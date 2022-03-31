News
Putin Signs Decree Creating Ruble Payment System For Russian Gas To Bolster Currency
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree forcing some purchasers of Russian gas to set up a special account to pay for their supplies as the country tries to cope with the impact of Western sanctions imposed because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month.
Putin said after signing the decree that, from April 1, buyers of Russian gas from what Russia deems "unfriendly" countries would have to set up special "K-accounts" to transfer their payments. Once the payment is received, the funds will be exchanged into rubles. The entire payment facility will be set up and run through Russia's Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom.
Putin also said any country refusing to use the payment mechanism will be in violation of their contracts and face "corresponding repercussions."
European leaders have rejected paying for deliveries in rubles, saying such a move would undermine sanctions imposed on Moscow because of the war in Ukraine.
It is not clear if Russia can demand that buyers with contracts already agreed upon use the mechanism.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the gas contracts stipulate payment mostly in euros and sometimes in dollars. He said he made clear to Putin in a phone call on March 30 “that it will stay that way.”
Berlin will look closely at Putin's decree, he said, but added: "In any case, what goes for companies is that they want to and will be able to pay in euros.”
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said it is "crucial" that the contracts are respected and important for European countries "not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin."
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said earlier that he had received assurances from Putin that Europe would not have to pay in rubles. Draghi said Putin assured him during a phone call on March 30 that "existing contracts remain in force...European companies will continue to pay in dollars and euros."
Draghi said analysis was under way “to understand what it means,” including whether European companies can continue to pay as they have been.
“The feeling is one I have had since the beginning, that it is absolutely not simple to change the currency of payments without violating the contracts,'' Draghi said.
Britain also does not plan to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters: "That is not something we will be looking to do."
Among the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are heavy restrictions in the financial sector, including a freezing of Russia's foreign currency reserves. The move has caused the ruble to plunge, and restricted Russia's ability to participate in international financial transactions.
The United States has already banned the import of Russian oil and gas, while the European Union, which has continued to receive natural gas from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine was launched on February 24, have said they are looking at ways to decrease the bloc's dependence on Russian gas.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
All Of The Latest News
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders To Meet In Brussels Next Week
Leaders from Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels on April 6 as tensions rise over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said during a government meeting on March 31 that the two leaders would meet with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, to begin discussions on a "comprehensive peace treaty" after the two countries fought a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.
"Armenia once again declares that it is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and to start negotiations without delay," Pashinian said.
Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, confirmed the meeting at a news conference in Baku, saying the two countries "must advance toward peace and to sign, as soon as possible, a peace agreement."
A Moscow-brokered temporary cease-fire halted the fighting in November 2020, but incidents between the armed forces of arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia have been frequent in recent months.
On March 25, three ethnic Armenian soldiers were reportedly killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.
EU Antitrust Investigators Raided Gazprom's German Offices -- Reports
EU antitrust investigators have raided the German offices of Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom on suspicion that it had illegally pushed up prices in Europe, according to several news reports.
The European Commission said its teams carried out unannounced inspections on March 29 "at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission, and storage of natural gas."
One of the main targets of the operation was Gazprom, which is accused of sparking an energy crunch in the European Union, the AFP news agency quoted two sources familiar with the matter as saying on March 31.
Bloomberg reported that officials raided offices of firms that included Gazprom Germania GmbH and Gazprom's Wingas GmbH, which supply about 20 percent of the German market.
The European Commission is looking into allegations that Gazprom put undue pressure on its European clients by limiting supply, causing prices to jump.
Ukraine in December filed a complaint to the EU against Gazprom, accusing it of creating "an artificial deficit of gas" to raise prices.
Gazprom is providing an estimated 40 percent of the EU's gas supply, mainly to Germany, Italy, and a few Eastern European countries.
After Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv urged the 27-member bloc to retaliate by cutting off the Russian supply.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Bloomberg
Britain Slaps Sanctions On Putin's 'Shameless Propagandists,' Russian General
The British government has announced sanctions on more than a dozen Russian media personalities and organizations that it accuses of spreading propaganda and disinformation about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
It also slapped restrictions on a Russian military commander dubbed "the Butcher of Mariupol."
The latest group subjected to asset freezes and travel bans, announced on March 31, includes Rossiya TV anchor Sergei Brilev, who previously lived in Britain, Gazprom-Media Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Zharov, and Aleksei Nikolov, managing director of Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT.
Punitive measures have also been imposed on the media organizations TV-Novosti, which owns RT, and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls the Sputnik news agency.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the sanctions would hit “the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.”
Britain also targeted Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, who the British Foreign Office said had become known as "the butcher of Mariupol" over Russia's actions in the besieged Ukrainian port city.
Mariupol, a strategic Sea of Azov port of 400,000 people, has been encircled and bombed relentlessly by Russian forces since March 2 in what the European Union has decried as a war crime.
Some 160,000 people remain in the beleaguered city, despite repeated attempts at evacuating the civilian population.
On March 31, a spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "on the face of it, there does appear to be evidence of war crimes committed in Mariupol."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Turkmen Authorities Make Moves To Ensure Berdymukhammedov Cult Continues
ASHGABAT -- Authorities in Turkmenistan are forcing private taxi drivers to have a portrait of recently elected President Serdar Berdymukhammedov in the windshields of their vehicles.
Traffic police in the southeastern region of Mary told taxi drivers that the portrait requirement was just as mandatory as having a driver's license and car registration documents.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was sworn in on March 19. His authoritarian predecessor is his father Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who had ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist since 2006 while building a cult following that left no room for dissent.
Separately, authorities in another eastern region, Lebap, ordered local officials to download songs by the former president as ringtones and electronic versions of books he wrote on their mobile phones, RFE/RL correspondents reported, citing local officials.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov's victory in a snap presidential election on March 12 came after his 64-year-old father announced in February that he was stepping down to give way to "young leaders." The next day the country's rubber-stamp parliament set the date for the early presidential vote.
In September, Serdar Berdymukhammedov turned 40, the minimum age to run for president. He ran against eight other candidates, all of whom were known for being loyal to his father, and won with nearly 73 percent of the vote.
Since the country became independent following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
RFE/RL's Turkmen Service reported massive violations during the vote and election campaign, including ballot substitution, voters casting multiple ballots, and pressure on voters to cast ballots for Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov came to power in a rigged election following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov.
Under Berdymukhammedov, living standards plummeted despite the country sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas and surging commodities prices.
Russian Pussy Riot Member Says Forced To Record Video Supporting Lukashenka
A member of the Pussy Riot protest group says she was held by Belarusian security officials and forced to record a message of support for authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Rita Flores told the Mediazona website on March 30 that Belarusian law enforcement officers detained her in Minsk four days before and threatened to physically harm her and send her to prison for 15 years unless she agreed to either support Russia's invasion of Ukraine or Lukashenka.
"I had to say that everything happening in Ukraine is as it should be, that we must kill these fascists and Nazis, and that war is the only way to solve this problem. I squealed and said that I couldn't say that and I never would in my life," she said.
Flores said she was then forced to record a video expressing support for Lukashenka. Afterward, police took a picture of her next to posters with symbols supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
After that, Flores says she was ordered to immediately leave Belarus and is now barred from entering the country for 10 years.
There was no immediate confirmation of the incident by Belarusian officials.
Last year, Flores was arrested for taking part in anti-government actions in Moscow twice and sentenced to 15 days in both cases on charges of disobeying police and pubic demonstration of Nazi symbols, which she denied, calling the charges politically motivated.
With reporting by Mediazona
Moscow Lawmaker Critical Of Ukraine War Says Door Marked With 'Z'
MOSCOW -- A Moscow city councilor and outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine says her apartment door has been marked with a Z-shaped sticker bearing the slogan "Collaborator. Do not sell out the Motherland" in an attempt to intimidate her.
Lyusya Shtein placed a photo of the sticker on Twitter on March 31, which also contained numbers of articles in Russia's Criminal Code that call for punishments of up to 15 years in prison for distributing "false news about use of Russian armed forces."
Since Russia launched its unprovoked war against Ukraine, Shtein is one of the few politicians to voice public dissent against the move.
Two days before, similar stickers were stuck to the doors of the apartments of prominent Russian rights defender Oleg Orlov and the author of the Protesting MGU Telegram channel, Dmitry Ivanov.
Many Russian military vehicles and tanks have been marked with the letter Z during the ongoing invasion, with the insignia becoming an increasingly ubiquitous symbol of support for the war, for the military, for the Kremlin's policies, and most of all for President Vladimir Putin.
However, many in Russia and abroad have grown increasingly concerned about the often aggressively brandished symbol, which they see as a fascistic emblem of state-mandated blind loyalty and a militarized society.
Although the Russian military has not explained the use of the letter, analysts believe it is used to indicate forces from the Western ("zapadny") Military District.
Other vehicles bore different symbols that seemed to refer to the Eastern, Southern, and Central military districts.
The markings helped distinguish Russian equipment from similar equipment used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as to clarify lines of command.
In recent weeks, police dispersing anti-war rallies across the country have started drawing the letter on their helmets.
South Ossetian Leader Says Breakaway Georgian Region Seeks Vote To Join Russia
TBILISI -- The leader of Georgia's Moscow-backed separatist region of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, says the de facto independent territory is looking to hold a referendum on joining Russia, a move Tbilisi called "unacceptable."
Bibilov said in an interview with Russian state television on March 31 that South Ossetia was holding "consultations" with Russia on holding a referendum on becoming part of Russia.
"I believe that the unification with Russia is our strategic goal. It is our path. And the South Ossetia will move on that path," Bibilov said.
South Ossetia, along with Abkhazia, are Russian-backed separatist regions that have declared independence from Georgia.
Russia recognized the regions as independent states following a short war with Tbilisi in August 2008. Only a few countries have since followed Russia's lead.
Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani called the talk of a referendum "unacceptable," saying South Ossetia was an "occupied territory" that belongs to Georgia.
Almost all of the region's 53,500 residents are Russian passport-holders.
Russia, which is currently fighting Ukraine in part saying it is ensuring the safety of Russia-speaking areas in the eastern part of the country, fought a brief war with Georgia in August 2008 over South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
The de facto speaker of the parliament of Abkhazia, however, said his region was not considering the possibility of joining Russia.
"There is no issue of Abkhazia joining Russia. Abkhazia's constitution absolutely and clearly considers our country as an independent state," Valery Kvarchia said, adding that Russia was Abkhazia's "strategic partner."
Russian politicians said a referendum in South Ossetia could be arranged in one to two months if a decision to proceed is taken.
With reporting by Kommersant, TASS, and Interfax
First Diplomat Of Taliban-Led Afghanistan Accredited In Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has accredited the first diplomat from Taliban-led Afghanistan even though Russia has labeled the militant group a terrorist organization and most of the world has shunned the hard-line regime.
Speaking at a gathering of foreign ministers of nations neighboring Afghanistan on March 31, Lavrov said the Taliban's diplomat was accredited by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow in February and has been active since.
"We are convinced that the international community should actively cooperate with Afghanistan’s new government, encouraging steps aimed at its official recognition by the UN and all its participants," Lavrov told the gathering -- which included the foreign ministers from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- in the eastern Chinese city of Tunxi.
The Taliban took control of the country last August as international forces withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of fighting.
Most of the world's countries do not recognize the Taliban-led government amid concerns that the militants are not living up to their promises of respecting human rights. However, on March 17, the United Nations Security Council voted to establish official ties with Afghanistan.
With reporting by Kommersant and Interfax
Bus Convoy Headed To Mariupol In New Attempt To Evacuate Ukrainian Civilians
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says a convoy of 45 buses is headed to the besieged city of Mariupol in an attempt to evacuate civilians trapped by weeks of heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.
"Tonight, we received a message from the International Red Cross Committee that the Russian Federation confirms its readiness to open access for the humanitarian convoy to the city of Mariupol with transit through the city of Berdyansk," she said in video posted on Telegram.
"We are sending 45 buses to the Mariupol corridor," she added.
Russian military officials have said they are willing to adhere to a cease-fire from 0700 GMT on March 31 to allow for the opening of a humanitarian corridor, but several similar agreements have been reached in the past only to collapse before their implementation.
The Red Cross said in a statement on March 31 that the operation will bring aid to those still in Mariupol, as well as provide transport out of the city.
"All parties must agree to the exact terms. This operation is critical. Tens of thousands of lives depend on it," it said in a tweet.
The southern port city, home to some 430,000 people before the war, has seen intense fighting for weeks amid Russia's war on Ukraine. Russian attacks have struck a maternity hospital, fire department locations, cultural venues, and civilian homes.
Tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in the city with no electricity and extremely limited food and water supplies.
On March 30, an aid warehouse for the International Committee of the Red Cross was hit by what Ukrainian authorities say was a Russian air strike even though the building's roof is clearly marked with the Red Cross symbol.
Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
War 'At Turning Point,' Zelenskiy Warns, As U.K. Says Putin 'Massively Misjudged' Conflict
Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine's military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
In an overnight video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was seeing a build-up of Russian forces in the southeast as they prepare for new strikes, while Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 45 buses were headed to the besieged port city of Mariupol on March 31 in an attempt to evacuate civilians trapped by weeks of heavy fighting.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said on March 31 that Russian troops continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units and "heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."
Separately, a British intelligence chief said that demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft.
Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, made the remarks at a speech in the Australian capital, Canberra.
He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apparently "massively misjudged" the invasion.
"It's clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanize. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory," Fleming said.
Meanwhile, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters that Putin has been misled by advisers.
"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth," Bedingfield said during a press briefing.
In separate video addresses on March 31, Zelenskiy told Australian and Dutch lawmakers that fresh and stronger sanctions against Russia were needed to step up the pressure on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He urged Dutch lawmakers in particular to "stop all trade with Russia."
Russia told Ukraine on March 29 it would curtail operations near the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks after the two sides met face-to-face in Istanbul.
Talks were set to resume March 31 by video, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, though analysts have questioned whether Moscow is sincere in making progress.
"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation late on March 30, adding that he believes Russian troops are regrouping to strike the eastern Donbas region.
"We will not give anything away. We will fight for every meter of our territory," Zelenskiy said, reiterating his call for Western military aid.
"If we really are fighting for freedom and in defense of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point. Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny," Zelenskiy said.
On March 31, Zelenskiy told Australia's parliament that fresh and stronger sanctions against Russia were needed to step up the pressure on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy warned in his video address that if Russia was not held responsible, then other states with "similar aspirations" will follow suit, threatening the rest of the world.
The Ukrainian president said that if Russia had been punished for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine, then the invasion might never have occurred.
"If the world had punished Russia in 2014 for what it did, there wouldn’t be this invasion in Ukraine in 2022," he said. "So the unpunished evil comes back."
Zelenskiy accused Russia of "nuclear blackmail" and said more needs to be done to hold Moscow accountable.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces recaptured the town of Trostyanets in eastern Ukraine, located just 40 kilometers from the border with Russia.
The Australian government announced it will provide a further $25 million in military support to Ukraine.
"The people of Australia stand with Ukraine in your fight for survival," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Zelenskiy. "Yes, you have our prayers but you also have our weapons."
Australia has already supplied defense equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
The additional support will bring Australia’s total military assistance for Ukraine so far to $116 million.
Australia has also imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Kukhari outside Kyiv. But Russian forces have continued to bombard the village with artillery and aircraft.
Earlier, Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed specific defensive support, a new package of sanctions against Russia, and financial and humanitarian aid in an hourlong call.
Biden and Zelenskiy also discussed the critical effect weapons supplies has had on the conflict and continued efforts to identify additional capabilities to help Ukraine’s military defend the country.
A Pentagon official said not all the weaponry Biden promised in mid-March had been delivered yet.
Celeste Wallander, an assistant secretary of defense, told a congressional hearing that a package that includes 100 kamikaze-like Switchblade drones is in the process of being delivered.
Wallander said the United States also is working on getting countries that have Soviet-made S-300 anti-aircraft batteries to send them to Ukraine. One of the countries it has approached is Slovakia, which wants to replace its S-300s with more modern U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries, she said.
A delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers visited Washington on March 30 to push for more U.S. assistance, saying their country needs more military equipment, more financial help, and tougher sanctions against Russia.
"We need to kick Russian soldiers off our land, and for that we need all, all possible weapons," Ukrainian parliament member Anastasia Radina said at a news conference at the Ukrainian Embassy.
In the nearly five weeks since the invasion began, Russian forces have been halted on many fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on March 31 that Russia was not pulling back its troops like it said it would, and was instead repositioning them. He said he expected the troop movements to result in "additional offensive actions."
"According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply, and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region" in eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.
"At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering," he added.
British military intelligence said on March 31 that Russia continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv, despite its pledge to reduce military activity around the area.
Russian troops continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. "Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."
Heavy fighting continued in the strategic port city of Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces remain in control of the city center.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia's pledge to curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv was not true.
"The whole night we listened to sirens, to rocket attacks and we listened to huge explosions east of Kyiv and north of Kyiv," Klitschko said in a video address to EU regional officials. “There are immense battles there, people died, still die."
Russian troops also stepped up their attacks around the eastern city of Izyum and the eastern Donetsk region after redeploying some units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on March 31 that the Russian and Ukrainian economies will contract by 10 percent and 20 percent, respectively, this year as the war between the two countries causes "the greatest supply shock" in half a century.
The London-based EBRD is the first international financial institution to update its guidance since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine last month.
Before Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EBRD had been forecasting growth of 3.5 percent for Ukraine and 3.0 percent for Russia.
The latest prognoses "assume that a cease-fire is brokered within a couple of months, followed soon after by the start of a major reconstruction effort in Ukraine," EBRD said on March 31.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions Aimed At Iran's Ballistic-Missile Program
The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iran-based procurement agent and his network of companies for providing assistance to Iran's ballistic-missile program, the Treasury Department has said.
The Treasury said Mohammad Ali Hosseini and the companies procured ballistic-missile-propellant-related materials for a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement said the United States took the action following the Iranian missile attack on Irbil, Iraq, and attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The IRGC claimed responsibility for the March 13 attack on Irbil, which targeted the U.S. Consulate's new building and the neighboring residential area but caused only material damage. One civilian was injured, Kurdish officials said at the time.
The attacks were "a reminder that Iran's development and proliferation of ballistic missiles pose a serious threat to regional and international security," Blinken said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions, the Treasury said.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Blinken, who is on a tour of the Middle East, said the United States will "continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt them."
Speaking in Algeria, he told reporters that he assured Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Morocco the day before of Washington's support against attacks from the Iran-aligned Huthis in Yemen and welcomed the U.A.E.'s support for a truce in Yemen that could lead to a cease-fire.
Blinken said energy was not a focus of the talks even though Washington wants Persian Gulf states to increase oil production to tame rising crude prices, partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Opera Singer Netrebko Condemns War In Ukraine, Plans Return To Stage In May
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has distanced herself from President Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stressing that she regrets that her past actions or statements "could have been misinterpreted."
The opera star, who resides in Austria, said on Facebook on March 30 that she wanted to set the record straight and did not support Putin.
"I expressly condemn the war against Ukraine and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families," she wrote.
Netrebko, 50, also said she was "not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia."
She said she has met Putin "only a handful of times" and these meetings were "most notably on the occasion of receiving awards" and at the Olympics opening ceremony.
"I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria," Netrebko wrote, adding that she will resume performing in late May.
Netrebko announced earlier that she had decided to retire from concert life as her performances with the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany, and Metropolitan Opera in New York were canceled after she refused to publicly distance herself from Putin in the wake of Russia's unprovoked full-scale attack against Ukraine that started on February 24.
The Metropolitan Opera in New York said it was not ready to revisit Netrebko's status.
"Having read Anna's statement, we're not prepared to change our position," said a statement from Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "If Anna demonstrates that she has truly and completely disassociated herself from Putin over the long term, I would be willing to have a conversation."
In the immediate wake of the Russian invasion, Netrebko said she opposed the war but stopped short of directly criticizing Putin -- something her latest statement also avoided.
In December 2014, Netrebko was in the center of a scandal over her decision to give a significant amount of money to Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Netrebko's March 30 announcement comes amid sanctions imposed by the West on organizations and individuals supporting Putin and his associates over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Russian conductor and Kremlin loyalist Valery Gergiyev -- the man who discovered Netrebko -- is another famous classical musician who paid a price for not taking a stand against Putin.
Gergiyev was fired on March 1 from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But other Russian stars have been vocal in their opposition to the war and have left the country.
Olga Smirnova, a principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, left Russia for the Netherlands in protest of her country's unprovoked offensive against Ukraine.
Chulpan Khamatova, a prominent Russian actress known for roles in international films, has gone into exile in Latvia.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Astronaut Returns From Record Stay On ISS In Russian Capsule With Two Cosmonauts
A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), landing safely in Kazakhstan in a rare show of cooperation between the two countries whose relations have all but disintegrated over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned on a Soyuz capsule following customary procedures.
The flight had been closely watched for any signs that tensions over the war had spilled over into U.S.-Russian cooperation on the ISS.
Russian space agency Roskosmos broadcast the landing of the capsule near the city of Zhezqazghan on the Kazakh steppe.
"The crew is feeling good after landing, according to rescuers," Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram.
Vande Hei, who logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, smiled and gave a thumbs-up sign after rescuers removed him from the capsule and medics checked his vital signs.
“Beautiful out here,” said Vande Hei, putting on a face mask and baseball cap.
The team of NASA doctors and other staff on hand for Vande Hei's return planned to fly immediately back to the United States with the 55-year-old astronaut.
His 355 days surpassed the previous 340-day record set by Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA. Kelly, who retired from NASA, has traded barbs with Rogozin, an avid supporter of the invasion, on Twitter.
It was the first space flight for Dubrov, 40, who was launched to the ISS with Vande Hei on April 9, 2021, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Shkaplerov, 50, who was ending his rotation as the latest ISS commander, is a veteran of four missions to the ISS. He arrived in October at the orbiting outpost for his latest stint.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Slovakia Tells Russia To Cut 35 Staff From Bratislava Embassy
Slovakia has told Russia it must cut 35 staff members at its embassy in Bratislava because of the actions of another Russian diplomat.
"This step is a necessary response to the continuation of activities of Russian Embassy staff that conflict with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the interests of the Slovak Republic and efforts to develop partnerships with the Russian Federation," the Slovak Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 30.
"In this context, we regret that, following the previous expulsions of Russian diplomats in the last two years, the Russian diplomatic mission has not shown any interest in operating correctly on our territory," it added.
Slovakia did not give details on the activities it found unacceptable, nor did it give a time frame for when the cuts must be made.
On March 14, Bratislava expelled three Russian Embassy staff members, citing information from Slovakia's secret service.
In announcing those expulsions, the Slovak Foreign Ministry "strongly" urged Russian Embassy representatives to "perform their activities in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
- By Current Time
LG Deletes Apps Of Current Time In Russia, Belarus In 'Disgraceful' Move
South Korean electronics giant LG has deleted applications for Current Time in Russia and Belarus from its smart TVs, saying it was following a directive by the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor.
LG said in a statement that Roskomnadzor "imposed sanctions" on the applications, so the company "temporarily" withdrew them from the two countries "at the request of the Russian government."
No reason has been given as to why Roskomnadzor imposed the sanctions, but Russia has been cracking down on independent media for months.
Roskomnadzor has ordered Russian media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media outlets from describing the Ukraine fighting as a "war" or "invasion," instead ordering it be called a "special military operation."
Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, and RFE/RL's Russian Service have refused to honor demands to censor their reporting, calling it fair and accurate.
"This is a disgraceful move by LG Electronics. While many other international companies in Russia are taking a principled stand, LG decides to become complicit in the Kremlin's censorship and removes Current Time's smart TV app from its App Store," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in response to the decision.
The move by LG comes less than three weeks after Russia's two leading social networks, VKontakte, which is known as VK and is Russia's largest social-media company, and Odnoklassniki, as well as Yandex.Zen, which is a division of the Russian search giant Yandex, blocked the content of Current Time and RFE/RL's Russian Service.
The companies said at the time that Roskomnadzor made the request after the Prosecutor-General's Office claimed materials found on Current Time and RFE/RL's Russian Service published on the social networks, as well as their online services, "carry false information of social importance that may cause a threat to the lives and/or health of citizens, and threaten a disruption of social order and/or public safety."
Roskomnadzor has also recently banned multiple news websites, including Meduza and Dozhd, as well as popular social-media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, to prevent Russians from consuming non-government-approved information about the war.
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old "foreign agent" law.
But with President Vladimir Putin signing a law recently that criminalizes the publication of "fake" information about its war in Ukraine, with those convicted facing up to 15 years in prison, a growing number of Russian and foreign media organizations have suspended news operations within the country, pulled their correspondents, and shifted bylines to anonymous names.
The restrictions are the tightest within Russia since the Soviet Union.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, Current Time and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators allege are erroneous reports.
Roskomnadzor has also moved to block foreign social-media companies such as Facebook and YouTube.
New Linguistic Forensics Of Statement Ordered In Tajik MMA Fighter's Trial
DUSHANBE -- A court in Tajikistan has ordered new linguistic forensics into a video statement by a noted mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter from the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
The court's decision was announced as the trial of Chorshanbe Chorshanbiev, who is charged with making online calls for forced change of the Central Asian country's constitutional order, resumed inside a detention center in Dushanbe on March 29.
The charge against the athlete and blogger stems from a video statement he made in the wake of violent protests in Gorno-Badakhshan's capital, Khorugh, that broke out in November 2021 after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping.
In his video statement, Chorshanbiev condemned the actions of security forces that led to the death of the man and called on Tajiks "and all the peoples of the country to rise against injustice, unjust deaths of innocent people."
The court decided to send Chorshanbiev's video statement for additional linguistic studies after expert Yelizaveta Koltunova of the Institute of Linguistics and Journalism in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod testified that Chorshanbiev's statement did not contain any "psychosocial or linguistic elements of calls for violence, including disruption of the foundations of the society and state."
The 26-year-old native of Gorno-Badakhshan, who prefers to identify himself not as a Tajik, but as a Pamiri, was arrested in late December when he arrived in Dushanbe from Russia, where he had lived for many years but been deported over a traffic violation last year.
If convicted, Chorshanbiev would face up to 15 years in prison.
The rallies in Khorugh in November lasted for several days as thousands of local residents demanded justice for the man killed by security forces.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled state of 9.5 million, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
Tensions between the government and residents of the nominally autonomous Gorno-Badakhshan region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
A linguistically and ethnically distinct region, Gorno-Badakhshan has been home to rebels who fought government forces during the conflict.
European Court Rejects RT Request To Lift Broadcasting Suspension
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has rejected a request by Russian state-controlled news outlet RT to temporarily remove the broadcasting suspension imposed on its its French-language unit after Moscow launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
"By today's order, the president of the General Court rejects RT France's request for interim measures," said the court, which is part of the ECJ in Luxembourg, adding that a final judgment would be delivered later.
