Putin Offers To Provide Record Of Controversial Trump-Lavrov Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is prepared to provide a record of a White House meeting in which U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly shared classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Putin made the remarks during a press conference with the visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the Russian city of Sochi on May 17.

"If the U.S. administration considers it possible, we are ready to provide a record of Lavrov's conversation with Trump" to U.S. lawmakers, Putin said. "If the American administration wants this, of course."

A senior Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, later said that Putin was talking about a written record of the meeting, not an audio recording.

Citing anonymous officials, U.S. media reported on May 15 that Trump had disclosed highly classified information received from a U.S. ally during his meeting with Lavrov at the White House on May 10.

Putin said the United States is going through a period of increasing "political schizophrenia."

Based on reporting by RIA, Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP