dnieper River, and that if it were blown up, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, would be in danger of flooding.
The Foreign Ministry statement also accused Russian troops of looting industrial, cultural, educational, and medical institutions, as well as private houses and apartments.
Russian forces also removed roadblocks in Kherson. The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, believes that they did this to create the illusion that Russian forces have left the city.
WATCH: Near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces often rely on artillery from the 1970s and '80s. The front line there is one of the most hotly contested areas. The soldiers say that although the Soviet-era weaponry is old, it is still very effective.
It was also reported that the Russian flag was removed from the Kherson regional administration building. The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, said that this could be a provocation.
The loss of Kherson, which Russian troops captured in March in the early days of the war, would signal a significant retreat.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, asked to comment on the battlefield situation in southern Ukraine, said he believes Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region “have the capacity” to retake the territory on the west side of the Dnieper River and Kherson city from Russian troops.
With reporting by Reuters
Police Chief In Northern Kosovo Suspended Over Alleged Refusal To Implement License Plate Conversion Rule
The regional police chief in the north of Kosovo has been suspended after he was accused of refusing to implement the government's policy on phasing out license plates issued by Serbia when Kosovo was still part of the country.
Nenad Djuric was suspended after the Police Inspectorate of Kosovo announced on November 3 that he is suspected of criminal offenses related to his refusal to implement the plan.
Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Svecla said that the refusal to implement the government’s decisions represents a serious threat to the security and stability of Kosovo.
“The Kosovo police is one [force] and all its members should have the same mission: the rule of law and the creation of a safe environment for all citizens regardless of difference,” Svecla said on Facebook. “We will not allow any action that violates this mission, and together with the Kosovo Police we will continue its implementation.”
The main party representing Serbs in Kosovo, Serbian List, said that the decision to suspend Djuric was illegal.
Goran Rakic, chairman of the party, said that the Serbs should "strengthen and build" their own institutions in northern Kosovo in cooperation with Serbia.
Rakic said that he has called an extraordinary meeting of the Serbian List with the mayors of four municipalities in the north of Kosovo with Serbian majorities. The meeting will be held after the "illegal and anti-Serbian decision" to suspend Djuric, he said.
Radic said he will call on Serbs to vacate institutions in the north, including judicial, police, and other institutions.
Meanwhile, the head of the office for Kosovo in the Serbian government, Petar Petkovic, told a news conference on November 3 that Djuric was suspended because "he stood in defense of the Serbian people."
He questioned what mistake Djuric had made by refusing to participate in the decisions of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, “which are political."
Djuric said on November 2 that the police in the north would not implement the government's decision to issue warnings to drivers who have cars with license plates issued by Serbia.
Djuric was appointed regional police commander in the north in June 2013 after Kosovo and Serbia reached the first agreement on the normalization of relations in the dialogue mediated by the European Union.
The agreement stated that the regional commander in the four municipalities with Serbian majority is to be appointed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kosovo.
Kosovo has attempted several times this year to require its Serb minority to change their old car plates from before 1999 when Kosovo was still part of Serbia. Authorities began implementing the latest plan to phase out old vehicle license plates on November 1.
Kurti announced the plan last week, saying drivers would first be given warnings during an initial three-week period starting on November 1. That is to be followed by a two-month period when 150 euro ($149) fines will be issued. There will then be another two-month period during which temporary license plates will be valid.
If drivers do not change their plates by April 21, their vehicles will be confiscated, according to the government decree.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a war in 1998-99, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war with the acronyms of Kosovar cities such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Kyiv Condemns Russia's Deportation Of Ukrainian Citizens From Kherson, Other Regions
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Russian occupied regions in southern and southeastern Ukraine.
"The Russian occupation administration has begun mass forced relocation of residents of the left bank [of the Dnieper River] of the Kherson region...to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea or the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement on November 3.
Similar deportations are also being carried out by Russia in the Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, as well as in Crimea, the ministry said.
Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of Kherson, announced on October 31 an expansion of what Russia has called the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens.
Saldo said he was moving people further into the region or to Russia because of the risks of a "massive missile attack."
Just three days earlier, Russian-installed officials announced that the evacuation process in Kherson region had ended.