The European Union suspended the broadcasting activities of some Russian state-backed media, including RT, on March 1.
European media regulators have questioned the impartiality of RT over its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it was launched on February 24.
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
In the United states, it was required to register as a foreign agent, and British authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
U.S. Ex-Marine Reed Again On Hunger Strike In Russian Prison
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has launched a second hunger strike at the Russian prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence to protest being put in solitary confinement and poor medical care as his state of health deteriorates.
Attorney Sergei Nikitenkov confirmed that his client launched a new hunger strike after Reed's family said they suspected he may have contracted tuberculosis after being exposed to an infected inmate.
Reed was taken to a prison hospital for 10 days, but his parents said the facility provided no "meaningful medical care," failed to administer a tuberculosis test, and failed to take a proper X-ray of his lungs.
The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has not commented on Reed's hunger strike.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is pressing for consular access to Reed and other citizens detained in Russia, a State Department spokesperson said.
"We are concerned by reports that Trevor Reed has begun a hunger strike to protest his conditions. We call on Russian officials to provide adequate medical care immediately," the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
Reed, who is from Texas, was sentenced in 2020 after being arrested and charged with assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019. The U.S. government and Reed deny the allegations and questioned the fairness of the judicial proceedings.
He is being held in a prison in Mordovia, a region about 350 kilometers east of Moscow with a long reputation for being the location of Russia's toughest prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
In November 2021, Reed went on a hunger strike for an unspecified period of time to protest violations of his rights, including his "illegal" placement in solitary confinement.
Reed is one of several U.S. citizens to face trial in Russia in recent years on charges that their families, supporters, and in some cases the U.S. government, have said appear trumped up.
Another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges condemned by the United States as a "mockery of justice."
Whelan, who like Reed maintains his innocence, is also currently serving his sentence in a prison in Mordovia.
The United States has been pushing Russia to release Whelan and Reed.
With reporting by Interfax
Russia's Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Navalny's Appeal Against His Incarceration
Russia's Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal filed by jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny against a court decision to change a suspended prison term he was handed several years ago into a real prison time last year after he returned to Moscow from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a nerve agent.
The Supreme Court also refused on March 30 to look into Navalny's appeal against his immediate arrest upon his returning to Russia from Germany in January last year.
Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, and his brother Oleg were convicted in October 2017 of stealing about $500,000 from two Russian firms, one of which was affiliated with French cosmetics company Yves Rocher, between 2008 and 2012, and of laundering some of the money.
Both were sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, but Navalny's sentence was suspended.
The brothers denied the charges, saying the case was politically motivated -- in part as an effort to deter Aleksei from his opposition activities by turning his brother into a "hostage" held behind bars.
Navalny was in a coma and medically evacuated from the city of Omsk to Germany after being poisoned in January 2021. He was immediately arrested at the airport when he flew back and within weeks his sentence was changed to prison time as the court ruled he violated the terms of the suspended sentence by leaving the country.
Navalny has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with Navalny's arrest has sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Last week, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Days After Publicly Supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty, Uzbek Foreign Minister Leaves Country With Illness
TASHKENT -- Two days after publicly supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov is reported to have fallen "ill" and is being treated abroad.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 29 that Komilov was being treated over the previous 10 days for an unspecified "chronic illness" in Tashkent, but was then taken to an unspecified foreign country for further treatment.
The report comes after Komilov told lawmakers in a speech on March 17 that Uzbekistan does not recognize the pro-Russia separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donbas, known as the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. He also called for a "peaceful solution" to end Russia's unprovoked attack against Ukraine.
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said at the time, emphasizing that his country has historical ties with both Ukraine and Russia.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible local impact on the country's economy because of international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
The United States, Canada, Britain, European Union member states, and some other countries imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow after it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 21, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, discussed among other things the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the Uzbek president expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's position and activities" in Ukraine.
Red Cross Building In Mariupol Hit By Russian Strikes, Ombudswoman Says
Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova says the Red Cross building in the besieged city of Mariupol has been hit by Russian air strikes and artillery.
Denisova said in a post on Facebook on March 30 that the building came under fire even though its roof is marked with a Red Cross symbol -- which is accepted internationally as an indication that the structure holds wounded or ill people, or civilian or humanitarian cargo -- that is visible from the air.
There was no immediate confirmation by the Red Cross of the incident.
"This is another war crime by the Russian Army in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions," she wrote, noting there was currently no information on possible casualties.
"I call on the world community to condemn the barbaric actions of the occupying country in shelling the ICRC building and to take measures to end the bloody war on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible," she added.