Kyiv reiterated on November 3 that it saw the move as a "deportation." It also said reports continue circulating about the alleged mining of the Nova Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant by Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy previously said that Ukraine suspected Russia had mined the dam and units of the power plant on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, and if it were blown up, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, would be in danger of flooding.
The Foreign Ministry statement also accused Russian troops of looting industrial, cultural, educational, and medical institutions, as well as private houses and apartments.
The ministry called on the international community to condemn the forced relocation, to introduce new sanctions against Russia, and to increase military aid to Ukraine for the liberation of its occupied territories.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff also said on November 3 that Russian forces continued the so-called evacuation of the local population in the Kherson region and accused them of taking away civilian and communal property, even equipment from hospitals, as they carried out the evacuation.
Russian forces also removed the roadblocks in Kherson. The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, believes that they did this to create an illusion that they have left the city.
It was also reported that the Russian flag was removed from the Kherson regional administration building. The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, said that this could be a provocation.
Russian troops captured Kherson in March in the early days of the war. Its loss to Ukrainian troops would signal a significant retreat.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, asked to comment on the battlefield situation in southern Ukraine, said Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region "have the capacity" to retake the territory on the west side of the Dnieper River and Kherson city from Russian troops.
Austin, speaking at a news conference at the Pentagon, did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave, but he expressed confidence in the Ukrainian troops' ability to beat back Russian forces.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Embassy Officials Visit WNBA Star Griner In Russian Prison
Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed basketball player Brittney Griner, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the U.S. representatives "saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances." Price said the Biden administration is continuing to press for the immediate release of Griner and Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus. To read the original story on AP, click here.
Videos Of Latest Protests In Iranian Cities Appear To Show Violent Response Of Security Forces
Iranian protesters have gathered in the city of Karaj, northwest of Tehran, to mark 40 days since the death of Hadis Najafi, a 20-year-old woman who was shot dead by Iranian security forces near Tehran.
Videos posted on social media show a large number of protesters in Karaj chanting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and indicate the demonstrators clashed with security forces.
One video of the protest in Karaj appears to show armed forces shooting in the air and directly at protesters as people take shelter in their cars.
It was not possible to authenticate the videos, and there has been no comment from security forces in Karaj.
Najafi, who was active on the social media site TikTok, was shot six times on September 21 in Karaj during ongoing nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.
The demonstrations on November 3 were held to mark the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following Najafi's death. The day also marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for many other protesters in Iran.
One of them was Javad Heydari, who was killed on September 22 due to a lack of medical attention after being shot by security forces in the central city of Qazvin. A large gathering on November 3 took place in Qazvin for Heydari, who was 40.
His family had been pressured to state that their son died by accident, but they repeatedly said that he was murdered in the public protests with a "war bullet."
The cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, and Tabriz on November 2 were the scene of anti-government protests that lasted into the night. These protests took place hours after Khamenei once again linked the protesters to foreign countries.
The authorities have always accused the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel of being involved in the protests.
Videos published on social media show that the authorities have cut off the electricity in the Chaharbagh neighborhood in the central city of Isfahan in response to the protests. However, people chanted slogans against the government in the dark.
Amini, 22, died in police custody in mid-September after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Senators Vow In Kyiv To Continue Bipartisan Support For Ukraine After Elections
U.S. Senators Rob Portman (Republican-Ohio) and Chris Coons (Democrat-Delaware) have vowed that bipartisan support will continue for Ukraine after next week's midterm congressional elections, as they travelled to Kyiv. The senators told reporters that they had "very positive" talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and that they had visited an energy facility that Coons said had been hit by a Russian strike using an Iranian-supplied drone. The visit comes amid speculation that the Republicans, seen as favorites to take control of the House of Representatives after the November 8 midterm elections, could dampen U.S. support for Ukraine. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Russian Says Nuclear Submarine Successfully Test-Fires Ballistic Missile
The Russian nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov successfully fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea at the Kura range as part of the final stage of state tests, the Russian Defense Ministry said on November 3. "The crew of the newest strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov of the Borei-A project successfully fired the Bulava ballistic missile as part of the final stage of state tests," the statement said. To read the original story on the EurAsian Times, click here.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Will Not Take Part In G20 Summit If Putin Attends
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he will not take part in a summit later this month in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends. Zelenskiy told reporters on November 3 that he had been invited to participate in the summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. "My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part, then Ukraine will not take part," he said. But he noted that the Ukrainian delegation was still invited, and there were still a few days left before a decision must be made. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Who Said He Was Tortured In Custody Transferred To House Arrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh activist who said he was tortured and beaten while in custody earlier this year has been transferred to house arrest, his lawyer said.
Qosai Makhanbaev's lawyer, Zhalghas Saparkhanova, told RFE/RL that her client was transferred to house arrest after being released on November 3 from a detention center in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty.
The 38-year-old activist had been in custody since his arrest on a charge of taking part in "mass disorders" in mid-June after he served a 15-day sentence for picketing the Almaty city prosecutor's office without permission.
Makhanbaev was one of dozens of people who claimed they were tortured by police and jail guards after they were arrested in January during and after anti-government protests in Almaty and other towns and cities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Weeks after his arrest, Makhanbaev was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and bruises and later released, but ordered not to leave the city while the prosecutor's office investigated his claims of torture.
The Almaty city prosecutor's office said at the time that it had launched 87 probes into alleged torture of inmates, but it appears little headway has been made.
Frustrated with what they believed was a deliberate attempt to quash the investigations, dozens of people who claimed they were beaten while in custody began rallying outside the city prosecutor's office in April.
Makhanbaev was detained in early June for taking part in one of the rallies and sentenced to 15 days in prison.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike in early January quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
Kazakh authorities say at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the violence. Human rights groups say the number of those killed is much higher.
Authorities say hundreds of people were arrested for involvement in the unrest while dozens have been sentenced to prison.
Makhanbaev's transfer to house arrest comes one day after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a decree granting mass amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with the protests. It is not clear if Makhanbaev will be covered in the amnesty.
Rights activists have said that the mass amnesty was initiated to help law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators evade accountability.
U.S. Targets Oil-Smuggling Network Supporting Iran's Quds Force In New Sanctions
The United States has issued sanctions targeting an international oil-smuggling network it accuses of supporting Hizballah and Iran's Quds Force. The U.S. Treasury Department said on November 3 in a statement that it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Iranian Cleric Killed In City Of Zahedan
The cleric of a Shi'ite mosque in the mostly Sunni flashpoint Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the state news agency IRNA reported on November 3. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. The police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Ahmad Taheri, said a special task force had been formed to find and arrest the perpetrators. Zahedan was the scene of one of the deadliest days during a wave of protests after a woman died in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing her hijab. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
More Than 100 Russian Men Mobilized To War In Ukraine Demand Payment
More than 100 men mobilized to the war in Ukraine from Russia's Chuvashia region have rebelled, demanding overdue salaries promised to them.
The Gulagu.ru rights center and Serditaya (Angry) Chuvashia group issued a video statement recorded on November 2 by the men in the military training center in the city of Ulyanovsk in which they say they "will fight for justice" until their overdue salaries are fully paid.
"Our state refuses to pay us 195,000 rubles ($3,150 per month) that was promised by our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin! Why should we then go and fight for the state, leaving our families without any support?" one of the men says in the video.
The commander of the training center answered the protesting recruits, saying no money was promised to them, adding that the law on the issue was just proposed and was currently under discussion.
Serditaya Chuvashia and some of the protesting men said online later in the day that the men started a riot but were "calmed down" by riot police and the National Guard.
The Kremlin's website late on November 3 announced that Putin signed a decree on a onetime payment to mobilized and contract workers. The amount of the payment will be 195,000 rubles.
Since Putin announced a partial mobilization to the war in Ukraine in late September, there have been dozens of videos by mobilized men complaining of a lack of food, clothes, equipment, and housing facilities.
Some mobilized men complained that they had never served in the military but were recruited anyway. Putin said that only Russians who served in the army and had combat experience would be mobilized.
In addition, local authorities in the Russian regions of Vladimir, Rostov, Samara, Buryatia, and Bashkortostan have forced students at local schools and universities to sew military uniforms for Russian soldiers.
Since the beginning of the partial mobilization, hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have left the country, mostly for Kazakhstan, Georgia, Mongolia, and Turkey.