Since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians. However, there has been overwhelming evidence from journalists, researchers, and on social media showing apartment buildings, residences, hospitals, cultural venues, and shopping malls destroyed by Russian air strikes and shelling.
Mariupol, a strategic port city in the south of Ukraine, has been reduced to rubble by constant Russian bombarding. Tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in the city with no electricity, and little food and water.
The International Committee For the Red Cross has described the situation in Mariupol as "apocalyptic."
Russia 'Taking Incredible Losses' In Ukraine, Senior U.S. Official Says
Russia has been sustaining "incredible" losses since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official says, putting the figure at more than 10,000 killed since the attack was launched just over a month ago.
"I think that, unfortunately, the Russians have not yet fully learned how tough the Ukrainian military is," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in an interview with Current Time on March 29.
"They are taking incredible losses on the Russian side -- you know, by our estimates, more than 10,000 Russian dead," Nuland said.
Russia has only given official figures about its losses twice since the start of the invasion on February 24, and both were much lower than Western and Ukrainian estimates.
On March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense put the death toll at 498, and on March 25 it reported that 1,351 servicemen had been killed. Ukrainian officials have given a figure for Russian deaths at more than 17,000.
Casualty figures in the war have proven impossible to independently confirm.
Nuland said the United States welcomed the talks between Russia and Ukraine that were held in Istanbul on March 29, but noted that without a cessation of hostilities, no serious negotiations could take place.
"Until there is a true cease-fire, I don't think we're going to have serious talks, but we'll see," she said.
Nuland said that Moscow's decision to reposition its forces, as announced on March 29 by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Fomin, was "a direct result of the fierce resistance that the Ukrainians put up outside of Kyiv and its suburbs and in Chernihiv."
"However, we know that this is just a repositioning of Russian forces and that they will be back in other parts of Ukraine and that they continue to pound Mariupol and Kherson and other parts of the country," she said.
"Diplomatic resolutions to conflicts should generally come after an agreed cease-fire, not in the middle of the fighting. And the Russians have been absolutely unwilling to have a full cease-fire so that negotiations can get serious," Nuland noted, adding that any negotiated end to the conflict should ensure that Ukraine will be able in future to deter a repeat of the aggression.
"Therefore, Ukraine is going to need the kind of security support in its arsenal that it had to use in this conflict, if only to deter Moscow from trying again. So, we will have to continue with our allies and partners to provide strong security support to Ukraine."
Asked whether the West will respond to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for air defense systems that are available in countries that used to be a part of Soviet Union, Nuland said that without getting into too many details for reasons of operational security, "I will confirm for you that we are looking for and already providing significant air defense systems for Ukraine."
She also warned that, unless Russia stops its aggression against Ukraine, it risks even more sanctions from the West.
"As long as this war goes on, we are intent with our allies and partners on increasing the pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his government week on week and denying them the money that they need for their war machine," Nuland said.
But the U.S. diplomat also floated the possibility of a staggered reduction of punitive measures against Russia that would be proportionate with Moscow's steps toward stopping and eventually reversing its invasion of Ukraine.
"Were we to have a negotiated settlement to this conflict that got Russian forces out of Ukraine, that protected Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity going forward, that ensured the rebuilding of Ukraine, then sanctions could be rolled back," Nuland said.
"You could see a scenario where with steps to get Russian forces out of Ukraine, you sequenced the rolling back of sanctions," she said, but added, "we are a long, long way from there. That's not where we are right now."
Nuland: Russia's Negotiating Position Is 'Capitulate And Then Maybe We'll Talk'
Kremlin Downplays Progress in Peace Talks With Ukraine
The Kremlin has downplayed talk of progress in peace talks with Ukraine to end Moscow's attack on its neighbor, saying there was nothing "too promising" in the results of a round of discussions in Istanbul.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow a day after the talks on March 30 that, while it was encouraging that Kyiv had started to outline its positions more concretely, "we cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs."
"There is a lot of work to be done," he added.
Russia's main negotiator in the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, had described the Istanbul meeting, the first face-to-face talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, as "meaningful."
Optimism that Russia and Ukraine were making progress was further fueled by Moscow's announcement that it would scale back attacks on Kyiv and in northern Ukraine "to build trust."
Kyiv said it has proposed that Ukraine adopt neutral status -- including a pledge not to host foreign troops -- in exchange for international security guarantees.
It also proposed a 15-year consultation period on the status of the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine and illegally annexed in 2014.
Peskov bristled at the mention of the Crimean proposal, saying it was part of Russia and that only Russia could decide the peninsula's fate.
With reporting from TASS