Russia, Ukraine Free 214 Prisoners In Latest Exchange
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 214 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner swap, the two sides said. Many of the Ukrainians released on November 3 were wounded survivors of a failed attempt to defend the city of Mariupol in April and May. Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had released 107 Russian personnel, while Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said Russia had released 107 Ukrainian fighters, including 74 who had defended the Azovstal steel works, scene of Ukraine's last stand in Mariupol. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Israeli Soldier Among Passengers On Plane That Made Emergency Landing In Iran
The Israeli military has confirmed that a female soldier was among the passengers on a plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Iran last week, but managed to leave the country before being identified.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli soldier was a passenger on a flight from Tashkent to Dubai on October 27, but the pilot of the flight had fallen unconscious, leading to the plane making the emergency landing at Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Israeli Defense Forces said the 19-year-old Russian-speaking soldier, who serves in a "nonsensitive position in the IDF's Northern Command," had traveled to Uzbekistan for a vacation and to visit her family.
Israeli media reported that the soldier called her parents from Shiraz's airport, and they notified her commander.
The details were eventually passed on to senior defense officials, who notified Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting.
Reports also indicate that Mossad, the Israeli secret service, contacted the soldier while on the ground and instructed her to conceal her identity.
The soldier spent 11 hours in Iran and then again with other passengers, boarded a replacement plane and flew to the United Arab Emirates.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. Tensions between Iran and Israel, its regional foe, have been soaring in recent years.
Tensions have also flared between the two countries as negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal that would curb Iran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Tehran has reduced its commitments and expanded its nuclear activities.
The report on the soldier comes as Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out a recent spate of assassinations and sabotage attacks inside the Islamic republic.
Some reports suggest that Israeli airman Ron Arad, who was shot down over Lebanon in 1986, was reportedly sent to Iran. It is also believed that William Buckley, the Central Intelligence Agency's Beirut chief of station who was taken hostage in 1984, was sent to Iran for interrogation and tortured to death. Iran has rejected both reports.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IAEA Says No Sign Of 'Dirty Bomb' Work At Sites Inspected In Ukraine
The UN nuclear watchdog says it has found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request in response to Russian allegations it was working on a "dirty bomb." Moscow has accused Ukraine of planning to use such a bomb and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine's government denies the accusation. Some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own dirty bomb and blame Kyiv. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Sign Accord On Joint Management Of Disputed Water Reservoir
BISHKEK -- Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, have signed a number of documents on border delimitation, including an agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, an issue that has been a hot-button issue between the two Central Asian neighbors.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said the documents were signed on November 3 in Bishkek.
According to the agreement on the reservoir, Kyrgyzstan will hand over to Uzbekistan the reservoir's territory, which covers 4,485 hectares, in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
The deal has been questioned by many politicians, activists, and some lawmakers, who insist that the deal around the water reservoir must be approved by the public and with open discussion.
More than 20 members of a group called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee have been arrested since October 23 and sent to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of planning riots over the border demarcation deal, which is more than three decades in the making.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, human rights defender Rita Karasartova, and other noted public figures and activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and people living near the dam are against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border of more than 1,300 kilometers.
Bulgarian Lawmakers Vote To Send Ukraine Heavy Weapons
Bulgaria's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to send heavy military aid to Ukraine, ending months of tension and disputes around the topic among the Balkan NATO member's political parties. The 175-49 vote in favor of the measure marked a rare moment of consensus among Bulgaria's deeply divided political spectrum. The decision, which will allow supplying Ukraine with heavy guns as well as spare parts, leaves Hungary as the only NATO member to not approve weaponry supplies to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russia 'Strongly' Warns Britain Over Alleged Role In Drone Attack On Fleet In Crimea
Russia has handed a demarche to Britain's ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnet, over what Moscow said was the involvement of U.K. specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea last week.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on November 3 that it expressed its "resolute protest over the active participation of British specialists in preparation and providing logistics to units of Ukraine's special operation forces, including those with an aim to conduct sabotage operations in the sea."
Russia has not provided any evidence to back up its claims over the October 29 attack. Britain denies carrying out the attack, but has not hidden the fact that it has been helping to train Ukrainian armed forces and arming them.
"In case of continuation of such acts of aggression that may lead to direct involvement into the conflict, the British side will be fully responsible for the acts' harmful consequences and escalation of tension between our states," the Russian statement said, adding that the British should stop providing training and other types of military assistance to Ukraine.
According to Russian officials, a unit of Britain's Royal Navy directed the drone attack from the southern Ukrainian port of Ochakiv. London has dismissed the accusations as "false claims of an epic scale."
Following the drone attack, Russia announced it was pulling out of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July, but resumed its participation on November 2.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February, the United Kingdom has been at the forefront of Western countries imposing sanctions on Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the aggression.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in Berlin ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on November 3 that "Putin's actions are plunging the world's poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices."
"While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia's aggression, interference, and hostility extend across the world," Cleverly said, "These actions only serve to demonstrate Putin's true intentions and further unite the international community against his callous plans."
Court In Minsk Hands Prison Terms To Leaders Of Belarusian Opposition Party
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has handed prison terms to the leader of the Belarusian opposition United Civic Party (AHP) and two associates after finding them guilty of participating in a protest march days after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power, despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Judge Anastasia Kulik of the Pershamayski district court on November 3 sentenced AHP leader Mikalay Kazlou to 30 months in prison; the leader of the AHP's branch in Minsk, Aksana Alyakseyeva, to 18 months in prison; and human rights defender Antanina Kavalyova to one year in prison.
The trio was arrested in late July and charged with taking part in actions that disrupted civil order. Their trial started on November 1. Kazlou pleaded not guilty, Kavalyova pleaded partially guilty, and Alyakseyeva pleaded guilty.
On October 31, another court in Minsk sentenced three other AHP members -- Andrus Asmalouski, Dziyana Charnushina, and Artur Smalyakou -- to prison terms of between two and three years on the same charges.
The crimes in both cases stem from a rally on August 23, 2020, that was attended by at least 100,000 people who were challenging the results of the presidential poll and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces used sometimes deadly force as they violently detained tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown ordered by officials.
The AHP is one of the oldest opposition political parties in Belarus and has been in operation since 1995.
Germany Calls On Balkan Leaders To Overcome Regional Differences
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Balkan leaders to overcome regional conflicts as they look to make progress down the path to European Union membership amid Russia's war against Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting of six Balkan leaders in Berlin on November 3, Scholz said EU membership for Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania is in the interest of the bloc, as well as the aspirants.
“Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine forces us to stand together to preserve Europe's freedom and security.... It is high time to overcome regional conflicts that have continued for far too long -- conflicts that divide you and hold your countries back on your European path," he said.
"That's why regional conflicts must be resolved. So, for example, the normalization process of Serbia and Kosovo must progress," Scholz said, amid simmering tensions between Belgrade and Pristina this week over a plan to phase out old vehicle license plates and documents issued by Serbia for the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska in Kosovo.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Leaders from the six Balkan countries are expected to sign three agreements related to freedom of movement, recognition of university degrees, and professional qualifications between the nations.
Scholz said the EU is also pushing them to address the "challenges" of irregular migration, corruption, and organized crime.
Serbia in particular has been pushed to tighten its entry policies as an increasing number of migrants have tried to reach wealthier Western European countries via the Balkans in recent months.
Tajik Journalist Latest To Get Lengthy Prison Term In Government Clampdown
DUSHANBE -- A court in Dushanbe has sentenced noted Tajik journalist Zavqibek Saidamini to seven years in prison on charges of cooperating with two banned opposition groups, the latest in a series of cases being brought against media members that rights groups say are politically motivated.
Saidamini's lawyer, Zoirsho Davlatyorov, told RFE/RL on November 4 that the Ismoili Somoni district court had sentenced his client late in the evening the previous day. He did not give any other details, saying it was not clear if the court’s ruling will be appealed.
Prosecutors had sought 7 1/2 years in prison for the journalist.
Saidamini was arrested in July and charged with having links with the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and the opposition Group 24 movement. He has rejected the allegations, saying he has nothing to do with the two groups.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Group 24 was founded by well-known businessman and opposition politician Umarali Quvatov in 2012.
In 2014, Tajikistan's Supreme Court found the group extremist and banned it from the country. Dozens of the group's members and supporters have been arrested and many of them sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
In March 2015, Quvatov was assassinated in Istanbul.
Currently, Tajik journalists and bloggers Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, and Hushom Gulyuam are in custody waiting for their trials on extremism charges that human rights groups call politically motivated.
Earlier this year, journalists Abdullo Ghurbati, Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov, and Daleri Imomali were sentenced to prison terms of between seven and 10 years on extremism charges.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
